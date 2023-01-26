Around the Districts: Ballyhea and Banteer

BALLYHEA

Church news

Mass Times – Friday, January 27, 10 a.m.; Saturday, January 28, 10 a.m. and 7.30 p.m. Vigil; Sunday, January 29, 8.30 a.m., and 11 a.m.; Monday the 30th midday; Tuesday, January 31, midday; Wednesday, February 1, midday; Thursday, February 2, 10 a.m. Latin; Friday, February 3, 10 a.m.; Saturday, February 4, 10 a.m. and 7.30 p.m. Vigil Mass; Sunday, February 5, 8.30 a.m., and 11 a.m.

Adoration and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament will take place after 10 a.m. Mass on Thursday. Confessions are heard on request.

Receiving Holy Communion – Only those receiving Holy Communion should approach the Altar and only on a seat-by-seat basis.

Feastdays for the coming week – Monday, January 30, St Aiden, bishop; Tuesday, January 31, St John Bosco, priest; Wednesday, February 1, St Bridgid, abbess, Secondary Parton of Ireland; Thursday, February 2, The Presentation of the Lord; Friday, February 3, St Blaise, bishop and martyr; Saturday, February 4, Mass of the Blessed Virgin Mary; Sunday, February 5, fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time.

Candlemas Day – Offerings of candles for the Altar and oil for the Sanctuary Lamp may be left into the sacristy. Candles to be blessed for home use may also be left into the sacristy, please label these with your name as they will be blessed at Mass on Candlemas Day February 2.

February Sick Calls – The February sick calls will be attended to on Friday, February 3, at the usual time.

Irish Catholic Newspaper/Sacred Heart Messenger – The Irish Catholic newspaper and the Sacred Heart Messenger are available in the Porch for purchase. Irish Catholic €2.50. Sacred Heart Messenger €2. Money for these purchases should be put into the box marked Church Maintenance in the Porch. Thank you.

Sympathy Mass cards, Mass Bouquet cards are also available for purchase in the Porch.

Ballyhea Parish Christmas annual – Copies of the Ballyhea Parish Christmas annual are on sale in the church Porch. Price €5 each. Well worth a read

Readers – Saturday, January 29: Louisa Carroll. Sunday, January 30: Sheila Fennessy. Saturday, February 4: Elizabeth Ryan. Sunday, February 5: Sarah Barrett.

Booked Anniversary Masses – Booked Anniversary Masses are accepted on the understanding that Funeral Masses and month’s mind Masses take precedence.

Church gate collections – No church gate collection taken up at St Mary’s Church, Ballyhea is endorsed by the parish. Any group or organisation intending to collect outside the church gates are asked to present copies of their permits in the sacristy, together with copies of letters of authorisation of those collecting on their behalf. This should be done before the collection commences.

Car Raffle

Despite a huge effort from the committee and volunteers the target for the ticket sales has not been met for the car raffle. Due to the terms of the Lottery Licence the raffle cannot proceed at present and for this reason the draw will now take place in April 2023 with a new date for the raffle to be confirmed. A big thank you to everyone for your patience and continued support in the fundraising needed to complete the Pre-School.

Ballyhea National School

Enrolment forms for September 2023 are available by calling to the office at Ballyhea NS or by sending an email to Ballyhea.ias@gmail.com.

Completed forms to be returned by February 3. Prospective parents may contact the school for further information at 063 81086.

GAA club notes

Lotto – The numbers drawn on January 21 were 7, 29, 32. There was no winner of the jackpot of €11,700. Lucky-dip winners of €30 each: Paudie Morrissey c/o Mike Morrissey, Noreen Clancy c/o Online lotto, Tom Moloney c/o Jim Codd.

Next draw is on Saturday, January 28, for a jackpot of €11,800. Get your tickets before 5 p.m. on Saturday from Costcutters Ballyhea, Corbett Court, The Idle Hour or from any of the ticket sellers or they can be purchased online at play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=199#Anchor Thank you for your continued support.

Due to the continuing Covid 19 situation and to ensure transparency and integrity in the lottery draw, the club have decided to hold the lottery draw on Saturday nights. The first three numbers of the National Lottery Main Draw will be the jackpot numbers. If a number higher than 42 is drawn in the first three, the draw will continue with the next number drawn under 42.

The club appreciates the support of lottery players and supporters during these difficult times and are very grateful for your continued support. Keep safe and the best of luck in draw.

Online Shop – The club’s online shop is proving to be very popular. All the latest club gear can be purchased from the O’Neill’s website. Check it out at oneills.com/shop-by-team/GAA/ireland/ballyhea-GAA.html

Instagram – The club can now be followed on Instagram. To see the latest club pictures go to ballyheagaaclub.

