Around the Districts: Ballyhea and Freemount

BALLYHEA

Church Notes

Confession is by Appointment

The month of November is Devoted to the Holy Souls in Purgatory.

The Rosary is Recited before Daily Mass and After the 8.30 Sunday Mass.

November Prayers of Suffrage for the Faithful Departed – November 21 After 11 a.m. Mass Ballyhea Old Cemetery and Cooline Cemetery. November 28 After 11 a.m. Mass St Mary’s Cemetery and Imphrick Cemetery.

The Sacred Liturgy and singing – Mass and Benediction will not be accompanied by singing for the time being. Choir practices are temporarily in abeyance.

Flower Arrangement Rota – Theresa O’Keeffe will do flowers on the weeks beginning November 13 and 20. Greta Donegan Kenny will do flowers on the weeks November 27 and December 4. Thanks to Bernie and Triona, who are currently doing the flowers.

Electronic Payments – Easter offerings, Dues, and Weekly offerings can now be made by using a Credit Card or PayPal. For this facility, please go to the Parish Website: ballyheaparish.com Access the ‘Donate’ button and follow the directions.

New Parish Website – The parish has launched a Website: ballyheaparish.com. The site is a resource hub housing information and news on the parish, both current and historical. It facilitates access to the major Catholic news outlets, including the Vatican News Service. It houses a comprehensive catechetical resource library, and facilitates access to the most current philosophical and theological debates.

Chairs for the New Hall – Many thanks to the generous sponsors for the chairs for the New Hall. There are now 171 sponsored chairs. Sponsorship for the chairs is in the amount of €40 per chair.

Window Subscriptions – If anyone or any family wishes to sponsor a window, this can be done by a single subscription or by a number of subscriptions over a period of time. One window will be open to public subscription, anyone can contribute any amount to it, if they so wish. Please contact the parish priest: ballyheaparish.com.

Church gate collections – No church gate collection taken up at St Mary’s Church, Ballyhea is endorsed by the parish. Any group or organisation intending to collect outside the church gates are asked to present copies of their permits in the sacristy, together with copies of letters of authorisation of those collecting on their behalf. This should be done before the collection commences.

GAA club notes

Online Shop – The club’s online shop is proving to be very popular. All the latest club gear can be purchased from the O’Neill’s website. Check it out at oneills.com/shop-by-team/GAA/ireland/ballyhea-GAA.html

Instagram – The club can now be followed on Instagram. To see the latest club pictures go to ballyheagaaclub.

Camogie club news

Ballyhea camogie club has opened its new O’Neill’s online shop. Replica jerseys for adults and children, T-shirts and many more items can be purchased from the comfort of your home.

Club Fundraising – As part of the 2021 Ballyhea camogie club fundraiser, the club is holding an end of year raffle on November 26. The draw is limited to 100 tickets at €50 each. First Prize is €1,000. All proceeds will go towards the ongoing expenses associated with running the club and giving the girls the very best support for the coming year. Please contact Marie Harty and Liam Crowley if you wish to purchase a ticket.

Ballyhea Community Alert

Ballyhea Community Alert has successfully set up a Text Alert Network to immediately alert our community when an incident occurs. Prompt information to and from Gardaí deters criminal activity. If you are interested in becoming a member of our Text Alert Network please phone any of the following people for information and sign up details – Phil Ryan 087 2937465, Pat Daly 086 1220114, James Horgan 087 2572271, Willie Meaney 087 1936842, Con Walsh 086 8570355. The fee for this service is €10 annually.

Ballyhea Response Group

Ballyhea have set up a support group who will do shopping, collect prescription from Doctor or Pharmacy and offer support to anyone who might be feeling vulnerable, isolated, alone or worried in the midst of this health crisis.

Ballyhea Response Group has spoken to some shops and pharmacies already and strict hygiene protocols will be followed (e.g. use of disposable gloves, shopping bag and the pledge to never enter your home). Please have your Doctor’s number on stand-by along with your Eircode. If you don’t know your Eircode you can let one of the following people know and they will get it for you.

The following are Emergency Contact Details: The National Covid-19 Helpline Number is 1850 24 1850. Senior Line can be contacted on 1800 80 45 91. ALONE is also offering Corona Virus advice at 0818 222 024. Emergency Numbers 112/999. Shoppers Contact Numbers – Mike Morrissey 087 205 14 36, Jim Codd 087 922 39 39, Helen O’Sullivan 086 326 33 59, Ger O’Shea 087 823 76 97.

FREEMOUNT

Comhaltas

Music and singing classes (all instruments) commenced on Wednesday night October 6th. For 10 nights.

All registrations for this term to be done online. PLEASE send in your details ASAP.

Further details on 086-1971005 ,text or EMail,or Freemountarchive@gmail.com. Or facebook ‘Cois Alla’ Look out for further details in The Freemount Notes.

We give hereunder a number of important guidelines for parents and pupils going forward.We appeal to all parents and guardians to adhere to ALL guidelines and avoid cancellation of classes going forward

1 Each pupil needs to have returned the completed covid 19 declaration.

2 One way system to be adhered to in The Heritage Centre and in The Community Centre.

3 No parent or guardian is allowed to enter either building.

4 Masks to be worn while entering ,leaving or moving around within the building.

5 Use the sanitiser and sign into class giving your contact number.

6 If a child gets sick or unwell during class he or she would be isolated and should be collected ASAP.

7 If any pupil is sick or unwell in any way ,they should NOT attend class.

8 Groups should NOT congregate inside or outside the buildings.

9 Please ensure your child is familiar with covid 19 hygiene etiquette.

undraiser for Marymount

It’s that time for our annual fundraiser for Marymount Hospice. We are unable to run our usual Coffee Morning due to Covid 19. We have collection buckets at Casey’s Food Store,Freemount, Food Store John’s Bridge and Freemount Creamery Shop. One can donate online on the GO FUND ME page or to any member of Thursday Club. Many thanks for your generosity in the past

Social dancing

Social Dancing returns to Freemount Hall on Sundays from 3-6pm at Freemount Hall is the place to be for Tea Dancing. Here is the line up: the popular duo Checkers on Nov 21st. The Singing Jarvey, Ger Healy will entertain on the 28th and Finbarr Dennehy will star on the 5th of December. Dec 12th will be the turn of Cathal & Teddy Barry. More updates will follow at a later date.

These events will follow all current Covid restrictions and vaccination certs are required for entry.

Light refreshments will be provided. Cost of entry is €10. We are looking forward to many fun filled Sunday evenings ahead. We can’t wait to see you all there.

Old photographs

Just a thought ,while you are confined to your home why don’t you look up your supply of old photographs and send them to us with a caption .We can send them to the weekly paper or we can put them on our parish website for posterity . The e-mail address is freemountarchive@gmail.com. Start searching!

Community Food Service

Duhallow Community Food Services at The James O=92Keeffe Institute ,Newmarket,provides a home delivery meal service for the eldery or those isolating ,in quarantine or cocooning .Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis. Dinner and Dessert cost €7.50. Per day delivered to your door Monday to Friday. Menu changes daily and special diets are catered for.Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required. For further details,contact Orlaith /Olive at 029-76375

Thursday Club

The re-opening of The Thursday Club has been postponed due to the rise in Covid-19 numbers. Watch The Freemount Notes for further details.

Used Postage Stamps

If you have used stamps you can hand them into The Heritage Centre any morning

Freemount History Website

If you would like to keep up with the progress of our history website,please log on to www.freemountvillage.com. You might see your own photo.! We would also like to hear from you

Your news

Items for these notes should be with the correspondent each Monday night before 8pm E-Mail osullivanpj38@gmail.com