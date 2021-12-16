Around the Districts: Ballyhea and Freemount

The Best Dressed Tractor (Kevin Murphy, Tullylease) at Freemount Macra's Christmas Themed Tractor Run held last weekend in aid of The Irish Community Air Ambulance.

John and Nellie Angland of Meelin at Freemount Macra's Tractor Run held last weekend in aid of The Irish Community Air Ambulance.

BALLYHEA

Church Notes

Confession is by Appointment.

The Month of December is Devoted to The Immaculate Conception of B.V.M

The Rosary is Recited before Daily Mass & After the 08:30 Sunday Mass

Exposition & Benediction after Mass on Thursday

Blessed Sacrament – The Blessed Sacrament will be exposition, every Friday in Advent, from 6pm to 7.30pm. We will gather, as a community, to thank Almighty God for our deliverance from Covid-19.

Flower Arrangement Rota – Angela Ryan will be doing the flowers from Saturday 11th & 18th December.

Electronic Payments – Easter offerings, Dues, and Weekly offerings can now be made by using a Credit Card or PayPal. For this facility, please go to the Parish Website: ballyheaparish.com Access the ‘Donate’ button and follow the directions.

New Parish Website – The parish has launched a Website: ballyheaparish.com. The site is a resource hub housing information and news on the parish, both current and historical. It facilitates access to the major Catholic news outlets, including the Vatican News Service. It houses a comprehensive catechetical resource library, and facilitates access to the most current philosophical and theological debates.

Church gate collections – No church gate collection taken up at St Mary’s Church, Ballyhea is endorsed by the parish. Any group or organisation intending to collect outside the church gates are asked to present copies of their permits in the sacristy, together with copies of letters of authorisation of those collecting on their behalf. This should be done before the collection commences.

Ballyhea Old Cemetery

Following on discussions regarding the maintenance of the old cemetery at Ballyhea, it has been agreed that the families who continue to use the grave-yard will provide for the annual maintenance.

Those families are asked to contact John Hawe at 087 6390087 who is compiling the list of families.

An annual subscription of €5.00 is deemed sufficient to cover expenses at present.

Parish Christmas Annual

The Parish Annual will again be available from December 8. This Limited Edition includes issues 3 & 4 for the years 2020/2021. Copies may be ordered for € 5.00 through the Sacristy or 086 3016859.

GAA club notes

Lotto – The numbers drawn on December 4 were 10,27,35. There was no winner of the Jackpot of €6,000. Lucky Dip winners of €30 each: Joe O’Brien c/o David Copps, Donal O’Flynn Charleville, c/o On-Line Lotto, Elaine Buicke Riverside c/o Costcutter Ballyhea.

Next draw is Saturday, 11th December 2021 for a Jackpot of €6100. Get your tickets before 5pm on Saturday from Costcutters Ballyhea or from any of the ticket sellers or they can be purchased online at play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=199#Anchor Thank you for your continued support.

Due to the continuing Covid 19 situation and to ensure transparency and integrity in the lottery draw, the Club have decided to hold the lottery draw on Saturday nights. The first 3 numbers of the National Lottery Main Draw will be the Jackpot numbers. If a number higher than 42 is drawn in the first 3, the draw will continue with the next number drawn under 42.

The Club appreciates the support of lottery players and supporters during these difficult times and are very grateful for your continued support. Keep safe and the best of luck in draw!

Online Shop – The club’s online shop is proving to be very popular. All the latest club gear can be purchased from the O’Neill’s website. Check it out at oneills.com/shop-by-team/GAA/ireland/ballyhea-GAA.html

Instagram – The club can now be followed on Instagram. To see the latest club pictures go to ballyheagaaclub.

Camogie club news

Ballyhea camogie club has opened its new O’Neill’s online shop. Replica jerseys for adults and children, T-shirts and many more items can be purchased from the comfort of your home.

Community Alert

Ballyhea Community Alert has successfully set up a Text Alert Network to immediately alert our community when an incident occurs. Prompt information to and from Gardaí deters criminal activity.

If you are interested in becoming a member of our Text Alert Network please phone any of the following people for information and sign up details – Phil Ryan 087 2937465, Pat Daly 086 1220114, James Horgan 087 2572271, Willie Meaney 087 1936842, Con Walsh 086 8570355. The fee for this service is €10 annually.

FREEMOUNT

45 Drive

The weekly 45 Drive in Freemount will re-commence as soon as we get more clarity on sanitisation etc. So get your cards out and have a practice game! Read Freemount Notes for further news.

Around The Fireside

The next programme of Around the Fireside will be broadcast on C103 Local Radio on Monday night next December 20th at 10.06pm. Next week,as usual Jimmy will look back over the past 30 years of Around The Fireside to produce a programme from the archives each week while the present restrictions continue. Make sure you tune in on Monday night next.

Comhaltas

Music and singing classes (all instruments) commenced on Wednesday night October 6th. For 10 nights. All registrations for this term to be done online. PLEASE send in your details ASAP.Further details on 086-1971005 ,text or EMail,or Freemountarchive@gmail.com. Or facebook ‘Cois Alla’ Look out for further details in The Freemount Notes.

