Around the Districts: Ballyhea and Freemount

Daniel, Abbie and Megan Wallace with their parents Kate and Gary were at the Dromahane Christmas Fayre.

BALLYHEA

Church Notes

Confession is by Appointment.

The Month of December is Devoted to The Immaculate Conception of B.V.M

The Rosary is Recited before Daily Mass & After the 08:30 Sunday Mass

Exposition & Benediction after Mass on Thursday

Public Prayers of Adoration Before the Most Blessed Sacrament–The Blessed Sacrament will be exposition, every Friday in Advent, from 6pm to 7.30pm. We will gather, as a community, to thank Almighty God for our deliverance from Covid-19.

Electronic Payments – Easter offerings, Dues, and Weekly offerings can now be made by using a Credit Card or PayPal. For this facility, please go to the Parish Website: ballyheaparish.com Access the ‘Donate’ button and follow the directions.

New Parish Website – The parish has launched a Website: ballyheaparish.com. The site is a resource hub housing information and news on the parish, both current and historical. It facilitates access to the major Catholic news outlets, including the Vatican News Service. It houses a comprehensive catechetical resource library, and facilitates access to the most current philosophical and theological debates.

Church gate collections – No church gate collection taken up at St Mary’s Church, Ballyhea is endorsed by the parish. Any group or organisation intending to collect outside the church gates are asked to present copies of their permits in the sacristy, together with copies of letters of authorisation of those collecting on their behalf. This should be done before the collection commences.

Ballyhea Old Cemetery

Following on discussions regarding the maintenance of the old cemetery at Ballyhea, it has been agreed that the families who continue to use the grave-yard will provide for the annual maintenance.

Those families are asked to contact John Hawe at 087 6390087 who is compiling the list of families.

An annual subscription of €5.00 is deemed sufficient to cover expenses at present.

GAA club notes

Lotto – The numbers drawn on November 27 were 15, 23, 39. There was no winner of the Jackpot of €5,900. Lucky Dip winners of €30 each: Susan Griffin Newtown c/o Alec Morrissey, Sheila Ryan Grange, Co. Limerick, c/o Eamon Dundon, Catriona Browne c/o Jeremiah Browne..

Next draw is Saturday, 4th December 2021 for a Jackpot of €6000. Get your tickets before 5pm on Saturday from Costcutters Ballyhea or from any of the ticket sellers or they can be purchased online at play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=199#Anchor Thank you for your continued support.

Due to the continuing Covid 19 situation and to ensure transparency and integrity in the lottery draw, the Club have decided to hold the lottery draw on Saturday nights. The first 3 numbers of the National Lottery Main Draw will be the Jackpot numbers. If a number higher than 42 is drawn in the first 3, the draw will continue with the next number drawn under 42.

The Club appreciates the support of lottery players and supporters during these difficult times and are very grateful for your continued support. Keep safe and the best of luck in draw!

Online Shop – The club’s online shop is proving to be very popular. All the latest club gear can be purchased from the O’Neill’s website. Check it out at oneills.com/shop-by-team/GAA/ireland/ballyhea-GAA.html

Instagram – The club can now be followed on Instagram. To see the latest club pictures go to ballyheagaaclub.

Camogie club news

Ballyhea camogie club has opened its new O’Neill’s online shop. Replica jerseys for adults and children, T-shirts and many more items can be purchased from the comfort of your home.

Club Fundraising – As part of the 2021 Ballyhea camogie club fundraiser, the club is holding an end of year raffle on November 26. The draw is limited to 100 tickets at €50 each. First Prize is €1,000. All proceeds will go towards the ongoing expenses associated with running the club and giving the girls the very best support for the coming year. Please contact Marie Harty and Liam Crowley if you wish to purchase a ticket.

Ballyhea Community Alert

Ballyhea Community Alert has successfully set up a Text Alert Network to immediately alert our community when an incident occurs. Prompt information to and from Gardaí deters criminal activity. If you are interested in becoming a member of our Text Alert Network please phone any of the following people for information and sign up details – Phil Ryan 087 2937465, Pat Daly 086 1220114, James Horgan 087 2572271, Willie Meaney 087 1936842, Con Walsh 086 8570355. The fee for this service is €10 annually.

Ballyhea Response Group

Ballyhea have set up a support group who will do shopping, collect prescription from Doctor or Pharmacy and offer support to anyone who might be feeling vulnerable, isolated, alone or worried in the midst of this health crisis.

Ballyhea Response Group has spoken to some shops and pharmacies already and strict hygiene protocols will be followed (e.g. use of disposable gloves, shopping bag and the pledge to never enter your home). Please have your Doctor’s number on stand-by along with your Eircode. If you don’t know your Eircode you can let one of the following people know and they will get it for you.

The following are Emergency Contact Details: The National Covid-19 Helpline Number is 1850 24 1850. Senior Line can be contacted on 1800 80 45 91. ALONE is also offering Corona Virus advice at 0818 222 024. Emergency Numbers 112/999. Shoppers Contact Numbers – Mike Morrissey 087 205 14 36, Jim Codd 087 922 39 39, Helen O’Sullivan 086 326 33 59, Ger O’Shea 087 823 76 97.

