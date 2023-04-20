Around the Districts: Aghinagh, Cill na Martra, Clondrohid and Mourneabbey

Cork and Kerry Crews meet at the County bounds, Luke Ó Liathain, Dan Healy, Aoife Healy, Conchubhair Ó Luasa, Noel O'Reilly, and Tadgh Healy,KWD, in the Annual County Clean-Up Day, Kerry’s biggest annual mobilisation of community groups, tidy towns committees, sporting organisations, individual residents and families across the county. The County Clean-Up-Day, Now in its 11th year is organised by Kerry County Council and facilitated by KWD Recycling. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC***/issued 16/04/2023

AGHINAGH

G.A.A Lotto results

There was no winner of Jackpot of €2,020; numbers drawn 3, 37, 41. €50 Marie Coleman, Dromduv Cottage. €20 Conor Riordan, Coolalta; €20 Gearóid and Eoghan O’Brien, Rylane; €20 John Twomey c/o Martin Hubbard; €20 Thomas Galvin, Millstreet.

Macroom Senior Citizens Active Retired

Reconnect and Meet Again Gala Concert takes place in St Colemans Church, Macroom on Friday night April 21th with Cork Male Voice Choir, Sean O Se, ETB School of Music, Ballinagree Folk Group, Aghinagh Comhaltas and Peggy Lynch. Tickets available from Mc Sweeneys Shop Middle Square €10 also at the door on the night.

Jackie’s Scriorth

Jackie’s scriorth will take place this month on Wednesday night 26th April in The Laine Bar Ballinagree at 9pm. It’s always a very enjoyable night.

New baby

Congratulations to Tracey and Mike O’Sullivan (D.J. Mike) on the arrival of their baby boy Oran Patrick

Sympathy

Deepest sympathy is extended to the Ring family, Carrigadrohid on the passing of Theresa Ring McKevitt. Also to the O’Donoghue family, Carrigulla, Ballinagree on the passing of Theresa. May God grant them both eternal rest.

CILL NA MARTRA

Nora Twomey Memorial

Tá lá mór ag teacht aníos go luath i bparóiste Chill na Martra. Beidh Vintage Car, Tractor and Motorbike Run ar siúl ar Domhnach an 14ú Bealtaine mar chuimhneachán Nora Twomey. Beidh costas cláraithe ag €20 an feithicil, chun airgead a bhailiú do Marymount Hospice. Baileofar ag carr chlós an CLG óna 10.30rn le clárú agus as go brách leo ag a 12.30in. Táimid ag súil go mór le slua breá a bheith i láthair. Bígí ann chun tacú leo!

The Nora Twomey Memorial Vintage Car, Tractor and Motorbike Run is sure to be a great event for all! It is being held in the parish of Cill na Martra on Sunday 14th of May with registration from 10.30am and take off at 12.30pm. There is a registration cost of €20 per vehicle and proceeds raised will be donated to Marymount Hospice. Meeting point is in Cill na Martra GAA grounds. We’d love to see you there.

An Chrois

Tá fuíollach oícheanta ceol agus craic pleanáilte ag An Chrois leis na Paddy Bhoys ag seinnt ar Domhnach an 23ú d’Aibreán agus Aoife O’Neill ar Domhnach an 30ú d’Aibreán. Ina dteannta san beidh Craobh na Dairteanna ar siúl an 22ú d’Aibreán ag 8.30in. Tá an caighdeán agus an iomaíocht fíochmhar láidir i mbliana ag cinntiú craobh den scoth.

Music go leor at An Chrois for the next couple of weekends–The Paddy Bhoys playing on Sunday 23rd April and Aoife O’Neill on Sunday 30th April. Competition is mounting for the final of the darts tournament in An Chrois this Saturday 22nd April. With the standard of players this year it’s sure to be an exciting night.

Tidy Towns Cill na Martra

Is iontach an rud é an méid oibrithe deonacha a fheiscint mórthimpeall orainn chun cabhrú leis an obair seachtainiúil a bhaineann le coiste na Tidy Towns. Le déanaí bhí an KWD Big County Clean Up ar siúl acu agus bailíodh an t-uafás bruscar. Tá an cheantair ag féachaint go h-álainn dá bharr. Maith sibh! Ar Shatharn an 22ú Aibreán beidh glantachán eile ar siúl acu–An Taisce Spring Clean. Tá fáilte is fiche roimh éinne gur mhaith leo cabhrú!

The Tidy Towns volunteers in Cill na Martra are ploughing through the work these days and as a result the parish is looking well. Recently they participated in the KWD Big County Clean Up and collected a huge amount of the rubbish along the parish roads. This weekend, Saturday 22nd April they plan to participate in An Taisce’s Spring Clean with refreshments provided in Ó’Murchú’s afterwards. A warm welcome is extended to all who wish to help out, the more the merrier!

CLONDROHID

Blood transfusion service

Please take note, this badly needed service will be in the Community Hall Clondrohid on Tues May 2 and Wed May 3. Please support.

Alzheimer Society

An invitation to everyone to attend a meeting in the Castle Hotel Macroom on this Thursday night April 20 at 7.15pm, to help make Macroom ’ A Dementia Friendly Community . All are welcome.

Community Creche Pre Schoo/After School

A Family Fun Day has been organised by Gobnait and her hard working staff of this great facility, they are celebrating 20 years in existence, on this Saturday April 22 from 2pm to 5pm.

Blessing of building by Fr. Jim at 2pm, followed by the cutting of the ribbon to officially open the new building, and get the celebrations underway, Gillian Murphy, who has been with them since she was a baby, so she will represent past and present children of Clann Aire, will cut the tape. Entertainment will include The Animal Roadshow, Bouncy Castle, Face Painting children’s disco. So come along and show your support for this renowned facility.

