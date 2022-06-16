Around the Districts: Ballyhea, Kilbrin, Meelin and Mourneabbey

Locals from Liscarroll were left stunned at the surprise visit of Conchobhar O'Suilleabhain and his comrades dressed in complete period attire last Saturday afternoon. Con is a descendent of Donal Cam O'Sullivan Beara. The group are travelling along the O'Sullivan Beara route and hope to return to Liscarroll later in the summer. For updates visit their Facebook page 'The Last Prince - Donal Cam O' Sullivan Beare'

BALLYHEA

Church Notes

Mass Times – Live streaming of all Masses continues. Saturday Vigil Mass at 7.30 p.m. Sunday 8.30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Weekday Masses – Monday to Wednesday, June 20, to June 22 at midday. Mass on Wednesday will be celebrated in Latin. Thursday, June 23 – Saturday, June 25, Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Adorations and Benedictio.

Receiving Holy Communion – Only those receiving Holy Communion should approach the Altar and only on a seat-by-seat basis

Month of June – The month of June is dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Feastdays for the coming week. Monday the 20th: St Silveriu’s, pope Tuesday the 21st: St Aloysiu’s Gonzaga. Wednesday the 22nd: St Paulinu’s of Nola. Thursday the 23rd: St Audrey. Friday the 24th: The Birth of John the Baptist. Saturday the 25th: St William abbot.

Easter Blessing of Homes – If you would like to have your home blessed, please leave your details into the sacristy so that a suitable time may be arranged, or contact 086 3016859.

Readers – Next Weekend June 25 and 26. Sat. 7.30 p.m. Ger O’Shea. Sun. 11 a.m. Sarah Barret.

Flowers – June 25 and July 2 Theresa O’Keeffe.

Tax Rebate Forms – Tax Rebate renewal forms were delivered some time ago. Please sign and return these as soon as possible.

Feast of the Sacred Heart – Friday, June 24, is the feast of the Sacred Heart. Novena prayers to the Sacred Heart will start on Thursday, June 16, and continue till the Feast Day. Prayers will be recited each day after Mass and on Sunday after the 11m Mass.

Lenten Alms for Burkina Faso – For Lent the parish adopted a Missionary Outreach in Burkina Faso in West Africa. Lenten Alms in support of this project may be left in, in the usual ways during Lent.

The entire proceeds of this initiative will be sent to Archbishop Crotty, Apostolic Nuncio in Burkina Faso, to be applied on the ground to a deserving charity of his choice. Last year €800 was sent to the Mission in Burkina Faso. Donations may still be made.

Church gate collections – No church gate collection taken up at St Mary’s Church, Ballyhea is endorsed by the parish. Any group or organisation intending to collect outside the church gates are asked to present copies of their permits in the sacristy, together with copies of letters of authorisation of those collecting on their behalf. This should be done before the collection commences.

Ballyhea National School

Enrolment forms are now available for September 2022. Please contact the office for more information at 063 81086 or by email to ballyhea.ias@gmail.com.

Ballyhea Preschool – New Build

There was a bake-off vibe to the fundraising activities with a bake sale in the community hall next to the preschool. A big thank you to the very talented bakers along with their little helpers for all the tasty treats. Special thank you to the sponsors for their support on providing raffle prizes on the day. A fantastic total of €1973.65 was raised.

Stay tuned over the coming weeks for details of upcoming fundraising activities. All that can be said for now is that there will be fun and super prizes to be had. Further information and updates in relation to the project and fundraising activities can be found on Facebook at.

There are many volunteers helping to bring this project to life and many roles already filled, however the board are looking for help in filling the role of treasurer. If you are interested, please email ballyheapreschoolboard@gmail.com.

Support in transitioning into the role will be provided.

GAA club notes

Lotto – The numbers drawn on June 4 were 16, 34, 35. There was no winner of the jackpot of €8,500. Lucky-dip winners of €30 each: Katie Morrissey c/o Alec Morrissey, Donald O’Flynn Charleville c/o lottory – on – line, John Culhane Ballymacshanely Effin c/o the Idle Hour.

