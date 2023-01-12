Around the Districts: Aghinagh, Cill na Martra and Clondrohid

AGHINAGH

G.A.A. Lotto Draw

The €2,350 Jackpot on January 2nd was not won. €50 Michelle Duggan, Ballymskeera. €20 Caroline Downey, Leades; €20 Mary Cotter, Leades; €20 Jeremiah Corkery, Drombeg; €20 Don McSweeney c/o Anthony Hubbard.

New Year Calendar

12 page colour Calendar 2023 in all local shops in aid of Macroom Senior Citizens, your support would be greatly appreciated.

Recent Bereavements

Sincere sympathy is extended to the relatives, neighbours and many friends of the late Bill Rourke who passed away recently. Bill was a great age, a thorough gentleman, everyone’s friend. Rest easy now Bill your work is all done.

Adult Dancing in Clondrohid Hall

Set, Ceili Quick Step Waltz with Alan commencing on Tuesday night Jan 24thfrom 8pm to 10pm learn new dances and make lots of friends and great craic.

Inchageela Dancing

Social Dancing started in Inchageela Hall last Sunday, a good crowd attended. Music was by Cathal and Ted Barry. Twill be on every second Sunday from 3 to 5.30.

Pilgrimages

Pilgrimage to Fatima 9th to 14th June visiting Lisbon and more Contact James Treacy 061 921470.

Pilgrimage to The Holy Land departs Cork June 26th travels to Bethleham, Jerusalem, Mount of Olives, Bethany, Via Dolorosa, Gethsemane, Dead Sea, Jericho, Sea of Galilee, Cana, Nazareth, Mount Tabor, Jordan River. Pilgrimage Director Jim Keogh at 021 4885371.

CILL NA MARTRA

Nuacht Lotto

Lotto 3-1-2023: Níor aimsigh uimhreacha 4, 15, 18 ná 20 aon buaiteoir don phota óir oll-mhór le €26,600 ann ar an Mháirt, 3ú Eanaire in Aire na nÓg. €100: Siobhán Uí Ghuidhir. Ar-líne. €50: Xander Ziggy Rae Burns, c/o An Chrois. €20: Donie agus Pat, c/o Firebird. €20: Muintear Uí Mhocháin, Gort an Éadan. €20: Nóierín Ui Chróinín, Cathair Céirín.

Lotto 9-1-2023: Roghnaíodh uimhreacha 10, 18 27 agus 30 ar an Luan seo chaite in Aire na nÓg ach ní raibh na h-uimhreacha buacach ag éinne. Bhuaigh na daoine seo leanas duaiseanna airgid: Seán Ó Liatháin, Lios Buí Mór: Jo, c/o An Chipper; Tracey Ní Liatháin. Ar-líne: Ciara Douglas, Cill Dhealgán, Co na Mí: Muiris Mac Cárthaigh, Baile Mhic Íre agus Eibhlín Ní Liatháin, Áth Trasna..

Coiste phobail

A very important meeting will convene on this Monday, January 16th in Ó Murchú’s at 8pm. It is hoped to set up a Community Council to take Cill na Martra forward.

All ideas will be discussed, from Community Newsletter to Tidy Towns to Cúrsaí Gaeilge and more. Suggestions can be emailed to nuachtcillnamartra@hotmail.com, if unable to attend in person.

Sagart nua

Cuireann Pobal Réidh na nDoirí agus Pobal Chil;l na Martra fáilte is fiche roimh an tAthair Ó Brádaigh do mhí Eanair. Tá Gaeilge líofa aige, cé nach canúint na Mumhan é.

Edel’s Bakes

Local lady, Edel Shorten has begun a new business, Edel’s Bakes. Her scrumptious creations can be seen on Facebook at Edels Bakes or on Instagram at edels-bakes. Orders welcome.

