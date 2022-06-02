Around the Districts: Ballyhea, Boherbue and Buttevant

Cultúrlann MacAmhlaoibh, Newmarket custodian Mossie Angland and An Tanáiste Leo Varadkar visited Sarah Curran's grave in the Protestant Churchyard at the rear of the Cultúrlann.

BALLYHEA

Church Notes

Confessions are heard on request. Exposition and Benediction after Mass on Thursday.

The Rosary is recited before Daily Mass and after the 8.30 Sunday Mass the Irish Catholic (€2.50) Sacred Heart Messenger (€2) Donate at ballyheaparish.com.

Easter Blessing of Homes – If you would like to have your home blessed, please leave your details into the sacristy so that a suitable time may be arranged, or contact 086 3016859.

Cork County Council Grant – Many thanks to Cork County Council for a Grant of €900.00 towards the Insurance for the hall last year.

Tax Rebate Forms – Tax Rebate Renewal Forms for were delivered some time ago, please sign and return before May 31.

Church gate collections – No church gate collection taken up at St Mary’s Church, Ballyhea is endorsed by the parish. Any group or organisation intending to collect outside the church gates are asked to present copies of their permits in the sacristy, together with copies of letters of authorisation of those collecting on their behalf. This should be done before the collection commences.

GAA club notes

Golf classic – Date for your diary: Ballyhea GAA golf classic will be held on Friday, June 10, in Charleville Golf Club. Looking forward to seeing you again for what will be another great occasion for the club.

Cúl Camp – Ballyhea GAA are hosting a Kellogg’s Cúl Camp from Monday, July 11, to Friday, July 15. This is open for boys and girls from 6-13 years. The entry cost is €75 for first child, €60 for second child and €50 for third and each subsequent child. Each participant will receive a jersey, ¼ zip and backpack. Bookings can be made at kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie. If you have any queries please contact Ger O’Shea 087 8237697. Early booking is recommended.

County Championship Draw – Ballyhea Senior hurlers were drawn against Carrigtwohill, Bride Rovers and Ballymartle for the 2022 Cork County Senior ‘A’ Hurling Championship.

Club Membership – Having been ratified at the recent AGM Club Membership for 2022 is €25 for each Juvenile, €25 for students, €50 per adult or €100 for family (two adults and all children under-18).

Online Shop – The club’s online shop is proving to be very popular. All the latest club gear can be purchased from the O’Neill’s website. Check it out at oneills.com/shop-by-team/GAA/ireland/ballyhea-GAA.html

Instagram – The club can now be followed on Instagram. To see the latest club pictures go to ballyheagaaclub.

Camogie club

Under-10 training and older groups have returned to training. U.6 and U.8’s are also back on Saturday mornings. New members welcome. Contact Edel, club secretary at 087 249 86 48 for more information.

Community Alert

Ballyhea Community Alert has successfully set up a Text Alert Network to immediately alert our community when an incident occurs. Prompt information to and from Gardaí deters criminal activity. If you are interested in becoming a member of our Text Alert Network please phone any of the following people for information and sign up details – Phil Ryan 087 2937465, Pat Daly 086 1220114, James Horgan 087 2572271, Willie Meaney 087 1936842, Con Walsh 086 8570355. The fee for this service is €10 annually.

BOHERBUE

Tidy Towns

Boherbue Tidy Towns group have been busy over the past few months and all approach roads in addition to the village itself are very colourful with a friendly atmosphere blossoming throughout.

Planters, baskets, biodiversity areas all combine to create a prizewinning picture.

Further projects are about to commence including the revamp of the centre island at the Square which will be developed by Niall O’Connor, Groundworks Contractor, Kanturk.

The residents at both the Beeches and McAuliffe Avenue deserve to be applauded for the way they maintain their respective estates which gives an immediate mental image of Boherbue and the pride the residents have in their home town.

Volunteers have been doing some tremendous work assisted by SES employee Donal Curran.

They meet every Wednesday evening and Saturday morning and additional hands are always welcome.

Football

Boherbue Intermediate footballers scored a 3-17 to 1-8 win over St Finbarrs at Togher on Sunday last in the League.

