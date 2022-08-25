Around the Districts: Ballyhea, Freemount, Kilcorney-Dromtariffe, Lismire and Mourneabbey

BALLYHEA

Church Notes

Mass Times – Friday, August 26, 10 a.m.; Saturday, August 27, 10 a.m.; Saturday, August 27, 7.30 p.m. Vigil Mass; Sunday, August 28, 8.30 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Monday, August 29, midday; Tuesday, August 30, midday; Wednesday, August 31, midday (Latin); Thursday, September 1, 10 a.m.

Adoration and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament will take place after 10 a.m. Mass on Thursday. Confessions are heard on request.

Receiving Holy Communion – Only those receiving Holy Communion should approach the Altar and only on a seat-by-seat basis

The month of August is dedicated to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Feastdays for the coming week: Friday August August 26inian Martyrs of Africa. Saturday, August 27, St Monica St Bernard. Sunday, August 28, Twenty-second Sunday on Ordinary Time Year. Monday, August 29, The Beheading of John the Baptist. Tuesday, August 30, St Jeanne Juga. Wednesday, August 31, St Raymond Nonnatus. Thursday, September 1, St Anna prophetess. Friday, September 2, St Stephen. Saturday, September 3, St Pope Pius X.

Irish Catholic Newspaper/Sacred Heart Messenger – The Irish Catholic newspaper and the Sacred Heart Messenger are available in the Porch for purchase. Irish Catholic €2.50. Sacred Heart Messenger €2. Money for these purchases should be put into the box marked Church Maintenance in the Porch. Thank you.

Sympathy Mass cards and Mass Bouquet cards are also available for purchase in the Porch.

Flower Arrangers – Angela Ryan August 20 and August 27. Gretta Kenny September 3 and September 10.

Readers – Saturday, September 3: 7.30 p.m. Vigil Mass Louisa Carroll. Sunday, September 4: 11 a.m. Mass Mary Byrne.

GAA club notes

Lotto – The numbers drawn on August 20 were 21, 24, 35. There was no winner of the jackpot of €9,600. Lucky-dip winners of €30 each: Leana Regan c/o Mike Morrissey, Denis MacNamara, Longford Ballyhea c/o Denis MacNamara, Tom Moloney Castleharrson c/o Jim Codd.

Next draw is Saturday, August 27, for a jackpot of €9,700. Get your tickets before 5 p.m. on Saturday from Costcutters Ballyhea, Corbett Court, The Idle Hour or from any of the ticket sellers or they can be purchased online at play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=199#Anchor Thank you for your continued support.

Due to the continuing Covid 19 situation and to ensure transparency and integrity in the lottery draw, the club have decided to hold the lottery draw on Saturday nights. The first three numbers of the National Lottery Main Draw will be the jackpot numbers. If a number higher than 42 is drawn in the first three, the draw will continue with the next number drawn under 42.

The club appreciates the support of lottery players and supporters during these difficult times and are very grateful for your continued support. Keep safe and the best of luck in draw.

Online Shop – The club’s online shop is proving to be very popular. All the latest club gear can be purchased from the O’Neill’s website. Check it out at oneills.com/shop-by-team/GAA/ireland/ballyhea-GAA.html

Instagram – The club can now be followed on Instagram. To see the latest club pictures go to ballyheagaaclub.

Camogie club news

Under-10 training and older groups have returned to training. U.6 and U.8’s are also back on Saturday mornings. New members welcome. Contact Edel, club secretary at 087 249 86 48 for more information.

Old photographs – Ballyhea camogie club are now collecting any old photos, books or newspaper articles relating to the camogie club down through the years. It would be much appreciated if these could be emailed or given personally to Marguerite Hooper. Email mokellyatits.jnj.com. Looking forward to seeing all pictures and taking a trip down memory lane.

Congratulations to Aisling Walsh, who was Captain of Cork under-15A team at a blitz held in Ballyhea on Sunday, August 14. Well done Aisling, what a fantastic achievement.

