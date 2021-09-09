Around the Districts: Ballyhea and Mourneabbey

BALLYHEA

Church news

Confession is by appointment. The Rosary is Recited before Daily Mass and After the 8.30 Sunday Mass.

Dispensation from Servile Work – In view of the poor weather which we have experienced over the past few months a general dispensation is granted from the obligation to abstain from all unnecessary servile work on Sundays and Holy Days of obligation, from Ascension Thursday till October 31.

Sick Calls will be attended to on Friday the 10th and Saturday the 11th at the usual times.

The month of September is Devoted to the Seven Dolours of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

First Holy Communion – First Confessions will be heard on Thursday, September 16, at 7 p.m.

The First Holy Communion Ceremony will be on Saturday, September 18, at 11 a.m. In accordance with child protection procedures, photographers/video operators who wish to attend are required to apply to the sacristy in advance for letters of accreditation (086 3016859).

Applications should be accompanied by a valid Garda vetting certificate.

Failure to comply with this procedure will result in removal from the church grounds.

Autumn Station Mass Cycle – The cycle of autumn Station Masses will be celebrated in the church at 8 p.m.

September 10: Ballycosgry, Beechwood Drive, Corrin View and Bungalows, Castleharrison, Farran, Ballyhay, Rathmorgan and Rathglassane.

September 17: Ballinadrideen, Dromin, Ballyroe, Ballynoran and Coolcaum.

September 24: Pruntus, Ardskeagh, Ballylopin, Gurrane, Knightsgrove, Glanmore.

October 1: Newtown, Sorrell, Castlewrixon, Shinana, Ballinagrath.

October 8: Caher, Imphrick, Lisballyhea, Aughaburren, Ballyhoura, Loughlea and Glantane.

October 15: Cooline, Milltown, Kiltass, Clonkeen, Fiddane and Shanballa.

New Parish Web Page – The parish has launched a Web page ballyheaparish.com. it will act as a resource hub for information regarding the parish and its history.

Electronic Payments – Christmas offerings, Dues, and Weekly offerings can now be made by using a Credit Card or Paypal. For this facility, please go to the Parish Web Page, ballyheaparish.com press the ‘Donate’ button, fill in the form and forward your offering.

Chairs for the New Hall – Many thanks to the generous sponsors for the chairs for the New Hall. There are now 171 sponsored chairs. Sponsorship for the chairs is in the amount of €40 per chair.

Window Subscriptions – If anyone or any family wishes to sponsor a window, this can be done by a single subscription or by a number of subscriptions over a period of time.

One window will be open to public subscription, anyone can contribute any amount to it, if they so wish. Please contact the parish priest.

Church gate collections – No church gate collection taken up at St Mary’s Church, Ballyhea is endorsed by the parish. Any group or organisation intending to collect outside the church gates are asked to present copies of their permits in the sacristy, together with copies of letters of authorisation of those collecting on their behalf. This should be done before the collection commences.

GAA club news

Lotto – The numbers drawn on September 4 were 30, 29, 22. There was no winner of the jackpot of €4,700. Lucky-dip winners of €30 each: Máire O’Riordan c/o Noel O’Riordan, Pat O’Regan, c/o David Copps, Anna O’Shea c/o Ger O’Shea.

Next draw is Saturday, September 11, for a jackpot of €47,800. Get your tickets before 5 p.m. on Saturday from Costcutters Ballyhea or from any of the ticket sellers or they can be purchased online at play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=199#Anchor Thank you for your continued support.

Due to the continuing Covid 19 situation and to ensure transparency and integrity in the lottery draw, the club have decided to hold the lottery draw on Saturday nights. The first three numbers of the National Lottery Main Draw will be the jackpot numbers. If a number higher than 42 is drawn in the first three, the draw will continue with the next number drawn under 42.

The club appreciates the support of lottery players and supporters during these difficult times and are very grateful for your continued support. Keep safe and the best of luck in draw.

Rebels’ Bounty Draw – Congratulations to John O’Riordan on winning €250 in the Rebel Bounty draw for the month of August.

Thanks to all who have renewed their membership and to those who have joined for the first time, the club is extremely grateful for your support. Reminder to anyone who might be interested in joining the Rebels’ Bounty Draw and support Ballyhea GAA and to be in with a chance to win a prize fund of €500,000 that you can pay online by direct debit or to any draw promoter or committee member. This draw replaces the old County Club’s Draw. If you have any queries, please contact Ger at 087 8237697.

Senior A County Championship – Ballyhea were drawn into Group B of the Senior A County Hurling Championship. Ballyhea will face Bride Rovers, Mallow, Ballymartle with their first game being played on Sunday in Castletownroche. Best of luck to the team and mentors.

Registration – Due to the Covid situation we are unable to hold our usual method of registration so we are asking members to complete this online this year. This can be done via fioreann.ie.