The opening half was close with the teams level on 1-3 each at the interval. However, Boherbue upped their game immensely on the resumption to run out convincing winners at the end.

Knock

The Boherbue/Kiskeam Parish Pilgrimage to Knock takes place on Wednesday, June 29. Details from Philomena 029 76116 or Maura ion 76217.

Cemetery Masses

The annual Mass in Boherbue Cemetery takes place on Friday, June 10 at 7.30pm. In Kiskeam on Monday, June 13, 7.30pm and Cullen on Thursday, June 9, again at 7.30pm. Gneeveguilla: Monday, June 27, at 8pm. Rathmore: Wednesday, June 29, 8pm. Knocknagree: Monday, July 4 at 8pm. Nohoval: Monday, July 18 at 8pm.

Lotto

The numbers drawn were 17, 24, 27, 32. Lucky dip €50 Niall Murphy, Maule Gardens, Australia. €20 each Eileen O’Shea, McAuliffe Ave; Brian Enright, Newmarket; Humphrey O’Riordan, Clongeel. Online €20 Ellen O’Sullivan, Tureenavoscane. Sellers prize Eileen Casey O’Connor.

BUTTEVANT

Corpus Christi

The annual Corpus Christi Procession, in Buttevant, will take place on Saturday June 18th, following the Saturday evening 6.30p.m. Vigil Mass in Buttevant. The venue this year is Highfield Drive, Buttevant, where Benediction will be celebrated on the Green.

No doubt the residents of Highfield Drive, and along the procession route, will have the area looking resplendent and full of colour in honour of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, whose sacred host, will be passing through, and blessing the area and its residents. All local groups, clubs, organisations, and the public in general, will be welcome to attend.

Cahirmee Fair

What with the lifting of the Covid-19-restrictions, and life returning to some form of normality, there is great expectation that the annual Cahirmee Fair will return to the streets of Buttevant this year.

There is great support,and great welcome for this ancient and world famous fair, but there is also some non-welcoming opinions towards the event taking place. Whether there is for or against the fair taking place, Cahirmee fair will take place, as there is no governing body overseeing the world-renown gathering.

Traders, dealers, visitors and the general public will visit the fair which has occurred for centuries, and is part of local folklore and history. This is also a great occassion when friendships are renewed and memories are re-kindled and emigrants return home on holidays for the occassion.

Soccer club summer camp

Buttevant soccer club is again this year holding its annual summer soccer camp under the auspices of the Football Association of Ireland. This year the camp will be held, between the dates of July 4th and July 8th inclusive. The cost is €80 per child with special rates for additional family members.

Entry forms can be had, from Steves Barber Shop, Main Street, Buttevant and also from John Curtin and Declan Finn. Closing date for entry forms is May 27th with entry fees being paid by that closing date also.

Takewon-Do Club

The art of Takewon-Do is a very useful and disciplined form of self-development and protection method which can be used to protect one’s own person, should the occassion arise.

Classes in this fine art are held on Tuesday evenings in Buttevant Community Council Hall, between the hours of 6.30p.m. and 8.30p.m. for various age groups. All details, can be had by contacting 087 94279763.

Heritage Group

Buttevant Heritage Group has revised its programme, following the Covid-19 restrictions. The group has planned, a Heritage Festival to take place over the weekend of July 2nd and July 3rd inclusive.

An extravagant programme of events will take place, with something to entertain all age groups, and keep all, and sundry, entertained.

Thispromises to be a great occassion, so your support will be greatly appreciated. More details will be made public nearer the appointed date

End of term Mass

Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire, Buttevant will celebrate their end of term Mass in Saint Mary’s Church, Buttevant, on Friday June 17th at 10.00a.m.

Bingo

The weekly, bingo session, continues to be held in, Buttevant G.A.A., hall, in Monday nights’ with all the usual games, associated with these sessions. There is a substantial “BIngo Jackpot”, to be won, or shared, by some lucky players. The jackpot has passed the €7,000 total, and will continue to rise, until won by some lucky attendees. Games commence, at 8.00p.m.

