Around the Districts: Ballyhea and Buttevant

Dromagh National School children who recently received their First Holy Communion are pictured with Fr. Tom Leane PP, their Teachers Edel Sheehan and Kate Mannix and SNA Siobhán Kelleher.

BALLYHEA

Church Notes

The month of May is Dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Confessions are heard on request. Exposition and Benediction after Mass on Thursday.

The Rosary is recited before Daily Mass and after the 8.30 Sunday Mass the Irish Catholic (€2.50) Sacred Heart Messenger (€2) Donate at ballyheaparish.com.

Readers for Sunday Mass – Saturday, May 21, 7.30 p.m. Louisa Carroll. Sunday, May 22, 11 a.m. Sheila Fennessy.

Rota for Flowers – Breda Crowley (May 21) followed by Angela Ryan (May 28 and June 4)

Lenten and Easter Offerings – Thanks to all who sent in their Offerings which are much appreciated. Late offerings may still be made.

Easter Blessing of Homes – If you would like to have your home blessed, please leave your details into the sacristy so that a suitable time may be arranged, or contact 086 3016859.

Cork County Council Grant – Many thanks to Cork County Council for a Grant of €900.00 towards the Insurance for the hall last year.

Tax Rebate Forms – Tax Rebate Renewal Forms for were delivered some time ago, please sign and return before May 31.

First Holy Communion – Congratulations to the children who received their First Holy Communion: Sophia Carey, Bronagh Curtin, Lauren Cussen, Grace Holton, Holly Kennedy, Robyn Manning, Grace Mortell, Amelia O’Leary, Belle Pitman, Pippa Rose Watson, Savannah Williamson, Jack Crowley, Jack Davern, Óisin Dick, Cillian Flynn, Harry Kearney, Noah Lilly, Patrick Moskal, Ryan Mulcahy, Michael O’Brien, Aidan O’Connor, Will O’Flaherty, Elliott O’Riordan, Gearóid O’Riordan, and Shane Ryan.

Many thanks to their parents, teachers and staff at Ballyhea National School. Special thanks to the choir, altar servers, floral decorators, and sacristans.

GAA club notes

Lotto – The numbers drawn on May 14 were 10, 18, 20. There was no winner of the jackpot of €8,200. Lucky-dip winners of €30 each: Áine Griffin Ardpatrick c/o Áine Griffin, Jamie Browne c/o Jeremiah Browne, Anna O’Shea c/o Ger O’Shea.

Next draw is Saturday, May 21, for a jackpot of €8,300. Get your tickets before 5 p.m. on Saturday from Costcutters Ballyhea, Corbett Court, The Idle Hour or from any of the ticket sellers or they can be purchased online at play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=199#Anchor Thank you for your continued support.

Due to the continuing Covid 19 situation and to ensure transparency and integrity in the lottery draw, the club have decided to hold the lottery draw on Saturday nights. The first three numbers of the National Lottery Main Draw will be the jackpot numbers. If a number higher than 42 is drawn in the first three, the draw will continue with the next number drawn under 42.

The club appreciates the support of lottery players and supporters during these difficult times and are very grateful for your continued support. Keep safe and the best of luck in draw.

Congratulations Ciaran – Congratulations to Ciaran O’Regan, who was standby referee/lineman for the recent Munster Minor Hurling Final.

Football Kicking Competition – The results of the football kicking competition are as follows: Representing the club at under-12: James Ronan, Ben Ronan and Paraic Crowley. Under-13: Danny MacNamara, Finn Curtin and Leon Barrett. Under-14: Alex Kennedy, Tiernan Walsh and Daniel Mackessy. Well done, boys.

Golf classic – Date for your diary: Ballyhea GAA golf classic will be held on Friday, June 10, in Charleville Golf Club. Looking forward to seeing you again for what will be another great occasion for the club.

Cúl Camp – Ballyhea GAA are hosting a Kellogg’s Cúl Camp from Monday, July 11, to Friday, July 15. This is open for boys and girls from 6-13 years. The entry cost is €75 for first child, €60 for second child and €50 for third and each subsequent child. Each participant will receive a jersey, ¼ zip and backpack. Bookings can be made at kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie. If you have any queries please contact Ger O’Shea 087 8237697. Early booking is recommended.

County Championship Draw – Ballyhea Senior hurlers were drawn against Carrigtwohill, Bride Rovers and Ballymartle for the 2022 Cork County Senior ‘A’ Hurling Championship.

Club Membership – Having been ratified at the recent AGM Club Membership for 2022 is €25 for each Juvenile, €25 for students, €50 per adult or €100 for family (two adults and all children under-18).

Online Shop – The club’s online shop is proving to be very popular. All the latest club gear can be purchased from the O’Neill’s website. Check it out at oneills.com/shop-by-team/GAA/ireland/ballyhea-GAA.html

Instagram – The club can now be followed on Instagram. To see the latest club pictures go to ballyheagaaclub.

Community Alert

Ballyhea Community Alert has successfully set up a Text Alert Network to immediately alert our community when an incident occurs. Prompt information to and from Gardaí deters criminal activity. If you are interested in becoming a member of our Text Alert Network please phone any of the following people for information and sign up details – Phil Ryan 087 2937465, Pat Daly 086 1220114, James Horgan 087 2572271, Willie Meaney 087 1936842, Con Walsh 086 8570355. The fee for this service is €10 annually.

BUTTEVANT

Cahirmee Fair

What with the lifting of the Covid-19-restrictions, and life returning to some form of normality, there is great expectation that the annual Cahirmee Fair will return to the streets of Buttevant this year.

