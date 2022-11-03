Around the Districts: Banteer and Kilbrin

BANTEER

Banteer Tidy Towns increase marks

Banteer Tidy Towns increased marks this year by 4 marks to 330 marks now well done to all. Report as received is below.

Thank you for participating In Ireland’s longest-running environmental project and helping to make Ireland a better place. We really appreciate all the great work that you do and the effort you put in, year on year. Sincere thanks for everyone involved with putting together your entry this year. This included a detailed entry form, a very useful map and legend, a file of photographs and a list of future projects. This no doubt took lots of time and effort so thank you so much.

There is little doubt that you are well-supported by your community if this list that you give us is anything to go by. Businesses, faith groups, ecologists and even an organic farm lend you their support. You’ve only recently taken to social media to spread the word of your good work but already you have over 700 followers on Facebook very good. You visit both the creche and the school to promote the Tidy Towns message.

The Youth Club help out with your big litter-pick and where there are specific tasks, the older students give you a hand. The specific project that you have identified for particular effort this year is the new stone bed constructed off the L1120. This has been planted up with species picked for their biodiversity value. Banteer appears to be buzzing indeed. Banteer and Tidy Towns go back quite a way and you’ve over 20 years of unbroken participation in the competition. We’re glad that it has helped with local pride and we are delighted to have you on board over all those years.

Thank you for indicating which are the new (N) and maintained (M) projects. This is very helpful for us. New projects for you in this category this year are a new crib for the churchyard, a new monument to commemorate a War of Independence event, a new water container for the graveyard and three new anti dog litter awareness signs. You have also placed a new seat to commemorate a deceased resident of Banteer. All very good.

The Olde Coach Inn looked well with lovely roses at the front. A Skoda dealership was in very good order. The White Country Inn is painted in really attractive colours and the planters here looked great. Well done. The Church grounds were spotless and the grass and planted areas beautifully kept. 47 Almost all of the projects listed by you here relate to maintenance and this is absolutely to be expected for this category where upkeep of planted or landscaped areas does take up a huge amount of time and effort. You do however, have a significant new project here and that is the creation of a new planted bed near the level crossing. Well done.

The planting at the Ploughing Association stone is really well-planned and kept with lots of colour. More colour was added by the clever hubcap ‘flower bed’. Yet more is to be seen at the crossroads where the landscape planting adds structure as well as pleasing tones. Lovely work. Here you tell us about your ‘no mow’ and ‘pollinator-friendly’ mowing regimes that are turning green areas much, much greener! Good stuff.

You’ve lots of other stuff going on in this category too. There is a new compost bay at the Sports Field and others at Eagle’s View and Banteer Cemetry. Log piles have been added to the Pond Field. You’ve been adding to your community’s ecological knowledge, thanks to your local experts. Anything good on the trail cams? We saw the new signs on the flora of this area very nice! Congratulations to the National School for their Biodiversity Green Flag.

The Pond Field was the first place we visited and it is genuinely lovely. It is so well-kept too, fair play. Here we saw benches, an angling peg, your log piles as mentioned above, bug hotel and your unique sculptures. A great amenity for all although I believe that the ducks were disappointed I had nothing for them. A new project here is the addition of a 2-section compost bay at Banteer Cemetery. Visitors here will not be able to avail of waste disposal facilities here anymore. This is a really positive action and your community and parish are to be applauded for this. You tell us that in February and March your volunteers pick several miles of approach roads fair play. Not only that but up until September you will have two litter-picking nights per week. That’s very impressive.

Look out for old signs that are now faded beyond use. One or two were seen. Quite a few signs could have been a bit cleaner too but it wouldn’t take much effort to get them gleaming. A post box near the crossroads is in need of a little love. There is a multitude of finger signs at the crossroads and all are clean and in good order well done. There is one (for Lombardstown) that has slipped. One wonders if consolidating these finger signs would be a good idea. A tiny little bit of graffiti was seen on the bus stop.

The old hand pump though is beautifully painted. You could consider some perennial planting here to set this off. Thank you for all the energy-saving devices and systems listed here. It wasn’t entirely certain where these relate to but the adjudicator assumes that these refer to your Sports Centre. As last year’s adjudicator pointed out, these will help to lead by example and show what can be done in other areas. We not that the Digital Hub with 8 work stations is a new addition very good. You also tell us that the new features of amusement at the children’s playground are cut-off logs and are so eco-friendly too.

The adjudicator didn’t see a bottle bank/recycling area. Is there one? Again, most of your entry in this category relate to the ongoing maintenance of residential areas. You tell us that residents of Ard na Sí and Glen Fields keep their areas to a high standard while also having a ‘no-mow’ area in each. You’ve also helped with the upkeep of the fairy doors in the Sports Field and with the maintenance of the children’s playground. A ‘children warning’ sign at St. Fursey Terrace could be renewed now please. Glenwood was very, very neat with some lovely splashes of bright colours. There is room for further tree-planting at Glen Close on the avenue here.

