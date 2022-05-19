Around the Districts: Ballyhea and Buttevant

Brothers Finbarr Carroll (Freemount) far left in photo and Michael Carroll (home on holidays from USA) far right in photo singing at the music session in O'Brien's Bar Liscarroll lately. There's a Traditional music session in O'Brien's Bar Liscarroll, this Thursday evening 19th May from 8pm. All welcome to join in or just sit back and enjoy the singing and music session

Meeting up after the North Cork Creamery AGM in Cullen were Ned O'Connor, James O'Riordan, Kilbrin; Padraig O'Driscoll, North Cork and T J Murphy, Castlemagner. Picture John Tarrant

BALLYHEA

Church Notes

The month of May is Dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Confessions are heard on request. Exposition and Benediction after Mass on Thursday.

The Rosary is recited before Daily Mass and after the 8.30 Sunday Mass the Irish Catholic (€2.50) Sacred Heart Messenger (€2) Donate at ballyheaparish.com.

Readers for Sunday Mass – Saturday, May 14, 7.30 p.m. Maria McInerney; Sunday, May 15, 11 a.m. Mary Byrne.

Rota for Flowers – Breda Crowley (14 and April 21), and thanks to Bernie and Triona Crowley.

Easter Blessing of Homes – If you would like to have your home blessed, please leave your details into the sacristy so that a suitable time may be arranged, or contact 086 3016859.

Church gate collections – No church gate collection taken up at St Mary’s Church, Ballyhea is endorsed by the parish. Any group or organisation intending to collect outside the church gates are asked to present copies of their permits in the sacristy, together with copies of letters of authorisation of those collecting on their behalf. This should be done before the collection commences.

Ballyhea National School

Enrolment forms are now available for September 2022. Please contact the office for more information at 063 81086 or by email to ballyhea.ias@gmail.com.

GAA club notes

Lotto – The numbers drawn on May 7 were 1, 31, 35. There was no winner of the jackpot of €8,100. Lucky-dip winners of €30 each: Timothy Drinan Cork c/o Connie Brassill, Áine Griffin Ardpatrick c/o Áine Griffin, Martin Lane Ballyhea c/o Costcutters Ballyhea.

Next draw is Saturday, May 14, for a jackpot of €8,200. Get your tickets before 5 p.m. on Saturday from Costcutters Ballyhea, Corbett Court, The Idle Hour or from any of the ticket sellers or they can be purchased online at play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=199#Anchor Thank you for your continued support.

Due to the continuing Covid 19 situation and to ensure transparency and integrity in the lottery draw, the club have decided to hold the lottery draw on Saturday nights. The first three numbers of the National Lottery Main Draw will be the jackpot numbers. If a number higher than 42 is drawn in the first three, the draw will continue with the next number drawn under 42.

The club appreciates the support of lottery players and supporters during these difficult times and are very grateful for your continued support. Keep safe and the best of luck in draw.

Golf classic – Date for your diary: Ballyhea GAA golf classic will be held on Friday, June 10, in Charleville Golf Club. Looking forward to seeing you again for what will be another great occasion for the club.

Cúl Camp – Ballyhea GAA are hosting a Kellogg’s Cúl Camp from Monday, July 11, to Friday, July 15. This is open for boys and girls from six to 13 years. The entry cost is €75 for first child, €60 for second child and €50 for third and each subsequent child. Each participant will receive a jersey, ¼ zip and backpack. Bookings can be made at kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie.

If you have any queries please contact Ger O’Shea 087 8237697. Early booking is recommended.

County Championship Draw – Ballyhea Senior hurlers were drawn against Carrigtwohill, Bride Rovers and Ballymartle for the 2022 Cork County Senior ‘A’ Hurling Championship.

Club Membership – Having been ratified at the recent AGM Club Membership for 2022 is €25 for each Juvenile, €25 for students, €50 per adult or €100 for family (two adults and all children under-18).

Online Shop – The club’s online shop is proving to be very popular. All the latest club gear can be purchased from the O’Neill’s website. Check it out at oneills.com/shop-by-team/GAA/ireland/ballyhea-GAA.html

Instagram – The club can now be followed on Instagram. To see the latest club pictures go to ballyheagaaclub.

Camogie club

Under-10 training and older groups have returned to training. U.6 and U.8’s are also back on Saturday mornings. New members welcome. Contact Edel, club secretary at 087 249 86 48 for more information.

Community Alert

Ballyhea Community Alert has successfully set up a Text Alert Network to immediately alert our community when an incident occurs. Prompt information to and from Gardaí deters criminal activity. If you are interested in becoming a member of our Text Alert Network please phone any of the following people for information and sign up details – Phil Ryan 087 2937465, Pat Daly 086 1220114, James Horgan 087 2572271, Willie Meaney 087 1936842, Con Walsh 086 8570355. The fee for this service is €10 annually.