Next draw is Saturday, June 11, for a jackpot of €8,600. Get your tickets before 5 p.m. on Saturday from Costcutters Ballyhea, Corbett Court, The Idle Hour or from any of the ticket sellers or they can be purchased online at play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=199#Anchor Thank you for your continued support.

Due to the continuing Covid 19 situation and to ensure transparency and integrity in the lottery draw, the club have decided to hold the lottery draw on Saturday nights. The first three numbers of the National Lottery Main Draw will be the jackpot numbers. If a number higher than 42 is drawn in the first three, the draw will continue with the next number drawn under 42.

The club appreciates the support of lottery players and supporters during these difficult times and are very grateful for your continued support. Keep safe and the best of luck in draw.

Cúl Camp – Ballyhea GAA are hosting a Kellogg’s Cúl Camp from Monday, July 11, to Friday, July 15. This is open for boys and girls from six to 13 years. The entry cost is €75 for first child, €60 for second child and €50 for third and each subsequent child. Each participant will receive a jersey, ¼ zip and backpack. Bookings can be made at kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie. If you have any queries please contact Ger O’Shea 087 8237697. Early booking is recommended.

Celtic Challenge Final – Well done to Joseph Hickey, the North Cork Team and everyone involved on a great victory in the final at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

Rebels’ Bounty Draw – Congratulations to Eamon Dundon and Mary McEntee who won €250 each. It’s a good start and hopefully there will be more local winners as the year goes on. As this is Ballyhea’s main development fundraiser the club appreciates the support from all supporters over the years. There is €500,000 all cash prizes to be won during the year. The cost of entry is €100 for the year which can be paid by €100 payment or by 10 x €10 monthly direct debit.

All money raised after the 100 ticket quota goes directly to the club so the more members that join the more beneficial for the club. The club would like to thank all who have renewed already and look forward to the current members re-joining. New members will be greatly welcomed and hope the draw will be successful for many. Ballyhea Club had four winners last year. Anyone interested in joining can contact any committee member or Ger O’Shea 087-82 37 697. Best of luck to all.

Online Shop – The club’s online shop is proving to be very popular. All the latest club gear can be purchased from the O’Neill’s website. Check it out at oneills.com/shop-by-team/GAA/ireland/ballyhea-GAA.html

Instagram – The club can now be followed on Instagram. To see the latest club pictures go to ballyheagaaclub.

Camogie Club

Under-10 training and older groups have returned to training. U.6 and U.8’s are also back on Saturday mornings. New members welcome. Contact Edel, club secretary at 087 249 86 48 for more information.

Well Done to Rachel Harty and Kate Kilcommins, who were involved with Cork Intermediates that beat Kilkenny. Their next game is against Meath in Cork.

Many thanks to everyone who took part in the score forecast competition recently. A lot of money was raised more so than expected. The competition was to predict the nearest score for the Munster Hurling Final. There were many people who came close. The winner will be contacted.

KILBRIN

Athletics

Congratulations to the Flynn sisters corbally, Kilbrin who took part in the Munster Championships at Templemore, Co. Tipperary on Sunday last. Emma was first in the 600 metres u13 while Michaela finished second in the u12 600 metres. The girls run for North Cork Athletic Club.We wish them the best of luck in the Irish Championships.

Progressive 45 Drive Card Game

There is a Progressive 45 Card Game in Kilbrin Social Club every Wednesday night starting at 9pm. Very comfortable setting, come along and if you don’t have a partner we’ll get one for you. Admission €5, there’s also raffle on the night. Everyone welcome

Bingo

Don’t forget our bingo every Monday night at 8.30pm, why not come along and enjoy your game in comfortable surroundings. We wish to thank all our patrons who turn up in great numbers without them there would be no bingo and no craic.

