Around the Districts: Ballyhea and Buttevant

BALLYHEA

Church news

Mass Times – Friday, October 7, 10 a.m.; Saturday the 8th 10 a.m. and 7.30 p.m. Vigil Mass; Sunday the 9th 8.30 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Monday the 10th midday; Tuesday the 11th midday; Wednesday the 12th midday Latin; Thursday the 13th 10 a.m.

Adoration and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament will take place after 10 a.m. Mass on Thursday. Confessions are heard on request.

Receiving Holy Communion – Only those receiving Holy Communion should approach the Altar and only on a seat-by-seat basis.

Month of October – The month of October is dedicated to the Holy Rosary.

Irish Catholic Newspaper/Sacred Heart Messenger – The Irish Catholic newspaper and the Sacred Heart Messenger are available in the Porch for purchase.

Readers – Saturday, October 8: Ger O’Shea. Sunday, October 9: Sarah Barrett.

Flower Arrangers – October 8: Bernie Leahy. October 15/22: Bernie Crowley and Triona McCarthy.

Autumn Station List – The autumn Station Masses will be celebrated in the church at 8 p.m. October 7: Clonkeen, Fiddane, Shanballa, Cooline, Rathnacally, Milltown and Kiltass. October 14: Castlewrixon, Shinana, Ballinagrath, Caher, Imphrick, Lisballyhea, Aghaburren, Ballyhoura, Loughlea and Glantane.

Church gate collections – No church gate collection taken up at St Mary’s Church, Ballyhea is endorsed by the parish. Any group or organisation intending to collect outside the church gates are asked to present copies of their permits in the sacristy, together with copies of letters of authorisation of those collecting on their behalf. This should be done before the collection commences.

GAA club news

Lotto – The numbers drawn on September 24 were 11, 17, 29. There was no winner of the jackpot of €10,100. Lucky-dip winners of €30 each: Paudie Morrissey, c/o Paudie Morrissey, Pat O’Regan, c/o David Copps, Anna Corbett c/o the Corbett Court.

Next draw is Saturday, October 1, for a jackpot of €10,200. Get your tickets before 5 p.m. on Saturday from Costcutters Ballyhea, Corbett Court, The Idle Hour or from any of the ticket sellers or they can be purchased online at play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=199#Anchor Thank you for your continued support.

Due to the continuing Covid 19 situation and to ensure transparency and integrity in the lottery draw, the club have decided to hold the lottery draw on Saturday nights. The first three numbers of the National Lottery Main Draw will be the jackpot numbers. If a number higher than 42 is drawn in the first three, the draw will continue with the next number drawn under 42.

The club appreciates the support of lottery players and supporters during these difficult times and are very grateful for your continued support. Keep safe and the best of luck in draw.

Online Shop – The club’s online shop is proving to be very popular. All the latest club gear can be purchased from the O’Neill’s website. Check it out at oneills.com/shop-by-team/GAA/ireland/ballyhea-GAA.html

Instagram – The club can now be followed on Instagram. To see the latest club pictures go to ballyheagaaclub.

Ballyhea Preschool – New Build

Preparations are under way for the Preschool move to the Primary School building. A major clean-up of the existing classrooms has taken place. This along with the move is bringing a new sense of reality to the project.

The support in the community and from local business’ has been amazing and reassuring. Tickets for the fundraising raffle were launched on June 25 at the Charleville Agricultural Show. Prizes include a new Hyundai i20, €2,500 Holiday Voucher and a cash prize of €1,000. Tickets will be available from Ballyhea Shop, Ballyhea Corbett Court, Ballyhea the Idle Hour, Effin O’Connell’s Bar, Charleville Pakie O’Brien’s Bar as well as online from Friday, June 24, at idonate.ie/raffle/ballyheapscarraffle.

There was a bake-off vibe to the fundraising activities with a bake sale in the community hall next to the preschool. A big thank you to the very talented bakers along with their little helpers for all the tasty treats. Special thank you to the sponsors for their support on providing raffle prizes on the day. A fantastic total of €1973.65 was raised. Further information and updates in relation to the project and fundraising activities can be found on Facebook at.

This December it’s time to dust off the leg warmers and headbands and go back to the 80’s. Hosted at the Charleville Park Hotel and in the capable hands of MC Ollie Turner (Galway Bay FM) and with music from DJ Nite Owl this promises to be a great night. Tickets include entry and a 2-course meal on the night. There are fabulous prizes to be had in the silent auction all while dancing away to the classics from Madonna to Abba and Queen to Culture Club. So, if you are ‘livin on a prayer’ for a night out and you ‘wanna dance with somebody’ this is the one for you. 80’s dress code is optional but encouraged. Tickets are €50 and are available from Charleville Park Hotel or online at eventbrite.ie just search ‘The 80’s Revival’.

