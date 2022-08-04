Around the Districts: Banteer and Castlemagner

BANTEER

Macra news

We are so proud and delighted that our club Chairperson Amanda O Sullivan was crowned International Miss Macra last weekend.

Amanda started off her weekend on Friday night at a charity event, Saturday consisted of different events finishing off the day with an on stage interview Saturday night and finally on Sunday Amanda was announced as the winner and crowned International Miss Macra 2022 at a Gala Banquet ball. Amanda was flawless throughout the weekend and did Banteer Macra, our region and our county proud.

Amanda is highly involved in the running of our club since she joined a few years back. Previous club PRO and now club chairperson. That was not Amandas first time on stage–Amanda has taken part in capers twice, debating and she is quite good at dancing. Congratulations Amanda, fantastic achievement.

Save the date: The Banteer Macra Field Evening is back Saturday 20th August 2022 at 3pm at Healys Bar Kilcorney in aid of Marymount Hospice. Tug of war, bouncy castles, pony rides and much much more!! Chip van, live music and DJ on the night. Make sure to follow our social media pages for more updates.

Banteer and Lyre GAA

Junior Hurling Championship Round 1 – Banteer recorded a deserved victory over rivals Millstreet in Kanturk on Friday evening last July 29th. Played in ideal conditions the men in red and white started on a nervy footing trading points with the men in green & were both level 0-3 a piece after 7 minutes, with two Denis Roche frees & a Luke Philpott point from play. Banteer made an important breakthrough after 8 minutes when a pass from Richard O’ Connor found Kevin Tarrant who made no mistake in finding the back of the net from close range.

The village side would never trail after that & the remainder of the half saw both sides exchange points with a David Murphy Pallas goal assisted by Alan Coughlan on 33 minutes seeing Banteer 2-8 to 0-7 ahead at the short whistle. With Colm Coughlan, Martin Kearney & James McAuliffe dominant in the full back line Banteer had the perfect platform to excel & so they did.

The second half again saw both sides exchange scores Alan Coughlan, Cal Shine, Roche (2) and Murphy pointing, Banteer now ahead 2-13 to 0-12. Another clutch moment soon followed with Philpott putting Roche in on goal for Denis to finish with aplomb at the three quarter mark.

Two more Roche points extended Banteers lead 3-15 to 0-14 on fifty minutes. Worringly, failure to score in the closing ten plus minutes saw the village side concede five points without reply. Nevertheless Banteer progress to the next round against Kanturk on this Sunday in Castlemagner at 12 noon. Full Time Score: Banteer 3-15 Millstreet 0-19.

Team: K Roche, C Coughlan, M Kearney, J McAuliffe, A Coughlan, Richard O’ Connor, Rory O’ Connell, D Kearney, C Shine, T Sexton, D McAuliffe, K Tarrant, D Murphy, L Philpott & D Roche. Subs used: K Sexton, E O’ Brien & B O’ Keeffe. Subs not used: C O’ Keeffe, N Twomey, L O’ Brien, Darren Murphy, A Kearney & C O’ Donoghue.

Junior Football Championship Round 1 – Lyre enjoyed a facile win over Newmarket at Castlemagner on 24th of July last. The boys in white & blacks ability to grab goals at key stages saw the village side excel against Newmarkets second 15.

Solid displays from Neil Twomey, Thomas McAuliffe & Conor O’ Keeffe saw Lyre continuously on the front foot with O’ Keeffe (0-1) & Kevin Tarrant (0-2) on top in midfield & Alan Coughlan (0-4) leading the line in attack the town outfit were finding it increasingly hard to make any inroads.

Goals from Liam O’ Brien (2), Martin Kearney & Paudie Ryan saw the village side on their way & from early on it looked like there was only going to be one winner. Lyre now face a much more difficult challenge against neighbours Kanturk in the second round on the weekend after next.

Team: L Philpott, Colm O’Keeffe, N Twomey, T McAuliffe, R O’Connell, C Coughlan, J McAuliffe, K Tarrant, Conor O’Keeffe, E O’Brien, M Kearney, A Coughlan, L O’Brien, P Ryan & B O’Keeffe. Subs used: D Murphy, A Kearney, E Wilson, C O’Neill, J Fogarty & D O’Donoghue.

Ukraine Search and Rescue work

Padraig O’Keeffe continues his Ukraine search and recovery mission this past week update from Padraig below

‘We had our second successful cadaver find on Wednesday evening last. We still have to finish the site where the helmet was found and we also have received a request to check another site. We’re taking a few days off and we’ll check back in with you guys Monday/Tuesday Thanks a million for the continued support.’

Any further contributions to Padraig’s fundraiser can be done via Gofundme page or please contact Eamon Tarrant or Denis Withers

School Fitness Ireland Summer Camp

A Multi Activity Sports Camp will take place at Banteer Community Sports Field from Mon 8th–Fri 12th August 2022 from 9.30am–2pm daily.

Activities will include: Gymnastics, Box Aerobics, Dancing, Fun Games and Races and much more. Run by Coaches who teach PE Programmes in schools year round!

For children aged 5-12 years. Cost: €95 (10% discount for siblings). To book, click on https://www.schoolfitnessireland.com/camp-booking/

To book, click on https://www.schoolfitnessireland.com/camp-booking/

Sportsfield project

The project to build a regulation sized astroturf pitch for all sports plus a new community building with new changing rooms, toilets, disabled facilities, spectator stand area, museum, digital hub and café facility is near completion and will open in August.