Kilbrin Graveyard

As we all know the graveyard in Kilbrin is beautifully kept, a lot of work goes into keeping it that way, we can’t expect the same people to do the work all the time,so we are looking for a little help from people to give a helping hand, if you are that person please contact John on 087 2550340.

Speedy recovery

We send our get well wishes to people who are in hospital at this time, or at home recuperating from their illness.

American Tea Party

A great night was held in the community centre at the American tea party organised by Scoil Eoin Baiste, parents association. The Parents Association would like to sincerely thank everyone who donated, sponsored prizes, helped and hosted a table. Thanks to everyone involved who made it a very successful event. All funds raised goes towards a sensory room in the school.

Croke Rovers

Congratulations to the Croke Rovers U14 football team who had a great win over Aghada in the final, on Monday night last at Araglen. Crokes had to fight off a late rally from Aghada to win on the score of 5-5 to 5-4.

We wish the best of luck to Croke rovers U14 Hurling team in the final this Thursday evening 16th June at Shanballymore @ 7pm. Please support.

MEELIN

Spin and Win

Winners on 10th June 2022 were: Dylan and Darragh Withers, Freemount, €30. Sean Collins, Tullylease, €40. Daniel O’Callaghan, Meelin, €30. Spinners for Friday 17th June are: James Moynihan, Lismire; Kevin & Stacia O’Sullivan, Meelin; Jeremiah O’Connor, Meelin. Next week’s jackpot is €8,000. Best of luck to all. Confined members weekly lotto, €100–Mickie Mcauliffe, Meelin.

A reminder that we are now on Smart Lotto online and you can purchase your tickets online too now for just €2. You can add a certain amount to your account and use it for a number of weeks as well. It could be a great way forward for those near or far. Find more info and the links on social media.

Meelin GAA

Result: Division 2 FL10th June–Rockchapel (0-15) vs Dohenys(2-10)

Fixtures: Thursday 16th June–Meelin vs Lisgoold in Meelin at 8pm. DIV 3 HL GROUP B.Best of luck to all in their upcoming games. Duhallow Cup final Meelin vs Banteer in Kilbrin at 7.30 pm on June 28th ET and Penalties if required. Monday 27th June u21 hurling Meelin vs Millstreet @ Meelin or Freemount and time to be decided.

Juvenile games: We have the following games in Meelin- Monday 20th u15 semi final of league v Castlelyons. U13 league v LCG on Wednesday June 22nd. Times to be confirmed.

Amenity Projects AGM

The AGM of Meelin Amenity Projects CLG is on Thursday the 16th June at 8pm in the hall. Everyone welcome.

Annual Grotto Mass

The Grotto Mass will take place on Friday 17th June at 8.30pm.

MOURNEABBEY

Clyda Rovers GAA

Lotto Results - On 10th June Jackpot was €11,200. Numbers 2,11,14,15. No winner. Lucky Dips: €20 John O’Callaghan, Monee; €20 Jerry O’Donoghue, Knuttery; €20 Mick O Shea, Gort na graige; €20 Vincent Twomey, Bottle Hill; €20 John & Doreen Buckley, Jordans Bridge.

Golf Classic - We are delighted to announce that our Annual Golf Classic will take place on the 14th and 15th of July in Mallow Golf CourseIf you would like to sponsor a Team (€130) or Tee Box please contact John Roche (086) 8098642 Thanks also to our main sponsor Derry and Doreen in the Railway Bar

Summer Camp - Best of luck to Mourneabbey Ladies football club and Clyda Rovers Juvenile Club who will be running a summer camp this year starting on the 25th July for a week

See details on Social media or contact any club officer for further details

Fixtures - Thursday 16th June–u17 Hurling League final v Kiltha Og, in Kilworth at 7:30. Friday 17th June–Jun A League v Dromina in MourneAbbey at 8:00

Teampailin mass

Teampailin, kilquane outdoor Mass on this Friday night 17th @ 7 30pm, weather will hopefully be suitable, everybody very welcome!