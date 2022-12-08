Around the Districts: Ballyhea and Buttevant

It was a special evening at Carrigoon recently to honour the 50th anniversary of the Mallow County Intermediate Hurling Champions. Those involved who are no longer with us were fondly remembered on the night. People such as Paddy Carey, Pat Chocolate Healy, Former Mallow GAA president Sean Cooney’ Noel O’Regan. Brother Marcus and Brother Loyola were fondly remembered.

BALLYHEA

Church news

Mass Times – Friday, December 9, 10 a.m.; Saturday the 10th, 10 a.m. and 7.30 p.m. Vigil Mass; Sunday the 11th, 8.30 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Monday the 12th, midday; Tuesday the 13th, midday; Wednesday the 14th, midday Latin; Thursday the 15th, 10 a.m.; Friday the 16th, 10 a.m.; Saturday the 17th, 10 a.m.

Adoration and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament will take place after midday Mass on Wednesday. Confessions are heard on request.

Receiving Holy Communion – Only those receiving Holy Communion should approach the Altar and only on a seat-by-seat basis.

Month of December – The month of December is dedicated to the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Feastdays for the coming week: Monday the 12th Our Lady of Guadalupe; Tuesday the 13th St Lucy, martyr; Wednesday the 14th St John of the Cross, priest and doctor of the church; Thursday the 15th St Christiana; Friday the 16th St Eusebiu’s, martyr; Saturday the 17th St Lazaru’s.

Irish Catholic Newspaper/Sacred Heart Messenger – The Irish Catholic newspaper and the Sacred Heart Messenger are available in the Porch for purchase, Irish Catholic €2.50, Sacred Heart Messenger €2 Money for these purchases should be put into the box marked Church Maintenance in the Porch. Thank you. Sympathy Mass cards, Mass Bouquet cards and Christmas Mass Bouquet cards are also available for purchase in the Porch.

Readers Next Weekend – Saturday, December 10: Louisa Carroll. Sunday, December 11: Audrey Morrissey.

Flower Arrangers – December 10 and 17: Theresa O’Keeffe.

Ballyhea parish giving back

Ballyhea Parish will be giving back to Cork Penny Dinners. Please support a collection for Cork Penny Dinners.

You can drop off donations on Saturday and Sunday, December 10, and 11, at Ballyhea Community/School Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days.

The food wishlist: Gravy Granules, Peas and Beans, Soup, Microwavable food, Tinned Rice, Olive Oil, Cooking Oil, Custard, Tinned Fruit, Jelly, tea, coffee, Sugar, Salt, Pepper, Biscuits, cakes, Cereal Packets, Fresh Fruit and Veg, Juices, Rice, Dried Pasta/Spaghetti and diluted squashes.

Thank you in advance for your donation.

Ballyhea National School

The Intel Mini Scientist is a competition for primary school students from fourth, fifth and sixth class that challenges the students to develop science related projects. School level competition was held in Ballyhea at the end of October.

The Regional Final was held on November 29 at Ursuline Secondary School, Blackrock where two primary schools would be selected to go through to the Grand Final early in the new year. Harry Rea from fourth class was selected as one of the Primary Schools.

Harry’s project is called ‘How is wind converted into electricity.’ Harry used materials found at home to create the project. He demonstrated how Ireland has the potential to be independent of fossil fuel energy in the future with the use of offshore and onshore wind energy.

Ballyhea Preschool – New Build

It’s time to party. Dust off the leg warmers and headbands and go back to the 80’s. Hosted at the Charleville Park Hotel and in the capable hands of MC Ollie Turner (Galway Bay FM) and with music from DJ Nite Owl ‘The 80’s Revival night’ promises to be a great night. Tickets include entry and a 2-course meal on the night. There are fabulous prizes to be had in the silent auction all while dancing away to the classics from Madonna to Abba and Queen to Culture Club. So, if you are ‘livin on a prayer’ for a night out and you ‘wanna dance with somebody’ this is the one for you. 80’s dress code is optional but encouraged. Tickets are €50 and are available from Charleville Park Hotel or online at eventbrite.ie just search ‘The 80’s Revival’. December 7 is the last date to buy tickets.

Ballyhea pre-school committee will hold a coffee morning in the community hall Ballyhea on Wednesday, December 21, starting at 10 a.m. till 1 p.m. Tickets for the car raffle can be purchased on the day. Tickets already sold can also be returned during the coffee morning.

Ballyhea Pre-school committee are so appreciative of all the support that everyone has given and the building of the new pre-school is continuing at pace and on time nearing the roofing stage. Once again thank you to everyone for your support and especially to the committee and volunteers working tirelessly to ensure its completion.

GAA club news

Lotto – The numbers drawn on December 3 were 12, 40, 41. There was no winner of the jackpot of €11,100. Lucky-dip winners of €30 each: Philip O’Flynn c/o Liam Murphy, Pa O’Callaghan c/o Pat O’Callaghan, Marie O’Connell c/o the Corbett Court.

Next draw is Saturday, December 10, for a jackpot of €11,200. Get your tickets before 5 p.m. on Saturday from Costcutters Ballyhea, Corbett Court, The Idle Hour or from any of the ticket sellers or they can be purchased online at play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=199#Anchor Thank you for your continued support.

Due to the continuing Covid 19 situation and to ensure transparency and integrity in the lottery draw, the club have decided to hold the lottery draw on Saturday nights. The first three numbers of the National Lottery Main Draw will be the jackpot numbers. If a number higher than 42 is drawn in the first three, the draw will continue with the next number drawn under 42.

