Around the Districts: Ballyhea and Buttevant

Michael Halabis, Darragh Browne, Evan Catana and Billy Sheill were delighted to meet Mark Keane from the Cork Hurling Team at the Kanturk Cúl Camp.

BALLYHEA

Church Notes

Church gate collections – No church gate collection taken up at St Mary’s Church, Ballyhea is endorsed by the parish. Any group or organisation intending to collect outside the church gates are asked to present copies of their permits in the sacristy, together with copies of letters of authorisation of those collecting on their behalf. This should be done before the collection commences.

Ballyhea National School

Enrolment forms are now available for September 2022. Please contact the office for more information at 063 81086 or by email to ballyhea.ias@gmail.com.

Ballyhea Preschool – New Build

There was a bake-off vibe to the fundraising activities with a bake sale in the community hall next to the preschool. A big thank you to the very talented bakers along with their little helpers for all the tasty treats. Special thank you to the sponsors for their support on providing raffle prizes on the day. A fantastic total of €1973.65 was raised.

Stay tuned over the coming weeks for details of upcoming fundraising activities. All that can be said for now is that there will be fun and super prizes to be had. Further information and updates in relation to the project and fundraising activities can be found on Facebook at.

There are many volunteers helping to bring this project to life and many roles already filled, however the board are looking for help in filling the role of treasurer. If you are interested, please email ballyheapreschoolboard@gmail.com. Support in transitioning into the role will be provided.

GAA club notes

Lotto – The numbers drawn on July 23 were 11, 35, 39. There was no winner of the jackpot of €9,200. Lucky-dip winners of €30 each: Denise O’Kelly Beechwood Drive c/o Mike O’Kelly, Helen O’Doherty Ballinadrideen, c/o Jim Codd, Margaret O’Sullivan Loughlea c/o Margaret O’Sullivan.

Next draw is Saturday, July 30, for a jackpot of €9,300. Get your tickets before 5 p.m. on Saturday from Costcutters Ballyhea, Corbett Court, The Idle Hour or from any of the ticket sellers or they can be purchased online at play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=199#Anchor Thank you for your continued support.

Due to the continuing Covid 19 situation and to ensure transparency and integrity in the lottery draw, the club have decided to hold the lottery draw on Saturday nights. The first three numbers of the National Lottery Main Draw will be the jackpot numbers. If a number higher than 42 is drawn in the first three, the draw will continue with the next number drawn under 42.

The club appreciates the support of lottery players and supporters during these difficult times and are very grateful for your continued support. Keep safe and the best of luck in draw.

Online Shop – The club’s online shop is proving to be very popular. All the latest club gear can be purchased from the O’Neill’s website. Check it out at oneills.com/shop-by-team/GAA/ireland/ballyhea-GAA.html

Instagram – The club can now be followed on Instagram. To see the latest club pictures go to ballyheagaaclub.

Community Alert

Ballyhea Community Alert has successfully set up a Text Alert Network to immediately alert our community when an incident occurs. Prompt information to and from Gardaí deters criminal activity. If you are interested in becoming a member of our Text Alert Network please phone any of the following people for information and sign up details – Phil Ryan 087 2937465, Pat Daly 086 1220114, James Horgan 087 2572271, Willie Meaney 087 1936842, Con Walsh 086 8570355. The fee for this service is €10 annually.

BUTTEVANT

Bus Shelters

For some time now there have requests been made to Cork County Council and Bus Eireann for the provision of bus shelters in Buttevant. News has come to light that work on the shelters will commence in the near future. With the number of people, using the service increasing day-by-day, this news will be welcomed by everybody who uses the service, particularly in inclement weather conditions.

Motorcycle Memorial Run

The annual Mick O’Regan Memorial Motorcycle Run has been arranged to take place this year on Saturday August 16th. This annual event, was also affected by Covid-19 restrictions, In a limited capacity, over the past two years.

This is the 10th annual holding of the event and will no doubt be well supported. Sign-in headquarters is Kit Roches Bar from 10.00a.m., and the run will set out at 12.30pm (lunchtime). The beneficiary of this annual event is Pieta House, whose staff and officials do untold work for those affected by mental health issues. Entry is by donation, and all monies collected will be donated to Pieta House, and will add to the many thousands, of monies this group has donated over the past ten years. Your support will be greatly appreciated.

Holidays

Now that the majority of schools are closed for their summer holidays, there will be many young people, around the public roads and play areas. Do keep a watchful eye out as you travel about, so observe, all movements, of pedestrains, and traffic, while you are travelling, by whatever means.

Lisgriffin Church

The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Lisgriffin celebrates 125 years of service to the parish of Buttevant this year. The church in Lisgriffin was consecrated by the then Bishop of Cloyne, Bishop Browne on 8th December, 1897, which was the feast of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The church continues to be a main stay, in the parish, down through the years, and serves the parish, accordingly.

Cahirmee Fair

What with the lifting of the Covid-19-restrictions, and life returning to some form of normality, the annual Cahirmee Fair returned to streets of Buttevant this year. On Tuesday, July 12th last, the fair was in full swing, and there was some gathering of people and their animals some three or four days before the actual event.

Traders, dealers, visitors, and the general public, visited the fair, which has occurred, for centuries, and is part of, local folklore, and history. This is also a great occassion, when friendships, are renewed, and memories, are re-kindled,and emigrants, return home, on holidays, for the occassion.

