Around the Districts: Ballyhea, Freemount and Rockchapel

Pictured are Saoirse O’Brien and her family after Confirmation in Annkisha Church last week. Photo: Jimmy Howard

Rory, Lucy and Kate Riordan said goodbye to the Kanturk Fire & Rescue crew and wished them the best of luck in their new home at Percival St.

BALLYHEA

Church Notes

Confessions are heard after Mass. Exposition and Benediction after Mass on Thursday.

The Rosary is Recited before Daily Mass and after the 8.30 Sunday Mass. Donate at ballyheaparish.com.

First Confessions – First Confessions for the children of Ballyhea National School preparing for First Holy Communion will be heard on Thursday, March 31, at 7.30 p.m. in the church.

Lenten Alms – The parish has adopted a Missionary Outreach in Burkina Faso in West Africa. Alms in support of this project may be left in, in the usual ways during Lent.

The entire proceeds of this initiative will be sent to Archbishop Crotty, Apostolic Nuncio in Burkina Faso, to be applied on the ground to a deserving charity of his choice. Last year €800 was sent to the Mission in Burkina Faso.

Church gate collections – No church gate collection taken up at St Mary’s Church, Ballyhea is endorsed by the parish. Any group or organisation intending to collect outside the church gates are asked to present copies of their permits in the sacristy, together with copies of letters of authorisation of those collecting on their behalf. This should be done before the collection commences.

Proposed Amendment to Draft County Development Plan

A well-attended meeting was held in Ballyhea Community Hall on Monday, March 21. councillor Ian Doyle was asked to seek an amendment to the proposed amendment no. 3.2.19 of the draft County Development Plan according to the following resolution carried by an overwhelming show of hands.

That the term (Road Overbridge) be deleted from the text label of the proposed amendment.

That the label to be included in the proposed amendment no. 3.2.19 should be amended to read as in the current LAP: ‘A possible Road Realignment.’

That the planning map in the current LAP be carried over into the proposed amendment no. 3.2.19.

That no further comment or text be made in the proposed amendment.

Councillor Doyle was asked to refer this to a meeting of the county Council and to report back. The meeting also sought the support of the members of the county Council for this amendment to the proposed amendment.

GAA club notes

Lotto – The numbers drawn on March 26 were 4, 5, 36. There was no winner of the jackpot of €7,500. Lucky-dip winners of €30 each: Cate Morrissey Ballyclough c/o lotto-On-Line, Gavin Morrissey c/o Sheila Morrissey, Tess Bowles Charleville c/o Helen O’Sullivan.

Next draw is Saturday, April 2, for a jackpot of €7,600. Get your tickets before 5 p.m. on Saturday from Costcutters Ballyhea, Corbett Court, The Idle Hour or from any of the ticket sellers or they can be purchased online at play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=199#Anchor Thank you for your continued support.

Due to the continuing Covid 19 situation and to ensure transparency and integrity in the lottery draw, the club have decided to hold the lottery draw on Saturday nights. The first three numbers of the National Lottery Main Draw will be the jackpot numbers. If a number higher than 42 is drawn in the first three, the draw will continue with the next number drawn under 42.

The club appreciates the support of lottery players and supporters during these difficult times and are very grateful for your continued support. Keep safe and the best of luck in draw.

County Championship Draw – Ballyhea Senior hurlers were drawn against Carrigtwohill, Bride Rovers and Ballymartle for the 2022 Cork County Senior ‘A’ Hurling Championship.

Club Membership – Having been ratified at the recent AGM Club Membership for 2022 is €25 for each Juvenile, €25 for students, €50 per adult or €100 for family (two adults and all children under-18).

Online Shop – The club’s online shop is proving to be very popular. All the latest club gear can be purchased from the O’Neill’s website. Check it out at oneills.com/shop-by-team/GAA/ireland/ballyhea-GAA.html

Instagram – The club can now be followed on Instagram. To see the latest club pictures go to ballyheagaaclub.

Ballyhea National School

Enrolment forms are now available for September 2022. Please contact the office for more information at 063 81086 or by email to ballyhea.ias@gmail.com.

Community Alert

Ballyhea Community Alert has successfully set up a Text Alert Network to immediately alert our community when an incident occurs. Prompt information to and from Gardaí deters criminal activity. If you are interested in becoming a member of our Text Alert Network please phone any of the following people for information and sign up details – Phil Ryan 087 2937465, Pat Daly 086 1220114, James Horgan 087 2572271, Willie Meaney 087 1936842, Con Walsh 086 8570355. The fee for this service is €10 annually.

FREEMOUNT

45 Drive

The 45 Drive has re-commenced on Sundays at 8pm in the Heritage Centre (The Old School). Admission €10. We request our patrons to wear their masks and sanitise your hands on your way in. Looking forward to seeing you all on Sunday night.

Last Sunday nights winners were as follows. 1st prize went to:Dan Murphy & Nora May Dean. Best Ladies Team was :Margaret & Theresa O Regan/Eileen Twomey and Kathleen Guiney,. Gents prize went to:-Bill Guiney & Jack O Keeffe. Mixed prize went to :-John & Joan Dillane. Spot prize went to: Con Foley & Ben O Sullivan.The following won raffle prizes:-1: Nelly May Foley.2:Kathleen Guiney.3:Mary Noonan.4:Bill Guiney 5:Tim Curtin

The 45 continues on this Sunday night April 3rd at the same time 8pm. Pass the word around.

