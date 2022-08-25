Around the Districts: Aghinagh, Clondrohid, Meelin and Rockchapel

Catherine Newman, Joanne Brosnan and Margaret O' Mahony were at the launch of the 'The Dancing Kiln' CD in Newmarket.

AGHINAGH

Celebrating the life of a legend

Recently in Bruach na Carraige, Rockchapel a special Seisuin was held to honour the legend that is Jack Roche and to celebrate his many achievements for the Duhallow Region.

A full auditorium paid homage to Jack and the stage was full of very talented musicians, singers and dancers and storytellers.

Jack was presented with a beautiful piece of art on stone designed by Kate O’Keeffe inscribed with the lines ‘Do not turn your back on tradition or History lore, but pass it on before its gone and lost forever more.’ This beautiful piece was presented by Tom and Marty Murphy of Bruach Na Carraige Comhaltas Group.

Jack also dipped his toe in politics and was a member of Cork County Council for over twenty years. Deputy Michael Moynihan gave a lovely speech about his earliest memories of Jack and Deputy Eamon O Cuiv spoke about the wonderful work Jack has done for rural Ireland.

The last speaker in the first halfwas Maura Walsh of I.R.D. Duhallow who thanked Jack for everything he has done not only for Duhallow but for rural Ireland and also rural Europe.

Leo Fitzgerald had set up TVs inside and outside the auditorium and Maura introduced on the TV political friends of Jack from all over Europe wishing him the best and thanking him on behalf of Rural Europe.

The second half of the evening was devoted to musicians, singers and dancers and invited guests from the audience. A wonderful night for a wonderful man.

Farewell to Fr Fillip and Fr Donal

Wishing Fr Filip peace and happiness in his Missionary work in Papua New Guinea. Although he only worked in the Parishes of Macroom, Cill na Martra and Aghinagh for six months, he endeared himself to everyone. Fr Filip is an native of Poland.

Fr Donal McIlraith, a native of Macroom, was home for a few months holidays now he has gone back to his Missionary work teaching/lecturing in Fiji.

Wishing both priests health and happiness in their Ministries.

Condolences

Deepest sympathy to Sheila and the siblings of Michael O’Leary, Clondrohid;

to Sheila, Joan, Mary, Abby and Patricia on the passing of Paddy Lehane, Peake;

to Paula, Damian, Phillip and Christian, grandchildren and extended family of Joan Chapman, Macroom;

to Michael, Karen and John and Connie on the passing of Maura Twomey, Macroom.

May they all rest in peace.

G.A.A Lotto Draw

There was no winner of the jackpot of €3,700; numbers drawn were 7, 18, 31. €50 Paul Burke, M.C.P. €20 Roisin Twohig, Ballinagree. €20 Greard Kelleher, Ballinagree. €20 Mary Deasy, Rusheen. €20 Richie O’Sullivan, Carrigadrohid,

CLONDROHID

St Colman’s Cemetery Mass

The annual Mass in St Colman’s Cemetery, Macroom will take place in the graveyard on this Friday, August 26, at 7.30 p.m.

Summer Madness in Carriganima

A great turn out for Declan Nerney in Carriganima last weekend, Country and western music is alive and well there. Great to see a large turnout of young people, everyone dancing the night away on the ‘stones’ and all were happy. Well done Seanie for organising it and all who helped to make it a success. The next big night is Sunday, September 4, with Séamus Moore from 8 p.m. to late.

Lotto results

Results for August 17. Jackpot of €2,000. €70 Mary Twomey, The Tce., Clondrohid. €20 John O’Leary c/o MCP; Paul Long c/o Murrays Bar; Richie O’Connor, Oakwood; Jamie Kelleher, Moulnahorna.

GAA news

Clondrohid under-13 footballers were at home last week to Ballingeary in the final game in the league of the group stages. Clondrohid got off to a good start with some early scores. They never let up and went in at half time having a commanding lead. Positional changes and substitutions were made for the second half. Game resumed which saw Clondrohid carry on where they left off and ran out deserved winners in the end. Well done to the panel of players.