Ionad Áise

Many classes have resumed at the Ionad Áise, Réidh na nDoirí. There are two sessions of Pilates with Tony on Tuesdays, one at 7pm and another at 8pm. On Wednesday mornings, it is the turn of the Mother and Toddler Group. Yana returns with two sessions of Yoga on Thursdays, at 6pm and 7:30pm.

Parent and baby fitness classes

Parent and Baby Fitness Classes take place on Fridays in the Ionad Pobail, one session at 11am and another at 12:15pm. Caroline can be contacted at 087-7105182 to book a place.

Rince Gaelach

Irish Dancing classes with Lisa Hegarty have resumed on Tuesdays. Beginners take the floor at 5pm and improvers starting at 6pm. Lisa can be contacted at 087-6403828 for more details.

Christmas Tree recycling

Christmas Trees can be recycled for free at Macroom Amenity Site until end of January.

Blood Transfusion Service

There will be a Blood Clinic at Óstán Ghobnatan, Baile Mhúirne on Mon day next, January 16th from 15:45 to 20;00. All donors welcome, especially first timers.

CLONDROHID

Daffodil Night Nurses fundraiser

The family of Teddy Kelleher, Clondrohid held a fundraiser in the Abbey Hotel, Ballyvourney on November 19th 2022. This fundraiser was in aid of the Daffodil Night Nurses of the Irish Cancer Society who took wonderful care of Teddy.

Funds raised on the night were €10,161.40 plus money donated during Ted’s funeral lodged separately totalled €1,785. Total funds raised through the Ted Kelleher fundraiser for the Daffodil Nurses is €11,946.40.

The official cheque presentation hasn’t yet happened but it will be within the next few weeks, so photo to follow. The Kelleher family wish to thank everyone who supported this great fundraiser. It meant so much to them and helped in no small way to ease the sadness of their great loss. A heartfelt thanks to one and all.

Development Group

Clondrohid Development Group held a meeting this week to discuss and arrange the revival of their Parish Adult Christmas/ New Year Party, which will take place in the Community Hall, on Sunday Jan 22 at 2pm. The usual meal, music, dancing, singing, raffle etc will be on offer. Lets hope all viruses, and bugs will be laid to rest by then!

Please come along for some fun and entertainment, and break up those January blues By now most people will have seen the mural on the Dairygold wall. The compliments have been flying. Well done to Gerard Kelleher, a man of many talents. Great to see people in the parish willing to improve places using their talents. Thank you Gerard.

The Group would like to wish everyone in the parish a very happy New Year. They would like also to welcome all the new babies born in the parish during 2022. They wish to extend their sympathies to all those who suffered a bereavement during 2022.Ar dheis De go raibh a anamacha.

Active Retired

Clondrohid Active Retired are enjoying a bit of a rest at moment, but will be back end of Jan, start of Feb with a full programme They would like to wish their treasurer Jane O’Brien a happy retirement from the Credit Union, and wish her and family well. Good luck Jane.

Parish Office

Please note the Parish Office at the Parochial House is open on Thursdays mornings from 11am to 1 pm. The landline is 026 61933. Emergency sick calls number is 0858471249

Radio Maria

The recent coffee morning held in the Macroom Parish Centre raised €1,426.32p–your support is very much appreciated. Thank you.

Lotto

Results for Dec 21: €150 Healy’s Spar Voucher: John Manning, Dan Corkery Place. €100 M&J Kelleher. Oils Voucher: CJ Lynch, Caherbrane €50 Tomes Butchers Voucher: James O’Leary, Codrum. Brandy: Neil Corkery, Lioscreassig; Mort Kelleher, Rylane; Mary McCarthy, Carriganima. Whiskey: Mary McSweeney, The Laine; Donnacha Spillane, Horsemount; John Cronin, Codrum.

Results for Jan 4. Jackpot €5,800. €70 Angie McCarthy, The Bell Inn. €20 Danny Keohane, Inniscarra; Gerard Kelleher, Moulnahorna; Adrian Desmond, Clondrohid; Cath Cotter, Kilvoultra.