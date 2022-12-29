Around the Districts: Ballyhea and Banteer

BALLYHEA

Church news

Mass Times – Thursday the 29th 10 a.m.; Friday the 30th 10 a.m.; Saturday the 31st 10 a.m. and 7.30 p.m. Vigil Mass; Sunday, January 1, 8.30 a.m., and 11 a.m.

Adoration and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament will take place after midday Mass on Thursday. Confessions are heard on request.

Receiving Holy Communion – Only those receiving Holy Communion should approach the Altar and only on a seat-by-seat basis.

Feastdays for the coming week: Thursday the 29th St Thomas Becket, bishop and martyr; Friday the 30th the feast of the Holy Family; Saturday the 31st St Sylvester, pope; Sunday, January 1, Mary, The Holy Mother of God.

Christmas Wishes – The parish priest would like to take this opportunity to wish everybody a very happy and peaceful Christmas and to thank you all for your generous support throughout the year.

All collections on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are for the support of the clergy, please give as generously as you can.

Irish Catholic Newspaper/Sacred Heart Messenger – The Irish Catholic newspaper and the Sacred Heart Messenger are available in the Porch for purchase. Irish Catholic €2.50 Sacred Heart Messenger €2. Money for these purchases should be put into the box marked Church Maintenance in the Porch. Thank you.

Sympathy Mass cards, Mass Bouquet cards are also available for purchase in the Porch.

Ballyhea Parish Christmas annual – Copies of the Ballyhea Parish Christmas annual are on sale. Price €5 each Well worth a read.

January Sick Calls – The January sick calls will be attended to on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the usual times.

Readers – Saturday, December 31, Louisa Carroll. Sunday, January 1, Mary Byrne.

Church gate collections – No church gate collection taken up at St Mary’s Church, Ballyhea is endorsed by the parish. Any group or organisation intending to collect outside the church gates are asked to present copies of their permits in the sacristy, together with copies of letters of authorisation of those collecting on their behalf. This should be done before the collection commences.

Ballyhea Preschool – New Build

Ballyhea Pre-school committee are so appreciative of all the support that everyone has given and the building of the new pre-school is continuing at pace and on time nearing the roofing stage. Once again thank you to everyone for your support and especially to the committee and volunteers working tirelessly to ensure its completion.

GAA club news

Lotto – The numbers drawn on December 17 were 23, 37, 42. There was no winner of the jackpot of €11,300. Lucky-dip winners of €30 each: Eamon O’Sullivan c/o Tadhg Mortell, Timmy Shanahan c/o Willie Shanahan, Marie O’Connell c/o Corbett Court.

Next draw is on Saturday, December 31, for a jackpot of €11,400. Get your tickets before 5 p.m. on Saturday from Costcutters Ballyhea, Corbett Court, The Idle Hour or from any of the ticket sellers or they can be purchased online at play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=199#Anchor Thank you for your continued support.

Due to the continuing Covid 19 situation and to ensure transparency and integrity in the lottery draw, the club have decided to hold the lottery draw on Saturday nights. The first three numbers of the National Lottery Main Draw will be the jackpot numbers. If a number higher than 42 is drawn in the first three, the draw will continue with the next number drawn under 42.

The club appreciates the support of lottery players and supporters during these difficult times and are very grateful for your continued support. Keep safe and the best of luck in draw.

Online Shop – The club’s online shop is proving to be very popular. All the latest club gear can be purchased from the O’Neill’s website. Check it out at oneills.com/shop-by-team/GAA/ireland/ballyhea-GAA.html

Instagram – The club can now be followed on Instagram. To see the latest club pictures go to ballyheagaaclub.

Camogie club news

Old photographs – Ballyhea camogie club are now collecting any old photos, books or newspaper articles relating to the camogie club down through the years. It would be much appreciated if these could be emailed or given personally to Marguerite Hooper. Email mokellyatits.jnj.com. Looking forward to seeing all pictures and taking a trip down memory lane.

Community Alert

Ballyhea Community Alert has successfully set up a Text Alert Network to immediately alert our community when an incident occurs. Prompt information to and from Gardaí deters criminal activity. If you are interested in becoming a member of our Text Alert Network please phone any of the following people for information and sign up details – Phil Ryan 087 2937465, Pat Daly 086 1220114, James Horgan 087 2572271, Willie Meaney 087 1936842, Con Walsh 086 8570355. The fee for this service is €10 annually.

