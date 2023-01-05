Around the Districts: Ballyhea, Buttevant and Freemount

BALLYHEA

Church news

Adoration and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament will take place after midday Mass on Thursday. Confessions are heard on request.

Receiving Holy Communion – Only those receiving Holy Communion should approach the Altar and only on a seat-by-seat basis.

Irish Catholic Newspaper/Sacred Heart Messenger – The Irish Catholic newspaper and the Sacred Heart Messenger are available in the Porch for purchase. Irish Catholic €2.50 Sacred Heart Messenger €2. Money for these purchases should be put into the box marked Church Maintenance in the Porch. Thank you.

Sympathy Mass cards, Mass Bouquet cards are also available for purchase in the Porch.

Ballyhea Parish Christmas annual – Copies of the Ballyhea Parish Christmas annual are on sale. Price €5 each Well worth a read.

January Sick Calls – The January sick calls will be attended to on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the usual times.

Church gate collections – No church gate collection taken up at St Mary’s Church, Ballyhea is endorsed by the parish. Any group or organisation intending to collect outside the church gates are asked to present copies of their permits in the sacristy, together with copies of letters of authorisation of those collecting on their behalf. This should be done before the collection commences.

Ballyhea Preschool – New Build

Ballyhea Pre-school committee are so appreciative of all the support that everyone has given and the building of the new pre-school is continuing at pace and on time nearing the roofing stage. Once again thank you to everyone for your support and especially to the committee and volunteers working tirelessly to ensure its completion.

GAA club news

Online Shop – The club’s online shop is proving to be very popular. All the latest club gear can be purchased from the O’Neill’s website. Check it out at oneills.com/shop-by-team/GAA/ireland/ballyhea-GAA.html

Instagram – The club can now be followed on Instagram. To see the latest club pictures go to ballyheagaaclub.

Camogie club news

Old photographs – Ballyhea camogie club are now collecting any old photos, books or newspaper articles relating to the camogie club down through the years. It would be much appreciated if these could be emailed or given personally to Marguerite Hooper. Email mokellyatits.jnj.com. Looking forward to seeing all pictures and taking a trip down memory lane.

Community Alert

Ballyhea Community Alert has successfully set up a Text Alert Network to immediately alert our community when an incident occurs. Prompt information to and from Gardaí deters criminal activity. If you are interested in becoming a member of our Text Alert Network please phone any of the following people for information and sign up details – Phil Ryan 087 2937465, Pat Daly 086 1220114, James Horgan 087 2572271, Willie Meaney 087 1936842, Con Walsh 086 8570355. The fee for this service is €10 annually.

BUTTEVANT

Happy new year

Wishing you all a very happy new year, and may all you wish for be fulfilled, and may the times and world we live in be a peaceful, progressive, and safer place to live in for all mankind.

Religious news

The 6.30p.m. Saturday Vigil Mass for the month of January will be celebrated in Lisgriffin Church.

Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament will take place on Friday January 13th in St Marys’ Church, Buttevant, following the 10a.m. Mass, until 12noon, concluding with Bendiction.

Social dancing

The social dancing classes, which were being held in Buttevant, have been transferred to Liscarroll Community Centre, and will continue on a weekly basis. The classes will re-start on January 18th, between the hours of 8.00p.m., and 9.30p.m. inclusive. Further information can be had by contacting, Yvonne on 0872448535.

Knitting and Crochet

The ‘Pins, and Needles Group’ have revived their activities and will continue to meet every Wednesday from 7.00p.m. in the club room at Buttevant Soccer Club Pavillion. A warm welcome awaits you if you would like to share your skills, or learn new skills and enjoy a cuppa and a chat to brighten the long and dark winter evenings.

Takewon-Do

Classes in this form of self-development and protection continue to take place in Buttevant Community Council Hall on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Information can be had by contacting 087 94279763.