Clondrohid under-13 footballers were at home recently to Urhan in the league. Urhan made the better start to the game by getting early scores. The warm temperatures seem to effect Clondrohid more and they found it difficult to get some scores. Urhan went in at the break ahead by six points. Clondrohid started the second half with a couple of scores but things weren’t meant to be this evening for them. Urhan ran out deserved winners in the end. Last game of the group is against Ballingeary, date to be confirmed. Well done to the panel of players this evening.

Clondrohid under-12 Footballers were away to Valley Rovers in Brinny last week in the last game of the group stages. On a very warm evening water breaks were introduced. Game began with Valley making the better start and getting a early score. The sub bench was called into action early on as injuries took a toll. Clondrohid got to grips with the game and starting getting good scores. Both sides enjoyed good possession and ran in level at half time. Clondrohid 3-6 Valley 4-3. A Welcome Break on a warm evening. Second half resumed with both sides keeping the scoreboard ticking over. It was a exciting finish to the game as both sides battled hard with only a single point between them at full time, it was the home side that won by a slim margin, Valley Rovers 5-8 Clondrohid 4-10 Unlucky this evening but great effort put in. Well done to the panel of players.

Under-13 Muskerry camogie Final

Heartiest congratulations to Laochra Og on winning this competition recently when they defeated Inniscarra in a great match, with very high temperatures. Great teamwork and determination.

LGFA mid Cork summer League Final

Congratulations to Macroom on winning this final last week, when they defeated Grenagh on a final score of 5-5 to 2-4, in wet conditions. Great game, great excitement as they did a lap of honour through Macroom. Well done.

MEELIN

Meelin Community Council

The Annual Meelin Community Council church gate collection will take place this weekend, on Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th August. Your support would be gratefully appreciated.

Boherbue Comprehensive School

Boherbue Comprehensive School will reopen for students after the Summer Holidays as follows: Friday 26th August: 1st Years from 9am to 4pm. Monday 29th August: 3rd, 6th and TY’s from 9am to 4pm. Tuesday 30th August: 2nd, 5th and 6th from 9am to 4pm. Wednesday 31st August: All students back

Spin and Win

Winners on 17th August were: The Jafar - Mohammadi Family, Oxford, England, €35. Mary Cahill, Meelin, €40. Emma Brosnan, Newmarket, €30. Spinners for Friday 26th August are Siobhan Twomey, Meelin; Stasia Sheahan, Meelin; Cathal Lehane, Kiskeam. Next week’s jackpot is €9,000. Best of luck to all. Confined members weekly lotto, €100 -Shane Curtin.

A reminder that we are now on Smart Lotto online and you can purchase your tickets online too now for just €2. You can add a certain amount to your account and use it for a number of weeks as well. It could be a great way forward for those near or far. Find more info and the links on social media.

Meelin GAA

Upcoming fixtures and results: Saturday August 27th, IAHC R3 Mayfield V Meelin @ Glantane 2pm Best of luck boys in this very important game to try to avoid a relegation battle.

Please support our boys and there will be updates on our social media also.

Keep an eye out on social media for updates especially juvenile match updates as there will be many over the next number of weeks also.

Juvenile games: Some juvenile updates for you all this week. Big one next Sunday for our u13s as it’s a division 1 final Sunday August 28th U13 division 1 final St Marks v LCG at 12 noon in Milford. Monday August 29th u12 St marks v Kilshannig in Meelin 7pm.Wednesday 31st u15 hurling cship division 2 St Marks v St Kevin’s in Meelin 7pm. Friday September 2nd- provisional- u17 div 2 cship playoff/ semi or final St Marks v Kilshannig or Kanturk. Sunday September 4th 11am u15 division 2 league final St Marks v Ballygiblin in Doneraile. Please spread the word and support St. Marks abu.

Meelin GAA O’Neill’s shop: There has been some new gear added to our O’Neill’s shop over the last few weeks if people are interested in purchasing.

ROCKCHAPEL

Card game

Rockchapel Community Centre are pleased to announce the return of the cards on Wednesday next August 31st at 9pm sharp.

The cards are an important social outlet for a lot of people in the parish and haven’t been held in over two years. All existing players as well as any new players that would be interested in a great night of entertainment in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere are more than welcome to attend. Your support wouldbe greatly appreciated so spread the word!