Maybe even a ‘low-mow’ area might work here? Pairc an Gleanna has a nice amount of trees and an inviting green area. Some truly impressive gardening was seen near the National School with a fabulous display of wall planting. Your ongoing work in this category includes: cleaning of road signs and speed limit signs, the cutting of roadside vegetation for safety reasons and keeping the way clear for pedestrians along footpaths. All very worthwhile stuff. A new project is the acquisition of traffic-calming measures including flashing warning lights and speed-ramps.

Two of your approaches have already thus been treated and two more await. Very good this is important for everyone’s safety. Watch out for the condition of the speed limit signage on the Kanturk road as one of the 50 kph signs is faded now. An old red and white caution sign is somewhat embedded in the hedgerow on the same road. The raised beds on the Cork Road look really well. There is an opportunity for planting under the black and white Banteer sign on this same road. Your new sign looks lovely though. It was good to see a runners & walkers sign on the way in on the Kanturk road. A shipping container could be screened off perhaps with some tree-planting?

Concluding Remarks: Overall, a high level of care and maintenance was the impression given by our visit to Banteer. It’s great to see a community working together so well. Thanks to you all.

Pride of Place Awards

Banteer Tidy Towns won the Category Award for most creative project and €400 at Pride of Place Awards in the Kingsley Hotel last week. The project entered was the Pond Field. the wire children sculpture/new information boards/leave no trace sign/ wire fairy/fairy doors/noughts and crosses play area. Well done to all involved

Sportsfield nominated for award

Banteer Sportsfield has been nominated for Best Community Enterprise award as part of the Duhallow Business awards. The Duhallow Business Awards are now in their 8th year and are a fantastic celebration of business in the Duhallow Region and an opportunity to highlight your business. There will also be an additional award on the night for best overall business- this will be chosen by the judging panel.

The awards will take place at a Gala Dinner Event in IRD Duhallow, James O’Keeffe Institute, Newmarket on Friday the 18h of November with special guest MC Marty Morrissey.

Bingo

Banteer Bingo returns to Banteer Community Centre on every Tuesday at 8.30pm.. Banteer Bingo Tuesday night @ 8:30, playing for jackpot of 3400:00. The following are bus routes and times, please support. Looking forward to seeing everyone.

Badminton

Badminton has started up again every Monday in the Community Center in Banteer from 8.30pm to 10pm.. All are welcome to join up and there will be games for all levels from beginners up to experienced players. Season will run to mid March 2023. Registration details to follow.

Banteer Macra

A massive well done and congratulations to club member Elaine Herlihy who won Best New Munster member last Saturday night at the annual national conference in Ballykisteen. This is a great achievement for Elaine, great to see another title coming back to Banteer this year. Well done Elaine.

Sports night continues every Wednesday night in Banteer hall at 9pm, new members are always welcome. Follow us on social media to keep you to date with all events happening.

Community Childcare

Our AGM is on Thursday 1st December at the Glen Theatre.

Glen Theatre events

November 4th: Gaby Moreno and Ultan Conlon in concert. November 17th: Stars of the Show as seen on Sky TV. Booking: Phone 029-56239 or 087 7558752

Banteer /Lyre GAA

Our AGM is on Friday 25th November at 7.30pm at the Glen Theatre .

Banteer Lyre Nadd Text alert system

Please note 10e is now due for 2022/23 to ensure you still get Text alerts from the end of October Please note only paid up members will continue to receive texts from 1st Nov on the new system. Please get money to John Buckley Mary Cahill Denis Withers Rory O’Driscoll or Rosie Cronin.

KILBRIN

Retirement

Congratulations to Kilbrin native Fr. John O’Riordan on his recent retirement from the priesthood. Fr. John served many communities throughout his tenure and it was always a pleasure to have him return to serve mass in his native parish. We wish him a happy and peaceful retirement and may God continue to bless him.

Lotto draw

There was no winner of last weeks Lotto. The numbers drawn were 3, 9, 10, 30. The lucky dip winners were Beatrice Daly, KilbrinEllen O’ Leary Garran Na DaraMichael Murphy Garran Na DaraNoreen Barrett, Kilbrin Murt Ahern. Kanturk. Next weeks jackpot is an amazing €15200 so make sure to get your ticket today.

Remote working space

Looking for a work space closer to home, cut down on your commute, save on diesel costs. Look no further–Kilbrin Village Hub is available. Sign up at https://connectedhubs.ie/ for your 3 free working days. Daily rate €20 Weekly rate €90 Student rates/discounts available. Contact Paulina on 087 4097267 or kilbrincc@gmail.com

Bingo

Bingo continues every Monday from 8.30 pm. If you do like a game then please join us in the very comfortable surroundings of the community centre.