Around the Districts: Banteer and Freemount

Happy Retirement to Declan Burns who is retiring this week. Declan has been driving buses for 50 years. He will be missed by all in the Commons Newmarket Route.

BANTEER

School Fitness Ireland Summer Camp

A Multi Activity Sports Camp will take place at Banteer Community Sports Field from Mon 8th–Fri 12th August 2022 from 9.30am–2pm daily.

Activities will include: Gymnastics, Box Aerobics, Dancing, Fun Games and Races and much more. Run by Coaches who teach PE Programmes in schools year round!

For children aged 5-12 years. Cost: €95 (10% discount for siblings). To book, click on https://www.schoolfitnessireland.com/camp-booking/

IRD training

On July 6th, IRD Duhallow will be running a full day course on HR Basics. This course is designed for Social Enterprises, Community Groups and Volunteer Organizations.

It is essential that these groups understand good HR both for those managing groups and those being managed. There will a focus on managing yourself so to look after your wellbeing, managing stress and working on personal development. Many social enterprises, Community groups and Volunteer organizations do not get a chance to attend HR courses so the benefit would be huge.

If you are interested in attending please follow the link to our events page and book your spot. Places are limited so please book soon to avoid disappointment. https://www.irdduhallow.com/events/hr-basics-for-social-enterprises-community-groups-volunteer-organisations/

Sportsfield Draw 2022 results

The annual fundraising first draw for 2022 was held recently with €10,000 in prizes for 2022. Prizes of €1500, €500 and 5 by €100 are raffled every 3 months with the cost of tickets at €25 per quarter or €100 per annum.

This year’s draw was the highest number of tickets to date with 650 tickets in the drum-many thanks to all for support

Winners as follows: €1500 to Michael Walsh Plumber,€500 to Karen/Mike O Sullivan Laught ,€100 each to Banteer underage soccer ,Bryan O Neill ,Joe Kearns ,Liam O Flynn Ros na Lee, Hollie Corkery

New Vodafone communications tower

Banteer’s new Vodafone mobile phone/mobile broadband mast was commissioned recently and will hopefully give much improved coverage to all areas in the village and outside the village. Many thanks to all who helped with this much needed community project which has been ongoing since 2013 with the local Community Council.

Vodafone and Vantage Towers have been working with the Community Council on this project for the past number of years to improve the very poor mobile phone/mobile broadband service in the area.

Also many thanks to Sportsfield Committee for site. This will improve the connectivity of those people and businesses in the area who may not have had the luxury of having land phone lines or Efibre connections close by.

Vodafone users are asked to check their coverage and data download in their own area and give any feedback to Community Council re same note coverage is limited to Vodafone users for present and within a range of 3.5 to 4km of the tower

Sunday’s Well mass

The annual Mass returns to Sunday’s Well, Fermoyle Banteer, on Thur June 23rd @8pm. All welcome to attend!

Community Café, museum and digital hub to open soon

The project to build a regulation sized astroturf pitch for all sports plus a new community building with new changing rooms, toilets, disabled facilities, spectator stand area, museum, digital hub and café facility at Banteer Community Sportsfield is near completion and will open soon.At present all the final construction works are in progress and expected to be finished in the next few weeks

Ukraine Search and Rescue work

Padraig O Keeffe departed recently for his Ukraine search and recovery mission but on arrival at his base in Hungary he underwent emergency surgery for a perforated appendix.

Speaking to Padraig this past week he sends the following message “So guys it seems like an age since we left Ireland to undertake search and recovery operations in Ukraine, due to my medical glitch we are running just over a month behind, happy to be able to say recovery period is almost at an end and we are now only 7 days away from crossing the border. We will be leaving Kisgyor in Hungary in the morning of the 14th June and heading for Lviv and from there on to Bucha. We will keep you all posted as we go. Many thanks for all the support”

Any further contributions to Padraigs fundraiser can be done via Gofundme page or please contact Eamon Tarrant or Denis Withers

Sportsfield walks extension started

A contract to extend the existing walks at Banteer Community Sportsfield/Park has started work with Kellys Bros Ballydesmond with local Banteer Contractors Tadgh O Keeffe and Sons as Electrical contractors.

