Around the Districts: Ballyhea and Freemount

Members of Kanturk Fire Brigade lit up Kanturk Castle in red this week to highlight Fire Safety Week. Firefighter Chris Price said the focus this year is on fire safety in the home, and especially testing household smoke alarms regularly. Chris added: Cork County Fire Service brigades attended 1,828 incidents in 2020. Of these, 326 were fire related incidents in dwellings. There were 29 fatalities from fires in 2020 with all but one of these occurring in dwellings. There were no smoke alarms present in half the dwellings associated with these deaths while another quarter of these homes had a smoke alarm, but it was found to be not working. A working smoke is vital to alert or wake you in the event of a fire. The above statistics emphasise the importance of having smoke alarms in your home (at least one on every floor) and the need to test it on a regular basis to confirm the smoke alarm is working and can alert people when required.

BALLYHEA

Church news

Confession is by appointment. The Rosary is Recited before Daily Mass and After the 8.30 Sunday Mass.

Dispensation from Servile Work – In view of the poor weather which we have experienced over the past few months a general dispensation is granted from the obligation to abstain from all unnecessary servile work on Sundays and Holy Days of obligation, from Ascension Thursday till October 31.

The month of September is Devoted to the Seven Dolours of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Autumn Station Mass Cycle – The cycle of autumn Station Masses will be celebrated in the church at 8 p.m.

October 8: Caher, Imphrick, Lisballyhea, Aughaburren, Ballyhoura, Loughlea and Glantane.

October 15: Cooline, Milltown, Kiltass, Clonkeen, Fiddane and Shanballa.

New Parish Web Page – The parish has launched a Web page ballyheaparish.com. it will act as a resource hub for information regarding the parish and its history.

Electronic Payments – Christmas offerings, Dues, and Weekly offerings can now be made by using a Credit Card or Paypal. For this facility, please go to the Parish Web Page, ballyheaparish.com press the ‘Donate’ button, fill in the form and forward your offering.

Chairs for the New Hall – Many thanks to the generous sponsors for the chairs for the New Hall. There are now 171 sponsored chairs. Sponsorship for the chairs is in the amount of €40 per chair.

Window Subscriptions – If anyone or any family wishes to sponsor a window, this can be done by a single subscription or by a number of subscriptions over a period of time. One window will be open to public subscription, anyone can contribute any amount to it, if they so wish. Please contact the parish priest.

Church gate collections – No church gate collection taken up at St Mary’s Church, Ballyhea is endorsed by the parish. Any group or organisation intending to collect outside the church gates are asked to present copies of their permits in the sacristy, together with copies of letters of authorisation of those collecting on their behalf. This should be done before the collection commences.

GAA club news

Lotto – The numbers drawn on October 2 were 17, 18, 21. There was no winner of the jackpot of €5,100. Lucky-dip winners of €30 each: Denis Mortell Mourneabbey c/o Tadhg Mortell, Fionn Ronan, c/o Joan Ronan, Maria McInerney Loughlea c/o Costcutters.

Next draw is Saturday, October 9, for a jackpot of €5,200. Get your tickets before 5 p.m. on Saturday from Costcutters Ballyhea or from any of the ticket sellers or they can be purchased online at play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=199#Anchor Thank you for your continued support.

Due to the continuing Covid 19 situation and to ensure transparency and integrity in the lottery draw, the club have decided to hold the lottery draw on Saturday nights. The first three numbers of the National Lottery Main Draw will be the jackpot numbers. If a number higher than 42 is drawn in the first three, the draw will continue with the next number drawn under 42.

The club appreciates the support of lottery players and supporters during these difficult times and are very grateful for your continued support. Keep safe and the best of luck in draw.

Registration – Due to the Covid situation we are unable to hold our usual method of registration so we are asking members to complete this online this year. This can be done via fioreann.ie.

Membership is €20 for each Juvenile, €20 for students, €40 per adult or €80 for Family (two adults and all children under-18). All Players must have their membership paid before returning to training. If you have any enquiries or difficulties, please contact Mike O’Kelly Club Registrar on 087 – 23 41 259.

