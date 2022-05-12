Around the Districts: Banteer and Kilbrin

Present at the Sean Moylan Memorial Scholarship award were, front row; Pat O'Brien, recipient Josh Gilligan, Denny Murphy; back row; Kieran Cronin, Aisling Moynihan, Dermot Moynihan, Jamie Gilligan, Paul Moynihan, Maire Gilligan, Michael Moynihan TD. Josh is the grandson of the late John & Breda Moynihan, Meelin.

BANTEER

Ukraine work update

Padraig O’Keeffe departed recently for his Ukraine search and recovery mission but on arrival at his base in Hungary he was taken ill and underwent emergency surgery for a perforated appendix and is recovering in a hospital in Hungary. His dog Cooper is being well looked after by a friend of his.

Padraig is very disappointed that he cannot commence his operation but will need to recover and expects to be in Ukraine by 2nd week of June. Speaking to Padraig this week he was extremely lucky and will rest up and recover and do some further training with Cooper before commencing his work. He sends his best regards and thanks to all those who helped him so far

Any further contributions please contact Eamon Tarrant or Denis Withers

Community Sportsfield Draw

The annual fundraising draw for 2022 was launched recently with €10,000 in prizes for 2022 and all users are asked to support same. Prizes of €1500, €500 and 5 by €100 will be raffled every 3 months with the cost of tickets at €25 per quarter or €100 per annum.First draw this month. The group also welcome a recent Sports capital funding of €80,000 towards extension of the existing walks at the facility.

“The Story” at The Glen Theatre

The Story–written and performed by Timmy O’Mahony will be performed on Sat 21st May at The Glen Theatre, Banteer at 8:00pm

The Story follows Tom Walsh as he watches over the world from the comfort of his bedroom in his parents’ house, on Cork Citys Northside. But when his best friend goes missing, Tom is forced to venture outside in search of the truth. Tom does nothing but watch Sherlock Holmes films so after the initial shock of his best friend George going missing, he starts to think like Sherlock Holmes in a frantic effort to save George before it’s too late. It is a journey of the self as he attempts to find his way in the world again.

Timmy O’Mahony is a playwright, performer and theatre maker based in Cork. He has written and produced a number of plays over the last 5 years including Saviour, Symphony No.5 and Dancing Dogs. His work is intimate and adventurous. He plays with the concept of ‘making the Ordinary become Extraordinary’. He focuses on strong storytelling being delivered by engaging characters, using little props or staging.

Timmy has previously been resident in Corcadorcas Theatre Development Centre and as an Artist at Work resident with Dublin Fringe Festival.

Timmy first started out in the Arts with a small role in Ken Loachs film ‘The wind that Shakes the Barley’ which he filmed while preparing to sit his Leaving Cert in Farranferris Secondary school in Cork City. He then went on to act with Corcadorca theatre company and other theatre companies before joining an actors workshop group under the guidance of then Artistic Director of The Everyman Palace theatre in Cork, Michael Barker-Caven. He then began writing for theatre and set up Farna Theatre company in order to produce his own work.

Banteer Underage Soccer

Soccer camp at Banteer Sportsfield on Weds Thurs Fri 20th, 21st ,22nd July for boys and girls aged 6 to 17 Full details later

Banteer Macra

Reminder: Our weekly sports night continues Wednesday nights, with all members welcome, including new members. 8 pm in Banteer Hall. €2 entry.

Want to join Macra? New members are always welcome. For enquiries please contact Kelvin O’Connor–0838287670 or message us on Facebook/Instagram.

Glen Theatre

Upcoming events are: Sat 21st May “The Story” by Timmy O’Mahony; Sat 28th May Songs of the American Drifters. Welcome back to all patrons–Booking 029 56239 087 7558752.

KILBRIN

Dawn Mass

There was a large attendance at the dawn mass on Saturday morning last, the early time of 6.30 didn’t deter the people turning up to the cemetery. Mass was celebrated by Fr. Micheal Leader PP

Congratulations

Well done to the four Kilbrin lads who played with Scoil Mhuire, Kanturk, and won the school league County Final against Bantry. Kyle Keohane, Joshua Drumm, Ryan O’Leary, M.Mhuire O’Brien, great to see local lads on a county winning team at any level. .GAA Fixture.County JBFC Round 1 Kilbrin V Kilmeen on Saturday next 14th May at 4pm

Kilbrin GAA

Kilbrin GAA club are holding a Fundraising Golf Classic at Kanturk Golf Course on SATURDAY 11th JUNE 2022. These funds will go towards improving and investing in new club facilities and amenities for our community.

