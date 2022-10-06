Around the Districts: Aghinagh, Cill na Martra and Clondrohid

Kanturk Community Astroturf Committee recently launched their latest fundraiser 'A Night at the Dogs' which will take place at Curraheen Park Greyhound Stadium on Saturday, October 29th.

AGHINAGH

G.A.A Lotto Results

The Jackpot was €4450. There was no winner of the Jackpot of €4,450; numbers drawn 27, 34, 35; €50 Jerry Casey, Lombardstown. €20 Denis Rivers Coakley, Derryroe; €20 Danny Cronin, Ballingeary; €20 Shelia Walsh, Clondrohid; €20 Kay Coakley, Ballinagree.

Ballinagree Community Alert

There is a Tractor and Car Run on Sunday next October 9th. Registration from 12 noon at Laine Bar leaving Ballinagree Village at 1.00pm sharp. Entry €20. All car and tractor drivers will be entered in a free draw on the day. All proceeds going to Ballinagree Local Community. Enquiries 087 6757447 or 086 7840146.

Macroom Senior Citizens

There will be a Bring and Buy in Fr Ryan Hall on next Sunday afternoon at 3pm. Your support would be greatly appreciated Macroom Senior Citizens provide a safe haven, Meals on Wheels a place to sit and chat as well as the cup of tea, a full lunch every day. The Shopeen next door have a great selection of excellent quality clothes and shoes for both male and female. Ladies there is some nice pieces of Jewellery in The Shopeen at the moment. Have a browse.

Ballinagree Scriorth

There was a huge crowd in The Laine Bar Ballinagree at Jackies Scriorth last Wednesday night. They came from North South East and West of Ballinagree from the Kerry border in the North to Dunmanway Drinagh and Ballydehob in the South a right nice bunch of people. Then on Friday night a few of Ballinagree people went to Ballydehob to their Scriorth where we were shown wonderful Ballydehob hospitality.

Scarecrow Fest

Registration for the Ballinagree Scarecrow Fest is now open until Monday Oct 24th. Contact 083 4002806.

Ceili fundraiser

A Ceili fundraiser in memory of Teddy Kelleher in aid of Daffodil (Night Nurses) will take place in the Abbey Hotel on Saturday night November 19 from 9pm. Music by the Abbey Ceili Band, plus music and singing session in the bar.

Aghinagh G.A.A.

Congrats to U11 team that took part in the Neily Twomey Tournament recently. Following 3 tough games against Macroom, Canovee and Dromtariffe they qualified for the Plate final against Clondrohid, which was a very good game and the final score was Clondrohid 1-1 Aghinagh 6-8. Well done both teams.

CILL NA MARTRA

Nuacht Lotto

Níor aimsigh uimhreacha 1, 2, 10 ná 30 aon buaiteoir don phota óir oll-mhór le €24,200 ann ar an Luan seo chaite in Aire na nÓg. €100: Marie Ní Shíocháin, Seanbhaile Sheain. Díoltóir: Peadar Ó Cróinín. €50: Breandán Ó Conaill, Gleann Maighir agus Cill na Martra. €20: Caroline Cannon, Ceann Droma. €20: Clodagh Ní Shúilleabháin, Seanbhaile Sheáin. €20: Adrian Ó Cróinín, An Astráil agus Ceann Droma.

October Scoraíocht

The October Scoraíocht in Cois Cille will be on Thursday, October 13th at 2:30pm. As always, there will be loads of music, song, dance and craic. Fáilte is fiche roimh gach éinne.

Oíche Cheiliúradh

Beidh Oíche mór Cheiliúradh eagraithe ag Craobh Lachtaín Naofa de Comhaltas dos na buaiteoirí go léir i bhFleadh Cheoil na hÉireann ar an Satharn seo, 9ú Deireadh Fómhair in Ó’Murchú’s ag 7in. Ní cloistear Curaí na hÉireann gach lá, mar sin bí ann gan teip ar an Satharn. Fáilte is fiche roimh cách.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended to Eileen Pete O’Sullivan-O’Mahony, Dromcondra, Dublin, her son Ciarán and the extended O’Mahony family following the death of Morty. Born in Mallow over ninety years ago, the late Morty remained a true Corkman, despite living in Dublin for years and years. Interment took place in Reilig Lachtain Naofa following Requiem Mass. Beannacht Dé lena anam dílis.

Céad Commaoine 2023

Tá Ranganna a Dó in ár scoileanna ag ullmhú cheanna don Chéad Commaoine 2023. Beidh an lá mór i Séipéal Lachtaín Naofa ar Satharn, 13ú Bealtaine agus i Séipéal Réidh na nDoirí ar an Satharn, 27ú Bealtaine.

Coffee Morning

The organisers of the recent Coffee Morning in aid of Marymount gratefully acknowledge the massive support on the day. A whopping €2,230 was raised. Míle buíochas gach éinne.

New phone number

Our Parish administrator, An tAthair Mac Cárthaigh’s new phone number is 085-8783823. Emails can be sent to athsean@paroistebailemhuirne.ie. The parish office in Baile Mhúirne is open on Mondays and Tuesdays from 10:30am to 1pm for queries, Mass Cards etc.

Rememberance Service

All parents who suffered pregnancy or infant loss are invited to a Remembrance Service at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Western Road, Cork on Friday, October 14th at 7:30pm. It is organised by the Cork University Maternity Hospital and it will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/sacredheartchurch.

The late Mick Barry - legendary bowler

There is an amazing display on view at the SMA Centre, Wilton at present on the life and sporting exploits of the legendary Mick Barry. The wide ranging display tries to portray the unequalled achievements of this amazing bowler, who won eight All Ireland titles as well as European gold and silver medals. He is best remembered for lofting a bowl over the Viaduct on the Bandon Road in 1955, the only man to ever do so. His legacy will live for many a year. It’s a very attractive display for all bowling enthusiasts and indeed for lovers of a true sportsman.