Online shop – All the latest club gear can be purchased from the O’Neill’s website. Check it out at oneills.com/shop-by-team/GAA/ireland/ballyhea-GAA.html

Instagram – The club can now be followed on Instagram. To see the latest club pictures go to ballyheagaaclub.

Camogie Club news

Well done to the U12 Camogie team on reaching the County Final. Some great skill and determination were seen by both teams. What a great achievement to reach a County Final. Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be on the day losing out to Cloughduv. Well done to all involved.

Ballyhea / Milford Minor team had a brilliant win against Kilbrittain which was played in Nemo Rangers. The girls won after extra time. Very well done to all involved. Best of luck in the next game.

Under-6, under-8, under-10 and under-12 training continues Saturday mornings at 10.30 a.m. Please remember to fill out health questionnaire prior to training.

Ballyhea camogie club has opened its new O’Neill’s online shop. Replica jerseys for adults and children, t-shirts and many more items can be purchased from the comfort of your home.

Community Alert

Ballyhea Community Alert has successfully set up a Text Alert Network to immediately alert our community when an incident occurs. Prompt information to and from Gardaí deters criminal activity.

If you are interested in becoming a member of our Text Alert Network please phone any of the following people for information and sign up details – Phil Ryan 087 2937465, Pat Daly 086 1220114, James Horgan 087 2572271, Willie Meaney 087 1936842, Con Walsh 086 8570355. The fee for this service is €10 annually.

FREEMOUNT

45 Drive

The weekly 45 Drive in Freemount will re-commence in October, as soon as we get more clarity on sanitisation etc. So get your cards out and have a practice game! Read Freemount notes for further news.

Around the Fireside

The next programme of Around the Fireside will be broadcast on C103 Local Radio on Monday night next October 11th at 10.06pm. Next week, as usual Jimmy will look back over the past 30 years of Around The Fireside to produce a programme from the archives each week while the present restrictions continue. Make sure you tune in on Monday night next.

Comhaltas

Music and singing classes (all instruments) commenced on Wednesday night October 6th, for 10 nights. All registrations for this term to be done online. PLEASE send in your details ASAP.Further details on 086-1971005 ,text or EMail,or Freemountarchive@gmail.com. Or facebook “Cois Alla”Look out for further details in The Freemount Notes.

Thursday Club Fundraiser for Marymount.

It’s that time for our annual fundraiser for Marymount Hospice. We are unable to run our usual Coffee Morning due to Covid 19. We’ll have collection buckets from Thursday 23rd. September at Casey’s Food Store,Freemount, Food Store John’s Bridge and Freemount Creamery Shop.. One can donate online on the Go Fund Me page or to any member of Thursday Club. Many thanks for your generosity in the past

Monster used clothes collection

We are having a used clothes collection to raise funds for Freemount Hall. Please do a clear out and we will take away your unwanted clothes to be recycled sustainably.All clean, dry, reusable clothes, shoes, handbags, belts, costume jewellery, hair accessories, sun/reading glasses, hat, scarves and gloves are gladly accepted. (Please note, items not accepted are Underwear, & Bedlinen, blankets. All items must be clean and reusable)

Please contact 0872952488 or 0834589222 and we can arrange a collection. We will be at Freemount hall taking donations on the following dates: Sunday 03/10/21 11am to 1pm. Wednesday 06/10/21 9am to 10am & 14:30 to 15:30. Sunday 10/10/21 11am to 1pm. Saturday 16/10/21 10am to 12noon. Sunday 17/10/21 11am to 12noon. Sunday 24/10/21 11am to 12noon. Tuesday 26/10/21 9am to 10am & 13:30 to 15:30

Old photographs

Just a thought ,while you are confined to your home why don’t you look up your supply of old photographs and send them to us with a caption .We can send them to the weekly paper or we can put them on our parish website for posterity . The e-mail address is freemountarchive@gmail.com. Start searching.