The walks will add approx. 600m extra to the existing walks and will include more variety and additional landscaping and seating also. Our thanks to all involved in making this project happen including our neighbours.

The approval of a Sports capital grant of €80,000 makes this project possible and will add a new exciting part to the existing walking facilities.

Banteer Underage Soccer

Soccer camp at Banteer Sportsfield on Weds Thurs Fri 20th, 21st, 22nd July for boys and girls aged 6 to 17 Full details later

Banteer Macra

Reminder: Our weekly sports night continues Wednesday nights, with all members welcome, including new members. 8 pm in Banteer Hall. €2 entry.

Want to join Macra? New members are always welcome. For enquiries please contact Kelvin O’Connor–0838287670 or message us on Facebook/Instagram.

FREEMOUNT

Weekly 45 Drive

The 45 Drive has re-commenced on Sundays at 8pm in the Heritage Centre (The Old School). Admission €10. We request our patrons to wear their masks and sanitise your hands on your way in. Looking forward to seeing you all on Sunday night.

Last Sunday night’s winners were as follows: First Prize went to Margaret and Theresa O’Regan, Kilmeedy. The winning Ladies team was Eileen O’Connor and Nora May Deane, Glash.

Best gents team was: Timmie Joe and Frank O’Sullivan, Cullen. Best mixed team was Dan Murphy, Freemount and Nellie May Foley, Glash. Spot prize was won by Billy Browne, Freemount and John O’Riordan, Kanturk.

The following won raffle prizes: 1. Timmie Joe O’Sullivan, Cullen. 2. Hugh Murphy, Boherbue. 3. Paddy O’Leary, Glash. 5. Dan Murphy, Freemount. 6. Paddy O’Leary, Glash. 7. Dan Murphy, Freemount. Cards Continue this Sunday night June 19th at 8pm.

Jimmy Reidy back on Radio!

Jimmy will have his own Music show on Cork Music Station every Saturday at 1pm. On the same station you can listen to Jimmy with a new programme called Jimmy Reidy and friends on Tuesday nights at 8pm. You can tune in on your computer, laptop or tablet. We wish him best of luck in his new venture

Freemount Social Dancing

Join us for Sunday Social Dancing in Freemount Hall on this Sunday June 19th. for the ever popular Dermot Lyons. A great afternoon’s entertainment is assured so get your dancing shoes ready. 3 to 6 p.m. Coming on Sunday June 26th is Bernie Heaney. Cost of entry is €10 and tea is included. Eircode is P56 P893.

Tidy Towns

We are delighted with the help so far on Monday evenings. Great work is getting done. Please join us on Monday night 20th. of June from 7-9pm to help with the Tidy Towns efforts to spruce up the village.

Please bring brush/spades etc to help out. There is lots of weeding, tidying, planting and brushing to be done. We would love to see you all there.

Lego STEM Summer Camp

Lego STEM Summer Camp will take place in Freemount Hall from the 15th August to 19th of August from 10am to 1pm. This camp is taught by Bricks 4 Kidz West Cork. Please contact Eileen Beattie 089 942 5496. ebeattie@bricks4kids.com for booking or any further details you need.

Freemount National School

It has been a memorable year for Freemount National School completing a historic double, winning both the Boys 13-a-side Football and Hurling Finals in the Duhallow Sciath na Scol Competition.

