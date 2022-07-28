Around the Districts: Ballyhea and Freemount

The Freemount Under 12 Group who came second in Munster at the recent fleadh in Newcastlewest: Ava Thornton, Ronan Murphy, Oisin O' Connor, Rachel Kelly, Billy Keane, Oisin O' Connor, Anna Huxley, Olivia Tarrant, Arthur Tarrant, David Hynes, Aisling McAuliffe, Ciara McAuliffe, Ellie May Dorgan, Luke O' Callaghan, Kyle Cronin, Aine Corbett, James Lehane ,Zara Lehane, Oscar O' Shea, Nuala O' Connor, Carol Finn and Teacher Alan Finn.

The Freemount Under 12 Band who came first in Munster at the recent fleadh in Newcastlewest: Ava Thornton, Ronan Murphy, Oisin O' Connor, Rachel Kelly, Billy Keane, Olivia Tarrant, Authur Tarrant, David Hynes, Luke O' Callaghan, Ciara McAulliffe, Carol Finn and Teacher Alan Finn

BALLYHEA

Church Notes

Church gate collections – No church gate collection taken up at St Mary’s Church, Ballyhea is endorsed by the parish. Any group or organisation intending to collect outside the church gates are asked to present copies of their permits in the sacristy, together with copies of letters of authorisation of those collecting on their behalf. This should be done before the collection commences.

Ballyhea National School

Enrolment forms are now available for September 2022. Please contact the office for more information at 063 81086 or by email to ballyhea.ias@gmail.com.

Ballyhea Preschool – New Build

There was a bake-off vibe to the fundraising activities with a bake sale in the community hall next to the preschool. A big thank you to the very talented bakers along with their little helpers for all the tasty treats. Special thank you to the sponsors for their support on providing raffle prizes on the day. A fantastic total of €1973.65 was raised.

Stay tuned over the coming weeks for details of upcoming fundraising activities. All that can be said for now is that there will be fun and super prizes to be had. Further information and updates in relation to the project and fundraising activities can be found on Facebook at.

There are many volunteers helping to bring this project to life and many roles already filled, however the board are looking for help in filling the role of treasurer. If you are interested, please email ballyheapreschoolboard@gmail.com.

Support in transitioning into the role will be provided.

GAA club notes

All-Ireland win - Congratulations to our near neighbouring County who succeeded in winning three in a row All-Ireland Senior Hurling titles when they secured a win against Kilkenny in a thrilling All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final played in Croke Park on Sunday 17th July which was a historic event as there was never a Senior All-Ireland played in July. Very well done to John Kiely, the players and everyone involved.

Online Shop – The club’s online shop is proving to be very popular. All the latest club gear can be purchased from the O’Neill’s website. Check it out at oneills.com/shop-by-team/GAA/ireland/ballyhea-GAA.html

Instagram – The club can now be followed on Instagram. To see the latest club pictures go to ballyheagaaclub.

Community Alert

Ballyhea Community Alert has successfully set up a Text Alert Network to immediately alert our community when an incident occurs. Prompt information to and from Gardaí deters criminal activity. If you are interested in becoming a member of our Text Alert Network please phone any of the following people for information and sign up details – Phil Ryan 087 2937465, Pat Daly 086 1220114, James Horgan 087 2572271, Willie Meaney 087 1936842, Con Walsh 086 8570355. The fee for this service is €10 annually.

FREEMOUNT

Weekly 45 Drive

The 45 Drive has re-commenced on Sundays at 8pm in the Heritage Centre (The Old School). Admission €10. We request our patrons to wear their masks and sanitise your hands on your way in. Looking forward to seeing you all on Sunday night.

Last Sunday night’s winners were: First Prize went to Nora Mai Deane,and Eileen O’Connor, Glash. Best Ladies team was Eileen Twomey, Newmarket and Kathleen Guinee, Glash. Best Gents was: 1 Con Foley and Ben O’Sullivan, Freemount; 2 Michael O’Callaghan, Freemount and Michael Flynn, Feohanagh. Best mixed team was Maureen Vaughan, Kanturk and Kevin Murphy, Cullen.

