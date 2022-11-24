Around the Districts: Ballyhea, Buttevant and Lismire

Marty Morrissey chatting to IRD Staff members Tadhg and PJ at the IRD Duhallow Business Awards Ceremony on Friday last inb Newmarket.

BALLYHEA

Church news

Mass Times – Friday, November 25, 10 a.m.; Saturday, November 26, 10 a.m. and 7.30 p.m. Vigil Mass; Sunday, November 27, 8.30 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Monday, November 28, midday; Tuesday, November 29, midday; Wednesday, November 30, midday Latin; Thursday, December 1, 10 a.m.; Friday, December 2, 10 a.m.; Saturday, December 3, 10 a.m.

Adoration and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament will take place after 10 a.m. Mass on Thursday. Confessions are heard on request.

Receiving Holy Communion – Only those receiving Holy Communion should approach the Altar and only on a seat-by-seat basis.

Month of November – The month of November is dedicated to the Holy Souls in Purgatory.

Feastdays for the coming week: Monday 28th, St Joseph Mary Pignatelli; Tuesday 29th, St Saturninu’s; Wednesday 30th, St Andrew, Apostle; Thursday 1st, St Edward Campion, martyr; Friday 2nd, St Vivian, martyr; Saturday 3rd, St Francis Xavier.

Graveyard Maintenance – The Cemetery Collection for maintenance of the Old Cemetery realized €310.

Irish Catholic Newspaper/Sacred Heart Messenger – The Irish Catholic newspaper and the Sacred Heart Messenger are available in the Porch for purchase. Irish Catholic €2.50 Sacred Heart Messenger €2. Money for these purchases should be put into the box marked Church Maintenance in the Porch. Thank you. Sympathy Mass cards and Mass Bouquet cards are also available for purchase in the Porch.

Readers Next Weekend – Saturday, November 26: Maria O’Hanlon McInerney. Sunday the 27th: Sarah Barrett.

Flower Arrangers – November 26 and December 3: Gretta Kenny. December 10 and 17: Theresa O’Keeffe.

November Altar List for the Holy Souls – The new 2022-2023 Altar list for the Holy Souls is being compiled. Please forward the names of those whom you wish to have included in the new list.

Purgatorial Society forms are available in the church Porch. Please leave your completed form and offering in the sacristy as soon as possible.

Church gate collections – No church gate collection taken up at St Mary’s Church, Ballyhea is endorsed by the parish. Any group or organisation intending to collect outside the church gates are asked to present copies of their permits in the sacristy, together with copies of letters of authorisation of those collecting on their behalf. This should be done before the collection commences.

GAA club news

Lotto – The numbers drawn on November 12 were 12, 22, 42. There was no winner of the jackpot of €10,800. Lucky-dip winners of €30 each: Agnes Foley c/o Noel O’Riordan, Mike and Emma Mortell c/o John Mortell, Maria McInerney c/o Costcutters Ballyhea.

Next draw is Saturday, November 19, for a jackpot of €10,900. Get your tickets before 5 p.m. on Saturday from Costcutters Ballyhea, Corbett Court, The Idle Hour or from any of the ticket sellers or they can be purchased online at play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=199#Anchor Thank you for your continued support.

Due to the continuing Covid 19 situation and to ensure transparency and integrity in the lottery draw, the club have decided to hold the lottery draw on Saturday nights. The first three numbers of the National Lottery Main Draw will be the jackpot numbers. If a number higher than 42 is drawn in the first three, the draw will continue with the next number drawn under 42.

The club appreciates the support of lottery players and supporters during these difficult times and are very grateful for your continued support. Keep safe and the best of luck in draw.

Junior B Hurling County Final – Congratulations is extended to the players, mentors and backroom team for a fantastic victory against St Finbarr’s in the Co-Op Superstores Cork County Junior B Inter-Divisional Hurling Championship Final which was played at Pairc Ui Rinn on Saturday last. Conditions were difficult but Ballyhea kept their composure despite a late comeback from the Barrs and ran out very worthy winners on a scoreline of Ballyhea 5-10 St Finbarr’s 4-8. This was third time lucky for Ballyhea having been defeated in the final in 2019 and 2020. Very well done to all involved.

Online Shop – The club’s online shop is proving to be very popular. All the latest club gear can be purchased from the O’Neill’s website. Check it out at oneills.com/shop-by-team/GAA/ireland/ballyhea-GAA.html

Instagram – The club can now be followed on Instagram. To see the latest club pictures go to ballyheagaaclub.

Camogie club news

County Champions – Congratulations to the Ballyhea under-16 camogie team on a tremendous victory over Valley Rovers in the County B Final last Sunday week which was played in a well prepared Ballyhea pitch. Seven points down with less than seven minutes remaining Ballyhea showed terrific courage to come back with 2-2 late in the game and record a memorable victory. Very well done to all involved.

Old photographs – Ballyhea camogie club are now collecting any old photos, books or newspaper articles relating to the camogie club down through the years. It would be much appreciated if these could be emailed or given personally to Marguerite Hooper. Email mokellyatits.jnj.com. Looking forward to seeing all pictures and taking a trip down memory lane.

Community Alert

Ballyhea Community Alert has successfully set up a Text Alert Network to immediately alert our community when an incident occurs. Prompt information to and from Gardaí deters criminal activity. If you are interested in becoming a member of our Text Alert Network please phone any of the following people for information and sign up details – Phil Ryan 087 2937465, Pat Daly 086 1220114, James Horgan 087 2572271, Willie Meaney 087 1936842, Con Walsh 086 8570355. The fee for this service is €10 annually.

