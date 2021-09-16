Around the Districts: Aghinagh, Cill na Martra, Clondrohid, Lismire and Meelin

At a recent reception at Millstreet Fire Station marking the retirement of John Sheahan of Mount Leader, Millstreet following twenty years of wonderfully dedicated service as Firefighter Driver/Mechanic with Millstreet Fire Brigade Service. Presentations were made marking the very special event. Pictured here with visiting Fire Officers and the Millstreet Fire Crew - John (seated fourth from left) receives his presentation from Acting Station Officer Eamonn O' Keeffe while John's wife, Anna receives a magnificent Bouquet of Flowers from Firefighter Jennifer Lawlor. We wish John many years of very happy and healthy retirement. Photo by Seán Radley.

AGHINAGH

GAA Lotto Results

There was no jackpot winner; numbers drawn 22, 28, 38; €50 Carol Hall & Nora Mc Carthy; €20 Trevor Burns, Macroom (online winner); €20 Humphry O’Riordan, Mid Cork Pallets; €20 Stephen O’Brien, Bawnmore (online winner); €20 Kitty O’Connell, Fairhill. Next week’s Jackpot €2,500.

Mushera Platform

Rita and Johnny and the Mushera platform committee are planning on holding a Dance at the Platform weather and everything else permitting on Sunday afternoon September 26th to the music of The Lee Sound. Twill be fantastic to have at least one evening’s entertainment in 2021 on the mountain.

New Priest

There is a new Priest after coming to Macroom Parish. His name is Fr Mc Carthy and he will be living in Aghinagh Parish, He is very welcome to Macroom and Aghinagh looking forword to meeting him.

CILL NA MARTRA

Nuacht lotto

Níor aimsigh uimhreacha 21, 22, 23 ná 30 aon buaiteoir don phota óir oll-mhór le €20,000 ann ar an Luan seo chaite in Aire na nÓg. €100: Seán O’hUidhir, Cloch Aidhneach. Díoltóir: Síle Ui Uidhir. €50: Muintear Ui Mhocháin, Gort an Éadan. €20: Clodagh Ní Shúilleabháin, Seanbhaile Sheáin. €20: Siobhán Ní Chuana, Baile Áth Cliath. €20: Jack Ó Buachalla, Áth an Chóiste.

Wedding

The marriage of Graham Vaughan, Ceann Droma and Niamh Lonergan took place recently. Míle comhghairdeas. Saol fada agus sonas daoibh, Niamh agus Graham.

Autumn Stations

An tAthair Joe has just announced the upcoming autumn Stations, beginning with the Baile Uí Bhuaigh, Brúchán and Drom Óinigh stations on October 11 and ending in Réidh na nDoirí on Tuesday, October 19, All stations will be held in the churches again this time.

Ardteist

Míle, míle comhghairdeas dos na mic léinn, a dhein cómh maith sin san Ardteist i mbliana, in ainneoin Covid. Bhí ns grádanna cómh maith riamh agus tá ard moladh tuillte ag na daoine cumasach seo. Gach ádh orthu as seo amach, pé acu sa choláiste nó printíseach nó ag obair.

Donncha Ó Dulaing RIP.

Just like the rest of Ireland, Pobal Réidh na nDoirí and Pobal Chill na Martra were saddened, when the death of the much loved broadcaster, Donncha Ó Dúlaing was announced. It is claimed that he visited every town and village in the country and both Réidh na nDoirí and Cill na Martra are on that long list.

In 1987, he undertook the epic Ó Súilleabháin Béara walk from Castletownbere to Leitrim and stopped off in Réidh na nDoirí. That visit is recorded in Seán Mac Suibhne’s recent book of photos, Muskerry through the McSuibhne lens, on page 118. He was guest of honour at the unveiling of the Seán Ó Síocháin bust in Cill na Martra.

His programmes, Highways and Byways and Fáilte Isteach were favourites by many locals. Go réití Dia an bóthar dó ar Neamh.

Belarus orphanage fundraiser

On Monday next, September 20, there will be an arts and crafts fundraiser following the 10 a.m. Mass in St Colman’s Church, Macroom in aid of a Belarusian Orphanage in Minsk. All support most welcome for this deserving cause.

CLONDROHID

Clondrohid Dev Group

The group would like to congratulate all those in the parish who received their Leaving Cert results last week, and to wish them well in their career choices. Covid restrictions made learning more difficult for them, so let’s hope all are satisfied with their achievements. Good luck in the future.

They would also like to send every good wish to those receiving their First Holy Communion, and Confirmation at this time. Once again Covid upset the usual time for these sacraments, but its great that we getting back to normal times.

Active Retired

This group hope to organise a few events in the coming weeks, slowly but surely, and are holding their first meeting this Thursday night, September 16. More info later.

St Elizabeth Convent Belarus

Two sisters from this Convent will attend 9.30 a.m. Mass on Monday, September 20, and afterwards will sell their crafts and religious articles to make money for the needs of this Convent. which provides spiritual and social help to the sick and suffering. So any donations will be greatly appreciated.

GAA lotto

Results for September 1: €70 Eddie Duggan Moulnahorna €20 Tony Kelleher Bridgemount, John McDonnell Carrighphooka, Nelius Murphy Clondrohid, Breda McCarthy Ballymakeera.

