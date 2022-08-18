Around the Districts: Ballyhea and Freemount

The Freemount Under 12 Group who came third in the All Ireland, included are: Ava Thornton, Ronan Murphy, Oisin O' Connor, Rachel Kelly, Billy Keane, Oisin O' Connor, Anna Huxley, Olivia Tarrant, Arthur Tarrant, David Hynes, Aisling McAuliffe,Ciara McAuliffe, Ellie May Dorgan, Luke O' Callaghan, Kyle Cronin, Aine Corbett, James Lehane ,Zara Lehane, Oscar O' Shea, Nuala O' Connor, Carol Finn and Teacher: Alan Finn.

The Freemount Under 12 Band who came second in the All Ireland: Ava Thornton, Ronan Murphy, Oisin O' Connor, Rachel Kelly, Billy Keane, Olivia Tarrant, Authur Tarrant, David Hynes, Luke O' Callaghan, Ciara McAulliffe, Carol Finn and Teacher: Alan Finn.

BALLYHEA

Church Notes

Adoration and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament will take place after 10 a.m. Mass on Thursday. Confessions are heard on request.

Receiving Holy Communion – Only those receiving Holy Communion should approach the Altar and only on a seat-by-seat basis

The month of August is dedicated to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Flower Arrangers – Angela Ryan August 20 and August 27.

Fake coins – In view of the circulation of fake €2 coins, you are kindly asked to avoid giving €2 coins in offerings and to use notes instead. Thank you.

Irish Catholic Newspaper/Sacred Heart Messenger – The Irish Catholic newspaper and the Sacred Heart Messenger are available in the Porch for purchase. Irish Catholic €2.50. Sacred Heart Messenger €2. Money for these purchases should be put into the box marked Church Maintenance in the Porch. Thank you.

Sympathy Mass cards and Mass Bouquet cards are also available for purchase in the Porch.

Church gate collections – No church gate collection taken up at St Mary’s Church, Ballyhea is endorsed by the parish. Any group or organisation intending to collect outside the church gates are asked to present copies of their permits in the sacristy, together with copies of letters of authorisation of those collecting on their behalf. This should be done before the collection commences.

GAA club notes

Online Shop – The club’s online shop is proving to be very popular. All the latest club gear can be purchased from the O’Neill’s website. Check it out at oneills.com/shop-by-team/GAA/ireland/ballyhea-GAA.html

Instagram – The club can now be followed on Instagram. To see the latest club pictures go to ballyheagaaclub.

Camogie club news

Under-10 training and older groups have returned to training. U.6 and U.8’s are also back on Saturday mornings. New members welcome. Contact Edel, club secretary at 087 249 86 48 for more information.

Old photographs – Ballyhea camogie club are now collecting any old photos, books or newspaper articles relating to the camogie club down through the years. It would be much appreciated if these could be emailed or given personally to Marguerite Hooper. Email mokellyatits.jnj.com. Looking forward to seeing all pictures and taking a trip down memory lane.

Ballyhea National School

Enrolment forms are now available for September 2022. Please contact the office for more information at 063 81086 or by email to ballyhea.ias@gmail.com.

Ballyhea Preschool – New Build

There was a bake-off vibe to the fundraising activities with a bake sale in the community hall next to the preschool. A big thank you to the very talented bakers along with their little helpers for all the tasty treats. Special thank you to the sponsors for their support on providing raffle prizes on the day. A fantastic total of €1973.65 was raised.

Stay tuned over the coming weeks for details of upcoming fundraising activities. All that can be said for now is that there will be fun and super prizes to be had. Further information and updates in relation to the project and fundraising activities can be found on Facebook at.

There are many volunteers helping to bring this project to life and many roles already filled, however the board are looking for help in filling the role of treasurer. If you are interested, please email ballyheapreschoolboard@gmail.com. Support in transitioning into the role will be provided.

Community Alert

Ballyhea Community Alert has successfully set up a Text Alert Network to immediately alert our community when an incident occurs. Prompt information to and from Gardaí deters criminal activity. If you are interested in becoming a member of our Text Alert Network please phone any of the following people for information and sign up details – Phil Ryan 087 2937465, Pat Daly 086 1220114, James Horgan 087 2572271, Willie Meaney 087 1936842, Con Walsh 086 8570355. The fee for this service is €10 annually.

FREEMOUNT

Weekly 45 Drive

The 45 Drive has re-commenced on Sundays at 8pm in the Heritage Centre (The Old School). Admission €10. We request our patrons to wear their masks and sanitise your hands on your way in. Looking forward to seeing you all on Sunday night.

Last Sunday night’s winners were as follows: First prize went to Eileen O’Connor and Nora Mary Deane, Glash. Best Ladies teams were: 1 Kathleen Guinee, Glash and Eileen Twomey,Newmarket. 2 Maureen Vaughan and Eileen O’Sullivan, Kanturk. Best gents team was: Tom Sheahan, Glash and Martin Flynn, Feohanagh. Best mixed team was: Paddy O’Leary, Glash and Mary Noonan, Freemount.

