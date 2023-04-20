Around the Districts: Ballyhea and Killavullen

BALLYHEA

Church news

Mass Times – Friday the 21st 10 a.m.; Saturday the 22nd 10 a.m. and 7.30 p.m. Vigil Mass; Sunday the 23rd 8.30 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Monday the 24th midday; Tuesday the 25th midday; Wednesday the 26th midday Latin; Thursday the 27th 10 a.m.; Friday the 28th 10 a.m.; Saturday the 29th 10 a.m. and 7.30 p.m. Vigil Mass; Sunday the 30th 8.30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Adoration and B enediction of the Blessed Sacrament will take place after 10 a.m. Mass on Thursday. Confessions are heard on request.

Receiving Holy Communion – Only those receiving Holy Communion should approach the Altar and only on a seat-by-seat basis.

Booked Anniversary Masses – Booked Anniversary Masses are accepted on the understanding that Funeral Masses and month’s mind Masses take precedence.

Month of April – The month of April is dedicated to the Holy Eucharist.

Feastdays for the coming week: Monday the 24th St Fideli’s of Sigmaringen; Tuesday the 25th St Mark, Evangelist; Wednesday the 26th St Marcellu’s, pope. St Cletu’s, pope; Thursday the 27th St Asicu’s, bishop; Friday the 28th St Peter Chanel, priest and martyr; Saturday the 29th St Catherine of Siena, Dr of the church, patron of Europe; Sunday the 30th fourth Sunday of Easter.

Thank You – Very many thanks to all for their Easter offerings and for your support throughout the year. Late offerings may still be made.

Irish Catholic Newspaper/Sacred Heart Messenger – The Irish Catholic newspaper and the Sacred Heart Messenger are available in the Porch for purchase. Irish Catholic €2.50. Sacred Heart Messenger €2. Money for these purchases should be put into the box marked Church Maintenance in the Porch. Thank you.

Sympathy Mass cards, Mass Bouquet cards are also available for purchase in the Porch.

Readers – Saturday, April 22: Maria McInerney. Sunday, April 23: Audrey Morrissey. Flower Arrangers – Saturday, April 22: Theresa O’Keeffe. Saturday, April 29, May 6: Bernie Leahy. Thursday, May 11, and Saturday, May 13, Saturday, May 20: Theresa O’Keeffe.

Church gate collections – No church gate collection taken up at St Mary’s Church, Ballyhea is endorsed by the parish. Any group or organisation intending to collect outside the church gates are asked to present copies of their permits in the sacristy, together with copies of letters of authorisation of those collecting on their behalf. This should be done before the collection commences.

Ballyhea Preschool – New Build

Ballyhea Community Pre-school committee and volunteers would like to thank everyone for their support of the 80’s Revival Night. The dance moves, the costumes and the energy were brilliant. Huge thanks goes to DJ Nite Owl and Ollie Turner Galway Bay FM for their expertise while keeping everyone rocking. Special thank you also to the Charleville Park Hotel, Pat O’Hara, Tom Harrold and the Vale Star for their help promoting the event and ensuring the success of the night. The committee also wish to thank the local business for their support and kind donations. An amazing €9,830.23 was raised on the night for the new community pre-school build. Thank you everyone.

PJ McCarthy of Soleire Renewables Holdings Ltf presented a generous cheque of €2,500. Soleire Renewables Holdings LTD has also pledged €10,000 towards the installation of roof top solar and battery storage for the Ballyhea Pre-School project.

GAA club news

Lotto – The numbers drawn on April 15 were 4, 18, 32. There was no winner of the jackpot of €1,000. Lucky-dip winners of €30 each: Breda Crowley c/o Breda Crowley, Margaret Linehan c/o Mick Copps, Donal O’Flynn c/o Online lotto.

Next draw is Saturday, April 22, for a jackpot of €1,100. Get your tickets before 5 p.m. on Saturday from Costcutters Ballyhea, Corbett Court, The Idle Hour or from any of the ticket sellers or they can be purchased online at play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=199#Anchor Thank you for your continued support.

Due to the continuing Covid 19 situation and to ensure transparency and integrity in the lottery draw, the club have decided to hold the lottery draw on Saturday nights. The first three numbers of the National Lottery Main Draw will be the jackpot numbers. If a number higher than 42 is drawn in the first three, the draw will continue with the next number drawn under 42.

The club appreciates the support of lottery players and supporters during these difficult times and are very grateful for your continued support. Keep safe and the best of luck in draw.

Primary game – Congratulations to Finn Curtin, who played in the Primary game at half time in the Cork v Clare Senior Football Championship first round game at Ennis.

Cúl Camps – Ballyhea GAA will be hosting a Kellogg’s Cúl Camp from the July 10 to July 14 inclusive. Bookings can be made online from Monday, April 3, Looking forward to having another enjoyable and successful Camp this year. If there are any queries, please contact Ger O’Shea Cúl Camp Coordinator.

Club Membership – Club Membership for 2023 is €25 for each Juvenile, €25 for students, €50 per adult or €100 for Family (two adults and all children under-18).

Online Shop – The club’s online shop is proving to be very popular. All the latest club gear can be purchased from the O’Neill’s website. Check it out at oneills.com/shop-by-team/GAA/ireland/ballyhea-GAA.html

Instagram – The club can now be followed on Instagram. To see the latest club pictures go to ballyheagaaclub.

Community Alert

Ballyhea Community Alert has successfully set up a Text Alert Network to immediately alert our community when an incident occurs. Prompt information to and from Gardaí deters criminal activity. If you are interested in becoming a member of our Text Alert Network please phone any of the following people for information and sign up details – Phil Ryan 087 2937465, Pat Daly 086 1220114, James Horgan 087 2572271, Willie Meaney 087 1936842, Con Walsh 086 8570355. The fee for this service is €10 annually.

