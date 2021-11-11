Around the Districts: Ballyhea and Banteer

BALLYHEA

Christmas Magazine 2021.

Articles for this year’s Christmas Magazine are due before November 12. Please forward submissions to geraldineegan@yahoo.com.

Church Notes

Confession is by Appointment

The month of November is Devoted to the Holy Souls in Purgatory.

The Rosary is Recited before Daily Mass and After the 8.30 Sunday Mass.

November Prayers of Suffrage for the Faithful Departed – November 21 After 11 a.m. Mass Ballyhea Old Cemetery and Cooline Cemetery. November 28 After 11 a.m. Mass St Mary’s Cemetery and Imphrick Cemetery.

The Sacred Liturgy and singing – Mass and Benediction will not be accompanied by singing for the time being. Choir practices are temporarily in abeyance.

Flower Arrangement Rota – Theresa O’Keeffe will do flowers on the weeks beginning November 13 and 20. Greta Donegan Kenny will do flowers on the weeks November 27 and December 4. Thanks to Bernie and Triona, who are currently doing the flowers.

Electronic Payments – Easter offerings, Dues, and Weekly offerings can now be made by using a Credit Card or PayPal. For this facility, please go to the Parish Website: ballyheaparish.com Access the ‘Donate’ button and follow the directions.

New Parish Website – The parish has launched a Website: ballyheaparish.com. The site is a resource hub housing information and news on the parish, both current and historical. It facilitates access to the major Catholic news outlets, including the Vatican News Service. It houses a comprehensive catechetical resource library, and facilitates access to the most current philosophical and theological debates.

Chairs for the New Hall – Many thanks to the generous sponsors for the chairs for the New Hall. There are now 171 sponsored chairs. Sponsorship for the chairs is in the amount of €40 per chair.

Window Subscriptions – If anyone or any family wishes to sponsor a window, this can be done by a single subscription or by a number of subscriptions over a period of time. One window will be open to public subscription, anyone can contribute any amount to it, if they so wish. Please contact the parish priest: ballyheaparish.com.

Church gate collections – No church gate collection taken up at St Mary’s Church, Ballyhea is endorsed by the parish.

Any group or organisation intending to collect outside the church gates are asked to present copies of their permits in the sacristy, together with copies of letters of authorisation of those collecting on their behalf. This should be done before the collection commences.

GAA club notes

Lotto – The numbers drawn on November 6 were 5, 15, 19. There was no winner of the jackpot of €5,600. Lucky-dip winners of €30 each: Geraldine MacNamara c/o Denis MacNamara, Anne Marie Horgan Granagh, c/o John Mortell, Donal O’Flynn c/o lotto-Online. Next draw is Saturday, November 13, for a jackpot of €5,700. Get your tickets before 5 p.m. on Saturday from Costcutters Ballyhea or from any of the ticket sellers or they can be purchased online at play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=199#Anchor Thank you for your continued support.

Due to the continuing Covid 19 situation and to ensure transparency and integrity in the lottery draw, the club have decided to hold the lottery draw on Saturday nights. The first three numbers of the National Lottery Main Draw will be the jackpot numbers. If a number higher than 42 is drawn in the first three, the draw will continue with the next number drawn under 42.

The club appreciates the support of lottery players and supporters during these difficult times and are very grateful for your continued support. Keep safe and the best of luck in draw.

Online Shop – The club’s online shop is proving to be very popular. All the latest club gear can be purchased from the O’Neill’s website. Check it out at oneills.com/shop-by-team/GAA/ireland/ballyhea-GAA.html

Instagram – The club can now be followed on Instagram. To see the latest club pictures go to ballyheagaaclub.

Club gear – The full range of Club Gear can be purchased online at oneills.com.

Camogie club news

Ballyhea camogie club has opened its new O’Neill’s online shop. Replica jerseys for adults and children, T-shirts and many more items can be purchased from the comfort of your home.

Club Fundraising – As part of the 2021 Ballyhea camogie club fundraiser, the club is holding an end of year raffle on November 26. The draw is limited to 100 tickets at €50 each. First Prize is €1,000. All proceeds will go towards the ongoing expenses associated with running the club and giving the girls the very best support for the coming year. Please contact Marie Harty and Liam Crowley if you wish to purchase a ticket.

Minor semi-final – Ballyhea/Milford played the county semi-final in Milford against Glen Rovers. It was an epic battle from start to finish with fantastic work rate and skill on show throughout the game. It finished all square after normal time and the two sides still couldn’t be separated after extra time. The final score was Ballyhea/Milford 1-19, Glen Rovers 3-13. Best of luck to the girls in the replay. The date has yet to be confirmed.

Community Alert

Ballyhea Community Alert has successfully set up a Text Alert Network to immediately alert our community when an incident occurs. Prompt information to and from Gardaí deters criminal activity. If you are interested in becoming a member of our Text Alert Network please phone any of the following people for information and sign up details – Phil Ryan 087 2937465, Pat Daly 086 1220114, James Horgan 087 2572271, Willie Meaney 087 1936842, Con Walsh 086 8570355. The fee for this service is €10 annually.

