Around the Districts: Ballyhea and Freemount

Pupils of Freemount National School at their Confirmation which took place on Saturday 11th September in St. Michael's Church, Freemount.

BALLYHEA

Church news

Confession is by appointment. The Rosary is Recited before Daily Mass and After the 8.30 Sunday Mass.

Dispensation from Servile Work – In view of the poor weather which we have experienced over the past few months a general dispensation is granted from the obligation to abstain from all unnecessary servile work on Sundays and Holy Days of obligation, from Ascension Thursday till October 31.

The month of September is Devoted to the Seven Dolours of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

First Holy Communion – First Confessions will be heard on Thursday, September 16, at 7 p.m.

The First Holy Communion Ceremony will be on Saturday, September 18, at 11 a.m. In accordance with child protection procedures, photographers/video operators who wish to attend are required to apply to the sacristy in advance for letters of accreditation (086 3016859).

Applications should be accompanied by a valid Garda vetting certificate.

Failure to comply with this procedure will result in removal from the church grounds.

Autumn Station Mass Cycle – The cycle of autumn Station Masses will be celebrated in the church at 8 p.m.

September 17: Ballinadrideen, Dromin, Ballyroe, Ballynoran and Coolcaum.

September 24: Pruntus, Ardskeagh, Ballylopin, Gurrane, Knightsgrove, Glanmore.

October 1: Newtown, Sorrell, Castlewrixon, Shinana, Ballinagrath.

October 8: Caher, Imphrick, Lisballyhea, Aughaburren, Ballyhoura, Loughlea and Glantane.

October 15: Cooline, Milltown, Kiltass, Clonkeen, Fiddane and Shanballa.

New Parish Web Page – The parish has launched a Web page ballyheaparish.com. it will act as a resource hub for information regarding the parish and its history.

Electronic Payments – Christmas offerings, Dues, and Weekly offerings can now be made by using a Credit Card or Paypal. For this facility, please go to the Parish Web Page, ballyheaparish.com press the ‘Donate’ button, fill in the form and forward your offering.

Chairs for the New Hall – Many thanks to the generous sponsors for the chairs for the New Hall. There are now 171 sponsored chairs. Sponsorship for the chairs is in the amount of €40 per chair.

Window Subscriptions – If anyone or any family wishes to sponsor a window, this can be done by a single subscription or by a number of subscriptions over a period of time. One window will be open to public subscription, anyone can contribute any amount to it, if they so wish. Please contact the parish priest.

Church gate collections – No church gate collection taken up at St Mary’s Church, Ballyhea is endorsed by the parish. Any group or organisation intending to collect outside the church gates are asked to present copies of their permits in the sacristy, together with copies of letters of authorisation of those collecting on their behalf. This should be done before the collection commences.

GAA club news

Lotto – The numbers drawn on September 11 were 37, 36, 20. There was no winner of the jackpot of €4,800. Lucky-dip winners of €30 each: Mary O’Sullivan c/o Pat O’Callaghan, Copps Brothers, c/o Mick Copps, Kathleen Bowles c/o Costcutters Ballyhea.

Next draw is on Saturday, September 18, for a jackpot of €4,900. Get your tickets before 5 p.m. on Saturday from Costcutters Ballyhea or from any of the ticket sellers or they can be purchased online at play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=199#Anchor Thank you for your continued support.

Due to the continuing Covid 19 situation and to ensure transparency and integrity in the lottery draw, the club have decided to hold the lottery draw on Saturday nights. The first three numbers of the National Lottery Main Draw will be the jackpot numbers. If a number higher than 42 is drawn in the first three, the draw will continue with the next number drawn under 42.

The club appreciates the support of lottery players and supporters during these difficult times and are very grateful for your continued support. Keep safe and the best of luck in draw.

Senior A County Championship – Ballyhea were drawn into Group B of the Senior A County Hurling Championship. Ballyhea will face Bride Rovers, Mallow, Ballymartle. Best of luck to the team and mentors.

Juvenile GAA results – Rebel Og North Division 1 under-18 Hurling League Final – Ballyhea 3-10, Charleville 3-16.

Rebel Og North Division 1 under-15 Hurling Championship – Ballyhea 1-9, Fermoy 2-18.

Rebel Og North Division 1 under-18 Hurling League semi-final – Ballyhea 2-22, Mallow 2-16.

Online shop – All the latest club gear can be purchased from the O’Neill’s website. Check it out at oneills.com/shop-by-team/GAA/ireland/ballyhea-GAA.html

Instagram – The club can now be followed on Instagram. To see the latest club pictures go to ballyheagaaclub.

Camogie Club news

Under-6, under-8, under-10 and under-12 training continues Saturday mornings at 10.30 a.m. Please remember to fill out health questionnaire prior to training.

The Intermediate Team has been drawn against Watergrasshill in the first round of the championship. Date and time to be confirmed.

Ballyhea Response Group

Ballyhea have set up a support group who will do shopping, collect prescription from Doctor or Pharmacy and offer support to anyone who might be feeling vulnerable, isolated, alone or worried in the midst of this health crisis.

Ballyhea Response Group has spoken to some shops and pharmacies already and strict hygiene protocols will be followed (e.g. use of disposable gloves, shopping bag and the pledge to never enter your home). Please have your Doctor’s number on stand-by along with your Eircode. If you don’t know your Eircode you can let one of the following people know and they will get it for you.

