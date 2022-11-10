Around the Districts: Ballyhea and Buttevant

Winner of the Clarissa Hegarty Memorial Award , Ruth Feely, Offaly , winner of the Philip Leahy memorial award Seosamh Lenihan, Waterford, winner of the Vicki Ross memorial award, Niamh Cronin, Pouladiff Rd, winner of the Des Roche Memorial Award Shauna Courtney, Inch Kerry and winner of the Joanne Murphy memorial award Karen Callaghan, Grenagh winner of the Joanne Murphy memorial award at the MTU Faculty of Business and Humanities Awards in the Cork Bishopstown Campus. Photo Darragh Kane

BALLYHEA

Church news

Mass Times – Friday 11th, 10 a.m.; Saturday 12th, 10 a.m. and 7.30 p.m. Vigil Mass; Sunday 13th 8.30 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Monday 14th, midday; Tuesday 15th, midday; Wednesday 16th, midday Latin; Thursday 17th, 10 a.m.; Friday 18th, 10 a.m.; Saturday 19th, 10 a.m.

Adoration and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament will take place after 10 a.m. Mass on Thursday. Confessions are heard on request.

Receiving Holy Communion – Only those receiving Holy Communion should approach the Altar and only on a seat-by-seat basis.

Month of November – The month of October is dedicated to the Holy Souls in Purgatory.

Feastdays for the coming week: Monday 14th St Lawrence O’Toole, bishop; Tuesday 15th St Albert the Great, bishop and doctor of the church; Wednesday 16th St Gertrude, virgin; Thursday 17th St Elizabeth of Hungary. religious; Friday 18th Dedication of the Basilicas of Ss. Peter and Paul; Saturday 19th St Pontianu’s, pope and martyr.

Sick Calls – The Sick Calls will be attended to on Friday, November 11, at the usual time.

Readers List – The new Readers List from November to May 2023 is now ready in the sacristy.

Irish Catholic Newspaper/Sacred Heart Messenger – The Irish Catholic newspaper and the Sacred Heart Messenger are available in the Porch for purchase. Irish Catholic €2.50, Sacred Heart Messenger €2. Money for these purchases should be put into the box marked Church Maintenance in the Porch. Thank you.

Sympathy Mass cards and Mass Bouquet cards are also available for purchase in the Porch.

Readers Next Weekend – Saturday, November 12: Diarmuid McCarthy. Sunday the 13th: Sheila Fennessy.

Flower Arrangers – November 12 and 19: Angela Ryan. November 26 and December 3: Gretta Kenny.

November Altar List for the Holy Souls – This is being compiled. Please forward the names of those whom you wish to have included in the new list.

Cemetery Prayers for the Faithful Departed – Prayers for the faithful departed will be said on Sunday, November 13, in St Mary’s Cemetery (New) and Imphrick after 11 a.m. Mass.

Church gate collections – No church gate collection taken up at St Mary’s Church, Ballyhea is endorsed by the parish. Any group or organisation intending to collect outside the church gates are asked to present copies of their permits in the sacristy, together with copies of letters of authorisation of those collecting on their behalf. This should be done before the collection commences.

GAA club news

Lotto – The numbers drawn on November 5 were 8, 12, 18. There was no winner of the jackpot of €10,700. Lucky-dip winners of €30 each: John Bowles c/o Helen O’Sullivan, Ollie Morrissey c/o Ger O’Shea, John Culhane c/o the Idle Hour.

Next draw is Saturday, November 12, for a jackpot of €10,800. Get your tickets before 5 p.m. on Saturday from Costcutters Ballyhea, Corbett Court, The Idle Hour or from any of the ticket sellers or they can be purchased online at play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=199#Anchor Thank you for your continued support.

Due to the continuing Covid 19 situation and to ensure transparency and integrity in the lottery draw, the club have decided to hold the lottery draw on Saturday nights. The first three numbers of the National Lottery Main Draw will be the jackpot numbers. If a number higher than 42 is drawn in the first three, the draw will continue with the next number drawn under 42.

The club appreciates the support of lottery players and supporters during these difficult times and are very grateful for your continued support. Keep safe and the best of luck in draw.

Rebels Bounty Draw – Congratulations to Seán Roche, who won €250 in the October Rebels Bounty Draw.

Congratulations – Well done to Rachel Harty and Kate Kilcommins, who were both nominated for rising All Star Awards following their efforts with Cork Intermediates this year. What a fantastic achievement for both girls.

Online Shop – The club’s online shop is proving to be very popular. All the latest club gear can be purchased from the O’Neill’s website. Check it out at oneills.com/shop-by-team/GAA/ireland/ballyhea-GAA.html

Instagram – The club can now be followed on Instagram. To see the latest club pictures go to ballyheagaaclub.

Camogie club news

Old photographs – Ballyhea camogie club are now collecting any old photos, books or newspaper articles relating to the camogie club down through the years. It would be much appreciated if these could be emailed or given personally to Marguerite Hooper. Email mokellyatits.jnj.com. Looking forward to seeing all pictures and taking a trip down memory lane.

Community Alert

Ballyhea Community Alert has successfully set up a Text Alert Network to immediately alert our community when an incident occurs. Prompt information to and from Gardaí deters criminal activity.

If you are interested in becoming a member of our Text Alert Network please phone any of the following people for information and sign up details – Phil Ryan 087 2937465, Pat Daly 086 1220114, James Horgan 087 2572271, Willie Meaney 087 1936842, Con Walsh 086 8570355. The fee for this service is €10 annually.

