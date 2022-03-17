Around the Districts: Ballyhea and Killavullen

The proposed Mallow to Dungarvan Greenway, leaving Beecher Street / Mallow Train station route has yet to be finalised but there is certainly no shortage of focal points / interesting areas on the old train line, as it progressed from Mallow towards Fermoy. One immediate jewel, very close to Mallow, and in the parish of Killavullen is the Carrig viaduct.

BALLYHEA

Church Notes

Confessions are heard after Mass. Exposition and Benediction after Mass on Thursday.

The Rosary is Recited before Daily Mass and after the 8.30 Sunday Mass.

Receiving Holy Communion – Only those receiving Holy Communion should approach the altar and only on a seat by seat basis.

Station Masses in Lent – These will be held in the Parish Church at 8 p.m. on the following dates.

March, 18th – Clonkeen, Fiddane, Shanballa, Cooline, Miltown and Kiltass.

March, 25th – Castlewrixon, Shinana, Ballinagrath, Caher, Imphrick, Lisballyhea, Aghaburren, Ballyhoura, Loughlea and Glantane.

Lenten Alms – The parish has adopted a Missionary Outreach in Burkina Faso in West Africa. Alms in support of this project may be left in, in the usual ways during Lent. The entire proceeds of this initiative will be sent to Archbishop Crotty, Apostolic Nuncio in Burkina Faso, to be applied on the ground to a deserving charity of his choice. Last year €800 was sent to the Mission in Burkina Faso.

GAA club notes

Lotto – The numbers drawn on March 12 were 13, 21, 37. There was no winner of the Jackpot of €7,300. Lucky Dip winners of €30 each: May Mortell NewtownBallyhea c/o John Mortell, Noreen Morressy Newtown c/o Alec Morrissey, Packie Morrissey Ballycosgry c/o Costcutters Ballyhea.

Next draw is Saturday, 19th March 2022 for a Jackpot of €7400. Get your tickets before 5pm on Saturday from Costcutters Ballyhea, Corbett Court, The Idle Hour or from any of the ticket sellers or they can be purchased online at play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=199#Anchor Thank you for your continued support.

Due to the continuing Covid 19 situation and to ensure transparency and integrity in the lottery draw, the Club have decided to hold the lottery draw on Saturday nights. The first 3 numbers of the National Lottery Main Draw will be the Jackpot numbers. If a number higher than 42 is drawn in the first 3, the draw will continue with the next number drawn under 42.

The Club appreciates the support of lottery players and supporters during these difficult times and are very grateful for your continued support. Keep safe and the best of luck in draw!

Rebels’ Bounty Draw – Congratulations to Eamon Dundon and Mary McEntee who won €250 each. It’s a good start and hopefully there will be more local winners as the year goes on. As this is Ballyhea’s main development fundraiser the club appreciates the support from all supporters over the years. There is €500,000 all cash prizes to be won during the year.

The cost of entry is €100 for the year which can be paid by €100 payment or by 10 x €10 monthly direct debit. All money raised after the 100 ticket quota goes directly to the club so the more members that join the more beneficial for the club.

The club would like to thank all who have renewed already and look forward to the current members re-joining. New members will be greatly welcomed and hope the draw will be successful for many. Ballyhea Club had four winners last year. Anyone interested in joining can contact any committee member or Ger O’Shea 087-82 37 697. Best of luck to all.

County Championship Draw – Ballyhea Senior hurlers were drawn against Carrigtwohill, Bride Rovers and Ballymartle for the 2022 Cork County Senior ‘A’ Hurling Championship.

Club Membership – Having been ratified at the recent AGM Club Membership for 2022 is €25 for each Juvenile, €25 for students, €50 per adult or €100 for family (two adults and all children under-18).

Online Shop – The club’s online shop is proving to be very popular. All the latest club gear can be purchased from the O’Neill’s website. Check it out at oneills.com/shop-by-team/GAA/ireland/ballyhea-GAA.html

Instagram – The club can now be followed on Instagram. To see the latest club pictures go to ballyheagaaclub.