Response Group

Ballyhea have set up a support group who will do shopping, collect prescription from Doctor or Pharmacy and offer support to anyone who might be feeling vulnerable, isolated, alone or worried in the midst of this health crisis.

Ballyhea Response Group has spoken to some shops and pharmacies already and strict hygiene protocols will be followed (e.g. use of disposable gloves, shopping bag and the pledge to never enter your home). Please have your Doctor’s number on stand-by along with your Eircode. If you don’t know your Eircode you can let one of the following people know and they will get it for you.

The following are Emergency Contact Details: The National Covid-19 Helpline Number is 1850 24 1850. Senior Line can be contacted on 1800 80 45 91. ALONE is also offering Corona Virus advice at 0818 222 024. Emergency Numbers 112/999. Shoppers Contact Numbers – Mike Morrissey 087 205 14 36, Jim Codd 087 922 39 39, Helen O’Sullivan 086 326 33 59, Ger O’Shea 087 823 76 97.

BANTEER

Massive response to Air Ambulance fundraiser

Nineteen year old Rory O’ Connor, from Banteer, was tragically killed in a road accident on February 6th 2011. He was an all-round sportsman and a talented footballer. Rory was a member of the Lyre U21 and Junior football teams that won historic Divisional honours in Duhallow in 2010. He was also a member of the Duhallow U20 team, the CorkU21 football squad and IT Tralee Fresher’s Football team.

The week preceding his death, he had contributed to IT Tralee’s win in the All Ireland Fresher’s final (for first year students) over a fancied St. Pat’s team from Drumcondra. Since then, IT Tralee has dedicated their Fresher Football Player of the year to Rory. The All Ireland Fresher B Championship Cup is also dedicated to him. In his short few months in Tralee he left a lasting impression.

Rory loved football, fun and friends of which he had many. By all accounts, he was a good friend caring, inclusive and kind.

Rory’s 30th birthday would have been on November 9th. While his family had hoped to have a coffee morning in his memory to fundraise for the Irish Community Air Ambulance, this was not possible due to high Covid numbers and indoor dining restrictions.

With the help of Rory’s good friend, Mark Lane, a GoFundme page was set up to raise money for this vital service. By the Saturday night it had far surpassed its target of €2,000 reaching over €21,345 in just four days.

The Air Ambulance is based locally in Rathcoole, Co. Cork. It costs an average of €3,500 every time it takes off on a mission.

This charity funded Air Ambulance responds to the most serious trauma and medical emergencies when tasked to do so. It offers a vital lifesaving service, bringing advanced Paramedics from The National Ambulance Service to the roadside, farm or home within minutes of the incident. Most critically, the Air Ambulance can then transfer the casualty to the hospital that best suits their needs. The service receives no Government funding and relies heavily on the fundraising efforts of the general public.

If you wish to contribute to the this great cause in Rory’s memory, you can do so by logging onto https://gofund.me/c8d2ac23

Many thanks for your support for this worthy cause from the O Connor Family

Camogie club take County title

On Sunday 31st of October the Banteer and Watergrasshill U-16 C camogie teams travelled to Ballincollig pitch for the League final.

In atrocious weather conditions the first half was a close game with Watergrasshill scoring the first goal. The Banteer girls captained by Saorise Foley weren’t deterred by this, fought back hard and by half time they were ahead 2-2 to one goal.

In the second half Banteer girls extended their lead and while Watergrasshill tried hard to make a comeback their efforts were in vain with Banteer ladies winning out on the final score of 5-5 to 1-2. It was a great end to a long season. Well done to all incolved.

Team: Leah O’Donoghue, Rachel Kiely, Ciara Brennan, Debbie O’Connor, Sofija Oberzane, Saorise Foley, Hollie O’Sullivan, Lia Heffernan, Ciara Philpott, Katie O’Keeffe, Ellie O’Sullivan, Ella Buckley, Rachel Sheehan, Sarah Kiely, Louise Casey, Orlagh Brennan, Edel O’Donoghue, Marelle McSweeney, Tammie Mckenna, Tara Kiely, Leanne O’Leary. Management: Donncha Foley, Róisín Foley, Bridget Brennan

Sportsfield Draw

Winners in the third 2021 draw on Sun last were as follows €400 Denis and Betty Kelleher €200 John O Donoghue Knockatuder €100 each to Patsy Ryan Jerry/Eileen Twohig Billy Buckley Glen Nora Calnan Mt Hillary. Many thanks to all sellers and those who bought tickets.

The second phase of the €1.7M project including a regulation sized astroturf pitch for all sports plus a new community building with new changing rooms, toilets, disabled facilities, spectator stand area, museum and café/tea room facility is moving ahead at Banteer Sportsfield.

Tickets are still available for the 2021 annual draw and the next draw is in Dec. All contributors will be entered into a draw for cash prizes with a total prize fund of €4,000 per annum plus additional vouchers etc.

Any local companies who wish to support this community project are asked to contact any member of the committee.

Bingo

Banteer Bingo restarts onTuesday 9th November @ 8:30. Looking forward to seeing everyone back playing Bingo.