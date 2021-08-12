Around the Districts: Ballyhea and Lismire

Kate Aherne, pictured at Kilshannig Cúl Camp, is wondering should she support Cork or Limerick in the All Ireland. Her Dad is from Dromahane while her Mum hails from Ardagh in Co. Limerick.

Lloyd Hartnett and Joanna Kelly give the thumbs for Cork in the forthcoming All Ireland Final during the Kellogg's GAA Cúl Camp in Kilshannig.

BALLYHEA

Church news

Confession is by appointment. The Rosary is Recited before Daily Mass and After the 8.30 Sunday Mass.

Dispensation from Servile Work – In view of the poor weather which we have experienced over the past few months a general dispensation is granted from the obligation to abstain from all unnecessary servile work on Sundays and Holy Days of obligation, from Ascension Thursday till October 31.

New Parish Web Page – The parish has launched a Web page ballyheaparish.com. it will act as a resource hub for information regarding the parish and its history.

Electronic Payments – Christmas offerings, Dues, and Weekly offerings can now be made by using a Credit Card or Paypal. For this facility, please go to the Parish Web Page, ballyheaparish.com press the ‘Donate’ button, fill in the form and forward your offering.

Tax Rebate Forms – In order to meet the new tax year, which begins in January, it would be appreciated if those who have not yet returned Renewal Certificates could do so as soon as possible. Many thanks.

Chairs for the New Hall – Many thanks to the generous sponsors for the chairs for the New Hall. There are now 171 sponsored chairs. Sponsorship for the chairs is in the amount of €40 per chair.

Window Subscriptions – If anyone or any family wishes to sponsor a window, this can be done by a single subscription or by a number of subscriptions over a period of time. One window will be open to public subscription, anyone can contribute any amount to it, if they so wish. Please contact the parish priest.

Church gate collections – No church gate collection taken up at St Mary’s Church, Ballyhea is endorsed by the parish. Any group or organisation intending to collect outside the church gates are asked to present copies of their permits in the sacristy, together with copies of letters of authorisation of those collecting on their behalf. This should be done before the collection commences.

GAA club news

Lotto – The numbers drawn on July 31 were 8, 11, 42. There was no winner of the jackpot of €4,200. Lucky-dip winners of €30 each: Teddy Tuohy Charleville c/o Helen O’Sullivan, Phillip O’Flynn Milford, c/o Liam Murphy, Denis McNamara c/o Denis McNamara.

The numbers drawn on August 7 were 15, 29, 34. There was no winner of the jackpot of €4,300. Lucky-dip winners of €30 each: Ollie Morrissey Ballyhea c/o Ger O’Shea, Carmel Murphy Ardpatrick, c/o Áine Griffin, De c/o Denny McSweeny c/o the Idle Hour.

Next draw is Saturday, August 14, for a jackpot of €4,400. Get your tickets before 5 p.m. on Saturday from Costcutters Ballyhea or from any of the ticket sellers or they can be purchased online at play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=199#Anchor Thank you for your continued support.

Due to the continuing Covid 19 situation and to ensure transparency and integrity in the lottery draw, the club have decided to hold the lottery draw on Saturday nights. The first three numbers of the National Lottery Main Draw will be the jackpot numbers. If a number higher than 42 is drawn in the first three, the draw will continue with the next number drawn under 42.

The club appreciates the support of lottery players and supporters during these difficult times and are very grateful for your continued support. Keep safe and the best of luck in draw.

Senior A County Championship Draw – Ballyhea were drawn into Group B of the Senior A County Hurling Championship. Ballyhea will face Bride Rovers, Mallow, Ballymartle. Best of luck to all involved.

Registration – Due to the Covid situation we are unable to hold our usual method of registration so we are asking members to complete this online this year. This can be done via fioreann.ie.

Membership is €20 for each Juvenile, €20 for students, €40 per adult or €80 for Family (two adults and all children under-18). All Players must have their membership paid before returning to training. If you have any enquiries or difficulties, please contact Mike O’Kelly Club Registrar at 087 2341259. Looking forward to seeing everyone back at the field again as soon as is safe for all.

Online shop – All the latest club gear can be purchased from the O’Neill’s website. Check it out at oneills.com/shop-by-team/GAA/ireland/ballyhea-GAA.html

Instagram – The club can now be followed on Instagram. To see the latest club pictures go to ballyheagaaclub.

Camogie Club news

Under-6, under-8, under-10 and under-12 training continues Saturday mornings at 10.30 a.m. Please remember to fill out health questionnaire prior to training.

Calendar

Owing to the success of the Ballyhea Covid Calendar last year there is going to be another calendar for 2021 organised in aid of ‘Fight for Fionn Fund’. Please send in photos to the Facebook page and the only requirement is that the photo is taken in Ballyhea in 2021. Towards the end of the year the best 12 photos will be chosen and the Calendars will be printed locally.

There are already some pretty impressive photos on the Facebook site and some of these will be published in the Vale Star during the year.

Some pointers for the photos: Photos to be taken in Ballyhea in 2021 – The photos need to be at least one MB as they need to be of sufficient resolution for the calendar. Please keep a copy of your photos in case they are needed later in the year. Ideally the photo is to be taken in Landscape format as opposed to Portrait as it works better in the calendar layout.

Please post photos on the Facebook site which is called Ballyhea Calendar 2021. If you are not on Facebook you can email photos to eamonnfosullivan@gmail.com so Happy Snapping.

Ballyhea Response Group

Ballyhea have set up a support group who will do shopping, collect prescription from Doctor or Pharmacy and offer support to anyone who might be feeling vulnerable, isolated, alone or worried in the midst of this health crisis.

Ballyhea Response Group has spoken to some shops and pharmacies already and strict hygiene protocols will be followed (e.g. use of disposable gloves, shopping bag and the pledge to never enter your home). Please have your Doctor’s number on stand-by along with your Eircode. If you don’t know your Eircode you can let one of the following people know and they will get it for you.

The following are Emergency Contact Details: The National Covid-19 Helpline Number is 1850 24 1850. Senior Line can be contacted on 1800 80 45 91. ALONE is also offering Corona Virus advice at 0818 222 024. Emergency Numbers 112/999. Shoppers Contact Numbers – Mike Morrissey 087 205 14 36, Jim Codd 087 922 39 39, Helen O’Sullivan 086 326 33 59, Ger O’Shea 087 823 76 97.

Ballyhea Community Alert

Ballyhea Community Alert has successfully set up a Text Alert Network to immediately alert our community when an incident occurs. Prompt information to and from Gardaí deters criminal activity.

If you are interested in becoming a member of our Text Alert Network please phone any of the following people for information and sign up details – Phil Ryan 087 2937465, Pat Daly 086 1220114, James Horgan 087 2572271, Willie Meaney 087 1936842, Con Walsh 086 8570355. The fee for this service is €10 annually.

LISMIRE

Cork Minor Hurlers

Congratulations to the Cork minor hurlers on being crowned Munster champions following their 1.26 to 1.15 victory over Waterford at Thurles on Monday evening and to local lad Rory Sheahan who was introduced as a second half substitute. Cork now go on to meet the winners of Friday’s semi-final between Galway and Kilkenny in the All-Ireland Final which is scheduled for the weekend of August 21/22.

Community Food Service

Duhallow Community Food Services at the James O’Keeffe Institute, Newmarket provides a home delivery meal service for

the elderly or those isolating. Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis.

Dinner and Dessert cost 7.50 per day delivered to your door Monday to Friday. For further details contact Orlaith/Olive at 029/76375