Around the Districts: Aghinagh, Cill na Martra and Meelin

Abbey Herlihy on her first outing with the Cullen Pipe Band since Covid restrictions were lifted played at the centenary commemoration of the Dripsey Ambush.. Abbey was due to play in March 2020 but the pandemic resulted in a long and patient wait.

Scoil Mhuire Kanturk Second Year students Aisling Green Linehan, Amy Horgan, Louise O’Callaghan Moloney and Annastasia Oluwabanwo were the winners of the European Landmarks Poster Competition.

AGHINAGH

GAA lotto draw

There was no jackpot winner numbers drawn were 24, 35, 42. €50 Margaret Desmond, Carrigannish; €20 Patsy Sheehan, Boherbue; €20 Elizabeth Cotter, Ballinagree; €20 Brendan Kelleher, Ballinagree; €20 Noel Healy, Horsemount. Next week’s jackpot €2,950

Heartbreak for Aghinagh

On Sunday evening last Aghinagh and Canovee played out a great game in the final of the West Cork under-12 Championship. This game ebbed and flowed from start to finish, some lovely footballplayed from both sides, with Canovee leading by two points at half time.

They extended their lead to four by the third quarter but Aghinagh were not about to give up without a fight and were level at the final whistle. Canovee started the better in extra time and led at halftime by a goal. Aghinagh threw everything at them but Canovee held out to win on a score of 5-11 to 3-13 Credit must go to both teams for what was a great contest.

Aghinagh Team as follows: Jack Manning, Sarah Kelleher, Christopher O’Leary, Seán McSullivan, Timmy Buckley, Ellie Barry, James Twomey Captain, Michael Jerh Corkery, Áine O’Riordan, Jacob Barry, Will Neville, Danny Buckley, Eadaoin Kelleher, Sarah Hinchion, Patrick Kelleher, Will Dolan. Well done also to their coaches Con Lehane Dave Barry, Seán Kelleher and Kieran Deasy for their hard work all season.

Reopening of the Ploughman

The Ploughman Bar, Ballinagree opened under new management on Frday afternoon last, a big crowd attended the opening, and later thatnight a massive crowd filled the Bar and also the small marquee outside the front door.

Young people came from all the surrounding Parishes, and they enjoyed the athmosphere and the music of Ciaran and Jim and they bopped and sang with the songs. The Bar was beautifully done up and the service was excellent lots of fresh sandwiches were distributed round the Bar. Its a massive undertaking for them. Every success to Siobhán and Mike.

CILL NA MARTRA

Nuacht lotto

Níor aimsigh uimhreacha 2, 13, 28 ná 32 aon buaiteoir don phota óir oll-mhór le €20,000 ann ar an Luan seo chaite in Aire na nÓg. €100: Pádraig O’Ríordáin, c/o Gearóid Ó hÉalaithe. Díoltóir; Gearóid. €50: Mícheál Ó Broin, Maigh Chromtha. €20: Jack Ó Mongáin, Réidhleáin. €20: Siobhán Ní Chuana, Baile Átha Cliath. €20: Seán Ó Liatháin, Lios Buí Mór.

Autumn Stations

Just like autumn 2020, this year’s autumn Stations will be held in our two churches, all at 8 p.m. On Monday next, October 11, the Baile Ui Bhuaigh, Brúchán, and Drom Óiningh stations will be held.

The Cnoc Rua, Cúl Cam, Cluain Clud, Páirc an Óileán, Cnoc Sathairn, Gort an Éadan and Cill Maigh Íaróg stations will take place on Tuesday evening, October 12, On Wednesday, October 13, it is the turn of Cathair Daithi, Na Cúla, Doire an Tóchair, Cathair Céirín and Cuil a Bhuacaigh. The stations for Caol Fuinsean, Drom Réidh, Dún dá Radharc and Seanbhaile Sheáin will be held on Thursday, October 14, On Friday, October 15, Prothas, Ínse na hAmhraí, Drom a Garraí and Ceann Droma stations will be held. The stations for Lios Buí Mór, Lios Buí Beag and Áchadh Chonnaidh will be held on Monday, October 18, All the above stations will be held in Séipéal Lachtain Naofa. All the stations in the Réidh na nDoirí area, Ráth, Gort an Imeall, Cluanta Chárthaigh, Doire na Ceartan, Cloch Aidhneach, Leac, Doire Finín, Doireach, Gort na Binne, Réidh na nDoirí and Ráthúnach will be held on Tuesday, October 19, in Séipéal Réidh na nDoirí. An tAthair Joe encourages all to attend their station, if at all possible.