Results for September 8. Jackpot of €2,800 €70 John Angland Macroom €20 Brian Kerins Sally Gardens, Jeremy Sullivan the Tce., Claire Manning c/o Laine, JP. O’Sullivan c/o MCP.

GAA action

Our under-13s headed to Rusheen last Friday evening to play the league final against Aghinagh, unfortunately our league form which saw us beat Cill Na Martra, Canovee and lose to Aghinagh by a single point simply wasn’t there this evening. What was there this evening was a never give up attitude, they kept trying to play football and didn’t give up at any stage during the game. Aghinagh ran out easy winners in the end and must be congratulated for that. Well done, everybody.

Clondrohid under-12 Footballers were away to Kilmeen last week in the Shield Semifinal Kilmeen got off to a good start with a early goal. They followed it up with another. Our lads took time to adjust to the more stronger and physical side of Kilmeen but when they did they starting getting great scores of their own. At the first water-break Kilmeen led by four points. Game resumed which saw Clondrohid out score Kilmeen in this quarter with great determination shown. Half time came with our lads ahead by two points. Second half resumed which saw Kilmeen putting on the pressure again and picking off a few scores and lead at final water-break. For the final quarter our lads gave a gallant performance but the physical presence on the Kilmeen side won out in the end. Well done to all the panel of players and thanks to the parents for their support.

Junior A Championship: Well done to our Junior A football team on a great victory over Donoughmore last week on a score line of 1-15 to 11 points. Good luck in the next round. Also a big shout out to our under-nine footballers who took on Aghinagh in Rusheen, in a couple of great exciting challenge games on Saturday morning great team-work and skills were shown by all, thanks for Aghinagh for hosting also a big thank you to Mid Cork Pallets for sponsoring our new set of jerseys.

Under-18 Plate Final: Heartiest congratulations to this team on a great performance, running out worthy winners on a score line of 1-16 to Dromtarriffe 0-8

LISMIRE

County Football

Lismire survived a late St. John’s surge to advance to the semi-final of the County Junior C Football Championship with a 2-point win at Mallow recently. The sides were evenly matched in the opening quarter with St. John’s opening the scoring but points to Damien Finn and the lively Darren O’Sullivan saw the sides level at the first water break on 3 points apiece.

A series of Damien Finn frees left Lismire leading at half time by a point; 0.6 to 0.5. St. John’s began the second half with intent notching up an early equaliser but a fine individual effort from centre back Mark Field put Lismire in the lead again which they never relinquished. Damien Finn pointed from play almost immediately and added 2 more frees to see Lismire leading by 4 points at the three-quarter stage.

A black card to the industrious Eamonn Hayes brought some revival for St. John’s bringing it back to a one-point game but Lismire stood firm and the ever-reliable Damien Finn secured the victory with a well taken free to leave the full-time score; Lismire 0.12 St. John’s 0.10.

The Lismire team was: Cathal Field, James Moynihan, Sean McSweeney, Tom Sheehan, Patrick Buckley, Mark Field (0.1), Neil O’Connor, Eamon Hayes, Michael McSweeney, Daniel Richard Guinee, Damien Finn (0.10), Jack Sheahan, Darragh Kearney, Colm Noonan, Darren O’Sullivan (0.1). Subs; Stephen Jones, Jamie Finn, Stephen Kiely.

Lismire now go on to meet the winners of Gleann na Laoi and Ballypheane in the County semi-final.

Scrap Metal

A load of scrap metal is being prepared for collection. If you have any unwanted scrap metal, please bring it to the GAA Grounds and leave it at the designated scrap metal area.

Please be reminded that only scrap metal and batteries are suitable for recycling e.g., farm machinery, old cars, engines & parts, gates, corrugated iron, wheelbarrows, trailer chassis, cement mixers, transport boxes, electric motors, batteries, milk cans, slurry tanks, electric cookers, dishwashers, washing machines, radiators, food mixers, lead, bicycles, solid fuel cookers, barrels and any old iron.

Please do not bring fridges, freezers, timber, plastics or tyres.

MEELIN

GAA action

Congratulations: Huge congratulations to our St. Marks minors who recently won the North Cork Championship. It was a heroic battle and finished on a scoreline of 1.20 to 5.6. Well done to all the players and mentors for their serious commitment to the sport and the team this year. It was a brilliant end to some of the players last year at minor.

Results and fixtures: IHC Round 1 Meelin 0.16 - Midelton 1.18. Hard luck to the lads after an excellent game of fast pace hurling. We have a quick turnaround now as we play again this weekend. At time of print the game is fixed for Friday night at 7.30 pm under lights vs Kildorrery and there is no venue as of yet. Please keep an eye on social media to be updated throughout the week.

Spin and Win:

Winners on Friday 10th September were Mag McLoughlin, Broadford, €55; John O’Sullivan, Co. Clare, €30; Tim McCarthy, Newmarket, €30. Contestants for Friday 17th September are Tim McCarthy, Newmarket; John Clifton, Tullylease; Liam O’Sullivan, Meelin. Best of luck to all spinners. Next week’s jackpot is €4,100.

Confined members weekly lotto (€100) was Micheal Duane, Meelin.