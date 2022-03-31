Around the Districts: Aghinagh, Cill na Martra, Clondrohid, Meelin and Mourneabbey

Ger Ryan, Junior Boys Captain, Noel Hennessey, Men’s President, Gerard Buckley Men’s Captain, Yvonne Sadlier, Ladies Captain, Kate O’ Brien Lady President and Katie Savage, Juvenile Girls Captain pictured at the Captain’s Drive In at Kanturk Golf Club last Sunday. Photo by Bert Murphy.

AGHINAGH

G.A.A. Lotto Results

The Jackpot was €1,900; numbers drawn 3, 11, 27; the winner of the Jackpot was Denis and Mary O’Regan Béal Na Marbh. €50 Alan and Rena O’Rourke, Annagannihy; €20 Noreen O’Callaghan, Ballinagree Shop; €20 Anne and Frank Keating (Online); €20 Eileen O’Shea, Coolkisha; €20 Liz and Pat Kelleher, Shanakiel.

Mothers Day Hampers at Shopeen

The winners of the Mothers Day Hampers are as follows: Martina Ring, Aoife Twomey, Amy Ryan, Daniel, Patricia O’Connor, Noreen Mulligan, Marian Fogerty. The Management of The Shopeen would like thank everybody who supports The Shopeen, and the Hampers are an expression of their gratitude.

Condolences

Deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Ina Sheehan, Mashanaglass who passed away recently. Rest in Peace Ina.

Tim Coughlan retires

Tim Coughlan will be greatly missed by all the listeners who tuned in to Tim on 103fm all loval listeners of Country and Irish. Tim started with County Sound about 30 years ago the Station catering for Community Radio listenersand he certainly did that.

When organisations were looking to raise funds and were holding walks and Sports Days for the Clubs they belonged to anything to raise a few pounds for whatever was needed in the Community,Tim was never found wanting, he never let anyone down, he always gave a mention on Radio about the particular event, and it helped enormously

When meetings were held to plan a particular event, and people were given jobs to do, first thing on the agenda was to contact Tim Coughlan, and sure enough it would be mentioned. That’s all gone now as it’s called advertising and that must be paid for. Thank you Tim for playing the music your legions of fans listened too and foryour politeness and helpfulness to all the little Communities you have helped down through the years. You will never be forgotten.

CILL NA MARTRA

Nuacht lotto

Nior ainsigh uimhreacha 6, 21, 23 ná 29 aon buaiteoir don phota óir le €18,800 ann ar an Luan seo chaite in Aire na nÓg. €100: Eddie Ó Duinnín, Cnoc Rua. Díoltóir: Seán Ó Colmán, An Chrois. €50: Denis agus Eleanor Uí Chéilleachair, Cúl a Bhuacaigh. €20: Shane Breathnach, c/o An Chrois. €20: Emer Ní Dhuinnín, Ar-líne. €20: Caitlín Ní Loingsigh, Baile Mhúirne.

Gradam Ceoil TG4

Local musician, Connie O’Connell, Baile Uí Bhuaigh has been nominated for a Gradam Ceoil TG4 award. The presentation will be on Easter Sunday night, April 17, in the National Concert Hall, Dublin. Míle, míle comhghairdeas, Connie.

Ciorcal Cainte

Treis dhá bhliain, tá an Cioircal Cainte ar ais sa Leabharlann, Maigh Chromtha ar an Déardaoin seo, 31ú Márta ag 11:30rn. Cuirfidh an ceannaire, Nóra fáilte is fiche roimh éinne le suim sa Ghaeilge.

35km walk from the Mills to Kenmare

Well done to JJ Cremin, Ínse na hAmhraí and his friends, who walked all the way from the Mills to Kenmare recently for three reasons. Firstly they wanted to fundraise for two charities that JJ supports, Cancer Connect and Blood Bikes south. Secondly they wanted to make these two charities better known and encourage more volunteers and lastly, JJ was celebrating his 35th birthday. This busy man finds time to volunteer with both Cancer Connect and Blood Bikes South and so far has raised €5,000. Donations are still being accepted at gofundme.com/35walk.

Nuacht Peile

Beidh trí fóirne ó Chill na Martra ar an gort an deireadh seachtaine seo. Ar an Aoine, 1ú Aibreán, beidh an cluiche i Mainistear na Móine ag 8:15in i gcoinne Fánaithe na Claide sa Sraith Chorcaí. Sa Sraith Sóisear A Mhúscraí, beidh an cluiche I gcoinne An Druipseach sa Druipseach ar an Satharn, 2ú Aibreán ag 5: 15in. Beidh Cill na Martra ag imirt Cluain Droichid I bPáirc Ui Chuana ar an Luan, 4ú Aibreán ag 7in sa Sraith fé 12.Go n-éirí libh lads.

Craobh Lachtaín Naofa

Craobh Lachtaín Naofa was among the lucky recipients of funding from Creative County Cork Grants 2022. These grants stimulate and enable creativity in community groups. It is funded by Creative Ireland, a national programme to promote creativity and wellbeing. Mile comhghairdeas.

Saturday Evening Mass

From Saturday next, April 2, the vigil Mass will be celebrated at the later time of 8 p.m. This will continue to the end of October.

Fundraising concert

A fundraising concert in aid of Ukraine is taking place on this Saturday, April 2, at the Mills, Baile Mhúirne. Local performers, such as Greenshine, Ger Wolfe, The Rogues, Leevy and the House Trad Band will be on stage and all proceeds will be donated to the Red Cross.Fáilte is fiche roimh cách.