In football, they defeated Ballydesmond, Rathcoole and Derrinagree to qualify for the Final against Derrinagree on 20th May. This game proved to be a tight affair. Goals in the first half from Liam Heffernan and Darragh Withers along with a number of points from Heffernan and Michael McAuliffe meant that Freemount led by 4 points at half time 3-4 to 2-3. Another goal from Heffernan and points from Frankie Geary and Seán O’Riordan put Freemount well in control, but Derrinagree rallied and came storming back into the game, scoring three goals. Entering the latter stages, there was only the minimum between the sides, but Freemount held their composure and replied with a goal from Darragh Withers and a number of points to see out victory 5-08 to 5-04.

In Hurling, the team played excellently in the qualifying Blitz winning all their games against Newmarket, Ballyhass, Millstreet and Kanturk to qualify for the Final last Thursday, June 9th against Ballyhass. Freemount, playing some excellent hurling led from the word go and at half time were leading 2-08 to 0-00 with the highlights being goals from Liam Heffernan and 4 points from Frankie Geary at midfield. Credit to Ballyhass who never gave in and rallied with a goal and two points early in the second half, but with Freemount’s defence well on top, they continued to dominate the game and goals from Heffernan and Geary along with some excellent point taking, saw Freemount deserving winners on a scoreline of 5-16 to 1-02.

Congratulations to all the players for this fantastic achievement. Their outstanding team performance reflects a body of work that has been undertaken by Club volunteers and teachers who coach these young players in Freemount.

(Team Football) J. Collins, T Geary, J Vaughan, E. Morton, F. Geary, D. O’Leary, M. McAuliffe, D. Withers, J. Madden, S. O’Riordan, L. O’Sullivan, L. Heffernan, K. Osaretin, D. Curtin, C. Curtin, J. Curtin O’ Toole, R. Linehan, E. O’Riordan, M. O’Connor, L. Griffiths, K. Desmond.

(Team Hurling) L. O’Sullivan, T. Geary, J. Vaughan, J. Curtin O’Toole, M. McAuliffe, S. O’Riordan, D. Withers, F. Geary, J. Collins, E. Morton, R. Lenihan, L. Heffernan, J. Madden, K. Desmond, C. Curtin, E. O’Riordan, D. O’Leary.

Mother & Baby Exercise Class

Contact Valerie (MissFit Studio) on 0861749611 if you would like to join these Mother & Baby Classes. These classes will equip you with the knowledge how to help rehab & rebuild strength after pregnancy. Using Core and breath work to develop Core and pelvic floor muscles while also increasing mobility, overall health and confidence.

St Michael’s Church

Mass Sunday Morning 10.30 as usual Monday night at 8pm and Tuesday morning at 9.30am. All Masses will be live streamed by clicking on churchtv3.eu/freemount/ or “Freemount Church live stream’

Mass Broadcasts: Mass is broadcast every weekday at 10.30 am on the R.T.E. News Now Channel on television. On Sundays there is a Mass on R.T.E. 1 television at 11 am every second week. On the other Sundays there is a Service at this time but there is a Mass on those Sundays on R.T.E. News Now Channel after 2pm.

Community Food Service

Duhallow Community Food Services at The James O’Keeffe Institute, Newmarket,provides a home delivery meal service for the eldery or those isolating ,in quarantine or cocooning .Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis.

Dinner and Dessert cost €7.50 per day delivered to your door Monday to Friday. Menu changes daily and special diets are catered for. Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required. For further details,contact Orlaith /Olive at 029-76375

G.A.A. Weekly Lotto

Numbers drawn were 18-21-28-29. There was no jackpot winner. Lucky Dip winners were: 1. Ann Carroll, Kilberrihert, Freemount. 2. Kieran Hudner, Ballybahallow, Freemount. 3. Anna O’Flynn,Ballinla, Freemount. 4. Kieran Hudner, Ballybahallow, Freemount. 5. M.& M. Hannon, Ballybahallow, Freemount. Jackpot this weekend is €3,650. If you’re not in you can’t win!

Your news

Items for these notes should be with the correspondent each Monday night before 8pm E-Mail osullivanpj38@gmail.com