BANTEER

Sportsfield official opening

The official opening of the new complex at Banteer Community Sportsfield is planned for Saturday 14th Janurary 2023 with Minister Heather Humphries attending more details to follow.

The project is now complete and with an investment of almost €2.2M it provides the Banteer and Duhallow areas with a top class facility that will serve many generations going forward.

The facility includes state of the art new community building with new changing rooms, toilets, disabled facilities, spectator stand area, museum, digital hub and café facility.

With IRD Duhallow as the lead applicant a major grant of €1.3M was approved in Feb 2019 towards the development project from the Government’s Rural Regeneration and Development fund, Project Ireland 2040 under the Department of Community and Rural Development.

A Sports capital grant was also approved along with Leader grants for the inclusion of a renewable energy system, carpark and digital hub in the new building with a grant also from Cork County Council.

The demand for the asto pitch facility is such that the facility has been in use 7 days a week with for example 18-20 games/week being played there in recent weeks.

The inclusion of a digital hub at the facility adds another much-needed service to the area allowing people to work from their home area.

Cork Penny Dinners

Banteer/Lyre Foroige wish to thank all who contributed to the recent collection for Cork Penny Dinners. A huge amount of food and other items were collected and delivered to Cork thanks to Eamon Tarrant and Willie Murphy

Ballymaquirke Junction

A contractor has now been appointed to undertake a programme of safety works at Ballymaquirke road junction and work is to start in the new year

Following a public meeting hosted by the local Banteer Lyre and Districts Community Council at the Glen Theatre in March 2018 to highlight the major safety issues and the need to do something, Chairman Rory O Driscoll Secretary Rose Cronin and PRO Denis Withers welcomed the news this week and paid thanks to all involved.

The project will entail the construction of a roundabout at the junction on the busy N72 Mallow to Killarney road bisecting Banter and Kanturk, which has been the scene of numerous serious and fatal accidents over the years. Established in 1977, Sorensen is one of the country’s leading civil engineering companies, with an impressive track record of complex infrastructural projects under its belt.

Cork GAA Draw Rebels’ Bounty 2023

Ticket sales have opened, running across a three-month period incorporating December, January and February.

The first draw will take place at the end of February 2023 (January & February Draws).

Questionnaire

Banteer Lyre and Districts Community Council have a questionnaire for our locality to complete by December 2022.

Your Community Your Voice! IRD Duhallow is conducting a survey of the quality of life, sense of place, local amenities and facilities. The findings will help local community groups to formulate their plans for their community and will feed into the strategy for the region. The survey only takes a brief few minutes and all within the region are encouraged to please complete it. To access the survey click on the following link: https://forms.gle/guxd3ieiyNFYY4LA6

Responses are confidential and anonymous. Dr Brendan O’Keeffe has exclusive access to this database, and he will collate the findings for the communities that participated in the IRD Duhallow Smart Villages Training Programme (during autumn 2022). The results will be circulated to the community groups in spring 2023.

This questionnaire is open to everybody in the community–of all ages, as all views and perspectives are important, but it should not be circulated to minors without the consent of their parents/ guardians, teachers or designated youth leaders. Link address below

Social Adult Badminton

Badminton is played every Monday in the Community Centre in Banteer from 8.30pm to 10pm.. All are welcome to join up and there will be games for all levels from beginners up to experienced players.. Season will run to mid March 2023.. Registration detail to follow.

Banteer Bingo

Bingo is played at Banteer Community Centre on every Tuesday at 8.30pm, playing for jackpot of €4,000. Looking forward to seeing everyone.

Glen Theatre events

Upcoming events: all shows start at 8pm - Thursday 29 December: Banteer Drama Group present “God Rest His Soul” by John Hank Regan. Friday 30 December: Banteer Drama Group present “God Rest His Soul” by John Hank Regan.

Saturday 14 January 2023: Sean Keane. Sunday 22 January 2023: Declan Nearney and full band in concert. Monday 6 February 2023: Special Concenious “Bluegrass Band”. Saturday 11 February 2023: Phelin Drew “Songs and Stories of Dublin”. Saturday 11 March 2023: Jack Rourke. Saturday 25 March 2023: Ann Gildea “How to Get to menapause and enjoy it”.