Membership is €20 for each Juvenile, €20 for students, €40 per adult or €80 for Family (two adults and all children under-18). All Players must have their membership paid before returning to training. If you have any enquiries or difficulties, please contact Mike O’Kelly Club Registrar on 087 – 23 41 259.

Online shop – All the latest club gear can be purchased from the O’Neill’s website. Check it out at oneills.com/shop-by-team/GAA/ireland/ballyhea-GAA.html

Instagram – The club can now be followed on Instagram. To see the latest club pictures go to ballyheagaaclub.

Camogie Club news

Under-6, under-8, under-10 and under-12 training continues Saturday mornings at 10.30 a.m. Please remember to fill out health questionnaire prior to training.

The Intermediate Team has been drawn against Watergrasshill in the first round of the championship. Date and time to be confirmed.

Back To School/College

Best of luck to all the boys and girls from the parish who have started school for the first time and to those who have returned to school for the new academic year. Also to those who will be starting college for the first time and to those returning to college in the next few weeks. We wish you all well in your studies.

Calendar

Owing to the success of the Ballyhea Covid Calendar last year there is going to be another calendar for 2021 organised in aid of ‘Fight for Fionn Fund’. Please send in photos to the Facebook page and the only requirement is that the photo is taken in Ballyhea in 2021. Towards the end of the year the best 12 photos will be chosen and the Calendars will be printed locally.

There are already some pretty impressive photos on the Facebook site and some of these will be published in the Vale Star during the year.

Some pointers for the photos: Photos to be taken in Ballyhea in 2021 – The photos need to be at least one MB as they need to be of sufficient resolution for the calendar. Please keep a copy of your photos in case they are needed later in the year. Ideally the photo is to be taken in Landscape format as opposed to Portrait as it works better in the calendar layout.

Please post photos on the Facebook site which is called Ballyhea Calendar 2021. If you are not on Facebook you can email photos to eamonnfosullivan@gmail.com so Happy Snapping.

Response Group

Ballyhea have set up a support group who will do shopping, collect prescription from Doctor or Pharmacy and offer support to anyone who might be feeling vulnerable, isolated, alone or worried in the midst of this health crisis. Ballyhea Response Group has spoken to some shops and pharmacies already and strict hygiene protocols will be followed (e.g. use of disposable gloves, shopping bag and the pledge to never enter your home). Please have your Doctor’s number on stand-by along with your Eircode. If you don’t know your Eircode you can let one of the following people know and they will get it for you. The following are Emergency Contact Details: The National Covid-19 Helpline Number is 1850 24 1850. Senior Line can be contacted on 1800 80 45 91. ALONE is also offering Corona Virus advice at 0818 222 024. Emergency Numbers 112/999. Shoppers Contact Numbers – Mike Morrissey 087 205 14 36, Jim Codd 087 922 39 39, Helen O’Sullivan 086 326 33 59, Ger O’Shea 087 823 76 97.

Community Alert

Ballyhea Community Alert has successfully set up a Text Alert Network to immediately alert our community when an incident occurs. Prompt information to and from Gardaí deters criminal activity. If you are interested in becoming a member of our Text Alert Network please phone any of the following people for information and sign up details – Phil Ryan 087 2937465, Pat Daly 086 1220114, James Horgan 087 2572271, Willie Meaney 087 1936842, Con Walsh 086 8570355. The fee for this service is €10 annually.

MOURNEABBEY

Clyda Rovers GAA

Footballers in action: Well done to our Senior Footballers who had a great win last weekend versus Bantry in a tough championship match on a score-line of 15 to 1-07. Our Junior footballers then were in action too afterwards versus Killavullen where they also won on a score line of 2-9 to 0-12. This means that they topped the group and move onto the knock out stage Well done to both teams

Minor Hurlers: Hard luck to our Minor Hurlers who lost the Hurling championship final to Ballycastle on a scoreline of 1-10 to 2-14. This was a real battling performance by the team who were short a number of key players

Junior Hurlers: Best of luck to our Junior Hurlers who kick off their Championship campaign versus Ballyhooley next weekend

Golf Classic

Our annual golf classic will be held this year in Mallow Golf club on the 16th and 17th Sept. Teams are still available and there will also be sponsorship of Tee Boxes. If you interested please contact John Roche on 086 8098642. Thanks to all who support this

Weekly Lotto Draw

Lotto Draw 3rd Sept Jackpot €7,400 Nos 1, 10, 13, 18 No Winner Lucky Dips €30–Pat O’Shea, Kilorglin €20–Frances O’Mullane, Island €10–Derek O’Brien, c/o Clyda €10–Clement & Elaine O’Sullivan,Garrynageragh €10–Dave & Orla Murphy, Glynn