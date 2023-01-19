Around the Districts: Banteer and Kilbrin

BANTEER

Sportsfield official opening

The major €2.2M Banteer project has become a reality with the recent completion and the official opening of the new astro pitch, community building and extension to the existing walks at Banteer Community Sportsfield on Sat last by Minister Heather Humphreys T.D.

A large crowd attended on the day which was cold with some showers.

Activities started around 10am with juvenile sport activities/blitz and thanks to all the local user clubs who organized and ran these sports events.

Millstreet Pipe band paraded the young sports people before the official opening ceremony got under way.

Dermot McCarthy Chairperson welcomed all to the event and welcomed Minister Heather Humphries TD, County Mayor Danny Collins ,Local TDs Michael Creed and Michael Moynihan ,County Councillors John Paul O Shea, Tony O Shea ,Liam Madden ,Bernard Moynihan,Gearoid Murphy, IRD Duhallow Board ,Manager Maura Walsh and Staff ,LCDC committee members ,Contractors who worked on the project, project sponsors/companies, all those in the local community who supported the project in any way ,local user clubs, invited guests ,Banteer Sportsfield own officers/committee members, and all others from the local community and other neighbouring communities.

He paid special thanks to the Barrett and Sheehan families for donating land to the group to facilitate the pitch and walk developments

Apologies were given from Andrias Moynihan, Maeve Mulcahy of the Tomar Trust, and Jerry Sheehan Millstreet who could not attend. Jerry has very kindly donated 100 years of Banteer Sports history to the group and was thanked for his generosity and he was wished a speedy recovery from his recent illness.

Fr William Winter PP then performed the Blessing of the new complex

Denis Withers Secretary gave a run through the project from start to finish. This major project was first proposed at the end of 2016. The astro pitch started construction with contractors, Kellys Bros in June 2019 and the new building started in Sept 2020 with Tomas and Diarmuid O Keeefe awarded the contract for the complete building project.

A very special thanks was extended to Minister Humphreys and her Department for the RRF grants as the community project would not have been possible without it.

Final cost is almost 2.2M and the group were successful in getting 1.55M in grant support with 1.3M from the Rural Regeneration fund and with other grants from IRD Duhallow LEADER and Cork Council .

A shortfall of almost 650k of fundraising was needed to match the grants and with company/sponsors, individual contributions, the annual 100e draw and the help of the Tomar Trust ,the bank loan in place is expected to be cleared in a short time.

Maura Walsh Manager of IRD Duhallow who were the lead applicants on the project, for the Rural Regeneration grant, praised the efforts of all involved in this community project.

She praised the Board of IRD and members of the LCDC who have supported this project and commended all the work in Banteer over many years in developing key community projects for the benefit of all.

Maura expressed her sincere thanks to Minister Heather Humphreys TD for coming to the Duhallow area and to Banteer to perform the official opening.

Mayor of Cork County Danny Collins commended the group on the development and the completion of such a major project and said Cork County Council were delighted to be involved.

Cork County Council and Councillor John Paul O Shea who was involved in the project from 2018 onwards lauded the efforts of the local community in getting this major project over the line and he was thanked for his great efforts and support during the project.

Special thanks were extended to TD Michael Creed who engaged with the community group on the RRF grant very early in 2018 and visited the project many times. He praised the work of the local group in completing the project and said this new facility is a beacon for the Governments Rural Regeneration funding scheme. Michael Moynihan TD was thanked for his work and has over many years supported community projects in the local area, Michael was high in his praise for the committed Banteer group who completed the project to a high standard and high quality.

Minister Heather Humphreys was delighted to attend to open the new facility and said this is the type of projects that are needed in rural areas and for which the Rural Regeneration fund was devised.

She praised the work of the local committee in completing this project and said it was a completed to a world standard. It provides sports facilities for all groups, walking tracks, digital hub, cafe and museum area combined with other local facilities which gives families a great quality of life.

The Minister then performed the official opening and there were then presentations to various personnel involved in the project

Millstreet Pipe band then played Amhran NaBhiann and all attendees enjoyed a welcome hot meal provided by IRD Duhallow Community Food services

Thanks to all those who support our annual draw, all local clubs that use the facility, the local community and the following

Maura Walsh and IRD Duhallow ,Kellys Bros ,T and D O Keeffe Bros Ltd Banteer,O Shea Leader Consulting Engineers Cork, Dan O Connor and Lucey Solicitors Kanturk,O Donoghue and Company Banteer ,Jerry Sheehan for 100 years of Sports history, and all local volunteers who helped with the project and getting the cafe /museum up and running

This project will provide facilities for many future generations and give all families locally a better quality of life whether it be in sport, walking, running,a social meeting point or working remotely.