There is great support,and great welcome for this ancient and world famous fair, but there is also some non-welcoming opinions towards the event taking place. Whether there is for or against the fair taking place, Cahirmee fair will take place, as there is no governing body overseeing the world-renown gathering.

Traders, dealers, visitors and the general public will visit the fair which has occurred for centuries, and is part of local folklore and history. This is also a great occassion when friendships are renewed and memories are re-kindled and emigrants return home on holidays for the occassion.

No doubt, in due course those in authority will decide what arrangements will be put in place, regarding traffic re-routing, and general public safety etc.

Soccer club summer camp

Buttevant soccer club is again this year holding its annual summer soccer camp under the auspices of the Football Association of Ireland.

This year the camp will be held, between the dates of July 4th and July 8th inclusive. The cost is €80 per child with special rates for additional family members.

Entry forms can be had, from Steves Barber Shop, Main Street, Buttevant and also from John Curtin and Declan Finn. Closing date for entry forms is May 27th with entry fees being paid by that closing date also.

Takewon-Do Club

The art of Takewon-Do is a very useful and disciplined form of self-development and protection method which can be used to protect one’s own person, should the occassion arise.

Classes in this fine art are held on Tuesday evenings in Buttevant Community Council Hall, between the hours of 6.30p.m. and 8.30p.m. for various age groups. All details, can be had by contacting 087 94279763.

Heritage Group

Buttevant Heritage Group has revised its programme, following the Covid-19 restrictions. The group has planned, a Heritage Festival to take place over the weekend of July 2nd and July 3rd inclusive.

An extravagant programme of events will take place, with something to entertain all age groups, and keep all, and sundry, entertained.

Thispromises to be a great occassion, so your support will be greatly appreciated. More details will be made public nearer the appointed date.

Holy Communion

The sacrament of Holy Communion was administered to the relevant pupils of Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire, Buttevant on Saturday May 21st in Saint Marys’ Church, Buttevant. The sun shone brightly, on all who attended.

Templemary Holy Well

The annual Mass, in Templemary Holy Well, Lisgriffin, Buttevant took place on Friday May 20th. This area was in olden times a former Church for the local people. The local Holy Well committee are to be congratulated for their continuous work in keeping the area in great condition.

Bingo

The weekly, bingo session, continues to be held in, Buttevant G.A.A., hall, in Monday nights’ with all the usual games, associated with these sessions. There is a substantial “BIngo Jackpot”, to be won, or shared, by some lucky players. The jackpot has passed the €7,000 total, and will continue to rise, until won by some lucky attendees. Games commence, at 8.00p.m.

Walking Club

The Buttevant Weekly Walking Club, continues to meet on Monday, and Wednesday, evenings, beginning at 7.00p.m. The club meets at Scoil Mhuire Na Trocaire School, and is open to those who wish to exercise leisurely and comfortably at their own pace. Details can be had by contacting Laura on 086 402609. HI-vis and luminous clothing is advisable.

Folk Group

Buttevant Folk Group continues to rehearse on Tuesday evenings in Buttevant Church. Face masks are required at rehearsal and Masses. The group meets between the hours of 7.00p.m., and 7.50p.m. New members are always welcome.

Dance Academy

The Radcliffe Dance Academy continues its weekly dance classes, under R.A.D., syllabus instruction, in Buttevant Community Hall on Friday evenings, under the tutorship and supervision of Ms Lesley Ann Radcliffe, a qualified tutor and co-ordinatior. Further details can be had by contacting 087 1201001.

Running Club

Buttevant Running Club continues its training sessions on Tuesday and Thursday, evenings, congregating at the local Co-Op store on the Charleville road. Assembly time is 7.15p.m., and is confined to over-18-year olds. Further details can be had by contacting the club’s Facebook page or email buttevantrunning club@gmail.com.

Local Lotto Draw

The local weekly lotto draw promoted by Buttevant Soccer Club takes place on Thursday nights at the club’s pavilion on New Street, Buttevant. The winning or sharing of the monetary jackpot rests on the choice of four lucky numbers to match the four numbers drawn on draw night. The jackpot is now approaching €6,500, and will continue to rise until won by some lucky entrant.

Post Office

Buttevant Post Office continues continues to be, an integral part of, community life, in the town, and surrounding locality. The local post office offers numerous postal services to the public, and also offers banking services, from several of the prominent banks in the Irish banking system. The post office offers same day cash withdrawals, cash lodgements, Cheque lodgements and many other banking services. Do support your local post office, which is a lifeline for the local community.

Dorada School Of Dance

Classes for the locally based Dorada School of Dance continue each weekend in Buttevant Community Council Hall, at the usual appointed times. Class times and further information can be had by contacting Theresa on 087 2424143.

St Vincent De Paul

The Buttevant Conference of Saint Vincent de Paul has a designated mobile number, where those in need can apply for assistance, in confidence. All information can be had by contacting 086 0209477. Also, visit www.svp.ie.

Religious

The 6.30p.m. Mass for the month of May will take place in Lisgriffin Church.

Weekday Masses: in Buttevant, on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 10a.m. No Mass on Thursdays. In Lisgriffin, Tuesdays at 10a.m.

Weekend Masses: in Buttevant, on Saturday 6.30p.m.(Dec., Feb., April., June., August., and Oct.) In Lisgriffin, Saturday 6.30p.m.,(Jan.,March., May., July., Sept., November).

Trocaire boxes, can be returned to, either of the local Churches, or the Parochial House.

Be Aware

Do keep an eye out for your living alone, infirm, or elderly neighbour.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended, to those who have suffered a bereavement, or personal loss, recently. Well Wishes

Well Wishes