This year, the numbers, of the general public, appeared to be minimal, compared with previous years, even though there seemed to be an abundance of equine animals, available. There also seemed to be a good deal of sales done, previous to the fair day. Perhaps people were a little apprehensive, with the presence, of covid still prevelant. No doubt, the fair attendance, will return, to previous numbers, in the coming years.

Religious news

Fr., Eugene Baker, P.P., has returned to Parish Duty, following a recent break.

Soccer Club Summer Camp

Buttevant soccer club again this year held its annual summer soccer camp, which was an astounding success. This year the camp was held, between the dates of July 4 to 8 inclusive.

Takewon-Do Club

The art of Takewon-Do is a very useful and disciplined form of self-development and protection method which can be used to protect one’s own person, should the occassion arise.

Classes in this fine art are held on Tuesday evenings in Buttevant Community Council Hall, between the hours of 6.30p.m. and 8.30p.m. for various age groups. All details, can be had by contacting 087 94279763.

Heritage Group

Buttevant Heritage Group has revised its programme, following the Covid-19 restrictions. The group has planned, a Heritage Festival to take place over the weekend of July 2nd and July 3rd inclusive.

An extravagant programme of events will take place, with something to entertain all age groups, and keep all, and sundry, entertained.

This promises to be a great occassion, so your support will be greatly appreciated. More details will be made public nearer the appointed date

Bingo

The weekly, bingo session, continues to be held in, Buttevant G.A.A., hall, in Monday nights’ with all the usual games, associated with these sessions. There is a substantial “BIngo Jackpot”, to be won, or shared, by some lucky players. The jackpot has passed the €7,000 total, and will continue to rise, until won by some lucky attendees. Games commence, at 8.00p.m.

Walking Club

The Buttevant Weekly Walking Club, continues to meet on Monday, and Wednesday, evenings, beginning at 7.00p.m. The club meets at Scoil Mhuire Na Trocaire School, and is open to those who wish to exercise leisurely and comfortably at their own pace. Details can be had by contacting Laura on 086 402609. HI-vis and luminous clothing is advisable.

Folk Group

Buttevant Folk Group continues to rehearse on Tuesday evenings in Buttevant Church. Face masks are required at rehearsal and Masses. The group meets between the hours of 7.00p.m., and 7.50p.m. New members are always welcome.

Dance Academy

The Radcliffe Dance Academy continues its weekly dance classes, under R.A.D., syllabus instruction, in Buttevant Community Hall on Friday evenings, under the tutorship and supervision of Ms Lesley Ann Radcliffe, a qualified tutor and co-ordinatior. Further details can be had by contacting 087 1201001.

Ukrainian visitors

With the continuing war raging in the Ukraine, Buttevant has become home to several members of the Ukranian community. These people have added a new dimension to local life in the area, and are a very colourful, and indigenous community. They have settled into the local community, and with the war continuing in their homeland, they will be with us for some time to come. Let us all make their stay here warm hearted, welcoming and comforting for them, whilst they are with us. It will be some time before they are able to return to their homeland, and begin re-building their country.

Running Club

Buttevant Running Club continues its training sessions on Tuesday and Thursday, evenings, congregating at the local Co-Op store on the Charleville road. Assembly time is 7.15p.m., and is confined to over-18-year olds. Further details can be had by contacting the club’s Facebook page or email buttevantrunning club@gmail.com.

Local Lotto Draw

The local weekly lotto draw promoted by Buttevant Soccer Club takes place on Thursday nights at the club’s pavilion on New Street, Buttevant. The winning or sharing of the monetary jackpot rests on the choice of four lucky numbers to match the four numbers drawn on draw night. The jackpot is now approaching €7,800, and will continue to rise until won by some lucky entrant.

Post Office

Buttevant Post Office continues continues to be, an integral part of, community life, in the town, and surrounding locality. The local post office offers numerous postal services to the public, and also offers banking services, from several of the prominent banks in the Irish banking system.

The post office offers same day cash withdrawals, cash lodgements, Cheque lodgements and many other banking services. Do support your local post office, which is a lifeline for the local community.

Dorada School Of Dance

Classes for the locally based Dorada School of Dance continue each weekend in Buttevant Community Council Hall, at the usual appointed times. Class times and further information can be had by contacting Theresa on 087 2424143.

St Vincent De Paul

The Buttevant Conference of Saint Vincent de Paul has a designated mobile number, where those in need can apply for assistance, in confidence. All information can be had by contacting 086 0209477. Also, visit www.svp.ie.

Religious news

The 6.30p.m. Mass, for the month of August will take place in Buttevant Church. Weekday Masses, in Buttevant, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday @ 10a.m. No Mass on, Thursdays.

In Lisgriffin, Tuesdays at 10a.m. Weekend Masses, in Buttevant, on Saturday, 6.30p.m.(Dec., Feb., April., June., August., and Oct.) in Lisgriffin, Saturday 6.30p.m.,(Jan.,March., May., July., Sept., November).

Be Aware

Do keep an eye out for your living alone, infirm, or elderly neighbour.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended, to those who have suffered a bereavement, or personal loss, recently. Well Wishes

Well Wishes

Well Wishes go to those who are ill, at home. or in hospital, at this time. Hope you all, will be well again soon.