All these facilities are now very important in our rural community and are highly self supporting and highly sustainable developments.

Like all generations, the current generation are doing their best to improve the lives of the current generation and pass it on to the next.

Ballymaquirke Junction

A contract has now been signed to undertake a programme of safety works at Ballymaquirke road junction and work is to start shortly

The works will cost in the region of 4 million euro and are due to commence in the coming weeks. A new roundabout will be built at Ballymaquirke which is a very busy junction and has seen numerous serious incidents over the years.

Councillor Bernard Moynihan says the works are necessary to make the junction safer for all road users.

A petition was signed by over 1700 people back in 2019 showing the level of public concern about road safety at Ballymaquirke.

Following a public meeting hosted by the local Banteer Lyre and Districts Community Council at the Glen Theatre in March 2018 to highlight the major safety issues and the need to do something, Chairman Rory O Driscoll Secretary Rose Cronin and PRO Denis Withers welcomed the news this week and paid thanks to all involved.

Cork GAA Draw Rebels’ Bounty 2023

The first draw will take place at the end of February 2023 (January & February Draws).

Banteer Bingo

Bingo is played at Banteer Community Centre on Tuesday nights at 8:30, playing for a jackpot of €4,200. Looking forward to seeing everyone.

Thank you

Banteer Lyre & District Community Council would like to thank Banteer Drama Group who presented a cheque for €1,100 to Chairman Rory O Driscoll after last Sunday’s night show.

Glen Theatre events

Upcoming events: Sunday 22 January 2023: Declan Nearney and full band in concert. Monday 6 February 2023: Special Concenious “Bluegrass Band”. Saturday 11 February 2023: Phelin Drew “Songs and Stories of Dublin”. Saturday 11 March 2023: Jack Rourke. Saturday 25 March 2023: Ann Gildea “How to Get to menapause and enjoy it”.

KILBRIN

Bingo

Bingo is back and we look forward to welcoming everyone on Mondays at 8.30pm. Come along and play the game in our very comfortable surrounds.

Community Council AGM

The community council AGM will be held in the coming weeks. It is an important part of the community and everyone is welcome to come along and hear about all the voluntary work that the community council and sub committees do.

So if you have any suggestions or changes you think can be initiated at the sports & social club, please do join us and have your say. Remember this community centre and all its facilities belong to the entire community and is supported in its running by elected voluntary members.

First Holy Communion

We saw the first “Do this in memory of me” mass for the children of Kilbrin national school on Sunday.It was a beautiful ceremony enhanced greatly by the participation of the children doing readings & gifts, the music and singing from the gallery and the support from the school teachers & Fr.Leader. First Holy communion will be celebrated in Kilbrin church on Saturday 27th May.

Poly tunnel

Thanks to Pat O’Leary for cleaning out the lily tunnel at the school. It is now ready for use and was greatly utilised by the school kids last year with the support of Mary Cashman. If anyone is interested in supporting the poly tunnel and getting few bits done outside of school hours, please feel free to contact Pat.

Recycle facilities

We would ask that people respect the facilities we have and not leave large glass items or bags of glass or rubbish at the bins. If it doesn’t fit in the bin or not fit for these bins please dispose appropriately yourself. It is an absolute mess at the bins at the moment with broken glass and bags of jars dropped there as bins were full.

Anna’s badminton win

Congratulations to Anna Lucey-O’Sullivan who won the Munster Grade F Women’s Singles Championship in SETU Sports Arena in Waterford on Sunday. Anna encountered strong opposition en route to to final. She played a very talented Waterford player in the final and won on a scoreline 21-17, 21-17. This was her first Munster singles performance so well done. Anna progressed to the semi final in the women’s doubles and the quarter finals in mixed so a great day all round.

Stay Safe

With so many viruses around and a lot of people sick, we would hope that everyone takes the necessary precautions to stop the spread.If you are sick and don’t have any immediate support please reach out to any member of the community that you know or contact the community Facebook page. If you know of anyone in their own, maybe pop in to to check on them

Condolences

Kilbrin Community extend their condolences to Mary Nunan, Clonribbon, sons Paul & Denis, and extended family on the passing of John. We extend our condolences also to the lynch family on the death of Amhlaoibh (Humprey). Greenfield Road, Kanturk. May they rest in Peace.