Spot prize was won Hugh Murphy, Boherbue, and Jerry O’Callaghan, Freemount. The following won raffle prizes: 1 Margaret O’Regan, Kilmeedy. 2 Michael O’Callaghan, Freemount. 3 Ben O’Sullivan, Freemount. 4 Hugh Murphy, Boherbue. 5 Chris Wallace, Freemount. 6 Theresa O Regan, Kilmeedy. 7 Nellie Mai Foley, Glash.

Cards Continue on this Sunday night July 31st at 8pm.

Jimmy Reidy back on Radio

Jimmy will have his own Music show on Cork Music Station every Saturday at 1pm. On the same station you can listen to Jimmy with a new programme called Jimmy Reidy and friends on Tuesday nights at 8pm. You can tune in on your computer, laptop or tablet or smartphone. We wish him best of luck in his new venture.

Social Dancing

Join us for Sunday Social Dancing in Freemount Hall on this Sunday 31st. of July with Finbarr Dennehy.

A great afternoon’s entertainment is assured so get your dancing shoes ready. A Bank Holiday treat not to be missed.!!

Cost of entry is €10 and tea is included. Eircode is P56 P893. And save the date as Glenn Flynn will play on Sunday August 7th.

Lego STEM Summer Camp

Lego STEM Summer Camp will take place in Freemount Hall from the 15th August to 19th of August from 10am to 1pm. This camp is taught by Bricks 4 Kidz West Cork. Please contact Eileen Beattie 089 942 5496. ebeattie@bricks4kids.com for booking or any further details you need

Comhaltas news

Seisiun cancelled – Due to circumstances beyond our control ,it is with regret that we have to cancel this year’s weekly Seisiun on Wednesday nights in The Heritage Centre. We look forward to resuming our full programme again in 2023.

Munster Fleadh Cheoil Results – The following is a list of winners from Craobh Chronain (Freemount) at the recent Munster Fleadh Cheoil held in Newcastle West. We wish all those going forward to the All Ireland Fleadh best of luck,and hoping they will have a very enjoyable weekend in Mullingar Friday /Saturday SundayAugust 5/6/7th.

1A Fidil / Fiddle (Faoi 12): 1st Oisín Ó Conchúir, CCÉ, Chronáin, Corcaigh

2A Bosca Ceoil / Button Accordion (Faoi 12): 3rd Oisín Ó Conchúir, CCÉ, Chronáin, Corcaigh

3A Feadóg Mhór / Flute (Faoi 12): 1st Oisín Ó Conchúir, CCÉ, Chronáin, Corcaigh

5A Cairdín Pianó / Piano Accordion (Faoi 12): 3rd Ciara Nic Amhlaoibh, CCÉ, Chronáin, Corcaigh

5B Cairdín Pianó / Piano Accordion (12-15): 2nd Clíona Ní Chonchubhair, CCÉ, Craobh Chronáin, Corcaigh

5C Cairdín Pianó / Piano Accordion (15-18): 2nd Sean Mac Amhlaoibh, CCÉ, Chronáin, Corcaigh

10A Bainseó / Banjo (Faoi 12): 3rd Kyle Ó Cróinín, CCÉ, Chronáin, Corcaigh

10C Bainseó / Banjo (15-18): 1st Eoin Ó Tornóir, CCÉ, Chronáin, Corcaigh

12C Pianó / Piano (15-18): 3rd Sean Mac Amhlaoibh, CCÉ, Chronáin, Corcaigh

13A Mileoidean / Melodeon (Faoi 12): 3rd Oisín Ó Conchúir, CCÉ, Chronáin, Corcaigh

14D Rogha Gléas / Miscellaneous (O18): 1st Fionn Ó hAnluain, CCÉ, Chronáin, Corcaigh

15A Tionlacan / Accompaniment (Faoi 12): 1st Ciara Nic Amhlaoibh, CCÉ, Chronáin, Corcaigh

15C Tionlacan / Accompaniment (15-18): 3rd Seán Mac Amhlaoibh, CCÉ, Chronáin, Corcaigh

18D Foinn Mhalla, Fidil / Fiddle Slow Airs (O18): 1st Leah Ní Mhurchú, CCÉ, Chronáin, Corcaigh