Ballyhea National School

Enrolment forms are now available for September 2022. Please contact the office for more information at 063 81086 or by email to ballyhea.ias@gmail.com.

Community Alert

Ballyhea Community Alert has successfully set up a Text Alert Network to immediately alert our community when an incident occurs. Prompt information to and from Gardaí deters criminal activity. If you are interested in becoming a member of our Text Alert Network please phone any of the following people for information and sign up details – Phil Ryan 087 2937465, Pat Daly 086 1220114, James Horgan 087 2572271, Willie Meaney 087 1936842, Con Walsh 086 8570355. The fee for this service is €10 annually.

FREEMOUNT

Weekly 45 Drive

The 45 Drive has re-commenced on Sundays at 8pm in the Heritage Centre (The Old School). Admission €10. We request our patrons to wear their masks and sanitise your hands on your way in. Looking forward to seeing you all on Sunday night.

Last Sunday night’s winners were: Jack O’Keeffe and Bill Guinee, Glash. Best Ladies Team was: Eileen Scott and Delia Conroy, Churchtown. Gents team winner was: Michael O’Callaghan, Freemount and Martin Flynn, Feohanagh. Mixed team winner was: Nellie May Foley, Glash and Neily O’Connor, Freemount.

Spot prizes were won by: 1 Tom Sheehan, Glash and Dan Murphy, Freemount. 2 Kathleen Guinee, Glash and Eileen Twomey, Newmarket. The following won raffle prizes: Paddy O’Leary, Glash. Nora May Deane, Glash.Thresa O’Regan, Kilmeedy. Pat O’Connor, Churchtown. Con Foley, Freemount. Bill Guinee, Glash. Ben O’Sullivan, Freemount. Cards continue on this Sunday night 28th August at 8pm.

Freemount Community Development

On this Thursday 25th August at 8pm there will be an opening meeting of Freemount Community Development. All are welcome to attend and discuss any relevant issues they may have.

Freemount Social Dancing

Join us for Sunday Social Dancing in Freemount Hall where Bernie Heaney will play on this Sunday 28th August. A great afternoon’s entertainment is assured so get your dancing shoes ready. Dancing 3pm to 6pm. Cost of entry is €10 and tea is included. Eircode is P56 P893.

And save the date as Neily O’Connor will play on Sunday 4th September.

St Michael’s Church

Mass Sunday Morning 10.30 as usual Monday night at 8pm and Tuesday morning at 9.30am. All Masses will be live streamed by clicking on churchtv3.eu/freemount/ or “Freemount Church live stream’

G.A.A. Weekly Lotto

Numbers drawn last weekend were 1-2-22-28. There was no jackpot winner. Lucky Dip Winners were: 1. Sheila O’Regan, Glounicommane, Freemount. 2. Kate Keane,Freemount. 3. T.P. O’Connor, Curraheen, Freemount. 4. Jlm O’Regan, Glounicommane, Freemount. 5. Breda Crowley, Ballyhea. Jackpot this weekend is €3,750. If you’re not in you can’t win.!!!

Our annual lotto for next year will run from the start of August to the end of July 2023 We would greatly appreciate if you would support Freemount GAA by joining our annual lotto.You can make a payment of €100 which can be paid by cheque/bank draft [made payable to Freemount GAA] to any club member or alternatively you can pay by bank draft. Bank detail are IBAN-IE32 AIBK 9363 1612 1500 52. To enable us to identify your payment it is essential that you include your name as a reference. We can also facilitate monthly or quarterly payments by standing Order. If you join the annual lotto, we will use the same numbers as last year unless you instruct us to change them.

Our Annual Lotto is the main source of income for Freemount GAA and your continued support of the annual lotto is vital to its success Contact Kate Keane 086 2320994 if you wish to join.

Your news

Items for these notes should be with the correspondent each Monday night before 8pm. E-Mail osullivanpj38@gmail.com.

KILCORNEY-DROMTARIFFE

Unveiling of memorial seat in memory of Danny Sheehan

The community of Kilcorney have dedicated a seat at Donoure Falls in memory of Danny Sheehan who died on 23rd July.