St Michael’s Church

Mass on this Sunday morning October 3rd..at 10.30am..All Masses will be live streamed by clicking on;- churchtv3.eu/freemount/ or “Freemount Church live stream’’.The usual weekday Masses will continue on Monday night 11th at 8pm,and on Tuesday morning at 9.30am. A congregation of 50% is allowed at all Masses as and from Monday May 10th. Station and Easter dues etc. for the support of our Parish Priest, can be brought to mass or handed into Casey’s Shop or given to Julia Duggan (Sacristan) .Envelopes for all households in the parish are now available any day in the Church.

Mass is broadcast every weekday at 10.30 am on the R.T.E. News Now Channel on television. On Sundays there is a Mass on R.T.E. 1 television at 11 am every second week. On the other Sundays there is a Service at this time but there is a Mass on those Sundays on R.T.E. News Now Channel after 2 pm. If you go to the website,www.churchservices.tv any day , you will have a choice of several Masses that you can follow on a computer, laptop or other device.

Macra notes

September was a busy month for members following the long-awaited return of some Macra activities after 18 months of virtual events. The month began with members attending the monthly regional meeting. Well done to our members who participated in the regional question time competition in Mitchelstown on 15 September. The team members were Danny Lane, Brendan Buckley, Edel O’Sullivan and David Fenton.

Some members also attended the regional beef stock judging competition on 20 September. Club officer training was held in Ballyhass lakes activity centre where members had a great day out.

The month finished off with members enjoying Seamus Cusack and Caitríona McSweeney’s Wedding celebrations in Tralee. The club would like to wish Seamus and Caitríona all the best for the future. Other activities during the month included bowling and a trip to the cinema. As always contact any member or the club’s Facebook/Instagram pages if you would like to get involved.

Community Food Service

Duhallow Community Food Services at The James O’Keeffe Institute ,Newmarket,provides a home delivery meal service for the eldery or those isolating ,in quarantine or cocooning .Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis. Dinner and Dessert cost €7.50. Per day delivered to your door Monday to Friday. Menu changes daily and special diets are catered for. Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required. For further details,contact Orlaith /Olive at 029-76375

GAA club lotto

Numbers drawn last weekend were 9, 19, 23, 29. There was no jackpot winner. Lucky Dip winners were: 1. Nicola Walsh, Kilknockane, Freemount. 2. Nicholas O’Connor, Ballybahallow, Freemount. 3. Joan Dillane, Milford. 4. Denis O’Brien, Ballinla, Freemount. 5. Latisha Walsh, Kilknockane, Freemount. Jackpot this week is €3,100 – if you are not in you can’t win.

Recent death

The recent death took place of Pat Hayes, Prohurst, Milford. Pat gave great service to Freemount GAA as a player and was a selector on the Freemount team that won its first Duhallow junior A hurling championship in 1988. We extend our sympathy to his wife, Mary, children Damien, Linda, Louise, Deirdre and Anne, brother Garry and sisters Peggy, Eileen and Marion and extended family. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Under 21 Hurlers

St. Marks won its first ever Duhallow under 21 A hurling final last Sunday in Tullylease against hot favourites Kanturk on a score of St. Marks 2.15 Kanturk 1.16 in a very exciting game. The St. Mark’s team was : James Moynihan, David Carroll, Shane Curtin, Jack Walsh, Kevin O’ Connor, Cathal Broderick, Tommy Nunan ( capt.), Declan Buckley, Ciaran Curtin, Cian Curtin, Michael O’ Callaghan, Jack Curtin, Cormac Curtin, Mike McAuliffe, Jimmy McAuliffe

Used postage stamps

If you have used stamps you can hand them into the Heritage Centre any morning

Local history website

If you would like to keep up with the progress of our history website, please log on to www.freemountvillage.com. You might see your own photo. We would also like to hear from you.

Any news

Items for these notes should be with the correspondent each Monday night before 8pm E-Mail osullivanpj38@gmail.com