Around the Districts: Banteer and Kilbrin

Margaret Herlihy, Boherbue NS Fundraising Draw Treasurer and Marie Casey, School Principal, presenting Ross McAuliffe from Passage West, Co Cork with a cheque for €5,000. Ross was the winner of the €5,000 Bonus Cash prize for August. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

BANTEER

2 local cyclists compete on the World stage

Eddie Dunbar and Dillon Corkery compete for Ireland in the UCI Road World Championships in Belgium.

A team of 16 riders will represent Ireland at the Road World Championships in Flanders, Belgium from 19-26 September. Competition begins on Sunday, 19th September with the Elite Men’s Individual Time Trial and concludes a week later with the Elite Men’s Road Race. During the week-long competition, riders will battle for 11 world titles across Junior, U23 and Elite categories (no U23 women’s category). The 2021 edition marks the 100 year anniversary of the first UCI Road World Championships.

Sam Bennett who recently returned to racing to compete at the European Road Championships after an injury forced him out of the 2021 Tour de France is among a team of four riders who will contest the road race. Bennett will be joined by Olympian, Eddie Dunbar, who played a key role in delivering a top 20 result for Team Ireland at the Olympics. Ryan Mullen and Rory Townsend completes the team.

Ryan Mullen will ride the 43.3 kilometre Time Trial along with Marcus Christie who has had an impressive number of victories in Time Trial events in the past year.

Megan Armitage will ride the Elite Women’s Road Race while Erin Grace Creighton and Aoife O’Brien are selected for the Junior Women’s Road Race. Alice Sharpe was also selected for the Elite Women’s Road Race but has opted to focus her attention on preparing for the European Track Championships which takes place from 5-9 October.

Ben Healy has made selection for both the U23 Men’s Road Race and Time Trial. Dillon Corkery and Adam Ward who were among the 67 finishers of 158 starters at the European Road Championships completes the U23 Men’s Road Race team. Kevin McCambridge will join Ben Healy for the 30.3 kilometre race against the clock.

A flat time trial course faces the riders which will run from Knokke-Heist to Bruges. The Elite Men will race over 43.3 kilometres, while the U23 Men and Junior Men will ride a 30.3 kilometre and 22.3 kilometre course respectively. The road races start on Friday, September 24th with the Junior and U23 Men. The Junior Men’s Road Race will take place over eight laps of the Leuven circuit totalling 121.4 kilometres while the Junior Women will compete over five laps of the circuit amounting to 75 kilometres.

The Elite Men will take on an arduous 268.7km course with 2,562m of elevation including 42 climbs from Antwert to Leuven. The women will race over 157.7 kilometres with 1,047m of climbing, while the U23 Men will complete over 160.9 kilometres.

Junior Hurling

Dromtariffe got the better of near neighbours Banteer in the second round of the Championship played at Meelin on Sunday afternoon last, in mixed weather conditions.Dromtariffe started on the front foot with two pointed frees before Banteer responded with two pointed frees of their own from Luke Philpott.

Dromtariffe pointed again before Banteer hit three without reply through Philpott (2) & David Murphy to lead 0-5 to 0-3 at the first water break.Ultimately the second quarter performance proved Banteer undoing, where the men in red & white only mustered up 0-2 points while Dromtariffe wearing their all grey away jersey hit 0-8 to leave Banteer trailing 0-11 to 0-7 at half time.

Dromtariffe were first to point on the restart to extend their advantage to five points. Murphy pointed for Banteer from a free before Dromtariffe pointed a free of their own aswell.

Banteer received a badly needed boost when Tadghy Sexton goaled from close range on 42 minutes.

David McAuliffe pointed on the three quarter mark before Murphy saw a rasper of a shot saved by the Dromtariffe keeper, Banteer behind by the minimum 0-13 to 1-9 at the second water break.

The last quarter saw Dromtariffe grab three points without reply to give them more breathing space, however two pointed frees from Sexton & Philpott narrowed the margin again. Dromtariffe pointed on the hour mark before a late goal effort from Kevin Tarrant to level the tie went narrowly wide. This result saw Banteer knocked out of the Championship for another year with Dromtariffe & Millstreet qualifying for the knock out stages from our group. The full time score Dromtariffe 0-17 Banteer 1-11.

Team: K Roche, J McAuliffe, M Kearney, K Sexton, D Kearney, R O’ Connor, C Murphy, C Shine, D McAuliffe, L Philpott, K Tarrant, D Wilson, T Sexton, D Murphy & Alan Coughlan. Sub Used: D Barrett.

Glen Theatre

The Glen Theatre presents “The Cause” which has been written by Banteer native Sean O Deadaigh and is directed by Tadhg O Keeffe .The Cause depicts the story of a captured Black ‘n Tan during one of the greatest single atrocities of Ireland’s War for Independence, The Burning of Cork(8.30pm each night) Saturday 25th September Sunday 26th September

Due to COVID Restrictions–Places are limited and booking this year is Essential-No walk-ins. Please call 029 56239 to book.HSE Guidelines in place / Masks must be worn

Upcoming event–Fri 1st Oct The Vanbrugh- Music by Mozart and Brahms with Keith Pascoe,Simon Aspell Christopher Marwood BOOKING 029 56239

Sportsfield fundraising draw

Winners this month €400 Anne O’Brien €200 Patrick Buckley EPS. €100 each to Dan Murphy Boherbue; Marie Buckley; Donie/Patricia Regan, Kathleen Dorsch Ard Na Si. Tickets are still available for the 2021 annual draw and the next draw is in October.

Banteer Community Sportsfield request that all community members and users continue to support the annual supporters/users fundraising draw costing €100 p.a. This can be paid in €25, €50 or €100 instalments in cash, cheque or by direct debit, whichever suits. All contributors will be entered into a draw for cash prizes with a total prize fund of €4,000 per annum plus additional vouchers etc.