Bingo

The weekly bingo session continues, to be held, in the local G.A.A., Hall, on Monday night, commencing at 8p.m. There is a substantial monetary jackpot to be won, as well as other prizes to be played for.

The monetary jackpot has passed the €3,000 mark, and will continue to rise until won by some lucky player.

Local Lotto Draw

The local lotto draw continues to take place weekly on Thursday night in the club’s Pavillion, at New Street, Buttevant. The jackpot amount has passed the €2,000 mark, and will continue to rise until won by some lucky punter, who can match the four lucky numbers drawn on draw night. The draw is live-streamed on the club’s Facebook page from 7.00p.m. Your support of all club activities is greatly appreciated.

Walking Club

The Buttevant Walking Club continues to meet on Monday and Wednesday evenings at 7.00p.m. The meeting point is at Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire, and is open to all who wish to walk at their own pace. Details can be had by contacting Laura at 086 402609. Hi-vis clothing is necessary.

Folk group

Buttevant folk group continues to rehearse on Tuesday evenings in Buttevant Church. Face masks are required at rehearsal and Masses. Rehearsal time is 7p.m, and 7.50p.m. New members are welcome to attend.

Running club

Buttevant running club, continues its training sessions, on Tuesday, and Thursday evenings. Gathering point is at the Co-op store on the Charleville road area. Assembly time is 7.15p.m. and is confined to over-18 year old persons. Details can be had on the club’s Facebook page or email buttevantrunningclub@gmail.com.

St Vincent De Paul

The Buttevant conference of St Vincent de Paul has a designated mobile number, where those who may need, help and assistance. All contact will be held in the strictest confidence. All information can be had by contacting 086 0209477 or visit www.svp.ie.

Be Aware

Do keep an eye out for your living alone, infirm, or elderly neighbour.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended, to those who have suffered a bereavement, or personal loss, recently. Well Wishes

Well Wishes

Well Wishes go to those who are ill, at home. or in hospital, at this time. Hope you all, will be well again soon.

FREEMOUNT

Weekly 45 Drive

The weekly 45 was well attended on Sunday night last. The 45 Drive is on Sundays at 8 p.m. in the Heritage Centre (The Old School). Admission €10. We request our patrons to wear their masks and sanitise your hands on your way in. Looking forward to seeing you all on Sunday night.

Last Sunday night’s winners were as follows. First prize went to John and Joan Dillane, Milford. Best ladies teams were: 1 Kathleen Guinee, Glash and Eileen Twomey, Newmarket. 2 Margaret and Theresa O’Regan, Kilmeedy. Best Gents team was Daithi Burke, Meelin and Liam O’Gorman, Milford. The mixed team prize went to Neily O’Connor, Freemount and Nellie May Foley, Glash. Spot Prizes were won by: 1 Jack O’Keeffe and Bill Guinee, Glash; 2 Richard O’Donoughue, and Mike Ryan, Newcastle West. The following won raffle prizes: 1 Esther Hayes, Kilbrin, 2 Richard O’Donoghue, Newcastle West, 3 Tom Sheahan, Ballydesmond. 4 Eileen Twomey, Newmarket. 5 Nora Mai Deane, Glash. 6 Martin Flynn, Feohanagh. 7 Hugh Murphy, Boherbue. 8 Eileen O’Sullivan, Kanturk. 9 Delia Conroy, Churchtown. The 45 Drive continues on this Sunday night at 8pm.

Social Dancing

The weekly social dancing continues every Sunday afternoon in Freemount Community Centre From 3 to 5.30pm. All top bands are booked for the year ahead. So make your New Year resolution and head for Freemount on this Sunday Jan. 8th where Dermot Lyons will provide the music for the afternoon.Coming on Sunday January 15th is Neilie O’Connor.

Comhaltas

Music classes will resume on January 11th. Enrolment for the next music classes until Easter will also take place on Wednesday night January 11th and also on Saturday morning January 14th. The enrolment forms which are already sent out to each pupil should be completed at home before enrolment day if possible.