At present all the final construction works are in progress and expected to be finished in the next few weeks the new walks will open in August also

Irish Water works in Duinch/Gortmore area

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork County Council, is replacing 2800m of problematic watermains in Duinch, Banteer Co. Cork which will improve water quality for the community. The project will commence in mid-July and form part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Program.

The works, being carried out by Ward and Burke Ltd on behalf of Irish Water, are expected to be completed by late September. The section of works will take place along the Fr Murphy’s Bridge to Gortmore Road (L5252) from its junction with the R579 at Father Murphy’s Bridge, for approximately 2.8km westbound in the direction of the Mount Hillary Loop.

To complete the works in a safe and efficient manner, a road closure will be required on the Fr Murphy’s Bridge to Gortmore Road (L5252) from mid-July until late September. The road will remain closed from its junction with the R579 at Fr Murphy’s Bridge to its junction with the L5332, before the Mount Hillary Loop Carpark. The suggested diversion route for Westbound traffic is via R579 to Banteer Village and from the crossroads continue Eastbound, via L1121, to its junction with the L5332 road. Follow the road southbound to Mount Hillary.

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Supply and Service Updates section of the Irish Water website or set your location on our website

New Vodafone communications tower

Banteer’s new Vodafone mobile phone/mobile broadband mast was commissioned recentlyand will hopefully give much improved coverage to all areas in the village and outside the village. Vodafone users are asked to check their coverage and data download in their own area and give any feedback to Community Council re same note coverage is limited to Vodafone users for present and within a range of 3.5 to 4km of the tower.

CASTLEMAGNER

Playground Group

Cecilstown and Castlemagner Playground Group were delighted during the week to receive notification that their recent planning application was granted for a playground in the GAA pitch in Castlemagner. Thanks to the hard-working committee who have worked tirelessly to get the project to this stage. The next stage will be the tendering process and grant application. Thanks also to Castlemagner GAA who have generously provided a suitable site so that both local and visiting children will be able to enjoy this wonderful amenity in the heart of the village.

Tidy Towns

There was a great turn out of volunteers in Cecilstown last Tuesday who got through a huge volume of work. The traffic island was weeded and cleaned, weeds and moss removed from footpaths and litter picked from all approach roads. Thank you to all our amazing volunteers especially our young members who did fantastic work. Congratulations to Colm who was the winner of the draw. Also, thanks to the many people who maintain Cecilstown on a weekly basis keeping flowers watered, grass cut, litter picked and keeping weeds under control.

Tidy Towns will spend the next couple of weeks in Castlemagner to have everything neat and tidy prior to the launch of the official unveiling of historical information board on Saturday 20th August to mark National Heritage Week. More details to follow.

Tidy Towns is always delighted to welcome new members. Please contact Hazel on 087 6913660 to find out meeting point each Tuesday evening or alternatively if you wish to receive messages via What App group.

CCDA news

Work is continuing by Denis Lehane (Stone mason) on the walls of the village pump. The stonework is complimenting the existing beautiful traditional stone walls around the church and carpark. The next phase will the repair and refurbishment to the pump which is part of both the social and built heritage of the community. The group also hopes to plant pollinator friendly around the pump as part of the biodiversity plan for the community.

Reeling In The Big Catch

Congratulations to our local hero and businessman Michael Twohig, on achieving second place (Silver Medalist) just pipped by Bret Bishop of the United States, in the World Masters Fly Fishing Competition in Italy recently.

In 2019 Michael won the bronze title championship in South Africa which was also a mighty achievement. Michael is an avid sportsman with many other titles under his belt over the years in many different sports.

We are proud of our native son in Castlemagner from where his roots stem, and where the original Twohig homestead stands, currently occupied by his brother James and his wife Eilish. Michael, with his wife Noreen and family run a Supervalu supermarket business in Kanturk, Abbeyfeale and Askeaton.

Michael is a long-time generous contributor to the local community in this area. In Castlemagner, his generous sponsorship and support to clubs over the years is greatly appreciated. Michael has in many ways supported various community stakeholders such as Castlemagner Sinsir Club, Musicals, Dramas, Cookery Demonstrations, Senior Citizens Christmas Parties, and many more too numerous to mention. Michael has never forgotten his own people. For this we are very grateful.

It is a proud moment for any community to behold one of their own wearing the green for Ireland, raising the National Flag Tricolor at a world class level victory event. The entire community of Castlemagner extends heartiest congratulations to Michael and shares in the spirit of celebration.

Knock Pilgrimage

Castlemagner Sinsir Club Annual Pilgrimage to Knock took place on Sunday July 24th, Grandparents Day. This is a very important day at the shrine as it is celebrated the world over on this day. It is no doubt uplifting to see so many making the time and effort, as indeed this alone is a sacrifice in itself. Pilgrims prayed, not alone for themselves, but for all who asked for prayers, such as those undergoing tests and awaiting results, the terminally ill and sick children. It was indeed humbling to see so many awaiting the anointing of the sick.

Just a reminder that a parish mission, celebrated by the Redemptorist Order will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Kanturk from September 17th to the 23rd. Everyone is welcome.

Sinsir Club trip

Castlemagner Sinsir Club will travel to Bundoran, Co Donegal on September 5th for 3 nights and 4 days, Two seats have become available to anyone interested in traveling. Contact 086 8521808.