CLONDROHID

Drama in Clondrohid Community Hall

The Ahakeera Drama Group present ‘Drinking Habits’, a two Act Farce by Tom Smith. Produced and directed by Brian Collins, on this Friday night, April 1, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets €10 available at door. We all need a good laugh, especially nowadays, and this could be the ‘Tonic’ The Community Hall hopes to run events like this into the future.

Begley & Murray concert

This concert last Friday night was a resounding success, one could say the hall was rocking. Great to see a happy crowd really enjoying themselves, especially after a lapse of two years. The Hall Committee would like to thank Séamus Begley, and Jim Murray for the great music, song and brilliant storytelling. They well deserved the ‘Encore ‘they received.

The opening act was by Lasrach, a young talented group from Cork County, they will be performing in Siansa in the National Concert Hall Dublin in April, and what a performance they gave us. Well done and we wish ye well in April, hopefully they will perform in Clondrohid in the not too distant future again the committee would like to thank IRD in Newmarket for the beautiful finger food etc.,Healys Spar for wine and minerals, etc. the Tavern for the loan of glasses.

A special thank you to Mid Cork Pallets for their donation, and to all the venues that took tickets for sale. Thanks to committee for all their hard work, before, during and after, and for looking so well in dress attire. A special word of thanks to Peter for sound and lighting. Thanks to all who came along to support this fundraiser. People were quite relaxed to wear their masks, for their own safety and safety of others. Well done.

On last Sunday night, John Joes dancing had Michael Collins Band performing for Mothers Day. A great night was had by all.

Blood donation clinic

Please mark it in your diary, they will be visiting the Community Hall on Wednesday and Thursday the May 25/26 2022. Please ring 1800731137 to book an appointment.

Active Retired

As mentioned before this group are getting more active as the weeks go by, Exercises, laptop training, card playing, art classes, coffee mornings, dining out, and much more. Great to see this group getting back to normal living, while trying to be as safe as possible.

GAA news

A Sports prediction quiz is on offer. Entry €10, deadline April 4. Contact Junior players to enter Well done to under-nine footballers who played St Colum’s in the first of their Go games. Under-11s played Macroom. Great weather for games, well done all.

Lotto

Jackpot of €8,200. €70 Denny Moloney, Kilnagurteen. €20 Jackie Spillane, Moulnahorna; Helen Kelleher, Aghabullogue; Brendan Lehane, Clondrohid; Jackie Spillane, Moulnahorna.

MEELIN

Spin and Win

Winners on 25th March were: Kathleen Lehane, Meelin, €40. TJ Twomey, Meelin, €35. Jack Stokes, Freemount, €35. Spinners for Friday 1st April are Michelle Collins, Rockchapel; Ben O’Sullivan, Knockcovane; Niamh Yates, Tetbury, England. Next week’s jackpot is €6,900. Best of luck to all.

A reminder that we are now on Smart Lotto online and you can purchase your tickets online too now for just €2. You can add a certain amount to your account and use it for a number of weeks as well. It could be a great way forward for those near or far. Find more info and the links on social media.

Meelin GAA

RED FM Division 3 Group B HL result and fixture: Meelin took on Kilbrittain in the opening fixture of the league last weekend. It was a good opening game for the lads with a high score line. It finished just in favour of Kilbrittain on a score line of 1.21 to 1.18. Next up is Russel Rovers at home in Meelin on April 9th at 4pm.

Congratulations to St. Peters: Well done to St. Peters on winning the u21 B championship last weekend. It finished on a score line of 2.08 to 4.11. Well done to all the lads and mentors for your hard work and a second successive u21 football medal.

Climb With Charlie

Climb with Charlie in Ireland’s highest village, Meelin. (Mullaghareik Trail) on Saturday 2nd April. Registration from 3.00-3.30pm in Meelin Hall( P51 WP5W) Donation box at registration point, followed by a cuppa and a chit chat afterwards. Contact Details For Event Organisers: Anne Marie 0872933996. Eileen 0868044500

Meelin Amenity Projects

The AGM of Meelin Amenity Projects C.L.G. is on Wednesday the 6th of April @ 8pm in the hall. Everyone is welcome.

Notes contact

The email address for anything to be included in the notes is meelinnotes@gmail.com

MOURNEABBEY

Clyda Rovers GAA

Lotto – Results for 25th March. Jackpot €10,100. Nos 5,19,22,27. No Winner. €20 Colie Lane, c/o Clyda Juv. €20 Eileen O’Sullivan, Ballyhillogue. €20 F. Finn, Ballyknockane. €20 Cathy Ann Stack, c/o MLFC €20 Darragh Cronin, Barrinclay

Results – Hard luck to our Junior B hurlers who lost out to a good Ballyclough team by 16 points to 12 points today in the league last saturday. It was great to have a second team playing again in the Avondhu league

Then on Sunday our Junior A hurlers were out versus Ballyhooley where they had a great win of the scoreline Clyda Rovers: 2-13(19) Ballyhooley : 2-12(18). Our goals were scores by Cian Walsh and Kenneth Fitzgerald

Upcoming Fixtures – Next week it returns to the footballers where our Senior Team play Cil na matra in Mourneabbey friday night and our Juniors play Shanballymore on Saturday.