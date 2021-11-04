Around the Districts: Ballyhea and Banteer

Rose Kearney, Caitlin Fleming, Catherina Fleming, John Fleming, Dillon Fleming and Tommy Kearney presenting a cheque for €2,610 to Nigel, Mandy and Darragh O' Brien for the Cork branch of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland, proceeds from the recent fundraiser organised by Duhallow Vintage Club.

BALLYHEA

Church Notes

Confession is by Appointment

The month of November is Devoted to the Holy Souls in Purgatory.

The Rosary is Recited before Daily Mass and After the 08: 30 Sunday Mass.

The General Dispensation from Servile Work on Sundays and Holy Days ends on October 31.

November Altar List For the Holy Souls – Mass offered for the faithful departed, including those whose names are inscribed on the November Altar List, will be celebrated on November 29 at midday.

Thereafter, Mass will be offered on the First Friday of each month for the same intention.

‘From the beginning the church has honoured the memory of the dead and offered prayers in suffrage for them, above all the Eucharistic sacrifice, so that, thus purified, they may attain the beatific vision of God.’ (Catechism of the Catholic Church)

November Altar List forms are available in the porch. Please leave your completed form and offering in the sacristy before the end of October.

November Prayers of Suffrage for the Faithful Departed – November 21 After 11: 00 Mass Ballyhea Old Cemetery and Cooline Cemetery. November 28 After 11: 00 Mass St Mary’s Cemetery and Imphrick Cemetery.

Electronic Payments – Easter offerings, Dues, and Weekly offerings can now be made by using a Credit Card or Pay.

Pal. For this facility, please go to the Parish Website: ballyheaparish.com Access the ‘Donate’ button and follow the directions.

New Parish Website - The parish has launched a Website: ballyheaparish.com. The site is a resource hub housing information and news on the parish, both current and historical. It facilitates access to the major Catholic news outlets, including the Vatican News Service. It houses a comprehensive catechetical resource library, and facilitates access to the most current philosophical and theological debates.

Chairs for the New Hall – Many thanks to the generous sponsors for the chairs for the New Hall. There are now 171 sponsored chairs. Sponsorship for the chairs is in the amount of €40 per chair.

Window Subscriptions – If anyone or any family wishes to sponsor a window, this can be done by a single subscription or by a number of subscriptions over a period of time. One window will be open to public subscription, anyone can contribute any amount to it, if they so wish. Please contact the parish priest: ballyheaparish.com.

Church gate collections – No church gate collection taken up at St Mary’s Church, Ballyhea is endorsed by the parish. Any group or organisation intending to collect outside the church gates are asked to present copies of their permits in the sacristy, together with copies of letters of authorisation of those collecting on their behalf. This should be done before the collection commences.

GAA club notes

Lotto – The numbers drawn on October 23 were 5, 10, 12. There was no winner of the jackpot of €5,400. Lucky-dip winners of €30 each: Conor O’Sullivan c/o Helen O’Sullivan, Brendan Barrett, c/o Helen O’Sullivan, Martin Lane c/o Costcutters.

Next draw is Saturday, October 30, for a jackpot of €5,500. Get your tickets before 5 p.m. on Saturday from Costcutters Ballyhea or from any of the ticket sellers or they can be purchased online at play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=199#Anchor Thank you for your continued support.

Due to the continuing Covid 19 situation and to ensure transparency and integrity in the lottery draw, the club have decided to hold the lottery draw on Saturday nights. The first three numbers of the National Lottery Main Draw will be the jackpot numbers. If a number higher than 42 is drawn in the first three, the draw will continue with the next number drawn under 42.

The club appreciates the support of lottery players and supporters during these difficult times and are very grateful for your continued support. Keep safe and the best of luck in draw.

Senior A County Championship – At Banteer on October 10 Ballyhea put in their best performance of the year to ensure the club retains its Senior Status. At half time Ballyhea led 0-14 to – 1-9 with some excellent defending, well worked points and tremendous work rate. Ballyhea didn’t relent in the second half and led all the way through only for Ballymartle to snatch a last second equaliser from a 21 yard free in the 70th minute. However, it wasn’t enough for the South East side to advance. Both Ballyhea and Ballymartle’s campaign ended for this year with Mallow and Bride Rovers advancing to the quarter-finals. Well done to everyone involved for their efforts during the year and in keeping the club in Senior Ranks for 2022.

Online Shop – The club’s online shop is proving to be very popular. All the latest club gear can be purchased from the O’Neill’s website. Check it out at oneills.com/shop-by-team/GAA/ireland/ballyhea-GAA.html

Instagram – The club can now be followed on Instagram. To see the latest club pictures go to ballyheagaaclub.

Club gear – The full range of Club Gear can be purchased online at oneills.com.

Camogie club news

Ballyhea camogie club has opened its new O’Neill’s online shop. Replica jerseys for adults and children, T-shirts and many more items can be purchased from the comfort of your home.