CLONDROHID

Clondrohid parish welcome Fr. Greene

Fr. James (Jimmy) Greene has been appointed Administrator of Clondrohid parish, and will help Fr. McCarthy Ballyvourney, with the running of the three parishes of Clondrohid, Ballyvourney, and Kilnamartyra. He will reside in the Parochial house in Clondrohid. All in the parish wish him a Céad Míle Fáilte, and hope his journey with us will be a fruitful and happy one.

Unfortunately changes had to be made to the number of Masses said in each parish and the following is the present line up, which may change in the future. Clondrohid: Sunday morning only at 9.30am. No Saturday night Mass. Carriganima: Saturday night at 6pm. No Sunday morning Mass.

Confessions: In Clondrohid on Saturdays 11.30am to 12 Weekend Masses for Ballyvourney and Kilnamartyra Sat at 6.30pm Ballyvourney Saturday at 8pm in Reidh na nDoiri Sunday at 10am in Cul Aodha Sunday at 11.30 am in Kilnamartyra Sunday 11.30am in Ballyvourney

Weekday Masses: Clondrohid On Mondays,Wednesdays,Thursdays,and Fridays at 9.30am Ballyvourney on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 9.30am, on Saturdays occasionally at 11am Cul Aodha on Fridays at 10.30am Kilnamartyra on Tuesdays at 9am Thursdays at 7pm and Fridays at 7pm

Station masses for the Autumn: No House Stations. Sat Oct 15 at 11am for all of Clondrohid, both village and country. Sat Oct 22 at 11am for all of Carriganima,both village and country.

Millstreet Vintage Club

Tractor Run on Sunday Oct 16 in aid of CART Carriganima Rural Bus Service. Registration at the Pub Carriganima from 11am. Run will leave at 12 noon sharp. Entry fee €20 per tractor, all tractors both old and new are welcome. Refreshments after in the Pub. For more info, contact Danny Lane on 0872213848, or Dan O’Riordan on 0872452569. All passengers must wear seatbelts.

Set dancing for adults

Alan is back, with sets, ceili, quick step and waltzing on Tuesdays 8pm to 10pm in Clondrohid Community hall. Commencing on Oct 11, and every Tuesday night until Dec 13. €8 per night. Great nights assured.

Ceili in memory of Teddy Kelleher

This fundraiser for Daffodil (Night Nurses) will take place in the Abbey Hotel on Saturday night November 19 from 9pm. Music by the Abbey Ceili Band, plus music and singing session in the bar. Donations accepted at any stage.

Active Retired

This group are full of plans, ideas ,and social occasions. The sewing classes are coming to an end, and were a great success. well done to all ,and to Catherine, our tutor, who had great patience!!!. Yoga continues on every second Wednesday, and the cards for fun are back on Oct 10. Outings have been arranged to Siamsa Tire, and to the Kilfenora Ceili Band. Sing song on Monday Oct 17. Lots more in ‘the tank’ for later.

Clondrohid Dev Group

With winter fast approaching, this group will be winding down their gardening activities. They would like to thank all those who helped voluntary during the year, especially those not on the committee for their care of the flowers throughout the village and surrounds.

A special word of thanks to the Active Retired members, who have taken the chore of keeping the area around the Community Hall and in front of old school weed free. Much appreciated, it’s just another voluntary community effort to keep our village clean and tidy. Well done to all and to the young folk that joined ye last week.

This group are planning a mural on the Dairygold wall at the back of the two churns already there. It will depict the old creamery. Our artist is local man Ger Kelleher, you may remember he designed the 3 signs on the approach roads to village ,many years ago. A man of many talents. All will be revealed shortly.

GAA news

Clondrohid Under 15’s played Ballingeary last week in the Under 15 Shield Quarter Final. With both teams looking to advance to the semi-final the crowd were treated to a cracking game of football. Clondrohid were out of the traps fast and kicked 3 points. Then Ballingeary went on the attack and were awarded a penalty which they converted to make it all square. With their tails up, Ballingeary scored 2 more points. Both teams were now trying to get a grip on the game and with half time approaching our lads kicked 4 unanswered points. Half-time Clondrohid 0-07 Ballingeary 1-02. Second half throw in and Ballingeary attacked and found the net to go 1 point up and then followed it up with a point from play. With their tails up now Ballingeary started looking to kill the game off, but our boys had different ideas and after a couple of tactical switches, our forward line started to up the anti and found their shooting boots kicking 3-04 in a short space of time. Ballingeary to their credit never gave up scoring 1-01 but our boys again upped the work rate and ran out winners at the end with a score line that doesn’t match how tough this game was. Clondrohid 4-16 Ballingeary 3-04.

Clondrohid Under 15’s played Tadhg MacCarthaigh last weekend in Kealkil in the Shield Semi-final. An absolute cracking game played by 2 very evenly matched teams. Thankfully today Clondrohid came away with the win on a scoreline of Clondrohid 4 -13 Tadhg MacCarthaigh 3 -10. Well Done Boys & best of luck in the final.

Well done to our under 9 footballer’s who took on our neighbours Ballyvourney last Sat in the last of the Go Games matches, a big thank you to Rebel Óg for organising these games for all the kids and for their day out in Pairc Uí Rinn during the summer , thank you to all the parents for supporting the kids during the season.

Ladies Football

Well done to Macroom’s U14 girls who defeated Ibane in a County Final last Sunday, and to Naomh Aban who won the JAFC County title on Sat. Both teams have parish participants, as players and coaches. Congrats, well deserved, hard work pays off.