The club appreciates the support of lottery players and supporters during these difficult times and are very grateful for your continued support. Keep safe and the best of luck in draw.

Also a big congratulations to the same team, backroom team and subs who all played a huge part in securing a victory over Araglin on Sunday, November 27, in the Junior B Hurling League Final. This was a great achievement and a fantastic way to finish out the hurling year. The win also afforded the club a cheque of €1,500 which is a fabulous bonus for the club. Very well done to each and all.

Online Shop – The club’s online shop is proving to be very popular. All the latest club gear can be purchased from the O’Neill’s website. Check it out at oneills.com/shop-by-team/GAA/ireland/ballyhea-GAA.html

Instagram – The club can now be followed on Instagram. To see the latest club pictures go to ballyheagaaclub.

Camogie club news

Old photographs – Ballyhea camogie club are now collecting any old photos, books or newspaper articles relating to the camogie club down through the years. It would be much appreciated if these could be emailed or given personally to Marguerite Hooper. Email mokellyatits.jnj.com. Looking forward to seeing all pictures and taking a trip down memory lane.

Community Alert

Ballyhea Community Alert has successfully set up a Text Alert Network to immediately alert our community when an incident occurs. Prompt information to and from Gardaí deters criminal activity. If you are interested in becoming a member of our Text Alert Network please phone any of the following people for information and sign up details – Phil Ryan 087 2937465, Pat Daly 086 1220114, James Horgan 087 2572271, Willie Meaney 087 1936842, Con Walsh 086 8570355. The fee for this service is €10 annually.

BUTTEVANT

Carol Service

The annual Carol Service, and turning on of the Christmas Lights, will take place at St Mary’s Church, Buttevant on Sunday December 11th, commencing at 7.00p.m. and will be a welcome return, following the Covid-19 lockdown. A programme of seasonal songs, readings and music will be heard on the night.

Vigil Mass

The 6.30p.m. Saturday Mass for December will be celebrated at St Marys’ Church, Buttevant.

Cahirmee Singers

This much travelled and talented choral group continue their rehearsals on Wednesday nights in the Mercy Centre, Buttevant at 8.00p.m. New members will be warmly welcomed.

Knitting and Crochet

The ‘Pins, and Needles Group’ have revived their activities and will continue to meet every Wednesday from 7.00p.m. in the club room at Buttevant Soccer Club Pavillion. A warm welcome awaits you if you would like to share your skills, or learn new skills and enjoy a cuppa and a chat to brighten the long and dark winter evenings.

Lisgriffin church 125th anniversary

Lisgriffin church is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year. The celebrations, of the anniversary, will be celebrated on Friday December 9th, commencing at 7.30p.m.

There will be a flower festival in the Church, with many flower clubs, schools and individuals having their creations displayed on the Church Windows.

Bishop Crean, Bishop of Cloyne will concelebrate Mass, commencing at 7.30p.m. The children from Lisgriffin National School will sing at this Mass. A presentation to, retired sacristan, Mary Guiney by Bishop Crean will also be made on the night.

Refreshments will be served in Lisgriffin School, following the Mass. Everybody is welcome to join the celebration.

Takewon-Do

Classes in this form of self-development and protection continue to take place in Buttevant Community Council Hall on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Information can be had by contacting 087 94279763.

Bingo

The weekly bingo session continues, to be held, in the local G.A.A., Hall, on Monday night, commencing at 8p.m. There is a substantial monetary jackpot to be won, as well as other prizes to be played for. The monetary jackpot has passed the €2,900 mark, and will continue to rise until won by some lucky player.

Local Lotto Draw

The local lotto draw continues to take place weekly on Thursday night at a locally appointed venue. The jackpot, having recently been won, is now at €2,000, on the choice of four numbers, to match, the numbers drawn on draw night.

Walking Club

The Buttevant Walking Club continues to meet on Monday and Wednesday evenings at 7.00p.m. The meeting point is at Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire, and is open to all who wish to walk at their own pace. Details can be had by contacting Laura at 086 402609. Hi-vis clothing is necessary.

Folk group

Buttevant folk group continues to rehearse on Tuesday evenings in Buttevant Church. Face masks are required at rehearsal and Masses. Rehearsal time is 7p.m, and 7.50p.m. New members are welcome to attend.

Running club

Buttevant running club, continues its training sessions, on Tuesday, and Thursday evenings. Gathering point is at the Co-op store on the Charleville road area. Assembly time is 7.15p.m. and is confined to over-18 year old persons. Details can be had on the club’s Facebook page or email buttevantrunningclub@gmail.com.

Dorada Dance School

Weekly classes for Dorada School of Dance continue each weekend in Buttevant Muintir na Tire Hall. Class times for the various groups can be had by contacting Theresa on 087 2424143.

St Vincent De Paul

The Buttevant conference of St Vincent de Paul has a designated mobile number, where those who may need, help and assistance.

All contact will be held in the strictest confidence. All information can be had by contacting 086 0209477 or visit www.svp.ie.

Be Aware

Do keep an eye out for your living alone, infirm, or elderly neighbour.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended, to those who have suffered a bereavement, or personal loss, recently. Well Wishes

Well Wishes

Well Wishes go to those who are ill, at home. or in hospital, at this time. Hope you all, will be well again soon.