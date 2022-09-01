Around the Districts: Ballyhea, Banteer, Castlemagner and Kilbrin

Charmaine and Joan Syms were at the Arches in Mallow on Saturday for the SM Car Wash fundraiser day ina aid of Mallow Search and Rescue. Photo: Eugene Cosgrove Photos...Eugene Cosgrove

BALLYHEA

Church Notes

Adoration and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament will take place after 10 a.m. Mass on Thursday. Confessions are heard on request.

Receiving Holy Communion – Only those receiving Holy Communion should approach the Altar and only on a seat-by-seat basis

Irish Catholic Newspaper/Sacred Heart Messenger – The Irish Catholic newspaper and the Sacred Heart Messenger are available in the Porch for purchase. Irish Catholic €2.50. Sacred Heart Messenger €2. Money for these purchases should be put into the box marked Church Maintenance in the Porch. Thank you.

Sympathy Mass cards and Mass Bouquet cards are also available for purchase in the Porch.

Flower Arrangers – Gretta Kenny September 3 and September 10.

Readers – Saturday, September 3: 7.30 p.m. Vigil Mass Louisa Carroll. Sunday, September 4: 11 a.m. Mass Mary Byrne.

Church gate collections – No church gate collection taken up at St Mary’s Church, Ballyhea is endorsed by the parish. Any group or organisation intending to collect outside the church gates are asked to present copies of their permits in the sacristy, together with copies of letters of authorisation of those collecting on their behalf. This should be done before the collection commences.

GAA club notes

Online Shop – The club’s online shop is proving to be very popular. All the latest club gear can be purchased from the O’Neill’s website. Check it out at oneills.com/shop-by-team/GAA/ireland/ballyhea-GAA.html

Instagram – The club can now be followed on Instagram. To see the latest club pictures go to ballyheagaaclub.

Camogie club news

Ballyhea camogie club are now collecting any old photos, books or newspaper articles relating to the camogie club down through the years. It would be much appreciated if these could be emailed or given personally to Marguerite Hooper. Email mokellyatits.jnj.com. Looking forward to seeing all pictures and taking a trip down memory lane.

Ballyhea National School

Enrolment forms are now available for September 2022. Please contact the office for more information at 063 81086 or by email to ballyhea.ias@gmail.com.

Community Alert

Ballyhea Community Alert has successfully set up a Text Alert Network to immediately alert our community when an incident occurs. Prompt information to and from Gardaí deters criminal activity. If you are interested in becoming a member of our Text Alert Network please phone any of the following people for information and sign up details – Phil Ryan 087 2937465, Pat Daly 086 1220114, James Horgan 087 2572271, Willie Meaney 087 1936842, Con Walsh 086 8570355. The fee for this service is €10 annually.

BANTEER

Banteer progress despite defeat

The fact that both sides had qualified for the Semi Finals with the first & second placed pairings only to be decided on the night seemed to take the edge off this tie at Newmarket on Saturday evening last.

With the sides level on five occasions over the course of the first 20 minutes it was impossible to imagine Banteer going on to endure a disappointing 12 point defeat to neighbours & rivals Dromtariffe come the full time whistle.

Banteer wearing their traditional red & white colours raced into a 0-4 to 0-2 lead after 10 minutes with Denis Roche, Richard O’ Connor & Kevin Tarrant (2) all pointing. A point blank save from Kevin Roche kept Banteer in contention & by the 20th minute it was 0-6 apiece, a Denis Roche free & another white flag effort from Tarrant keeping Banteer well in the hunt.

However this was to be as good as it would get with 3 points in 3 minutes from Dromtariffe (wearing their grey & red away kit) seeing them in front 0-9 to 0-6 on 23 minutes.

The boys in red & white would then proceed to be outscored seven points to two in that closing ten minutes. Banteer trailing 0-13 to 0-8 at the short whistle, a Denis Roche free & a long distance effort from Brendan Weathers both pointing.

The resumption in play saw Banteer receive a potential perfect tonic to their scoring woes when Referee Billy Newman awarded a 32nd minute penalty. This time though Dermot Cremin was equal to Luke Philpotts effort & the chance to bring the margin down to 2 points went a begging. Cremin would make several close range saves in both halves, denying Banteers forwards numerous goal scoring chances.

Although Denis Roche did add 2 more points sandwiched in between 2 more from Dromtariffe, the latter were now in front 0-15 to 0-10 on 40 minutes. Sadly the margin got progressively worse as the team in grey & red outscored Banteer six points to nil over a nine minute spell, the score 0-21 to 0-10 after 50 minutes.

