Around the Districts: Ballyhea

Kate O’ Connor pictured with her parents Liam and Claire, her sisters Lucy and Leah and Bishop William Crean on her Confirmation day in St. Joseph’s Church, Liscarroll.

BALLYHEA

Church Notes

Confessions are heard after Mass. Exposition and Benediction after Mass on Thursday.

The Rosary is Recited before Daily Mass and after the 8.30 Sunday Mass.

Receiving Holy Communion – Only those receiving Holy Communion should approach the altar and only on a seat by seat basis.

Station Masses in Lent – These will be held in the Parish Church at 8 p.m. on the following dates.

March, 11th – Ballycosgry, Beechwood Drive, Corrin View and Bungalows, Ballyroe, Farran, Dromin, Ballinadrideen, Coolcaum and Ballynoran.

March, 18th – Clonkeen, Fiddane, Shanballa, Cooline, Miltown and Kiltass.

March, 25th – Castlewrixon, Shinana, Ballinagrath, Caher, Imphrick, Lisballyhea, Aghaburren, Ballyhoura, Loughlea and Glantane.

Sacrament of Confirmation – The Bishop of Cloyne, Most Rev William Crean, will confer the Sacrament of Confirmation on the children of the sixth class, Ballyhea National School, on Monday, March 14, at 11.00.

Photographer Accreditation: Lensmen and videographers wanting to work the Confirmation Ceremony must be accredited before March 10. Please contact 086 3016859.

Council grant – The parish gratefully acknowledges receipt from Cork Count Council of a €1,000 grant, used to purchase cutlery and crockery for the hall.

Lenten Alms – The parish has adopted a Missionary Outreach in Burkina Faso in West Africa. Alms in support of this project may be left in, in the usual ways during Lent.

The entire proceeds of this initiative will be sent to Archbishop Crotty, Apostolic Nuncio in Burkina Faso, to be applied on the ground to a deserving charity of his choice. Last year €800 was sent to the Mission in Burkina Faso.

Church gate collections – No church gate collection taken up at St Mary’s Church, Ballyhea is endorsed by the parish. Any group or organisation intending to collect outside the church gates are asked to present copies of their permits in the sacristy, together with copies of letters of authorisation of those collecting on their behalf. This should be done before the collection commences.

GAA club notes

Lotto – The numbers drawn on March 5 were 1, 21, 29. There was no winner of the jackpot of €7,200. Lucky-dip winners of €30 each: Connie Brassill c/o Connie Brassill, Ellen O’Regan c/o David Copps, Seán Collins Buttevant c/o Costcutter Ballyhea.

Next draw is Saturday, March 12, for a jackpot of €7,300. Get your tickets before 5 p.m. on Saturday from Costcutters Ballyhea or from any of the ticket sellers or they can be purchased online at play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=199#Anchor Thank you for your continued support.

Due to the continuing Covid 19 situation and to ensure transparency and integrity in the lottery draw, the club have decided to hold the lottery draw on Saturday nights. The first three numbers of the National Lottery Main Draw will be the jackpot numbers. If a number higher than 42 is drawn in the first three, the draw will continue with the next number drawn under 42.

The club appreciates the support of lottery players and supporters during these difficult times and are very grateful for your continued support. Keep safe and the best of luck in draw.

London Senior Hurling – Congratulations to Jonathan McCarthy and Luke Hanley, who were on the London Senior Hurling team which defeated Mayo in the National Hurling league recently.

Colleges Hurling – Congratulations to Adam Barrett, who was full back on the UL Intermediate side which won the all-Ireland Higher Education Intermediate Hurling Final defeating NUIG in Carlow recently.

Rebels’ Bounty Draw – Congratulations to Eamon Dundon and Mary McEntee who won €250 each. It’s a good start and hopefully there will be more local winners as the year goes on. As this is Ballyhea’s main development fundraiser the club appreciates the support from all supporters over the years. There is €500,000 all cash prizes to be won during the year.

The cost of entry is €100 for the year which can be paid by €100 payment or by 10 x €10 monthly direct debit. All money raised after the 100 ticket quota goes directly to the club so the more members that join the more beneficial for the club.

The club would like to thank all who have renewed already and look forward to the current members re-joining. New members will be greatly welcomed and hope the draw will be successful for many. Ballyhea Club had four winners last year. Anyone interested in joining can contact any committee member or Ger O’Shea 087-82 37 697. Best of luck to all.

County Championship Draw – Ballyhea Senior hurlers were drawn against Carrigtwohill, Bride Rovers and Ballymartle for the 2022 Cork County Senior ‘A’ Hurling Championship.

Club Membership – Having been ratified at the recent AGM Club Membership for 2022 is €25 for each Juvenile, €25 for students, €50 per adult or €100 for family (two adults and all children under-18).

Online Shop – The club’s online shop is proving to be very popular. All the latest club gear can be purchased from the O’Neill’s website. Check it out at oneills.com/shop-by-team/GAA/ireland/ballyhea-GAA.html

Instagram – The club can now be followed on Instagram. To see the latest club pictures go to ballyheagaaclub.

Ballyhea National School

Enrolment forms are now available for September 2022. Please contact the office for more information at 063 81086 or by email to ballyhea.ias@gmail.com.

Community Alert

Ballyhea Community Alert has successfully set up a Text Alert Network to immediately alert our community when an incident occurs. Prompt information to and from Gardaí deters criminal activity. If you are interested in becoming a member of our Text Alert Network please phone any of the following people for information and sign up details – Phil Ryan 087 2937465, Pat Daly 086 1220114, James Horgan 087 2572271, Willie Meaney 087 1936842, Con Walsh 086 8570355. The fee for this service is €10 annually.