Around the Districts: Ballyhea, Buttevant and Lismire

Aileen Lehane, Betty Kiely and Siobhán O' Neill co-ordinated a collection for Cork Penny Dinners at the Trade Union Hall in Kanturk last Saturday. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.

BALLYHEA

Church news

Mass Times – Thursday the 15th, 10 a.m.; Friday the 16th, 10 a.m.; Saturday the 17th, 10 a.m.

Adoration and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament will take place after midday Mass on Wednesday. Confessions are heard on request.

Receiving Holy Communion – Only those receiving Holy Communion should approach the Altar and only on a seat-by-seat basis.

Month of December – The month of December is dedicated to the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Feastdays for the coming week: Thursday the 15th St Christiana; Friday the 16th St Eusebiu’s, martyr; Saturday the 17th St Lazaru’s.

Irish Catholic Newspaper/Sacred Heart Messenger – The Irish Catholic newspaper and the Sacred Heart Messenger are available in the Porch for purchase, Irish Catholic €2.50, Sacred Heart Messenger €2 Money for these purchases should be put into the box marked Church Maintenance in the Porch. Thank you. Sympathy Mass cards, Mass Bouquet cards and Christmas Mass Bouquet cards are also available for purchase in the Porch.

Flower Arrangers – December 17: Theresa O’Keeffe.

Church gate collections – No church gate collection taken up at St Mary’s Church, Ballyhea is endorsed by the parish. Any group or organisation intending to collect outside the church gates are asked to present copies of their permits in the sacristy, together with copies of letters of authorisation of those collecting on their behalf. This should be done before the collection commences.

Ballyhea National School

The Intel Mini Scientist is a competition for primary school students from fourth, fifth and sixth class that challenges the students to develop science related projects. School level competition was held in Ballyhea at the end of October.

The Regional Final was held on November 29 at Ursuline Secondary School, Blackrock where two primary schools would be selected to go through to the Grand Final early in the new year. Harry Rea from fourth class was selected as one of the Primary Schools.

Harry’s project is called ‘How is wind converted into electricity.’ Harry used materials found at home to create the project. He demonstrated how Ireland has the potential to be independent of fossil fuel energy in the future with the use of offshore and onshore wind energy.

Ballyhea Preschool – New Build

Ballyhea pre-school committee will hold a coffee morning in the community hall Ballyhea on Wednesday, December 21, starting at 10 a.m. till 1 p.m. Tickets for the car raffle can be purchased on the day. Tickets already sold can also be returned during the coffee morning.

Ballyhea Pre-school committee are so appreciative of all the support that everyone has given and the building of the new pre-school is continuing at pace and on time nearing the roofing stage. Once again thank you to everyone for your support and especially to the committee and volunteers working tirelessly to ensure its completion.

GAA club news

Online Shop – The club’s online shop is proving to be very popular. All the latest club gear can be purchased from the O’Neill’s website. Check it out at oneills.com/shop-by-team/GAA/ireland/ballyhea-GAA.html

Instagram – The club can now be followed on Instagram. To see the latest club pictures go to ballyheagaaclub.

Camogie club news

Old photographs – Ballyhea camogie club are now collecting any old photos, books or newspaper articles relating to the camogie club down through the years. It would be much appreciated if these could be emailed or given personally to Marguerite Hooper. Email mokellyatits.jnj.com. Looking forward to seeing all pictures and taking a trip down memory lane.

Community Alert

Ballyhea Community Alert has successfully set up a Text Alert Network to immediately alert our community when an incident occurs. Prompt information to and from Gardaí deters criminal activity. If you are interested in becoming a member of our Text Alert Network please phone any of the following people for information and sign up details – Phil Ryan 087 2937465, Pat Daly 086 1220114, James Horgan 087 2572271, Willie Meaney 087 1936842, Con Walsh 086 8570355. The fee for this service is €10 annually.

BUTTEVANT

Vigil Mass

The 6.30p.m. Saturday Mass for December will be celebrated at St Marys’ Church, Buttevant.

Cahirmee Singers

This much travelled and talented choral group continue their rehearsals on Wednesday nights in the Mercy Centre, Buttevant at 8.00p.m. New members will be warmly welcomed.

Knitting and Crochet

The ‘Pins, and Needles Group’ have revived their activities and will continue to meet every Wednesday from 7.00p.m. in the club room at Buttevant Soccer Club Pavillion.

A warm welcome awaits you if you would like to share your skills, or learn new skills and enjoy a cuppa and a chat to brighten the long and dark winter evenings.

Takewon-Do

Classes in this form of self-development and protection continue to take place in Buttevant Community Council Hall on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Information can be had by contacting 087 94279763.

Bingo

The weekly bingo session continues, to be held, in the local G.A.A., Hall, on Monday night, commencing at 8p.m. There is a substantial monetary jackpot to be won, as well as other prizes to be played for. The monetary jackpot has passed the €2,900 mark, and will continue to rise until won by some lucky player.

Local Lotto Draw

The local lotto draw continues to take place weekly on Thursday night at a locally appointed venue. The jackpot, having recently been won, is now at €2,000, on the choice of four numbers, to match, the numbers drawn on draw night.

Walking Club

The Buttevant Walking Club continues to meet on Monday and Wednesday evenings at 7.00p.m. The meeting point is at Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire, and is open to all who wish to walk at their own pace. Details can be had by contacting Laura at 086 402609. Hi-vis clothing is necessary.

Folk group

Buttevant folk group continues to rehearse on Tuesday evenings in Buttevant Church. Face masks are required at rehearsal and Masses. Rehearsal time is 7p.m, and 7.50p.m. New members are welcome to attend.

Running club

Buttevant running club, continues its training sessions, on Tuesday, and Thursday evenings. Gathering point is at the Co-op store on the Charleville road area. Assembly time is 7.15p.m. and is confined to over-18 year old persons. Details can be had on the club’s Facebook page or email buttevantrunningclub@gmail.com.

Dorada Dance School

Weekly classes for Dorada School of Dance continue each weekend in Buttevant Muintir na Tire Hall. Class times for the various groups can be had by contacting Theresa on 087 2424143.

St Vincent De Paul

The Buttevant conference of St Vincent de Paul has a designated mobile number, where those who may need, help and assistance. All contact will be held in the strictest confidence. All information can be had by contacting 086 0209477 or visit www.svp.ie.

Be Aware

Do keep an eye out for your living alone, infirm, or elderly neighbour.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended, to those who have suffered a bereavement, or personal loss, recently. Well Wishes

Well Wishes

Well Wishes go to those who are ill, at home. or in hospital, at this time. Hope you all, will be well again soon.

LISMIRE

Scrap Metal

Another load of scrap metal is being prepared before year end. If you have any unwanted scrap metal, please bring it to the GAA Grounds and leave it at the designated scrap metal area.

Please be reminded that only scrap metal and batteries are suitable for recycling e.g., farm machinery, old cars, engines & parts, gates, corrugated iron, wheelbarrows, trailer chassis, cement mixers, transport boxes, electric motors, batteries, milk cans, slurry tanks, electric cookers, dishwashers, washing machines, radiators, food mixers, lead, bicycles, solid fuel cookers, barrels and any old iron. Please do not bring fridges, freezers, timber, plastics, ceramic tiles, or tyres.

Sympathy

The Community of Lismire extend their deepest sympathy to the O’Neill family on the recent passing of Rita O’Neill (nee Ahern) of Knockfadda, Lismire. May her soul rest in peace.