19A Foinn Mhalla, Píb Uilleann / Uilleann Pipes Slow Airs (Faoi 12): 2nd Oisín Ó Conchubhair, CCÉ, Craobh Chronáin, Corcaigh

20A Foinn Mhalla, Feadóg Mhór / Flute Slow Airs (Faoi 12):1st Oisín Ó Conchúir, CCÉ, Chronáin, Corcaigh

20B Foinn Mhalla, Feadóg Mhór / Flute Slow Airs (12-15):2nd Muireann Ní Chonchuír, CCÉ, Chronáin, Corcaigh

22B Foinn Mhalla, Cruit / Harp Slow Airs (12-15):1st Clíona Ní Chonchubhair, CCÉ, Craobh Chronáin, Corcaigh

25A Bannaí Céilí / Céilí Band (Faoi 12): 1st Crossfield Ceili Band, CCÉ, Chronáin, Corcaigh

25B Bannaí Céilí / Céilí Band (12-15): 3rd Crossfield Ceili Band, CCÉ, Chronáin, Corcaigh

26A Grúpaí Ceoil (Faoi 12): 2nd Ceoltóirí Chronáin, CCÉ, Chronáin, Corcaigh

33A English Singing (Ladies) / Amhráin Bhéarla (Mná) (Faoi 12): 2nd Éabha Ní Dhraighneáin, CCÉ, Sráid a' Mhuilinn, Corcaigh

33C English Singing (Ladies) / Amhráin Bhéarla (Mná) (15-18): 1st Áine Ní Mhúineacháin, CCÉ, Chronáin, Corcaigh; 2nd Cáit Ní Shuilleabháin, CCÉ, Chronáin, Corcaigh

33D English Singing (Ladies) / Amhráin Bhéarla (Mná) (O18): 3rd Leah Ní Mhurchú, CCÉ, Chronáin, Corcaigh

Mother & Baby Exercise Class

Contact Valerie (MissFit Studio) on 086 1749611 if you would like to join these Mother & Baby Classes. These classes will equip you with the knowledge how to help rehab & rebuild strength after pregnancy. Using Core and breath work to develop Core and pelvic floor muscles while also increasing mobility, overall health and confidence.

Old Photographs

Why don’t you look up your supply of old photographs and send them to us with a caption .We can send them to the weekly paper or we can put them on our parish website for posterity . The e-mail address is freemountarchive@gmail.com. Start searching!

St Michael’s Church

Mass Sunday Morning 10.30 as usual Monday night at 8pm and Tuesday morning at 9.30am. All Masses will be live streamed by clicking on churchtv3.eu/freemount/ or “Freemount Church live stream’

Mass Broadcasts: Mass is broadcast every weekday at 10.30 am on the R.T.E. News Now Channel on television. On Sundays there is a Mass on R.T.E. 1 television at 11 am every second week.

On the other Sundays there is a Service at this time but there is a Mass on those Sundays on R.T.E. News Now Channel after 2pm.

Community Food Service

Duhallow Community Food Services at The James O’Keeffe Institute, Newmarket provides a home delivery meal service for the eldery or those isolating in quarantine or cocooning. Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis. Dinner and Dessert cost €7.50. Per day delivered to your door Monday to Friday. Menu changes daily and special diets are catered for. Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required. For further details, contact Orlaith /Olive at 029-76375

Used postage stamps

If you have used stamps you can hand them into The Heritage Centre any morning.

History website

If you would like to keep up with the progress of our history website, please log on to www.freemountvillage.com. You might see your own photo. We would also like to hear from you.

G.A.A. Weekly Lotto

Numbers drawn last weekend were 17-19-21-30. There was no jackpot winner. Lucky Dip Winners were: 1. Mike Withers, Banteer. 2. Mary O’Flynn, Freemount. 3. The Withers Family, Tourard, Freemount. 4. Pat O’Mullane, Ballybahallow, Freemount. 5. Deirdre Withers, Banteer. Jackpot this weekend is €3,700. If you’re not in you can’t win.

Your news

Items for these notes should be with the correspondent each Monday night before 8pm. E-Mail osullivanpj38@gmail.com.