The spot prize was won by: Dan Murphy and Michael O’Callaghan, Freemount. The following won raffle prizes: 1 Maureen Vaughan, Kanturk. 2 Eileen Twomey, Newmarket. 3 John O’Riordan, Kanturk. 4 Paddy O’Leary, Glash. 5 Eileen Twomey, Newmarket. 6 Eileen O’Connor, Glash. 7 Kathleen Guinee, Glash. Cards Continue on this Sunday night August 21st at 8pm.

Jimmy Reidy back on Radio

Jimmy will have his own Music show on Cork Music Station every Saturday at 1pm. On the same station you can listen to Jimmy with a new programme called Jimmy Reidy and friends on Tuesday nights at 8pm. You can tune in on your computer, laptop or tablet or smartphone. We wish him best of luck in his new venture.

Comhaltas

Congratulations to all our members who did so well at the all Ireland Fleadh Cheoil in Mullingar last week. The following is a list of our local successful members.

Feadog Mhór/Flute (Faoi 12): 1st Oisín Ó Conchúir, CCÉ, Chronáin, Corcaigh

10C Bainseó/Banjo (15-18): 3rd Eoin Ó Tornóir, CCÉ, Chronáin, Corcaigh

14D Rogha Gléas/Miscellaneous (O18): 2nd Fionn Ó hAnluain, CCÉ, Chronáin, Corcaigh

18D Foinn Mhalla, Fidil/Fiddle Slow Airs (O18): 1st Leah Ní Mhurchú, CCÉ, Chronáin, Corcaigh

20A Foinn Mhalla, Feadóg Mhór/Flute Slow Airs (Faoi 12): 1st Oisín Ó Conchúir, CCÉ, Chronáin, Corcaigh

25A Bannaí Céilí/Céilí Band (Faoi 12): 2nd Crossfield Ceili Band, CCÉ, Chronáin, Corcaigh

26A Grúpaí Ceoil (Faoi 12): 3rd Ceoltóirí Chronáin, CCÉ, Chronáin, Corcaigh

33A English Singing (Ladies)/Amhráin Bhéarla (Mná) (Faoi 12) 1st Éabha Ní Dhraighneáin,Chronain Corcaigh.

Freemount Community Development

On Thursday 25th of August at 8pm there will be an opening meeting of Freemount Community Development. All are welcome to attend and discuss any relevant issues they may have.

Freemount Social Dancing

Join us for Sunday Social Dancing in Freemount Hall on this Sunday August 21st from 3-6pm for dancing to the dynamic duo Muriel O’Connor and Fran Curry.

A great afternoon’s entertainment is assured so get your dancing shoes ready. Cost of entry is €10 and tea is included. Eircode is P56 P893.And save the date as Bernie Heaney will play on Sunday August 28th.

Old Photographs

Why don’t you look up your supply of old photographs and send them to us with a caption .We can send them to the weekly paper or we can put them on our parish website for posterity . The e-mail address is freemountarchive@gmail.com. Start searching!

St Michael’s Church

Mass Sunday Morning 10.30 as usual Monday night at 8pm and Tuesday morning at 9.30am. All Masses will be live streamed by clicking on churchtv3.eu/freemount/ or “Freemount Church live stream’

Mass Broadcasts: Mass is broadcast every weekday at 10.30 am on the R.T.E. News Now Channel on television. On Sundays there is a Mass on R.T.E. 1 television at 11 am every second week.

On the other Sundays there is a Service at this time but there is a Mass on those Sundays on R.T.E. News Now Channel after 2pm.

Community Food Service

Duhallow Community Food Services at The James O’Keeffe Institute, Newmarket provides a home delivery meal service for the eldery or those isolating in quarantine or cocooning. Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis. Dinner and Dessert cost €7.50. Per day delivered to your door Monday to Friday. Menu changes daily and special diets are catered for. Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required. For further details, contact Orlaith /Olive at 029-76375

Used postage stamps

If you have used stamps you can hand them into The Heritage Centre any morning.

History website

If you would like to keep up with the progress of our history website, please log on to www.freemountvillage.com. You might see your own photo. We would also like to hear from you.

G.A.A. Weekly Lotto

Numbers drawn last weekend were 13-24-26-32. There was no jackpot winner. Lucky Dip Winners were: 1. Michelle O’Connor, Knockough, Freemount. 2. Warren Buckley, Freemount. 3. Mary Barry, Barry’s Bar, Freemount. 4. The Brennan Family, Freemount. 5. Patsy Morrissey, Kiltane, Freemount. Jackpot this weekend is €3750. If you’re not in you can’t win.!!!

Our annual lotto for next year will run from the start of August to the end of July 2023 We would greatly appreciate if you would support Freemount GAA by joining our annual lotto. You can make a payment of €100 which can be paid by cheque/bank draft [made payable to Freemount GAA] to any club member or alternatively you can pay by bank draft Bank detail are IBAN-IE32 AIBK 9363 1612 1500 52 To enable us to identify your payment it is essential that you include your name as a reference. We can also facilitate monthly or quarterly payments by standing order. If you join the annual lotto, we will use the same numbers as last year unless you instruct us to change them Our Annual Lotto is the main source of income for Freemount GAA and your continued support of the annual lotto is vital to its success Contact Kate Keane 086 2320994 if you wish to join.

Your news

Items for these notes should be with the correspondent each Monday night before 8pm E-Mail osullivanpj38@gmail.com