Scéim Aisling Geal

Beidh Ranganna Amhránaíochta do daltaí meánscoile ag tosnú go luath ar Zoom faoin Scéim Aisling Geal. Beidh Máire Ní Chéilleachair i bhfeighil agus is féidir glaoch uirthi ar 086 3828451 chun am a shocrú. Fáilte roimh cách.

Death

Cill na Martra and especially Cúil a Bhuacaigh lost a main pillar of the community, when Julia Horgan died on Sunday, September 26, following a short illness.

The late Julia was born just over the Pass of Céim an Fhia over 90 years ago and was predeceased by her husband, Connie in 1991. She will be fondly remembered as an extremely hard working lady and a remarkable neighbour, but her contented, long, well lived life will be recounted for many a day. Her death is a huge loss to both Cois Cille and an Ionad Lae, as Julia was a very active patron.

She will also be hugely missed by her family of seven, Michael, Donal, Margaret, Theresa, Eileen, Jeremiah and Connie, her seven grandchildren, her three great grandchildren, her daughters-in-law, Majella and Sheila, her sons-in-law James and Mel and extended family. Cóbhrón ó chroí le gach duine acu. I mbaclainn Dé go raibh sí.

Nuacht peile

Beidh dhá cluiche i bPáirc Uí Chuana an deireadh seachtaine seo. Ar an Satharn, 10ú Deireadh Fómhair, beidh Cill na Martra ag imirt Uíbh Laoire sa cluiche ceathrú cheannais sa Chraobhchomórtas fé 17 ag 4in. Beidh na buachaillí fé 14 áitúil ag imirt Droichid na Bandan sa cluiche ceannais sa Sciath ar an Domhnach, 11ú Deireadh Fómhair arís ag a ceathair.

Goal setting

Goal Setting to get what you want, is the heading of a workshop by Fiona Hall, MIACP, which will take place in Macroom Library on Tuesday, October 12, at 6.30 p.m. It is hosted by Cork County Library and arts in conjunction with Healthy Ireland. To register just email corkcountylibrary@corkcoco.ie.

Cork Autism Conference

Thriving with Autism, is the theme of this year’s online Autism Conference on Sunday, October 17, The conference aims to help those people on the autism spectrum with interventions, skills and strategies. Visit autismcork.ie for more information

MEELIN

Boherbue Comprehensive School

The Board of Management of Boherbue Comprehensive School invites applications for a vacant post on the cleaning staff of the school. This is a fixed-term contract of 10 hours per week until 3rd June 2022, payable at Department of Education and Skills rates. The successful candidate will be required to work after normal school hours (4-6pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and 1.30-3.30pm Wednesday).

A letter of application, along with current CV and references, should be submitted to The Secretary, Board of Management, Boherbue Comprehensive School, Boherbue, Co. Cork, P51 TK28, by 5pm on Friday 8th October 2021.

IHC Saturday October 9th

Meelin play their last round of their group games on Saturday @4pm in Millstreet. They are taking on Cloughduv. Best of luck boys. Tickets will be available from the Cork GAA website. Please watch out for a text from the club and look on social media throughout the week.

U21 A hurling champions 2021: Well done to St Marks who are U21A champions for 2021 after a massive win over Kanturk on Sunday last. A brilliant game where the lads came back from behind to score two goals and secured the cup. Well done to all players and management on their efforts throughout the year. Score finished 2-15 to 1-16. St. Marks abu.

Spin and Win

Spin and win results for Friday October 1st: Winners were: Liams Guiney’s girls, Limerick, €40; William Buckley, Meelin, €50; Caoimhe Collins, Newmarket, €35. Contestants for Friday 8th October are: Jack Rodger, Meelin; Cian Curtin, Meelin; Alex Encheva, Newcastle West. Jackpot will be €4,400. Best of luck to all. The Winner of the confined members lotto was Sean Linehan, €100. Well done!

Meelin Hall

Art classes starting 30/09 to 4/11. During this 6 week course you will try these artistic techniques: watercolour, acrylic on canvas, pottery, collage pastel, painting on glass.Christmas Decoration Workshop. 6 weeks course starting 11/11 to 16/12 at 7pm. Have fun making Christmas wreaths, baubles, Cards, felt and macrame decorations, candles and candle holders, table decorations and sustainable wrapping. Advance booking for both courses is essential. To book call Gosha 0876002500.