Ballyhea National School

Enrolment forms are now available for September 2022. Please contact the office for more information at 063 81086 or by email to ballyhea.ias@gmail.com.

Community Alert

Ballyhea Community Alert has successfully set up a Text Alert Network to immediately alert our community when an incident occurs. Prompt information to and from Gardaí deters criminal activity. If you are interested in becoming a member of our Text Alert Network please phone any of the following people for information and sign up details – Phil Ryan 087 2937465, Pat Daly 086 1220114, James Horgan 087 2572271, Willie Meaney 087 1936842, Con Walsh 086 8570355. The fee for this service is €10 annually.

KILLAVULLEN

Confirmation

Congratulations and best wishes to the young people of our parish, who are looking forward to a very special day on Wednesday next, March 23, when the Sacrament of Confirmation will be celebrated in Annakisha Church.

The Bishop of Cloyne, Most Reverend William Crean will be coming to anoint the pupil of fifth and sixth class of Killavullen and Ballygown National Schools, who have been busy preparing for this important day in their lives.

We wish the boys and girls every happiness on this day with their families and friends, and thank those who have supported them on their journey to this special day, especially the priests, teachers and staff of both schools.

Climb with Charlie

As the number of Covid cases is starting to rise again it has been decided to continue the planned Climb with Charlie in Killavullen but at a more low-key, less crowded way in the interest of the health and safety of those walking and those who have to steward the event.

Instead on Saturday, April 2, you are encouraged to meet up with a friend or two or more, pick the route you would like to walk based on your own ability and to make a donation to the causes Motor Neurone Disease Ireland and Pieta House. For some a stroll to the mast might be an option, a trek from Ballyhooly to Killavullen is another route being discussed by others.

The hill up Monanimy or Carrigacunna might be enough of a climb for some legs or a walk around Nano’s might be just right to join in solidarity with others on this day. It is all about walking a hill, making a climb, for some it may be an actual hill, for others it may be a challenge inside. We will unite with the cause while remaining apart. Donations can be made online climbwithcharlie.ie/donate/

Church news

At Mass gluten free breads are available if you are coeliac. Let the sacristan know before Mass to arrange to receive communion in this form.

Spring Meeting of the Irish Bishops Conference: The situation in Ukraine was the main item of the annual spring meeting of the Irish bishops in Maynooth. There will be a national collection for the people and the Church of Ukraine on March 26 to March 27.

Lenten Stations: Please contact Fr Gerard if you would like to host the Station Mass for your area. The Station Mass for Annakisha, Grandy, Clenor and Clashnabrook will take place at Annakisha Church next Friday, March 18, at 7.30 p.m. The Mass for Castlekevin, Killuragh and Upper Kilcanway will take place at 10 a.m. in the parish office.

Nano Nagle Birthplace: An hour of Lenten reflection and prayer is held on each of the Wednesdays of this holy season at 7 p.m.

Cloyne Synodal Process: Notices detailing the synodal process are posted on both church notice boards. You are invited to take part in an online survey of opinion by scanning the included q-code with your iPhone/android device.

Schools enrolling

Enrolments for new pupils are now being accepted at Ballygown and Killavullen National Schools. For further information visit killavullenns.ie or ballygown.ie and click on the ‘admissions’ tab for more information on the procedure.

Lotto

Killavullen Community Council lotto is back up and running. The bonus ball of the National Lottery draw is the winning number each Wednesday and Saturday evening. The following people have been the most recent jackpot winners: On Wednesday, March 9, Tom Luddy was the lucky winner and on Saturday, March 12, it was won by Jamie O’Brien. Congratulations and thank you to one and all for your support.