Donal Wilson & a Denis Roche free reduced the gap momentarily, before Dromtariffe tacked on five points to Banteers two points from Cal Shine & another Roche free to leave the Full Time Score Banteer 0-14 Dromtariffe 0-26.

Banteer know without a shadow of doubt that a major improvement in performance all round will have to be shown if there is to be any progress beyond the Semi Final stage.

Banteer now move on to play Kilbrin in the opening Semi Final on Saturday, September 10th in Meelin at 2pm. Followed on by Dromtariffe V’s Newmarket in the second Semi Final.

Team: Kevin Roche, Kieran Sexton, Martin Kearney, Colm Coughlan, Brendan Weathers, Richard O’ Connor, Ruairí O’ Connell, James McAuliffe, Cal Shine, Donal Wilson, Kevin Tarrant, David McAuliffe, Denis Roche, Luke Philpott & Tadhg Sexton. Subs: Damien Kearney, Conor O’ Keeffe, Brian O’ Keeffe, Darren Murphy, Evan O’ Brien, Liam O’ Brien, Jay Archdeacon, Connor Crowley & Alan Kearney.

Banteer Macra

Tom Jive is bringing jiving lessons to Banteer. Starting on Tuesday the 6th of September in Banteer Community Centre, these classes are €40 for 4 weeks of lessons. The classes will be held from 8pm to 9.30pm. All welcome.

If you would like to become a member of Banteer Macra please follow our social media page, competitions and sporting events will be starting over the coming weeks.

Sportsfield Draw

Winners in the 2nd draw: €1500 Mark O’Flynn. €500 Connie Sheehan. €100 each to Twomey family Derry; Dan Riordan, Newmarket; John O’Mahony, Lombardstown; Donal Heffernan, Kilbrin and Kelly Bros

Sportsfield projects

The project to build a regulation sized astroturf pitch for all sports plus a new community building with new changing rooms, toilets, disabled facilities, spectator stand area, museum, digital hub and café facility is near completion and will open very soon. At present all the final construction works are in progress and expected to be finished in the next weekthe new walks will open very soon also

Jiving classes

A 4 week beginners class in jiving is starting in Banteer Community Centre on Tues 6th Sept 8pm-9.30pm cost is €40 payable at first class-no partner or experience required starts with basics and progresses week by week.-to book contact jivetom@gmail.com or 0873995877

Glen Theatre events

Sat 3rd Sept-The Match Maker by John B Keane starring Jon Kenny and Norma Sheehan. Sun 11th Sept–Gerry Gutherie and Band in Concert. Sat 17th Sept–Seamus O Rourke- Indigestion-wonderful one man comedy. Fri 7th Oct–Dirt Birds Female comedy duo. Sat 8th Oct–Gina and the Champions in Concert. Sat 15th Oct–Liam O Maonlaoi (of Hot House flowers). Sat 29th Oct–Shaskeen. Booking 029-56239 or 087 7558752

CASTLEMAGNER

Defibrillator

A new defibrillator was recently installed in Ballyhass Lakes. This defibrator has been registered with the National Ambulance Service. There is now a total of 3 defibrators in the community. The location of the other defibrators are outside the Community centre and at the Clubhouse in the GAA grounds in Castlemagner village. Having an AED (Automated External Defribrillator) in the local community can make the difference between life & death. There are numerous volunteers in the community with CPR training.

Barbeque Fundraiser

A great evening of food and music was enjoyed last Saturday at the Barbeque Fundraiser foe Ballyhass NS. Parents and children had an enjoyable evening which marked the final hurray before school. Thanks to the sponsors and organisers of this highly successful and social event.

KILBRIN

The Tree Of Hope

Fr. Leader PP will recite prayers at The Tree of Hope, in the Cemetery Kilbrin at 8pm on Friday 9th September. Prayers will be offered for all those who have lost their lives to suicide. Everyone welcome.

Bingo

Once again we wish to thank our bingo patrons for their great support every Monday night, even though our jackpot was won recently we still had a very large crowd on Monday night last. We also wish to thank the people that run the bingo. Keep Monday night free from 8.30. Jackpot €1,000.

Tir na nOg

Return date for Tir na nOg meetings is September 12th, at the usual time 11am in the social club. New members welcome.Low Impact Exercises. Low impact exercise classes for Beginners, the Older Adult and Pregnancy/Post Natal starting in Kanturk GAA Club House this September. For details please contact Eilish at 086-1597429.

G.A.A. action

Kilbrin had a good win over Castlemagner in the JHC at Freemount on Friday evening last, they now go on to play Banteer in the semi-final at Meelin on Saturday 10th September.