BUTTEVANT

Pantomime time again

Buttevant Panto Club and the Dorada School of Dance will present their annual pantomime this year, following the return to normality as Covid restrictions were lifted. The pantomime this year is titled ‘Jack, Jill, and Call THAT, a Beanstalk’ and will take place in Buttevant G.A.A. on Friday and Saturday November 11th and 12th, commencing each night at 7.30 p.m.

There will the excellent professional music and sound, and there will also be fantastic sets and colourful costumes and great music, song and dance and something for all age groups to enjoy. Tickets will be available at the door only on the night, and two great nights of top class entertainment is assured.

Knitting and Crochet

The ‘Pins, and Needles Group’ have revived their activities and will continue to meet every Wednesday from 7.00p.m. in the club room at Buttevant Soccer Club Pavillion. A warm welcome awaits you if you would like to share your skills, or learn new skills and enjoy a cuppa and a chat to brighten the long and dark winter evenings.

Powerchair Football

Three members of Heroes Powerchair Football Club, based in Buttevant, recently received Irish International Caps and are now members of the Irish development and Senior teams, and will be travelling to compete in the Powerchair Football World Cup, which is being held in Sydney, Australia in 2023. The members of the team are Liam Lynch, Isaiah O’Driscoll and Matt Crowley. The members can be seen training in Buttevant G.A.A. Hall on Saturdays. Congratulations and good luck to the team members, in all their future endeavours.

Religious news

The 6.30p.m. Mass for the month of November will be celebrated in Lisgriffin church.

Lisgriffin church is celebrating, its 125th anniversary, this year. The commemoration committee are seeking, any material, of olden days, to exhibit, for the occassion.

Bus Shelter

As you will have noticed, one bus shelter has been completed in the town. There are some arrangements yet to be worked out regarding the provision of the second shelter.

Prayers at parish cemeteries

The annual Prayers at parish cemeteries are being held in the near future. Prayers at Saint Brigids’ Cemetery took place on, Sunday November 6th. Prayers at Saint Marys’ Cemetery, Buttevant will be held on Sunday November 13th, following the 12 noon Mass. Prayers at Lisgriffin Cemetery will take place on Sunday November 13th at 2.00p.m. Prayers at Templemary Cemetery will be held on Sunday November 20th at 2.00p.m. Please inform those who may have relatives and/or friends interred in these cemeteries of the above mentioned dates. Everybody is welcome to attend.

Mass for those who have died during the past twelve months, will be celebrated in Saint Marys’ Church, Buttevant on Friday November 11th at 7.30p.m.

Social dancing

Social dancing classes in Buttevant have returned to the Munitir Na Tire, Hall since Wednesday, October 19th between the hours of 8.00p.m. and 9.30p.m. inclusive. For further information contact, Yvonne on 087 2448535.

Air Ambulance

Following the recent fund-raising event in aid of the Air Ambulance Service, the cheque for the donations was handed over to the C.E.O., of the service recently. The amount raised accumulated the great figure of €22,275.50 which was gratefully acknowledged by C.E.O. Mick Sheridan. Your support was greatly appreciated.

Takewon-Do

Classes in this form of self-development and protection continue to take place in Buttevant Community Council Hall on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Information can be had by contacting 087 94279763.

Bingo

The weekly bingo session continues, to be held, in the local G.A.A., Hall, on Monday night, commencing at 8p.m. There is a substantial monetary jackpot to be won, as well as other prizes to be played for. The monetary jackpot has passed the €6,000 mark, and will continue to rise until won by some lucky player.

Local Lotto Draw

The local lotto draw continues to take place weekly on Thursday night at a locally appointed venue. The jackpot, having recently been won, is now at €1,600, on the choice of four numbers, to match, the numbers drawn on draw night.

Walking Club

The Buttevant Walking Club continues to meet on Monday and Wednesday evenings at 7.00p.m. The meeting point is at Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire, and is open to all who wish to walk at their own pace.

Details can be had by contacting Laura at 086 402609. Hi-vis clothing is necessary.

Folk group

Buttevant folk group continues to rehearse on Tuesday evenings in Buttevant Church. Face masks are required at rehearsal and Masses. Rehearsal time is 7p.m, and 7.50p.m. New members are welcome to attend.

Running club

Buttevant running club, continues its training sessions, on Tuesday, and Thursday evenings. Gathering point is at the Co-op store on the Charleville road area. Assembly time is 7.15p.m. and is confined to over-18 year old persons. Details can be had on the club’s Facebook page or email buttevantrunningclub@gmail.com.

Dorada Dance School

Weekly classes for Dorada School of Dance continue each weekend in Buttevant Muintir na Tire Hall. Class times for the various groups can be had by contacting Theresa on 087 2424143. The group is currently rehearsing for their annual Panto which will be staged this November 11th and 12th titled, ‘Jack,Jill, and Call that a Beanstalk’. Lots of fun, entertainment, for all the family, is guaranteed.

St Vincent De Paul

The Buttevant conference of St Vincent de Paul has a designated mobile number, where those who may need, help and assistance. All contact will be held in the strictest confidence. All information can be had by contacting 086 0209477 or visit www.svp.ie.

Be Aware

Do keep an eye out for your living alone, infirm, or elderly neighbour.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended, to those who have suffered a bereavement, or personal loss, recently. Well Wishes

Well Wishes

Well Wishes go to those who are ill, at home. or in hospital, at this time. Hope you all, will be well again soon.