Yoga With Carmel

Saturday mornings at Nano Nagle Birthplace. Phone 022 26411 or email secretary@nanonaglebirthplace.ie to book a place. The type of yoga Carmel teaches is Vinyasa, which is a flow practice that combines breath with movement, blending Ashtanga and Iyengar styles.

Vinyasa is a style of yoga where poses are strung together to form one fluid sequence of movement. The classes are often fast-paced with a focus on connecting the movements with the rhythm of the breath. ‘Vinyasa’ means to move with the breath. Often called ‘flow yoga’, Vinyasa yoga is considered a fast and physically challenging practice but it can also be soft and gentle. Moving with the breath helps your inward focus through deep inhalations and slow exhalations.

Ashtanga poses include sun salutations, a series of standing poses incorporating balance, inversions such as shoulder stands, and seated poses, which are linked by a vinyasa sequence. The Iyengar style of yoga focuses on the precise alignment of each pose. It is a method designed to cultivate strength, flexibility and stability. It can be very therapeutic for certain body ailments.

Busy Hands – Tuesdays

Join the Sisters at Nano Nagle Birthplace – Eileen Nash for knitting and Lois Greene for crochet. Beginning on February 16. Tuesdays from 2 p.m. to 3.30 p.m. followed by afternoon tea. Learn a new skill or share your skills with others. We are all life-long learners. No charge.

St Patrick’s weekend

We would like to wish all of our families, near and far a very memorable St Patrick’s weekend, and we appreciate once again, the hard work done by so many in the last two years to keep those we hold dear safe during the pandemic.

GAA club notes

Weather plays havoc with games – Killavullen’s proposed game in Division 1 Hurling league against Glanworth on Sunday last had to be called off, due to the deluge of rain, which fell, predominantly on Friday and Saturday of last week. The appointed day of the game, Sunday was a nice day, but saturated underfoot conditions meant that the game could not proceed safely.

Lotto – There was no winner of the lotto jackpot of €1,700 last Tuesday night, when the draw took place in the community centre. The numbers drawn were 9, 16 and 24. The jackpot on the night was, at €1,700. Next week, the jackpot will be €1,800. The winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follows: €50 Kieran Sheedy, SBM (seller – John Angland); €30 Leona O’Regan, Ballygarrett (seller – Online Sales); €20 John O’Connell, Annakissa (seller – John Magner. Purchase your ticket from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com.

Forthcoming Fixtures – Division 1 Junior Football league, second game is due to be played on March 17 in Kilshannig versus the home team at 10.30 a.m. It is hoped that a narrower Pitch 2, in Killavullen will be in a good enough condition to take a under-13 hurling game, Killavullen V St Dominic’s at 2 p.m. on Saturday the 19th. Killavullen girls have a under-21 football championship, game in Killavullen on the Sunday, 20th at 2 p.m.

Pitch 2 needs to be rolled where we dug it up, last year, hence the need that the pitch is narrowed. But before we roll it, the stones need to be picked off it, and the divots filled it with topsoil, and some grass seeds thrown out. Killavullen GAA was hoping that we could roll the pitch, on the 19th but looking very unlikely. We need to get a 1.5T self propelled roller onto the field, but we will only compound a bad situation, if we go onto the fields and they too soft.

Premium tickets for Cork V Down – Cork play Down on March 20 in Pairc Ui Chaoimh at 1 p.m. Killavullen GAA have two tickets for Pairc Ui Chaoimh, and any member or participant in the Rebel Bounty Draw can put their name forward to utilise. Simply send your request to our secretary Ian, in advance of the game to be considered. A draw will take place, and someone of our members/supporters could be experiencing the premium experience.

Local Horse at Cheltenham

Next Friday, all the eyes of Killavullen parish will be on the local horse, Ballygrifin Cottage running in the Albert Bartlett race in Cheltenham. The race is due off at 14.50. Previously, that horse was owed by Donie Turner of Carrig and our parish, before he was sold to race for Dan Skelton, in the UK Currently about 16/1 for the race, perhaps a small wager each way could pay dividends.