BUTTEVANT

Four Mile Road Race

Buttevant Road Race Club held their annual 4-Mile road race last Friday evening, May 13th. There was a fantastic entry, for the race, and there was also an abundance, of spectators. A great deal of work, organisation, and hard graft, went into the occassion, and the organisers, deserve great credit, for their outlay. The registration link, for the club is popurace.ie/race/Buttevant-roc-4-mile-2022-Other information, can be found on, DM-Facebook/Instagram, or buttevantrc@gmail.com.

Takewon-Do Club

The art of Takewon-Do is a very useful and disciplined form of self-development and protection method which can be used to protect one’s own person, should the occassion arise.

Classes in this fine art are held on Tuesday evenings in Buttevant Community Council Hall, between the hours of 6.30p.m. and 8.30p.m. for various age groups. All details, can be had by contacting 087 94279763.

Cemetery Mass

The annual Cemetery Mass will be held in Saint Brigids Cemetery, Buttevant, on Wednesday May 18th at 8.00p.m. All who have relatives interred in the cemetery are welcome to attend. As there are many people from other areas also buried in this cemetery, please inform relatives from other parishes of this Mass.

Holy Communion

The sacrament of Holy Communion will be administered to the relevant pupils of Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire, Buttevant this Saturday May 21st in Saint Marys’ Church, Buttevant, commencing at 10a.m.

Templemary Holy Well

The annual Mass in Templemary Holy Well, Lisgriffin, Buttevant, will take place, on Friday May 20th at 8.00p.m. This area was in olden times a former Church.

Bingo

The weekly, bingo session, continues to be held in, Buttevant G.A.A., hall, in Monday nights’ with all the usual games, associated with these sessions. There is a substantial “BIngo Jackpot”, to be won, or shared, by some lucky players. The jackpot, has passed the €7000 total, and will continue to rise, until won by some lucky attendees. Games commence, at 8.00p.m.

Walking Club

The Buttevant Weekly Walking Club, continues to meet on Monday, and Wednesday, evenings, beginning at 7.00p.m. The club meets at Scoil Mhuire Na Trocaire School, and is open to those who wish to exercise leisurely and comfortably at their own pace. Details can be had by contacting Laura on 086 402609. HI-vis and luminous clothing is advisable.

Folk Group

Buttevant Folk Group continues to rehearse on Tuesday evenings in Buttevant Church. Face masks are required at rehearsal and Masses. The group meets between the hours of 7.00p.m., and 7.50p.m. New members are always welcome.

Dance Academy

The Radcliffe Dance Academy continues its weekly dance classes, under R.A.D., syllabus instruction, in Buttevant Community Hall on Friday evenings, under the tutorship and supervision of Ms Lesley Ann Radcliffe, a qualified tutor and co-ordinatior. Further details can be had by contacting 087 1201001.

Running Club

Buttevant Running Club continues its training sessions on Tuesday and Thursday, evenings, congregating at the local Co-Op store on the Charleville road. Assembly time is 7.15p.m., and is confined to over-18-year olds. Further details can be had by contacting the club’s Facebook page or email buttevantrunning club@gmail.com.

Local Lotto Draw

The local weekly lotto draw promoted by Buttevant Soccer Club takes place on Thursday nights at the club’s pavilion on New Street, Buttevant. The winning, or sharing of the monetary jackpot rests on the choice of four lucky numbers to match the four numbers drawn on draw night. The jackpot is now approaching €6,400, and will continue to rise until won by some lucky entrant.

Post Office

Buttevant Post Office continues continues to be, an integral part of, community life, in the town, and surrounding locality. The local post office offers numerous postal services to the public, and also offers banking services, from several of the prominent banks in the Irish banking system. The post office offers same day cash withdrawals, cash lodgements, Cheque lodgements and many other banking services.

Dorada School Of Dance

Classes for the locally based Dorada School of Dance continue each weekend in Buttevant Community Council Hall, at the usual appointed times. Class times and further information can be had by contacting Theresa on 087 2424143.

St Vincent De Paul

The Buttevant Conference of Saint Vincent de Paul has a designated mobile number, where those in need can apply for assistance, in confidence. All information can be had by contacting 086 0209477. Also, visit www.svp.ie.

Religious

The 6.30p.m. Mass for the month of May will take place in Lisgriffin Church. Weekday Masses: in Buttevant, on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 10a.m. No Mass on Thursdays. In Lisgriffin, Tuesdays at 10a.m. Weekend Masses: in Buttevant, on Saturday 6.30p.m.(Dec., Feb., April., June., August., and Oct.) In Lisgriffin, Saturday 6.30p.m.,(Jan.,March., May., July., Sept., November). Trocaire boxes, can be returned to, either of the local Churches, or the Parochial House.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended, to those who have suffered a bereavement, or personal loss, recently.

Well Wishes

Well Wishes go to those who are ill, at home. or in hospital, at this time. Hope you all, will be well again soon.