We give hereunder a number of important guidelines for parents and pupils going forward.We appeal to all parents and guardians to adhere to ALL guidelines and avoid cancellation of classes going forward

1 Each pupil needs to have returned the completed covid 19 declaration.

2 One way system to be adhered to in The Heritage Centre and in The Community Centre.

3 No parent or guardian is allowed to enter either building.

4 Masks to be worn while entering ,leaving or moving around within the building.

5 Use the sanitiser and sign into class giving your contact number.

6 If a child gets sick or unwell during class he or she would be isolated and should be collected ASAP.

7 If any pupil is sick or unwell in any way ,they should NOT attend class.

8 Groups should NOT congregate inside or outside the buildings.

9 Please ensure your child is familiar with covid 19 hygiene etiquette.

Social dancing

Social dancing is postponed due to the latest Covid restrictions. We hope to resume on Sunday January 23rd. More information will be available here. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.

Kangaroo Club draw

Kangaroo Club are having a fundraising draw for our Christmas hamper. 1st prize a hamper, also 2nd and 3rd prize. Funds towards lighting in the village.

Lines can be bought in Barry’s, Casey’s shop and the Haggart bar, 5 euro per line. Please support us. Happy Christmas to all!

We remember all those who have passed this year. Our chairperson and founding member of the Kangaroo Club, Mary Healy, R.I.P.

RECENT DEATH

The unexpected death of James (Jimmy) Murphy , took place at his residence Glounicomane, Freemount on October 27th. Jim’s funeral mass was celebrated in St. Michael’s Church Freemount on October 29th. Funeral afterwards to Kilbrin Cemetery. We extend the sympathy of the parish to his brother ,sisters, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Jim was a lifelong member of the local G.A.A. and rarely missed a night at the weekly 45 Drive at which he was the heart and soul of the game. May he rest in peace

GAA viewpoint: Jimmy gave great service to Freemount GAA as a player for many years. He played at left corner back in the Avondhu Junior B Hurling Finals of 1958, 1963 and 1964 and the Avondhu Junior A Hurling Finals of 1960 and 1967.

Old Photographs

Why don’t you look up your supply of old photographs and send them to us with a caption. We can send them to the weekly paper or we can put them on our parish website for posterity. The e-mail address is freemountarchive@gmail.com. Start searching!

St Michael’s Church

There will be a Mass on Friday evening at 8pm. Mass on Sunday morning at 10.30am..All Masses will be live streamed by clicking on;- churchtv3.eu/freemount/ or ‘Freemount Church live stream’. Mass will be on Monday night at 8pm. Mass will be on Tuesday morning at 9.30am.

Mass Broadcasts–Mass is broadcast every weekday at 10.30 am on the R.T.E. News Now Channel on television. On Sundays there is a Mass on R.T.E. 1 television at 11 am every second week. On the other Sundays there is a Service at this time but there is a Mass on those Sundays on R.T.E. News Now Channel after 2 pm.

If you go to the website,www.churchservices.tv any day , you will have a choice of several Masses that you can follow on a computer, laptop or other device.

Community Food Service

Duhallow Community Food Services at The James O’Keeffe Institute ,Newmarket,provides a home delivery meal service for the eldery or those isolating ,in quarantine or cocooning .Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis. Dinner and Dessert cost €7.50. Per day delivered to your door Monday to Friday. Menu changes daily and special diets are catered for.Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required. For further details,contact Orlaith /Olive at 029-76375

Used Postage Stamps

If you have used stamps you can hand them into The Heritage Centre any morning

History Website

If you would like to keep up with the progress of our history website, please log on to www.freemountvillage.com.You might see your own photo. We would also like to hear from you

Freemount Macra

Freemount Macra’s Annual Tractor Run was held on Sunday 12th December. The day was a huge success with over 110 tractors attending and over €7,000 was raised for a very worthy charity, The Irish Community Air Ambulance. Freemount Macra would like to say a huge thank you to all who supported this event – everyone who brought a tractor, donated on the day, stewards that helped out and all those who sponsored prizes for the raffle. A big thanks also to Lismire Community for the use of the hall yard.

The Best Dressed Tractor prize on the day went to Kevin Murphy of Tullylease. Raffle prize winners on the day included: Nathan O’Sullivan, Niamh O’Sullivan, Ger McDonnell, Finbarr Taylor, Rachel McCarthy, Pawel Dlubala, Jack Jones, Michael Hayes and Eamon Moynihan. Thanks again to everyone for travelling to Lismire and supporting this event – we sincerely appreciate it. Keep an eye out on social media and local newspapers for video clips and photos of the day!

Freemount Macra would like to wish everyone a very Happy Christmas and New Year. Thanks for your continued support during 2021 as events began to resume after over a year of virtual events!

GAA Lotto

Numbers drawn were 5, 8, 20, 32. There was no Jackpot winner. Lucky Dip winners were: 1. Willie Collins, Castlemagner. 2. Bernadette Keane, Freemount. 3. Betty & PJ OSullivan Concealment, Freemount. 4. Fr. Herlihy, P.E. Freemount. 5. Benji Sheehy, Freemount. Jackpot this weekend is €3,250.

Tickets for the GAA Christmas draw are now on sale: €10 each or Book of three €20. The draw will be held on the 23rd December

Your news

Items for these notes should be with the correspondent each Monday night before 8pm E-Mail osullivanpj38@gmail.com