Around the Districts: and Kilbrin

Scoil Mhuire Second Year student Jonathan Skubisz with visitor Mureann Angland, Dromtariffe, giving Pumpkins some interesting characteristics during Open Day at the School.

History and Halloween merged as Killian Mulcahy portrayed a Guillotine scene assisted by his fellow students Ava O' Rahilly, Julia Rodriguez, Aradna Ramirez, Abdul Yesufu and Cuan O' Sullivan during Open Day at Scoil Mhuire Kanturk

BANTEER

Community Sportsfield nominated for award

Banteer Sportsfield has been nominated for Best Community Enterprise award as part of the Duhallow Business awards. The Duhallow Business Awards are now in their 8th year and are a fantastic celebration of business in the Duhallow Region and an opportunity to highlight your business.

Award categories are: Best Emerging Business open to any new business which started in the last 3 years; Best Established Business open to any businesses established more than 3 years; Best Use of Digital Marketing for Business open to any business; Best in the Creative Industry Award open to any businesses involved in the creative sector, examples include hair, beauty, arts, music; Best Community Enterprise Award open to any community enterprise located in the Duhallow Region; Best Women Led Business open to any business with women in a leadership role.

There will also be an additional award on the night for best overall business- this will be chosen by the judging panel.

The awards will take place at a Gala Dinner Event in IRD Duhallow, James O’Keeffe Institute, Newmarket on Friday the 18h of November with special guest MC Marty Morrissey.

Banteer National School

There will be Halloween Family Sponsored walk at Banteer Sportsfield on Mon 31st Oct at 3pm–all welcome

Coffee morning thanks

Thanks to all for making the Coffee morning at Sportsfield Cafe in aid of Breast Cancer Ireland a great success–with over €3,263 raised.

Bingo

Banteer Bingo returns to Banteer Community Centre on every Tuesday at 8.30pm.. Banteer Bingo Tuesday night @ 8:30, playing for jackpot of 3300:00. The following are bus routes and times, please support. Looking forward to seeing everyone.

Route 1: Barraduff (RCC) 7.05 pm; Rathmore (Post Office) 7.25 pm; Millstreet 7.45 pm; Rathcoole 8.00 pm. Arrive Banteer approx 8.15 pm; Return departs at 10.15 pm

Route 2: Rockchapel (RCC) 6.50 pm; Meelin (Shop) 7.00 pm; Newmarket (Post Office) 7.10 pm; Kanturk (Supervalu) 7.20 pm. Arrive Banteer approx 7.50 pm; Return departs at 10.10 pm

Route 3: Ballyclough (Post Office) 7.00 pm; Cecilstown (Main St.) 7.15 pm; Castlemagner (Main St.) 7.20 pm; Kanturk (St. Theresa’s) 7.25 pm; Kanturk (Millbrook) 7.35 pm. Arrive Banteer approx 7.50 pm; Return departs at 10.20 pm

Route 4: Mallow (Beecher St.) 7.10 pm; Dromahane (RCC) 7.25 pm; Glantane (Monument) 7.35 pm. Arrive Banteer approx 8.00 pm; Return departs at 10.10 pm

Route 5: Donoughmore (RCC) 7.20 pm; Nadd (Eagle’s Nest Pub) 7.40 pm. Arrive Banteer approx 8.15 pm. Return departs at 10.20 pm

Social Adult Badminton

Badminton will start up again every Monday in the Community Center in Banteer from 8.30pm to 10pm.. All are welcome to join up and there will be games for all levels from beginners up to experienced players.. Season will run to mid March 2023.. Registration detail to follow.

Banteer Macra

Congratulations to our novice debating team John Cashman, Amanda O Sullivan, Colette Crowley and Joseph Murphy on winning the regional round last Friday night in Buttevent. Well done to John Cashman on receiving best debater on the night. Well done to Banteer ladies’ basketball who competed at the national finals last Sunday. The girls narrowly lost out in the final. Congratulations to the men’s Basketball team who won the national final last Sunday in Tralee. They won their first two game which gaurenteed them a place in the final. It was a great achievement for the boys and well done.

Sports night continues every wednesday night at 9pm in Banteer hall. New members always welcome.

Banteer Community Childcare

Our AGM is on Thurs 1st Dec at the Glen Theatre

Glen Theatre events

Sat 29th Oct Shaskeen. Nov 4th Gaby Moreno and Ultan Conlon in concert. Thurs 17th Nov Stars of the Show as seen on Sky TV. For booking: 029-56239 or 087 7558752

Banteer/Lyre GAA

Our AGM is on Fri 25th Nov 2022 at 7.30pm at the Glen Theatre

Banteer Lyre Nadd Text alert system

Please note 10e is now due for 2022/23 to ensure you still get Text alerts from the end of October Please note only paid up members will continue to receive texts from 1st Nov on the new system. Please get money to John Buckley, Mary Cahill, Denis Withers, Rory O’Driscoll or Rosie Cronin.

KILBRIN

Remote Working Space

Looking for a work space closer to home, cut down on your commute, save on diesel costs. Look no further - Kilbrin Village Hub is available. Sign up at https://connectedhubs.ie/ for your 3 free working days. Daily rate €20 Weekly rate €90 Student rates/discounts available. Contact Paulina on 087 4097267 or kilbrincc@gmail.com

Bingo

Bingo continues every Monday from 8.30 pm. If you do like a game then please join us in the very comfortable surroundings of the community centre.

Basketball

Well done to Sam Lynch in making the basketball Ireland South Academy U14 team recently. Sam plays with Kanturk basketball club. He is son of Timmy & Sinead Lynch, Kilbrin.

Foroige Appeal

Kilbrin are starting a new Foróige group for the teenagers of the parish and surround areas.We will be announcing an open registration and Information evening shortly after mid term.

However in order to prepare for the opening we are looking for donations of the following which would need to be in good condition: Beanbags, Board games, Interactive floor games, Indoor moveable basketball stand, Soft soccer ball, Indoor hockey equipment, Music system/Bluetooth speaker, Multipurpose table top games (fuzz ball/snooker etc), Storage boxes with lids.

There are no grant available until next year to support. You can contact Michelle on 0868428757 or Paulina on 0864097267. If you think you have anything that you think might be of interest to the teenagers please contact the above. If you are interested in volunteering or having your child join, please contact the above.

Kilbrin National School

Many Congrats to James O’Sullivan, 1st Class- Winner in the Under 7 Category in the Kanturk Credit Union Poster Competition. Well done James.

So very proud of the 4th Class Quiz Team who won the Scoil Mhuire European Table Quiz last week. They put in a fantastic performance. Thanks to Scoil Mhuire for organising an excellent event. Well done Mairead, Billy, Cian and Daniel.

Halloween disco - Parents association at the school have organised a Halloween disco at the kilbrin sports and social club. Friday 28th October 7-9pm. €3 per child.Glo sticks, tuck shop & fun galore for everyone.

Picture request

Do you have any pictures that you would like to see displayed at the Kilbrin sports and social club? If so please drop them into the social club or any committee member. If you need to get the picture back please ensure to add a note to ensure safe return.

We have a local person who has volunteered their time over the coming months to update all the frames and photos displays along our corridors. It could be any event in the community or significant achievements or something of interest. Even if the quality isn’t great we can get them enhanced.