FREEMOUNT

45 Drive

The weekly 45 Drive in Freemount will re-commence as soon as we get more clarity on sanitisation etc. So get your cards out and have a practice game! Read Freemount Notes for further news.

Around The Fireside

The next programme of Around the Fireside will be broadcast on C103 Local Radio on Monday night next December 13th 2021 at 10.06pm.. Next week,as usual Jimmy will look back over the past 30 years of Around The Fireside to produce a programme from the archives each week while the present restrictions continue. Make sure you tune in on Monday night next.

Comhaltas

Music and singing classes (all instruments) commenced on Wednesday night October 6th. For 10 nights. All registrations for this term to be done online. PLEASE send in your details ASAP.Further details on 086-1971005 ,text or EMail,or Freemountarchive@gmail.com. Or facebook ‘Cois Alla’ Look out for further details in The Freemount Notes.

We give hereunder a number of important guidelines for parents and pupils going forward.We appeal to all parents and guardians to adhere to ALL guidelines and avoid cancellation of classes going forward

1 Each pupil needs to have returned the completed covid 19 declaration.

2 One way system to be adhered to in The Heritage Centre and in The Community Centre.

3 No parent or guardian is allowed to enter either building.

4 Masks to be worn while entering ,leaving or moving around within the building.

5 Use the sanitiser and sign into class giving your contact number.

6 If a child gets sick or unwell during class he or she would be isolated and should be collected ASAP.

7 If any pupil is sick or unwell in any way ,they should NOT attend class.

8 Groups should NOT congregate inside or outside the buildings.

9 Please ensure your child is familiar with covid 19 hygiene etiquette.

Social dancing

Social dancing is postponed due to the latest Covid restrictions. We hope to resume on Sunday January 23rd. More information will be available here. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.

Freemount Macra Tractor Run

Freemount Macra are holding a Tractor Run on Sunday 12th December 2021. This year the Tractor Run will be Christmas themed and is in aid of The Irish Community Air Ambulance. It will start from Lismire Hall at 12.30pm with registration from 11.30am. All support would be greatly appreciated. The new route this year will be Lismire, Newmarket, Kanturk, Kilbrin, Johnsbridge and back to Lismire. There is a ‘Go Fund Me Page’ set up and details of this are shared on our Social Media pages. For further details contact Danny on 086-1512856 or any club member with any queries. Thank you in advance for your support.

Kangaroo Club draw

Kangaroo Club are having a fundraising draw for our Christmas hamper. 1st prize a hamper, also 2nd and 3rd prize. Funds towards lighting in the village.

Lines can be bought in Barry’s, Casey’s shop and the Haggart bar, 5 euro per line. Please support us. Happy Christmas to all!

We remember all those who have passed this year. Our chairperson and founding member of the Kangaroo Club, Mary Healy, R.I.P.

Old Photographs

Why don’t you look up your supply of old photographs and send them to us with a caption .We can send them to the weekly paper or we can put them on our parish website for posterity . The e-mail address is freemountarchive@gmail.com. Start searching.!!!!!

S Michael’s Church

There will be a Mass on Friday evening at 8pm. Mass on Sunday morning Dec 12th at 10.30am..All Masses will be live streamed by clicking on;- churchtv3.eu/freemount/ or ‘Freemount Church live stream’. Mass will be on Monday night at 8pm. Mass will be on Tuesday morning at 9.30am.

Mass Broadcasts–Mass is broadcast every weekday at 10.30 am on the R.T.E. News Now Channel on television. On Sundays there is a Mass on R.T.E. 1 television at 11 am every second week. On the other Sundays there is a Service at this time but there is a Mass on those Sundays on R.T.E. News Now Channel after 2 pm.

If you go to the website,www.churchservices.tv any day , you will have a choice of several Masses that you can follow on a computer, laptop or other device.

Community Food Service

Duhallow Community Food Services at The James O’Keeffe Institute ,Newmarket,provides a home delivery meal service for the eldery or those isolating ,in quarantine or cocooning .Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis. Dinner and Dessert cost €7.50. Per day delivered to your door Monday to Friday. Menu changes daily and special diets are catered for.Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required. For further details,contact Orlaith /Olive at 029-76375

Used Postage Stamps

If you have used stamps you can hand them into The Heritage Centre any morning

Freemount History Website

If you would like to keep up with the progress of our history website,please log on to www.freemountvillage.com.You might see your own photo.!!We would also like to hear from you

GAA Lotto

There was no Jackpot winner. Lucky Dip winners were: 1. Shane O’Callaghan, Ballinla. 2. Joe Daly, Dromanig. 3. Sinead Sullivan, Knockanglass. 4. Mike Twomey, Knockilla. 5. Josephine O’Flynn, Ballinla. Jackpot this weekend is €3,250. If you’re not in you cannot win! Tickets for the GAA Christmas draw are now on sale: €10 each or Book of three €20. The draw will be held on the 23rd December

Your news

Items for these notes should be with the correspondent each Monday night before 8pm E-Mail osullivanpj38@gmail.com