Club Fundraising – As part of the 2021 Ballyhea camogie club fundraiser, the club is holding an end of year raffle on November 26. The draw is limited to 100 tickets at €50 each. First Prize is €1,000. All proceeds will go towards the ongoing expenses associated with running the club and giving the girls the very best support for the coming year. Please contact Marie Harty and Liam Crowley if you wish to purchase a ticket.

Intermediate team – Hard luck to the intermediate team who were beaten by Blackrock in the quarter final of the county. Well done to all for your efforts during the year. Thanks to Ollie Morrissey and Ger MacNamara for their commitment also.

Ballyhea Community Alert

Ballyhea Community Alert has successfully set up a Text Alert Network to immediately alert our community when an incident occurs. Prompt information to and from Gardaí deters criminal activity. If you are interested in becoming a member of our Text Alert Network please phone any of the following people for information and sign up details – Phil Ryan 087 2937465, Pat Daly 086 1220114, James Horgan 087 2572271, Willie Meaney 087 1936842, Con Walsh 086 8570355. The fee for this service is €10 annually.

Response Group

Ballyhea have set up a support group who will do shopping, collect prescription from Doctor or Pharmacy and offer support to anyone who might be feeling vulnerable, isolated, alone or worried in the midst of this health crisis.

Ballyhea Response Group has spoken to some shops and pharmacies already and strict hygiene protocols will be followed (e.g. use of disposable gloves, shopping bag and the pledge to never enter your home). Please have your Doctor’s number on stand-by along with your Eircode. If you don’t know your Eircode you can let one of the following people know and they will get it for you.

The following are Emergency Contact Details: The National Covid-19 Helpline Number is 1850 24 1850. Senior Line can be contacted on 1800 80 45 91. ALONE is also offering Corona Virus advice at 0818 222 024. Emergency Numbers 112/999. Shoppers Contact Numbers – Mike Morrissey 087 205 14 36, Jim Codd 087 922 39 39, Helen O’Sullivan 086 326 33 59, Ger O’Shea 087 823 76 97.

BANTEER

Community Sportsfield Draw

Winners in the third 2021 draw on Sunday last were as follows €400 Denis and Betty Kelleher €200 John O Donoghue Knockatuder €100 each to Patsy Ryan Jerry/Eileen Twohig Billy Buckley Glen Nora Calnan Mt Hillary. Many thanks to all sellers and those who bought tickets.

The second phase of the €1.7M project including a regulation sized astroturf pitch for all sports plus a new community building with new changing rooms, toilets, disabled facilities, spectator stand area, museum and café/tea room facility is moving ahead at Banteer Sportsfield.

The new building development work is being undertaken by Thomas and Diarmuid O Keeffe Banteer with Ashgrove Engineering, Envirobead, Tadgh O Keeffe and Sons, Ducon Concrete and Premier Tech as sub-contractors. Construction is expected to be complete in the next couple of months.

O Shea Leader are the consulting engineers on the project working with the Banteer Sportsfield Committee.

The astroturf pitch part of the project started construction in mid-June 2019 with Kelly Brothers Ballydesmond as the main contractors and McSherry Electrical Mallow as the lighting sub-contractors and the new pitch is finished and operational now.

The new building will also include a museum /exhibition area for Banteer sports memorabilia and will attract people to the area interested in viewing old newspaper articles, photos and videos outlining the historic achievements of 100 years of the famous Banteer Sports and preserving it for future generations.

Already a 100-year record of the famous Banteer Sports and the National and International sportsmen that competed and went on to Olympic Games, has been recorded by Jerry Sheehan, founder of Avonmore Electrical and also co-founder of IRD Duhallow, and was a former Secretary of Banteer Sports keeping records meticulously.

The grant funding from the Rural Regeneration Project Ireland 2040, Sports capital and Leader plus local fundraising has made this development possible, and all funds will be spent in the local region, supporting local jobs, at a time when local businesses need all our support. Special thanks to IRD Duhallow for the support and help with this community project.

Tickets are still available for the 2021 annual draw and the next draw is in Dec. All contributors will be entered into a draw for cash prizes with a total prize fund of €4,000 per annum plus additional vouchers etc.

Any local companies who wish to support this community project are asked to contact any member of the committee.

U16 camogie champs

Congrats to Banteer U16 camogie team winners of County League last Sunday.

Bingo is back

Banteer Bingo is reopening Tuesday 9th November @ 8:30. Looking forward to seeing everyone back playing Bingo.

Grant welcomed

Banteer Community Sportsfield welcome a grant of €3000 from SSE Airtricity Windfarm Community. Coomacheo & Curragh Community fund towards the development project at Banteer Sportsfield

SSE Airtricity is Ireland’s leading provider of wind power. Through their Community Fund programme, they have so far contributed over €6.5m in voluntary annual funding to community groups close to wind farms.

RSS/CE scheme

A number of vacancies exist in the Banteer area for Rural Social scheme and Community Employment scheme positions. Open to all who qualify and please contact IRD Duhallow Paddy O Connor 029 60633 if interested

Clonmeen road

Banteer Lyre and Districts Community Council have made a submission to Cork County County for traffic calming controls on Clonmeen road.