Congratulations to Margaret Kiely, Leas-Cathaoirleach of our Comhaltas Branch who was elected Cathaoirleach of Cork Co. Board Comhaltas recently. Well done Margaret.

St Michael’s Church

Mass Sunday Morning 10.30 as usual Monday night at 8 p.m. and Tuesday morning at 9.30 a.m.

All Masses will be live streamed by clicking on churchtv3.eu/freemount/or ‘Freemount Church live stream’.

Mass Broadcasts: Mass is broadcast every weekday at 10.30 a.m. on the RTÉ News Now Channel on television. On Sundays there is a Mass on RTÉ one television at 11 a.m. every second week.

On the other Sundays there is a service at this time but there is a Mass on those Sundays on RTÉ News Now Channel after 2 p.m.

Community Food Service

Duhallow Community Food Services at the James O’Keeffe Institute, Newmarket provides a home delivery meal service for the eldery or those isolating in quarantine or cocooning.

Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis. Dinner and Dessert cost €7.50 per day delivered to your door Monday to Friday.

Menu changes daily and special diets are catered for. Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required. For further details, contact Orlaith/Olive at 029 76375.

G.A.A. club news

Lotto - The Results of our weekly Lotto draw for December 26th. Numbers drawn were 10-22-31-34. There was no Jackpot winner. Lucky Dip winners were: 1. Pat and Hannah Reidy, Broadford. 2. Neil Coakley, Allow Hill, Freemount. 3. Ellen Finnegan, Tralee. 4. Adrian McAuliffe, Freemount. 5. Cassie O’Connor, Ballybahallow, Freemount.

Numbers drawn for last weekend were 4-16-22-23. There was no jackpot winner. Lucky dip winners: were 1. Amelia and Ronan, Withers, Freemount. 2. Dick Barry, Barry’s Bar. Freemount. 3. Cian Collins, Tullylease. 4. Anthony Curtin, Glounicommane, Freemount. 5. Eileen Broderick, Knockeen, Freemount. Jackpot Prize this week is €1,150. If you’re not in you can’t win.

Christmas Draw - Our Christmas draw was held in Barry’s Bar on Friday night 23rd December. The Raffle was a very successful fundraiser for the club again this year and a great night was also had by the large crowd in attendance. We would like to thank everyone that sold tickets and especially those who bought tickets and to Nicola (Barry’s Bar) for facilitating us on the night.

Results: €1000 -Dave O’Connor, Glanycummane Upper, Freemount; €200 - Derry Walsh, Freemount; Hamper - Dan Mc, Ballymartle; €100 Kerry Agri Voucher - Joe Carroll, Kilberehert, Freemount; €100 O’Neills Online Voucher - Brendan Broderick, Freemount; Meal for Two - Tom Jones & Margaret, Freemount; €50 Voucher - Dean Brady, Glen South, Lyre, Banteer; Bottle of Brandy - Agnes Walsh Commons, Freemount; Leg of Lamb - Eddie Collins, Tipperary; Bottle of Whiskey - Claire O’Connor, Ballybahallow, Freemount; Red & White Wine - Mary Jones, Granard, Churchtown; Box Biscuits & Chocolates - Claire O’Connor, Ballybahallow, Freemount. Congratulations to all our winners.

Victory social - Freemount G.A.A. Victory Social on Friday 13th January in the Longcourt House Hotel Newcastle West at 8pm. Music by DJ Paudie Walsh Tickets €40 Contact Kate Keane 086 2320994 or Willie Murphy 087 4141714 For Bus Service contact Nicola Ballantyne 086 8703566

Freemount play Thurles Sarsfields in the Junior B Hurling Munster Semi Final at Killeedy this Sunday at 3pm. Please support.

Your news

Items for these notes should be with the correspondent each Monday night before 8pm. E-Mail osullivanpj38@gmail.com