BUTTEVANT

Christmas

With the evenings well drawn-in, can Christmas be far behind? This past year seems to have flown-by, at the speed of light. Many houses and shops have begun to decorate their residences and homes in anticipation of the season of Joy, Merriment, Good-will and celebration of the birth of the Redeemer, Jesus Christ.

With parts of the world experiencing turmoil, with wars, famines, depravity, and many more ills, we would all do well, to remember, those less well-off, than ourselves,and hope and pray, that the world will be a better place for all mankind. We can witness ourselves, the trials and tribulations of war, famine and loss-of-life, as we have many families disrupted by the war in Ukraine living among us, and experiencing not being able to spend this coming joyous season with their families, and friends.

Let us all be concerned for and caring towards the homeless, hungry, and less fortunate than ourselves. With the economic climate also experiencing many problems, be careful, and thrifty, concerning spending, and be penny-wise in these troubled, economic and environmental times.

Cahirmee Singers

This much travelled and talented choral group continue their rehearsals on Wednesday nights in the Mercy Centre, Buttevant at 8.00p.m. New members will be warmly welcomed.

Knitting and Crochet

The ‘Pins, and Needles Group’ have revived their activities and will continue to meet every Wednesday from 7.00p.m. in the club room at Buttevant Soccer Club Pavillion. A warm welcome awaits you if you would like to share your skills, or learn new skills and enjoy a cuppa and a chat to brighten the long and dark winter evenings.

Religious news

The 6.30p.m. Mass for the month of November will be celebrated in Lisgriffin church.

Fr., Donal Coakley,P.E., will be on duty, for sick calls, and other religious activities. His contact number is 087 3170383.

Lisgriffin church is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year. The commemoration committee are seeking, any material, of olden days, to exhibit, for the occassion.

Social Dancing

Social dancing classes in Buttevant have returned to the Munitir Na Tire, Hall since Wednesday, October 19th between the hours of 8.00p.m. and 9.30p.m. inclusive. For further information contact, Yvonne on 087 2448535.

Takewon-Do

Classes in this form of self-development and protection continue to take place in Buttevant Community Council Hall on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Information can be had by contacting 087 94279763.

Bingo

The weekly bingo session continues, to be held, in the local G.A.A., Hall, on Monday night, commencing at 8p.m. There is a substantial monetary jackpot to be won, as well as other prizes to be played for. The monetary jackpot has passed the €2,700 mark, and will continue to rise until won by some lucky player.

Local Lotto Draw

The local lotto draw continues to take place weekly on Thursday night at a locally appointed venue. The jackpot, having recently been won, is now at €1,800, on the choice of four numbers, to match, the numbers drawn on draw night.

Walking Club

The Buttevant Walking Club continues to meet on Monday and Wednesday evenings at 7.00p.m. The meeting point is at Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire, and is open to all who wish to walk at their own pace. Details can be had by contacting Laura at 086 402609. Hi-vis clothing is necessary.

Folk group

Buttevant folk group continues to rehearse on Tuesday evenings in Buttevant Church. Face masks are required at rehearsal and Masses. Rehearsal time is 7p.m, and 7.50p.m. New members are welcome to attend.

Running club

Buttevant running club, continues its training sessions, on Tuesday, and Thursday evenings. Gathering point is at the Co-op store on the Charleville road area. Assembly time is 7.15p.m. and is confined to over-18 year old persons. Details can be had on the club’s Facebook page or email buttevantrunningclub@gmail.com.

Dorada Dance School

Weekly classes for Dorada School of Dance continue each weekend in Buttevant Muintir na Tire Hall.

Class times for the various groups can be had by contacting Theresa on 087 2424143.

The group recently presented their annual Panto titled ‘Jack,Jill, and Call that a Beanstalk’. Lots of fun, entertainment, for all the family was the order of both nights and was thoroughly enjoyed by all who attended.

St Vincent De Paul

The Buttevant conference of St Vincent de Paul has a designated mobile number, where those who may need, help and assistance. All contact will be held in the strictest confidence. All information can be had by contacting 086 0209477 or visit www.svp.ie.

Be Aware

Do keep an eye out for your living alone, infirm, or elderly neighbour.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended, to those who have suffered a bereavement, or personal loss, recently. Well Wishes

Well Wishes

Well Wishes go to those who are ill, at home. or in hospital, at this time. Hope you all, will be well again soon.

LISMIRE

Cork Penny Dinners

There will be a Cork Penny dinners collection on Sunday 4th December in Lismire Hall from 10.00am to 12:30pm. Cork Penny Dinners is one of Cork’s oldest caring charitable organisations. Currently serving up to 2000 freshly made meals per week to those who struggle and those in need. Their slogan is “We never judge, we serve”.

Items required include Christmas gifts for children of all ages including teenage girls and boys and adults, new toys, new clothing for Christmas for all ages. Gravy granules, tinned rice, salt/ pepper, cooking oil, cereals, dried pasta, hand-wash, peas, beans, tea, coffee, tinned fruit, biscuits, fruit & veg, toilet rolls, soups, jelly, sugar, christmas cakes, juices, bleach. Cash/cheques are also welcome.

Scrap Metal

Another load of scrap metal is being prepared before year end. If you have any unwanted scrap metal, please bring it to the GAA Grounds and leave it at the designated scrap metal area.

Please be reminded that only scrap metal and batteries are suitable for recycling e.g., farm machinery, old cars, engines & parts, gates, corrugated iron, wheelbarrows, trailer chassis, cement mixers, transport boxes, electric motors, batteries, milk cans, slurry tanks, electric cookers, dishwashers, washing machines, radiators, food mixers, lead, bicycles, solid fuel cookers, barrels and any old iron. Please do not bring fridges, freezers, timber, plastics, ceramic tiles, or tyres.