Danny was a tireless and enthusiastic worker for the community and was involved in all projects in Kilcorney including the building of the community hall, the establishment of a social housing scheme, which now consists of houses, an astroturf playing area and a community playground.

Danny was also involved in the development of picnic areas and walkways along the Curraraigue river and ensured that this community amenity was well maintained since its establishment in 2002.

The unveiling of the seat will take place on Sunday August 28th at 10.30am at Donoure Falls, Kilcorney followed by refreshments in the Social Centre Kilcorney. Everyone welcome.

Denis Horgan Social Bowling Club

Jackie Daly And Liam Casey Competitions: Dean Sexton - 11 points, Danny Murphy - 7 points, Ned Kelleher - 24 points, Alan Sexton - 4 points, Sam Ahern - 23 points, Maurice Cashman - 20 points, Edmund Sexton - 2 point, Eugene O Sullivan - 18 points, John Breen - 13 points, Patrick Sexton 3 points.

LISMIRE

Footballers advance

Lismire held their nerve to advance in the Junior B Football championship with a two-point win over Kilbrin at Lismire recently.

Playing with the aid of a stiff breeze in the first half Lismire opened up a considerable lead with points to Damien Finn, Cian O’Sullivan, Jack Sheahan and Oisin O’Connor. Despite the heroics of stand-in goalkeeper James Moynihan Kilbrin pounced for two late goals, but some well taken points to Darragh Kearney, Mark Field and Cian O’Sullivan saw Lismire lead at half time by 0.11 to 2.2.

Against the wind in the second half Lismire played some tight controlled football and added to their lead with points to Damien Finn (3) and Darren O’Sullivan. The home side defended stoutly through the solid play of Conor Sheahan, Sean McSweeney, Oisin O’Connor and Michael McSweeney working the ball up through the lines and linking up well in difficult conditions. Kilbrin however rallied in the closing stages to grab a third goal but well executed points to Jack Sheahan and Cian O’Sullivan left Lismire leading by three points approaching full time.

In a welter of excitement Kilbrin launched an all-out attack to secure the equalizing goal but the Lismire rear-guard stood firm and when Lismire custodian James Moynihan diverted a piledriver over the bar the final whistle sounded to see Lismire run out winners on a 0.18 to 3.7 score line.

Lismire: James Moynihan, Conor Sheahan, Sean McSweeney, Patrick Buckley, Daniel Richard Guinee, Michael McSweeney, Jeremy Lawlor, Oisin O’Connor (0.1), Mark Field (0.1), Eamon Hayes, Cian O’Sullivan (0.4), Jack Sheahan (0.2), Damien Finn (0.6), Darren O’Sullivan (0.3). Darragh Kearney (0.1). Subs used; Rory Sheahan, Jamie Finn.

Nevin Cup Final

On Wednesday August 31st at 7.00 Lismire will play Freemount in the Nevin Cup Group 2 Final at Newmarket.

MOURNEABBEY

Clyda Rovers GAA

Healthy Club – Our healthy club committee led by Ina O’Sullivan held a coffee morning on the morning of Saturday, August 20, at 11 a.m., where they outlined there plans in the coming months. There was a great crowd attended and we would like to thank everyone here and we look forward to some future initiatives happening soon in this space.

Lotto – Results from August 19. Jackpot €12,200. Numbers 5, 14, 16, 23. No winner Spot prize winners €20 Billy Mulcahy €20 Finn and Billy O’Brien, Dromore €20 Darragh and James Buckley €20 Noreen Harold, Clashmorgan €20 Aidan Weir, Mallow

Results – Our under-19 teams had mixed results last week in two semi-finals. First our footballers went down to Mallow on a score-line of 3-10 to 2-06. This was a closer game that the score line suggests as we led for a lot of the game, were level going into the last 10 minutes before a mallow burst where they got two good goals which was the ultimate difference.

Our Hurlers were up a couple of days later versus Croke Rovers in Castletownroche. They had a good win on a high scoring game 5-20 to 3-10.