Darkness Into Light

50/50 Fundraiser in aid of Pieta House and Clondrohid Community Hall.

Clondrohid GAA invite you to assemble on their grounds at 4.15am for 4.30 am take off on Saturday May 6. They are asking their members, supporters, and the wider community to participate in the walk, and contribute to the fundraiser, as everyone did last year, to raise much needed funds for both organisations.

Refreshments will be available in Clann Aire Creche afterwards. Registration is not required, Details of how to contribute will be posted locally, on face book, and the next edition of Lee Valley. Here’s hoping for good weather and a great crowd.

Active Retired

This group continue to be Active in the Community with singing, cooking, flower arranging, card playing, yoga, coffee/tea mornings, outings to the Inec, or just having the chat, and craic. They are also involved in different sections of village preparing for Tidy Towns.

They will be hosting a Scoraiocht in the Community Hall on Friday night May 19 at 8pm. This is part of the Bealtaine 2023, under the Saoi Network IRD Duhallow. This is open to not only to Active Retired Groups, but to anyone who enjoys singing, story telling ,etc., whether taking part or just there to enjoy. Its all about getting out and enjoying yourself. So all are welcome. Refreshments will be served.

There is no entry charge but there will be donation buckets in the Hall. All proceeds will be divided between the Cart Bus and the Community Hall. See Ye All There.

Tavern Singers

This talented group of singers have changed their get together night from Sunday night to Monday night. So they will be in the Tavern on the 2nd and 4th Monday nights at 9pm approx. So Monday April 24 is the next night to join them. All are welcome. A big turnout there last week..

Just a diary date

Muinfliuch Nat. School Parents Assoc, are planning a Fun Day on Sunday June 11, with a Fun Run of 5km, with fun activities, and refreshments later in the school grounds. Mark it in your busy diary !!

Another diary date for Carriganima

Saturday July 8, Gina Dale Hale and the Champions will be performing outside the pub in Carriganima, this has been a long term dream of Seanie’s. Back again by popular demand is Declan Nerney on Sunday July 23 Carriganima will be rocking during July, don’t book your hols.

Lotto results

Results for April 12: Heartiest Congrats to Breda McCarthy Ballyvourney, (fruit and Veg) who scooped the jackpot of €2,000 last week. Enjoy. Michael Lucey was the proud seller. €70 Cath Cotter, Kilvoultra. €20 Gerard Kelleher and Marion Manning; Teresa Twomey, the Tavern; James Neville, Kilvoultra; Noreen Noonan, Aghabullogue.

MOURNEABBEY

Clyda Rovers GAA

Lotto - Results 14th April. Jackpot €12,500. Numbers drawn 8,19,22,27. No jackpot winner. €20 Emma & Doireann Dempsey, Knockbrack; €20 Phyllis Walsh, Island; €20 Brian O’Callaghan, Burnfort; €20 Mary Ann Healy-Rourke, Island; €20 Theresa & Wil, Ballyhillogue.

Upcoming Fixtures - Wednesday 19th April at 6:30pm, Minor Football League, Fermoy v Clyda Rovers. Venue: Fermoy

Saturday 22nd April at 7:00pm, Cavanagh’s of Fermoy Div 2 Football League, Shanballymore v Clyda Rovers. Venue: Shanballymore

Sunday 23rd April at 2:30pm, Cork Credit Unions Div2 FL, Kanturk v Clyda Rovers. Venue: Kanturk

Results - Avondhu Hurling League Div 1, Charleville 1-16 Clyda Rovers 1-18

Auction Night/Raffle - Clyda Rovers GAA is hosting its inaugural Players Auction Night + Raffle in the Railway Bar on Saturday April 29th at 8.30pm. 20+ players & guests will put on a show in an effort to be bought for a days work! Thanks to the players who are up for Auction. The players who are purchased will be available for 8 hours work at a time that suits the buyer. It could be for painting, gardening , farming so make sure to get down and support the fundraiser.

A draw will also take place on the night for a list of fantastic prizes. Raffle Tickets are €10 each and can be purchased in advance from all Players/Committee Members or via Revolut 0862987427 (include name)

Save the date, it’s a night not to be missed! Raffle prizes include: The Brehon Hotel Killarney–€400 voucher; 2 x Rod Stewart Tickets Live @ the Marquee; Fota Island Resort Hotel & Spa–€200 voucher; 2 x Premium Tickets for Cork v Tipp Munster Hurling Champ; 2 Hour TrackMan Simulator @ McKenna Golf Academy; Team Training Session + Talk hosted by Paudie Kissane; 3 Month Gym Membership @ The Hibernian Hotel, Mallow; Fourball Green Fees @ Mallow Golf Club; Gift Voucher @ Glow Beauty Salon, Mallow; 2 x €50 vouchers @ Tony’s Bistro, Cork; 2 x Derek O’Brien Hurleys + Many more prizes to be won

Update from Juvenile Club - Our U-12’s Hurlers had a good win recently against Laocha Og gaa club which covers Clondrohid, Ballyvourney, Kilnamartyra, Macroom and the neighbouring regions. Full time score Clyda Rovers 4-04 Laochra Og 1-02.

Our next U-12 hurling match is against Aghabullogue on Monday evening 24th April in Mourneabbey at 6.30 pm.

U-14 Hurling fixture against Banteer/Lyre on Friday 28/4/23 at home in Mourneabbey at 7 pm.

Our U-16’s had a comprehensive victory over Blarney recently on a full time score of 2-22 to 1-10 in a marvellous skilful performance of hurling. Next U-16 fixture is Football against Glenville away on Sunday 23rd April at 11am.