Camogie club news

Old photographs – Ballyhea camogie club are now collecting any old photos, books or newspaper articles relating to the camogie club down through the years. It would be much appreciated if these could be emailed or given personally to Marguerite Hooper. Email mokellyatits.jnj.com. Looking forward to seeing all pictures and taking a trip down memory lane.

Community Alert

Ballyhea Community Alert has successfully set up a Text Alert Network to immediately alert our community when an incident occurs. Prompt information to and from Gardaí deters criminal activity. If you are interested in becoming a member of our Text Alert Network please phone any of the following people for information and sign up details – Phil Ryan 087 2937465, Pat Daly 086 1220114, James Horgan 087 2572271, Willie Meaney 087 1936842, Con Walsh 086 8570355. The fee for this service is €10 annually.

BUTTEVANT

Cahirmee Singers

The entertaining, talented and much travelled choral ensemble Cahirmee Singers has returned to rehearsals for the coming season. No doubt this group will be getting a programme of exciting, entertaining and top class songs, music and some unusual items together for their performances, which attract capacity audiences.

Rehearsals take place on Wednesday evenings from 8.00p.m. in the Mercy Centre, Buttevant. New members will be warmly welcomed.

Social Dancing

Social Dancing Classes began in Buttevant on Wednesday September 7th in Buttevant Muintir na Tire Hall. This is a six-week course and will be held between the hours of 8.00p.m. and 9.30p.m. All types of social dancing will be available, at these classes, and will help people, improve their social dancing skills. Contact Yvonne on 087 2448535.

Church news

Fr. Baker P.P. is back on duty following his recent ascent and challenging encounter in climbing the ‘7 Peaks of Munster’ climb in- 7 days, proceeds from which will be donated to the Air Ambulance Service.

Vigil Mass - The Saturday 6.30p.m. Vigil Mass for the month of October will be celebrated in St. Marys’ Church, Buttvant.

Autumn Stations - The Autumn Station Mass for the Buttevant areas will be celebrated in St. Marys’ Church, Buttevant, on Tuesday October 11th at 7p.m. The station Mass for the Lisgriffin area will be celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Lisgriffin on Friday October 14th at 7p.m.

Lisgriffin Church

With Lisgriffin Church celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, those organising the celebrations would welcome anyone who may have photographs, literature or any material relative, to the church, who would be willing to loan such items to the Church, who will digitally scan the material and return the originals to their owners. Your help will be greatly appreciated.

Air Ambulance

A fund raising event is being organised locally to raise much needed funding for the Irish Community Air Ambulance Service, based at Rathcoole, Millstreet Town. The event will be in the form of climbing the seven highest mountain peaks in Munster. The event was launched on Saturday September 3rd in O’Neills’ Bar. The climbing will take place from Monday September 12th to Friday September 16th inclusive. A Go Fund Me has been set up with all the necessary details at www.gofund.me/1fc0a03a.

Bus Shelters

Over the past week or so, you will have noticed work taking place at two locations within the town. This work is the commencement of the erection of two bus shelters to accommodate persons, wishing to use the bus service, provided by Bus Eireann.

You will have noticed that, there is a large amount of people using the service and this provision will provide shelter for passengers, in the inclement weather conditions, which apertain, to Irish weather conditions.

This provision is the result of, several people, personally lobbying and contacting the relevant companies involved, and also with the help of, some of the local politicians, for the area.

Back to School

By now all students will have returned to their relevant learning centres, following the summer holiday period. Parents in the past weeks, have been busily sorting out uniforms, books and other requirements, that will be necessary for their siblings. With the rising cost of all educational material, and clothing, necessary, for the students, parents will be finding it difficult, to gather sufficient monetary requirements to provide, for the school year, particularly with the rising costs, of necessary materials, which continue to rise, on a daily basis.

Soccer Club

As the commencement, of the new playing season, approaches, training, for the Munster Senior League Team has already begun on Wednesday evenings at 7.30p.m. Training, for all other teams, will commence, accordingly. Present players, are urged, to attend, and new players, and members, will also be welcomed. Some competitive games, have already taken place, with mixed results, for those teams participating.

Some of the clubs’ teams have already been actively competing in their relevant divisions, and have accounted for themselves accordingly. Do support your local teams, particularly if they are playing at home at their local venue.