Any local companies who wish to support this community project are asked to contact any member of the committee.

RSS/CE scheme

A number of vacancies exist in the Banteer area for Rural Social scheme and Community Employment scheme positions. Open to all who qualify and please contact IRD Duhallow Paddy O’Connor 029 60633 if interested.

Community Childcare

Banteer Community Childcare are seeking applications for Full Time Early Years Educators Immediate Start.

Come and join our established team and share our passion and enthusiasm for early years care and education. A minimum qualification of QQI level five in childcare is required.

We are looking for dynamic, motivated staff with a fun loving attitude and a love for children. We are committed to providing an excellent standard of care and education to the children and families who use our services every day. Candidates must be available to work rotas between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Job Description available on request. Apply with CV to the chairperson, Banteer Community Childcare, Clonmeen Road, Banteer, Co. Cork of info@banteerchildcare.ie.

KILBRIN

G.A.A. news

Kilbrin Defeated Castlemagner in the quarter final of the JAHC in Glantane on Friday evening last on the scoreline of 2 - 24 to 0 - 15pts. They now go on to play Dromtariffe in the semi-final which is provisionally fixed for the week ending 9th - 10 October.

Bon Secours 2021 Junior B Football Championship: Kilbrin will play Garnish in Macroom @8.pm Tuesday 22nd September.

Bingo

It was a long time coming but on Monday we were delighted to welcome back our Bingo family. It was great to see all the familiar faces and we look forward to seeing you all again next week and hopefully uninterrupted for the remainder of the year and beyond. Bingo will take place again next Monday starting at 8.30 pm.

Tir na Nog.

The Tir na Nog group were also back this week and hopefully they are also up and running without further interruption. Anyone wishing to join this group can contact Nora Mary O’Riordan.

Alzheimer’s Memory Walk

On Sunday last at 12 noon a crowd of between 80 & 100 people set off from Marybrook on the 2021 Alzheimer’s Memory Walk. Not many events can draw a diverse crowd like a community organised walk but it is safe to say that there were six year olds and eighty year olds and most ages in between. The walk, which was six kilometres in length, took place over road and field and included Subulter, Knocknanuss and Ballyheen Piers.

The first stop on the walk was outside Subulter House where Norma Taylor gave an excellent history of the house and area. From there we ventured to the lands of Gerard O’Connell who also spoke to the crowd and set the scene of the battle which took place in 1647. Gerard also shared details of what happened to the land after the battle. Tom O’Riordan spoke intermittently on the various scenes where the battle actually took place.

On we went and headed back to the road near Ballyheen and we were greeted by Chairman of the Castlemanger Historical society, Desmond Sharp Bolster. Desmond lives in Glenlohane and has a consummate knowledge of the area and its history. He set the background to the battle, giving good detail on the main characters and describing the scenes and aftermath of the historic event in which more than four thousand men died.

The last part of the trip was past the famous Ballyheen Piers and back to our starting point at Marybrook where Sinead Murphy O’Rahilly spoke very well in thanking everyone. From there we proceeded to the Community Centre in Kilbrin where there were refreshments and very good live music.

While the day was both enjoyable and informative, it was also in aid of a very good cause in the Alzheimer Society of Ireland. Much needed money was raised throughout the day and online at https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11412459_kilbrin-memory-walk-2021.html

There are many people to thank for making it the day it was. Ned O’Connor and Neily O’Sullivan for facilitating parking. Gerard O’Connell and Billy Coleman for allowing the group to go through their land. The speakers on the day Norma Taylor, Tom O’Riordan, Gerard O’Connell & Desmond Sharp Bolster. Thanks to Pat and all the volunteered their time on the day and ensured it went so smoothly. Thanks to Claire and staff of the Kilbrin Community Centre for the hospitality afterwards. Thanks to the musicians who provided great entertainment at the community centre. A big final thanks to Sinead, Mike, Luke & Ava for making the day possible.

Confirmation

Congratulations to all the pupils that received they confirmation last week. Thanks to all concerned for organising the church celebration. The weather was good on the day and we hope everyone enjoyed their celebration.

Speed ramps

Thanks to Cork County Council for erecting speed ramps in the village. While they may take some time getting accustomed to for drivers, the safety of schoolchildren and pedestrians is more important so thanks again to Cork County Council.

Remote working/studying

A grant has been approved from IRD for a remote working/studying office in the Community Centre with two work-spaces and a commercial printer. Once restrictions are eased we plan to work on it and have it up and running as soon as possible. We hope this will be of great benefit to the community when it is up and running and will keep you informed of the progress. If you are interested in using the facility please contact Ben on 087 2801908 or Paulina on 086 4097267.

Condolences

Kilbrin Community would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family of John J. Morton, Freemount.

Kilbrin Community would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family of Catherine (Kitty) Kabia (née Cussen), Freemount.

Kilbrin Community would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family of Christopher (Christy) McCarthy, Liscarroll.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha

Kilbrin Golf Society.

The Society held its final outing of the year on Saturday last 18th September to Kanturk. Seventeen members took part and was enjoyed by all apart from the heavy rain which fell during the game. Results: - 1st. M. Dennehy. 2nd . D. O’Sullivan. 3rd. Shane O’Riordan. 4th. A. Mullane. 5th. V. Hayes. 6th. T. O’Riordan. 7th. N. Buckley. Gross B. Mackessey.

Contact

The community council can be contacted at kilbrincc@gmail.com for any queries. Also the PRO can be contacted directly at Bennymick1968@gmail.com or on 087 2801908 if you have anything of interest for this column. Whether you are at home or abroad we would be delighted to hear from you if you have anything that you would like to share with the wider community.