Around the Fireside

The next programme of Around the Fireside will be broadcast on C103 Local Radio on Monday night next April 4th 2022 at 10.06pm. Next week,as usual Jimmy will look back over the past 30 years of Around The Fireside to produce a programme from the archives each week. Make sure you tune in on Monday night next.

Comhaltas

Music and singing classes (all instruments) commenced for 10 nights on Wednesday night February 2nd. All registrations for this term MUST be done online this week-end. The County Fleadh Cheoil will take place this year in Dunmanway, on Friday April 29th, Saturday 30th and Sunday May 1st. PLEASE send in your details ASAP. Further details from 086-1971005, or check Freemount Notes.

All the following are guidelines for parents and pupils going forward.We appeal to all parents and guardians to adhere to ALL guidelines and avoid cancellation of classes going forward

1 Each pupil needs to have returned the completed covid 19 declaration.

2 One way system to be adhered to in The Heritage Centre and in The Community Centre.

3 No parent or guardian is allowed to enter either building.

4 Masks to be worn while entering ,leaving or moving around within the building.

5 Use the sanitiser and sign into class giving your contact number.

6 If a child gets sick or unwell during class he or she would be isolated and should be collected ASAP.

7 If any pupil is sick or unwell in any way ,they should NOT attend class.

8 Groups should NOT congregate inside or outside the buildings.

9 Please ensure your child is familiar with covid 19 hygiene etiquette.

Freemount National School

Due to unforseen circumstances Freemount National School has rescheduled the Enrolment Night to Tuesday, April 5th 2022, in Freemount National School at 7:30pm. All parents who are considering enrolling their child in Freemount National School for the academic school year 2022-2023 are welcome to attend on the night.

Social dancing

A great time was had by all in Freemount Community Centre with Declan Angers doing the honours to a large crowd of dancers who enjoyed the craic. Checkers will be on stage this Sunday April 3rd at 3pm.

It is brilliant to welcome the bands and dancers.back to Freemount Hall in such good numbers.

Looking forward to seeing you all there. Watch this space every week for details of the upcoming bands, there will be something for everyone

All dances will run on Sundays from 3-6pm. Cost €10 Adults only. P56 P893.

Strength and Conditioning Classes

Strength & Conditioning Classes ran by JM Fitness run in Freemount Hall on Tuesday nights. Class1 from 7-8pm & Class 2 from 8-9pm. John uses a combination of body weight and equipment such as kettle or dumbbells to train the whole body from top to toe in a friendly and fun class where fantastic goals are achieved.

Classes run in 6 week blocks, pay in block or pay as you go options available. To book your place contact John on 083-1053666 for details.

Thursday Club is Back

The next get together of The Thursday Club will be on March 31st at 2pm. New members will be very welcome. We are looking forward to seeing everybody and enjoy the activities and most of all the cuppa and the chat.

Old Photographs

Why don’t you look up your supply of old photographs and send them to us with a caption .We can send them to the weekly paper or we can put them on our parish website for posterity . The e-mail address is freemountarchive@gmail.com. Start searching!

St Michael’s Church

Mass Sunday Morning 10.30 as usual Monday night at 8pm and Tuesday morning at 9.30am. All Masses will be live streamed by clicking on churchtv3.eu/freemount/ or “Freemount Church live stream’

Mass Broadcasts: Mass is broadcast every weekday at 10.30 am on the R.T.E. News Now Channel on television. On Sundays there is a Mass on R.T.E. 1 television at 11 am every second week. On the other Sundays there is a Service at this time but there is a Mass on those Sundays on R.T.E. News Now Channel after 2 pm.

Community Food Service

Duhallow Community Food Services at The James O’Keeffe Institute, Newmarket,provides a home delivery meal service for the eldery or those isolating ,in quarantine or cocooning .Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis.

Dinner and Dessert cost €7.50. Per day delivered to your door Monday to Friday. Menu changes daily and special diets are catered for. Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required. For further details,contact Orlaith /Olive at 029-76375

G.A.A. Weekly Lotto

Numbers drawn this week were 13, 22, 27, 31. There was no jackpot winner.

Lucky Dip winners were: 1. Joanne Donovan c/o Joaney Donovan. 2. Jim O’Regan, Glouneycommane. 3. Jim Casey, Freemount. 4. Tommy Nunan, Killnockin. 5. Joanne Donovan c/o Joaney Donovan. Jackpot this weekend is €3,550. If you’re not in you can’t win.

Notes contact

Items for these notes should be with the correspondent each Monday night before 8pm E-Mail osullivanpj38@gmail.com

ROCKCHAPEL

‘The Righteous Are Bold’

Rockchapel Community Centre Committee are holding a fundraiser in association with the Abbeyside Players, who will present ‘The Righteous Are Bold’, a play by Frank Carney.

Directed by Merce Hobson, this three-act play is a phycological thriller that is sure to keep you entertained till the end. Set in the kitchen of a poor farmhouse on the western ridge of Croagh Patrick, early in 1945 it tells the story of a young woman who is possessed by evil spirits till exorcised by an elderly priest.

This will take place on Sunday, April 24, at 8 p.m.

For more information call check out the Rockchapel Community Centre Facebook page or contact any member of the hall committee. Your support would be greatly appreciated.