Takewon-Do Club

The art of Takewon-Do is a very useful and disciplined form of self-development and protection method which can be used to protect one’s own person, should the occassion arise.

Classes in this fine art are held on Tuesday evenings in Buttevant Community Council Hall, between the hours of 6.30p.m. and 8.30p.m. for various age groups. All details, can be had by contacting 087 94279763.

Heritage Group

Buttevant Heritage Group held a Heritage Festival which took place recently, and was well supported. The group also held some events recently for National Heritage Week, which took place place from Saturday, August 13th to Sunday August 21st inclusive.

Bingo

The weekly, bingo session, continues to be held in, Buttevant G.A.A., hall, in Monday nights’ with all the usual games, associated with these sessions. There is a substantial “BIngo Jackpot”, to be won, or shared, by some lucky players. The jackpot has passed the substantial monetary total of €5,400, and will continue to rise, until won by some lucky attendees. Games commence, at 8.00p.m.

Walking Club

The Buttevant Weekly Walking Club, continues to meet on Monday, and Wednesday, evenings, beginning at 7.00p.m. The club meets at Scoil Mhuire Na Trocaire School, and is open to those who wish to exercise leisurely and comfortably at their own pace. Details can be had by contacting Laura on 086 402609. HI-vis and luminous clothing is advisable.

Folk Group

Buttevant Folk Group continues to rehearse on Tuesday evenings in Buttevant Church. Face masks are required at rehearsal and Masses. The group meets between the hours of 7.00p.m., and 7.50p.m. New members are always welcome.

Ukrainian visitors

With the continuing war raging in the Ukraine, Buttevant has become home to several members of the Ukranian community. These people have added a new dimension to local life in the area, and are a very colourful, and indigenous community.

They have settled into the local community, and with the war continuing in their homeland, they will be with us for some time to come. Let us all make their stay here warm hearted, welcoming and comforting for them, whilst they are with us.

It will be some time before they are able to return to their homeland, and begin re-building their country.

Running Club

Buttevant Running Club continues its training sessions on Tuesday and Thursday, evenings, congregating at the local Co-Op store on the Charleville road. Assembly time is 7.15p.m., and is confined to over-18-year olds. Further details can be had by contacting the club’s Facebook page or email buttevantrunning club@gmail.com.

Local Lotto Draw

The local weekly lotto draw promoted by Buttevant Soccer Club takes place on Thursday nights at the club’s pavilion on New Street, Buttevant.

The winning or sharing of the monetary jackpot rests on the choice of four lucky numbers to match the four numbers drawn on draw night. The jackpot is now approaching €8,300, and will continue to rise until won by some lucky entrant.

Post Office

Buttevant Post Office continues continues to be, an integral part of, community life, in the town, and surrounding locality. The local post office offers numerous postal services to the public, and also offers banking services, from several of the prominent banks in the Irish banking system.

The post office offers same day cash withdrawals, cash lodgements, Cheque lodgements and many other banking services. Do support your local post office, which is a lifeline for the local community.

Dorada School Of Dance

Classes for the locally based Dorada School of Dance continue each weekend in Buttevant Community Council Hall, at the usual appointed times. Class times and further information can be had by contacting Theresa on 087 2424143.

St Vincent De Paul

The Buttevant Conference of Saint Vincent de Paul has a designated mobile number, where those in need can apply for assistance, in confidence. All information can be had by contacting 086 0209477. Also, visit www.svp.ie.

Security

With the holiday season fast approaching, please be mindful, if you are going, on holidays, and people going, on vacations, for short, or extended periods, make sure, your property,is secure, and/or alarmed, while you are away.

Also, you would do well to ask some relative, neighbour, or friend, to check, on your property,and belongings, while you are absent. Night-time, is no longer, the period that thieves, are about, as there are more robberies, and house break-ins, during daylight hours, than ever before. ‘Tabhair Aire Agus Bi Curmach’.

Traffic

With the ever increasing amount, of traffic, through the Main Street, great care, and alertness, is advised, particularly, at school times. Also, with the summer holiday season commencing, around now, there will also be an increased amount of extra traffic, through the streets, of Buttevant. Please be mindful of, children, who should be accompanied, at all times, and also, show kindness,and patience also, with regard to the elderly pedestrians, using the streets, for shopping.

Be Aware

Do keep an eye out for your living alone, infirm, or elderly neighbour.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended, to those who have suffered a bereavement, or personal loss, recently. Well Wishes

Well Wishes

Well Wishes go to those who are ill, at home. or in hospital, at this time. Hope you all, will be well again soon.