We are depending on the generosity of business, sponsors, friends and supporters of the club to support us in our fundraising activities. We really appreciate your support and trust you will enjoy a round of golf whilst meeting up with friends from Kilbrin and beyond.

We are asking for your support by either : Entering a team of three at €150 which (includes a meal) or Sponsorship of Tee Box or Green for €50. To sponsor a team or Tee Box or Green, please forward cheque to the Secretary, Kilbrin G.A.A Club, Ballybane, Liscarroll, Mallow, Co. Cork, please make payable to Kilbrin GAA Club.

Tee times must be reserved and can be done so by contacting Sean McAuliffe on 087 2331518 or Michael Dennehy on 087 2427841.Any other queries can also be made to Sean Fitzgerald on 086 0528300. Thanking you in advance for your continued support.

Bingo

Don’t forget our bingo every Monday night at 8.30pm, why not come along and enjoy your game in comfortable surroundings, looking forward to seeing you there.

Remote Studying/Working Hub

Work on the village hub is now complete and is up and running. The hub has a remote working/ studying office with WiFi and high speed broadband in the Community centre with two work spaces and a commercial printer, If you are interested in using this facility please contact Paulina on 086 4097267

Social club clean up

Fantastic work done Monday 2nd May at the social club by our 8 volunteers who spent almost 3 hours working to get the place cleaned up.

We got benches painted, outdoor toilet floor painted, all drains cleared & washed down, all hedging at playground and down side cut back, back drains unblocked, white lines and front playground power hosed, all inside & outside wall area cleared of weeds and debris & GAA entrance too, potholes filled at entrance to GAA pitch, debris around recycling bins cleared too.Huge thank you to everyone who helped. We will organise another day for inside cleaning and painting in the coming week and welcome anyone who can spare some time.

Parents Association – American Tea Party Fundraiser

Rally your families, friends and neighbours or even pair up with another family to host a table on what promises to be a fantastic night on May 28th as we continue our efforts to fundraise for our school’s sensory room. One person will host a table and pay in advance for their guests. The host typically organises the refreshments for their group, and their guests pay them the €15 ticket fee. Tables can accommodate 6–8 people.

Secure your table by purchasing your tickets at the social club on Wednesday 18th May, from 7.30–8.30. A 50% deposit is required to hold your booking. Final payment due before Friday 13th May. There are limited tables still available.

Refreshments and Entertainment – The PA will provide a champagne reception on arrival and a DJ is booked for later on in the evening. There are also some super prizes up for grabs in a raffle on the night. Some fuss free ideas are listed below and you can also bring wine in for your guests; Takeout / Order / Party Food–Cold Buffet Party Food–Cheese Boards–Cold Plates–Finger Nibbles / Desserts. There will be no kitchen facilities but some microwaves will be provided to reheat food. Please do not go to too much expense or effort.

Julie Nolan School of Irish Dancing

Well done & continued good luck to our local Irish Dancers from Team Julie Nolan who are travelling the country taking part in Irish dancing competitions & training hard in preparation for some big competitions such as mini Munsters & Nationals. Big Thank you to Julie & Honor Nolan for their continuous dedication to Team Julie Nolan & their dancers.

Save the date : Sunday 29th May Julie Nolan School Of Irish Dancing Class Feis;A great morning to be had watching our local kids get a chance to show all their family, friends & neighbours what they love doing best, Irish dancing.Julie & Honor Nolan have been very busy preparing the dancers to show the community the best of Irish Dancing. From tiny tots to senior dancers this is an event not to be missed. More details to follow.

Best Wishes

Best wishes to Aimie King and her husband Conor who will officially open their new fly fishing shop Arnold Angling Centre, Ballymacmoy, Killavullen, on this Saturday 14th May at 10am. Fly casting & Fly tying demonstrations on the day. post code P51 HN83. Free draw on the day for a days fishing (Lunch Included) at Upper Bridgetown Salmon Fishery.