KILLAVULLEN

School Bus

Applications for School Transports is currently being accepted for the upcoming school year 2023-2024. If your child intends to take the bus to school next year you will need to add their name to the list. buseireann.ie/schools.

Chiropody Dates

Appointments with our friendly and dedicated chiropodist Patricia are now available for May 13 Please contact her at 086 3225052 to arrange an appointment.

Church news

Pre-Baptism Meeting: The next baptism preparation meeting will take place on Monday, May 7, at 7.30 p.m. in the parish office.

Lough Derg 2023 Pilgrimage Season: Posters with details of the traditional Three Day and One Day Retreat events between May 1 and September 15 are displayed on the church noticeboards or visit loughderg.org.

GAA club news

Division 1 hurling – Killavullen, short of a number of expected regular players, started brightly against Ballyhea, in this Division 1 encounter last night, played in Ballyhea but could not maintain that momentum in the second period, and ultimately drew the game.

The hard working Fionn Magner, scored our opening point, and quickly afterwards, Kian Lane scored another point. Liam Cronin added a fine point from distance and Mikey O’Connor another, in the opening 10 minutes to be leading 0-04 to no score. We were hurling well at this stage, with Rory O’Regan, in his opening Division 1 game, showing up well, at corner back. Séamus O’Mahony added a further point in the 13th minute, and again, Kian Lane scored almost immediately to open up a decisive lead.

Ballyhea got their opening point, from play, from their midfielder in the 15th minute but deputising for the injured Jamie Magner, on free taking duty, Kian Lane scored a free after Liam Fox had been fouled. Ballyhea were coming more into the game though, than the scoreboard reflected and got their second point in the 21st minute.

Kian scored another free and then Pádraig Looney, the possessor of so much talent, when he remains focused, scored a long range point, from his half back berth, in the 23rd minute and another similar type score in the 26th to have the score at the break, 0-11 to 0-02. We missed a glorious opportunity to add some gloss to that score line with missed goal opportunities.

After the break, Ballyhea came more into the game, and their strong full forward, scored a point in the opening minute. We repealed a number of chances thrust at us, but the momentum, and potential comeback gathered strength when the Ballyhea No. Nine player scored a goal in the 12th minute, a goal that had its origins in a lack of work rate out the field who allowed Ballyhea advance unheeded.

Ballyhea did chipped away at the lead with points from open play and from carelessly conceded frees before we got the only score of a poor second half for us, from Mikey O’Connor in the 19th minute. That pushed the margin out to two points, but Ballyhea, to their credit, kept persevering, and scored a point in the 26th minute and an equalising point in the 31st minute.

Disappointing from a Killavullen perspective to allow a substantial lead that we had at the interval to be leaked away, but equally, credit must be given to the team, for hanging in there, when they were not playing well, and to ultimately get a draw from the game.

U18 Hurling – Killavullen went down by three points in an entertaining minor hurling league game, played last evening in Killavullen. Killavullen set the early pace, with a quick fire goal in the opening 30 seconds by Rory O’Regan and led by as much as five points by the 18th minutes, with the points coming from Colm O’Mahony and Owen Magner.

Kilshannig came much more into the game in the second quarter, and in Colin Ruby, they had a player of immense class, who tormented Killavullen from open play, and was deadly accurate from placed balls. By the interval, Kilshannig had come to the fore, in the scoring stakes, to lead by 0-09 to 1-05.

In the second half, Kilshannig, in this instance got the quick goal, and added some points, as against replies for us, from Colm Hayes and Owen again. Kilshannig kept their noses in front though, and their other wing forward, No. 12, scored a fantastic point, on the run, at full speed, and he being pursued to lead at the 3/4 mark stage by 1-12 to 1-07.

Killavullen rallied with points from Colm O’Mahony and determined play from Niall Feaheny and Darragh O’Connor, to reduce the lead to two points, but then Kilshannig answered back with two more scores.

A converted 65 metre shot and three frees in a row for Killavullen had the margin back to a single point but Kilshannig weathered the storm, and eked out the last two scores, to win by 1-16 to 1-13

Lotto – There was no winner of the lotto jackpot, last Tuesday night. The numbers drawn were 2, 10 and 36. The jackpot on the night was, at €1,500. The next jackpot on next Tuesday night will be €1,600, if there was to be a winner. The winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follows: €50 – Bessie Rea (seller – Michael Rea); €30 – Ita Browne (seller – Gary’s Bar); €20 – Packie Mansfield (seller – Haven Bar). Purchase your ticket from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com. Thank you for your anticipated and ongoing support.

Forthcoming Adult Fixtures – Saturday, April 22, at 7 p.m. in Killavullen, Killavullen V Grange, 2023 Avondhu Division 3 Football League.

Underage blitzes – Our under-10s are a group to watch demonstrating such skill last Saturday morning in Fermoy, well done players and coaches.

Well done to our under-nine boys and girls last Saturday morning who travelled to Glanworth to play against a strong St Dominic’s team. Great teamwork and skill on show and some great points and goals scored.

Finally, Well done to our under-sevens and their coaches who were super at their football blitz in Carrigoon last Saturday morning, superstars of the future.

Craig Breen RIP – Sadly, the world of motorsport lost one of its best last week, with the sad death of Craig Breen, who tragically died while practising in his World Rally Championship car, in Croatia last Thursday.

Hugely talented, Craig was very approachable and gave a huge amount back to the sport of rallying, which has a very significant following in Ireland. To his family, friends, and fans, Killavullen GAA is very sorry for his loss.