Walking Club

The Buttevant Weekly Walking Club, continues to meet on Monday, and Wednesday, evenings, beginning at 7.00p.m. The club meets at Scoil Mhuire Na Trocaire School, and is open to those who wish to exercise leisurely and comfortably at their own pace. Details can be had by contacting Laura on 086 402609. HI-vis and luminous clothing is advisable.

Folk Group

Buttevant Folk Group continues to rehearse on Tuesday evenings in Buttevant Church. Face masks are required at rehearsal and Masses. The group meets between the hours of 7.00p.m., and 7.50p.m. New members are always welcome.

Dance Academy

The Radcliffe Dance Academy continues its weekly dance classes, under R.A.D., syllabus instruction, in Buttevant Community Hall on Friday evenings, under the tutorship and supervision of Ms Lesley Ann Radcliffe, a qualified tutor and co-ordinatior. Further details can be had by contacting 087 1201001.

Running Club

Buttevant Running Club continues its training sessions on Tuesday and Thursday, evenings, congregating at the local Co-Op store on the Charleville road. Assembly time is 7.15p.m., and is confined to over-18-year olds. Further details can be had by contacting the club’s Facebook page or email buttevantrunning club@gmail.com.

Local Lotto Draw

The local weekly lotto draw promoted by Buttevant Soccer Club takes place on Thursday nights at the club’s pavilion on New Street, Buttevant. The winning or sharing of the monetary jackpot rests on the choice of four lucky numbers to match the four numbers drawn on draw night. The jackpot is now approaching €6,600, and will continue to rise until won by some lucky entrant.

St Vincent De Paul

The Buttevant Conference of Saint Vincent de Paul has a designated mobile number, where those in need can apply for assistance, in confidence. All information can be had by contacting 086 0209477. Also, visit www.svp.ie.

Religious

The 6.30p.m. Mass for the month of May will take place in Lisgriffin Church.

Weekday Masses: in Buttevant, on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 10a.m. No Mass on Thursdays. In Lisgriffin, Tuesdays at 10a.m.

Weekend Masses: in Buttevant, on Saturday 6.30p.m.(Dec., Feb., April., June., August., and Oct.) In Lisgriffin, Saturday 6.30p.m.,(Jan.,March., May., July., Sept., November).

Trocaire boxes, can be returned to, either of the local Churches, or the Parochial House.

Be Aware

Do keep an eye out for your living alone, infirm, or elderly neighbour.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended, to those who have suffered a bereavement, or personal loss, recently. Well Wishes

Well Wishes

ell Wishes go to those who are ill, at home. or in hospital, at this time. Hope you all, will be well again soon.

WESTERN DUHALLOW

CYCLE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The flagship of Irish cycling will take place around the roads of Duhallow and East Kerry on the weekend of June 25 & 26.

Based in Kanturk under the watchful eye of Danny Curtin and the O’Leary Stone Cycling Club the cream of both male and female cyclists of all age groups will be in action.

From the four corners of Ireland they will converge on Kanturk from where they will be put to the test like never before.

It starts on Saturday, June 25 with the Junior Ladies 9.30am;Junior Men 10.30am and the Senior Women 2.30pm in the afternoon.

The routs will be Kanturk, Newmarket, Ballydesmond, Kiskeam, Boherbue and on to Ballymaquirke and back to Kanturk.

On Sunday, June 26 it’s the turn of the Senior Men who take to the road at 9am.

The route is on to Newmarket, Glash Bridge, Thade’s Cross, Brosna Cross, Brosna Village and right on to Castleisland.

Before Castleisland the will turn left to Cordal and on to Knocknaboul Cross, left in Ballydesmond, Kiskeam, Boherbue, Ballymaquirke, Kanturk where they will do a number of laps of the local circuit.

This is going to be a huge occasion on the sporting calendar, remember the date, don’t miss it!

KISKEAM LOTTO

The numbers drawn were 2, 5, 9, 28. Lucky dip €50 May McAuliffe, online.

€20 each Johnny Lane, Dromscarra; Majella Cremin, Kiskeam; Maurice O’Sullivan, Scartaglin.