Camogie club news

Ballyhea GAA/Camogie are holding a victory social to honour the under-15s, under-16s and Junior County Championship winning teams on Saturday, February 4, in the Charleville Park Hotel. Proceedings commence at 7 p.m. with DJ to follow. Tickets are €45 each and can be purchased from Una Hickey, Deirdre Duane, Audrey Morrissey and Ger O’Shea. All support welcome.

‘Ballyhea in Black and White’

A new Publication ‘Ballyhea in Black and White’ is a collection of memories from local photographer Michael McGrath and photos that have been collected. It features some great GAA and camogie memories from down through the years. Books can be purchased at Costcutters shop in Ballyhea for €20.

Calendars

Ballyhea County Champions 2023 Calendars are now available, €5 each or three for €10. These are available from Eamon Morrissey or Ger O’Shea.

Community Employment Scheme

Ballyhea GAA are looking for two people to join this scheme. Male and Female can apply and to qualify you must be in receipt of social welfare for a minimum of 12 months. Anyone interested please apply to any committee member of Ballyhea GAA.

Thank You

Ballyhea Community Council would like to thank everybody who supported their recent tractor run for Marymount Milford Hospice.

Also, thank you to the Corbett Court, the volunteers who helped with traffic management, the Gardaí, everybody who did the bucket collection in Charleville and Kilmallock, William Casey the Photographer and Sharon for face painting.

Community Alert

Ballyhea Community Alert has successfully set up a Text Alert Network to immediately alert our community when an incident occurs. Prompt information to and from Gardaí deters criminal activity. If you are interested in becoming a member of our Text Alert Network please phone any of the following people for information and sign up details – Phil Ryan 087 2937465, Pat Daly 086 1220114, James Horgan 087 2572271, Willie Meaney 087 1936842, Con Walsh 086 8570355. The fee for this service is €10 annually.

BANTEER

Congratulations to Una Twohig

Congratulations to Una Twohig,Captain of the Naomh Abhan Ladies football team (and originally from Banteer) who are the 2022 Cork and Munster Ladies Junior Football Champions. Una was awarded the Cork’s 96fm and C103 GAA Sport Star of the month for December this past week. Well done Una from all in Banteer

Ballymaquirke Junction

A contract has now been signed to undertake a programme of safety works at Ballymaquirke road junction and work is to start shortly

The works will cost in the region of 4 million euro and are due to commence in the coming weeks. A new roundabout will be built at Ballymaquirke which is a very busy junction and has seen numerous serious incidents over the years.

Following a public meeting hosted by the local Banteer Lyre and Districts Community Council at the Glen Theatre in March 2018 to highlight the major safety issues and the need to do something, Chairman Rory O Driscoll Secretary Rose Cronin and PRO Denis Withers welcomed the news this week and paid thanks to all involved.

Cork GAA Draw Rebels’ Bounty 2023

The first draw will take place at the end of February 2023 (January & February Draws).

Questionnaire

Banteer Lyre and Districts Community Council have a questionnaire for our locality to complete by December 2022.

Your Community Your Voice! IRD Duhallow is conducting a survey of the quality of life, sense of place, local amenities and facilities. The findings will help local community groups to formulate their plans for their community and will feed into the strategy for the region. The survey only takes a brief few minutes and all within the region are encouraged to please complete it. To access the survey click on the following link: https://forms.gle/guxd3ieiyNFYY4LA6

Responses are confidential and anonymous. Dr Brendan O’Keeffe has exclusive access to this database, and he will collate the findings for the communities that participated in the IRD Duhallow Smart Villages Training Programme (during autumn 2022). The results will be circulated to the community groups in spring 2023.

This questionnaire is open to everybody in the community–of all ages, as all views and perspectives are important, but it should not be circulated to minors without the consent of their parents/ guardians, teachers or designated youth leaders. Link address below

Banteer Bingo

Bingo is played at Banteer Community Centre every Tuesday night at 8:30, playing for jackpot of €4,200. Looking forward to seeing everyone.

Thank you

Banteer Lyre & District Community Council would like to thank Banteer Drama Group who presented a cheque for €1,100 to Chairman Rory O Driscoll.

Glen Theatre events

Upcoming events: Monday 6 February 2023: Special Concenious “Bluegrass Band”. Saturday 11 February 2023: Phelin Drew “Songs and Stories of Dublin”. Saturday 11 March 2023: Jack Rourke. Saturday 25 March 2023: Ann Gildea “How to Get to menapause and enjoy it”.