The following are Emergency Contact Details: The National Covid-19 Helpline Number is 1850 24 1850. Senior Line can be contacted on 1800 80 45 91. ALONE is also offering Corona Virus advice at 0818 222 024. Emergency Numbers 112/999. Shoppers Contact Numbers – Mike Morrissey 087 205 14 36, Jim Codd 087 922 39 39, Helen O’Sullivan 086 326 33 59, Ger O’Shea 087 823 76 97.

Community Alert

Ballyhea Community Alert has successfully set up a Text Alert Network to immediately alert our community when an incident occurs. Prompt information to and from Gardaí deters criminal activity.

If you are interested in becoming a member of our Text Alert Network please phone any of the following people for information and sign up details – Phil Ryan 087 2937465, Pat Daly 086 1220114, James Horgan 087 2572271, Willie Meaney 087 1936842, Con Walsh 086 8570355. The fee for this service is €10 annually.

FREEMOUNT

45 Drive

The weekly 45 Drive in Freemount Community Centre has been cancelled until further notice.

Around The Fireside

The next programme of Around the Fireside will be broadcast on C103 Local Radio on Monday night next September 20th at 10.06pm.

Next week, as usual Jimmy will look back over the past 30 years of Around The Fireside to produce a programme from the archives each week while the present restrictions continue.. Make sure you tune in on Monday night next.

Comhaltas

As soon as further covid restrictions are lifted we are hopeful that we may be able to commence weekly music classes on a phased basis. Look out for further details in The Freemount Notes. .

Tidy Towns

Freemount Tidy Towns will meet in the village on Wednesday nights from 7 o’clock to do a clean up. To improve the appearance of our village we need to plant flowers, do painting and weeding. Your support would be greatly appreciated.

Preschool AGM

The AGM of Freemount Preschool will take place on Tuesday 21st September at 8pm.All parents of preschool children are asked to attend. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Old photographs

Just a thought–while you are confined to your home why don’t you look up your supply of old photographs and send them to us with a caption.

We can send them to the weekly paper or we can put them on our parish website for posterity. The e-mail address is freemountarchive@gmail.com. Start searching.

St Michael’s Church

Mass on this Sunday morning September 19th at 10.30am. All Masses will be live streamed by clicking on;- churchtv3.eu/freemount/ or “Freemount Church live stream’. The usual weekday Masses will continue on Monday night at 8pm, and Tuesday morning at 9.30am. A congregation of 50 people will be allowed at all Masses as and from Monday May 10th.

Mass Broadcasts–Mass is broadcast every weekday at 10.30 am on the R.T.E. News Now Channel on television. On Sundays there is a Mass on R.T.E. 1 television at 11 am on every second week.

On the other Sundays there is a Service at this time but there is a Mass on those Sundays on R.T.E. News Now Channel after 2 pm. If you go to the website,www.churchservices.tv any day , you will have a choice of several Masses that you can follow on computer, laptop or other device.

Community Food Service

Duhallow Community Food Services at The James O’Keeffe Institute, Newmarket provides a home delivery meal service for the eldery or those isolating ,in quarantine or cocooning .Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis.

Dinner and Dessert cost €7.50 per day delivered to your door Monday to Friday. Menu changes daily and special diets are catered for. Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required. For further details,contact Orlaith /Olive at 029-76375.

GAA club news

Lotto - Numbers drawn last weekend were 12, 14, 15, 26. There was no jackpot winner. Lucky Dip winners were: 1. Dan Finn, Buttevant. 2. Conn O’Tuama, Cnoc an Teampaill. 3. Finbarr O’Flynn, Ballinla, Freemount. 4. Aidan O’Connor, Buttevant. 5. Michael O’Callaghan (Jnr.), Ballinla, Freemount. Jackpot this week is €3,050 – if you are not in you can’t win.

Juvenile GAA - St. Marks and St. Peters juveniles had mixed fortunes in their finals last week. St. Mark’s minor hurlers had a thrilling win against Mayfield in Mourneabbey on a scoreline of 1.21 to 5.7. St. Marks overcame an eight point deficit early in the second half with Jimmy McAuliffe scoring 1.17. The St. Mark’s team was : Ciarán Curtin, Jack Twomey, Jack Doody, Ronan McAuliffe, Jack Kelly, Dan Dineen, Brian Carroll, Martin Collins, Darragh McCarthy, Jimmy McAuliffe (capt.) , Graeme Kennedy, Aidan Lenihan, Luke Collins. Subs : Aidan Curtin, Donagh Linehan, Dylan Duggan, Josh Kennedy.

St. Peters under 12 footballers lost the Division 1 under12 football final to Kilara Og on a scoreline of 3.9 to 1.11 in Doneraile. This was a tight game all through with two late goals from Kilara Og putting daylight between the sides. The St. Peter’s team was : Tom Geary, Michael McAuliffe, Daniel Carroll, Frank Geary, Eamon Morton, Odhran Murphy, Eoin O’ Sullivan, Darragh Withers, Liam Heffernan, Sean O’ Riordan, Tom Mahoney, Jerry Carroll, Sam McCarthy. Subs : Ben Ryan, Shane Curtin ,Shane Vaughan, Tom Duane.

Freemount Juvenile GAA would like to thank all those who contributed to the Church Gate Collection last Sunday.

Thursday Club

The Thursday Club activities have been cancelled until further notice, due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Local history website

If you would like to keep up with the progress of our history website, please log on to www.freemountvillage.com. You might see your own photo. We would also like to hear from you.

