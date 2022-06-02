Around the Districts: Aghinagh, Cill na Martra and Clondrohid

At the Tánaiste's visit to Cultúrlann MacAmhlaoimh in Newmarket were Musicians Liam, Cillian, Oisín and Saoirse O'Connor and Culturlann Custodian Mossie Angland with An Tanáiste Leo Varadkar.

AGHINAGH

European Champions

Congratulations to the three North Cork Bowlers who took part in the European Championship in Germany at the weekend. Representing Ireland were Seamus Sexton, Knockarourke, Donoughmore who won gold in the European Senior Mens Championship, and Jamie Kelleher and Conor Lucey who got gold in the team event. Enjoy your success you talented bunch.

First Holy Communion

Congratulations to the children of Ballinagree N.S. who made their First Holy Communion last weekend.

Platform Dancing

There is Cross Roads Dancing in Lahern Cross on next Sunday evening June 5th Music by Pat Daly.

Dancing in Berrings

Dancing is beginning in Berrings next Saturday night, with music by Paudie McAuliffe

A very interesting flyer

Usually we get a lot of rubbish in our letter box, but this one was different It was a very well put together short history about the Foundation of our State 1922 to 2022. On the top of the front page it said ‘Of all the periods inIrelands history, the early 1920s was a time of profound significance.Great progress was made but not without struggle and division pain and sacrifice.’ How true that was. I thought what a great way to talk about History in school, It would have been wonderful when I was going to school as we learned history through Irish and we didnt know what we were talking about.

Sympathy

Sincere sympathy is extended to Phillis O’Sullivan Horsemount on the death of her Brother Donie. Ar dheis De go raibh a Ainm dilis.

CILL NA MARTRA

Nuacht lotto

Níor aimsigh uimhreacha 4, 14, 15 ná 24 aon buaiteoir don phota óir oll-mhór le €20,600 ann ar an Luan seo chaite in Aire na nóg. €100: Alan Ó Ríordain. Ar-líne €50: Colm Ó Mocháin, Seanbhaile Sheáin. €20: Dolores Niblock, Baile an Locha. €20: David Niblock, Baile an Locha. €20: Dolores Niblock, Baile an Locha. Beidh tarrach na seachtaine seo chugainn ar an Mháirt, 7ú Meitheamh.

Lourdes Pilgrimage

The annual Diocesan Pilgrimage to Lourdes was called off earlier this year, when times were uncertain, but a pilgrimage from home will take place from June 3 to June 8. All the ceremonies can be viewed on the Cloyne Diocesan Pilgrimage to Lourdes Facebook page.

The opening Mass will be celebrated by Bishop Crean on Saturday, June 4, at 10 a.m. Pentecost Sunday Mass will be said by Fr Bluitt, Kanturk on June 5 also at 10 a.m. Mondays Mass will be in memory of deceased members of Cloyne Lourdes Hospitality. Canon Roberts, Macroom will celebrate Mass for the sick on Tuesday, June 7, also at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome to join all or some of the ceremonies.

Cill na Martra abú

Bhí an lá le Cill na Martra ar an Satharn seo chaite, nuair a bhuaigh siad ar Fánaithe na Claise i bPáirc Uí Chuana i Sraith an Chontae Roinn IB Chríocnigh an cluiche leis an scór 2-12 i gcoinne 1-12. Mile comhghairdeas.

Sympathy

Farran and Réidh na nDoirí both lost an outstanding character last week, when Con Murphy was called back to Heaven. Predeceased by his brother Patrick, the late Con will be greatly missed, not on ly by his wife and family, but also by his colleagues and customers in the insurance industry and especially by his sporting friends.

Interment took place in St Colman’s Cemetery, Macroom following Concelebrated Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Farran.

Sympathy is extended to wife Kathy, daughters Tríona, Marcella, Tricia and Claire, sisters Eileen and Mary Theresa, brothers John and Willie, granddaughters Grace, Lily, Isabelle and Sophie and extended family. Suaimhneaqs síoraí tabhair dó, a Thiarna.

Feis Laitiarain

Gach ádh ar baill Craobh Lachtaín Naofa, a bheidh san iomaíocht ag Feis Laitiarain ar an Domhnach, 12ú Meitheamh ag tosnú ag 12: 00 meánlae.

Cois Cille

There is a suitable room at Cois Cille available for classes, meetings or courses. Ring 026 40999 or 026 45559 for more details.

CLONDROHID

Exam time

All in the parish wish all those doing their Junior Cert, Leaving Cert, and college exams over the next few weeks the very best of luck. A special Exam Mass will be celebrated by Fr Joe in Clondrohid, on Monday, June 6, at 6 p.m.

Autism awareness in Clondrohid NS

The school would like to say a huge ‘thank you’ for the amazing support they received at their recently held coffee morning. Thank you to those who turned up, those who donated to help fund resources for Droichidin Classrooms. Thanks to amazing sponsors.

The theme all last week in the school was ‘We were all born to stand out, each and everyone of us has a special gift that makes us unique’. It was a fantastic week of activities. Great awareness.

Clondrohid Active Retired

This group held a very successful Scoraiocht night in Community Hall for the Bealtine festival. A great night of music, song, poems, and jokes. Plenty laughter, great to be back together again. The night was rounded off with the cuppa, buns, and chocolate cake. Thanks to all involved. On the night there was a voluntary bucket for donations for our friends from Ukraine, who are resident in Millstreet.

IRD in Newmarket are involved in this project. €330 was raised on the night and this money has been handed over to IRD. A big ‘Thank You’ to all.

Jack’s Mystery Tour

A great day out was had by all who ventured on this revived Mystery Tour after a lapse of two years due to Covid. The first stop was to Cork City Gaol, then Heritage Centre in Cobh and lunch, on to Fota House and Gardens, and dinner in the Wild Goose in Mallow. A sing song in the final leg of the journey.

Clondrohid GAA

Darkness Into Light was held in Clondrohid on Saturday, May 7, with a 5km walk raised €2,061 for Pieta House. They would like to thank everyone who donated, who took part, to make it so successful. A special mention to Ray Brennan, who organised the event, to Clann Aire for the use of their kitchen facilities and to Nelius Murphy for all his baking. Well done, everybody.

Lough Derg three-day pilgrimage

This runs from June 1 to August 15. Admission €80. Concessions available for students, seniors, and groups. For more info email info@loughderg.org or ring 0 (0353) 719861518.

ALONE

This organisation is looking for befriending volunteers in your area. Support and befriending is a supported one to one relationship between a volunteer and an older person, who has been linked in with Alone.

This service provides companionship and practical support to older people, who would like extra social contact through a weekly volunteer visit. Visit alone, ie for more details. Or ring 081 8222024 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Seven days a week.

Lotto

Results for May 18: €70 Conor McCarthy, Kilmichael. €20 John O’Leary c/o MCP; Teresa Coakley, New York; Bart and E. O’Shea, Ardnacrusha; Brian Kearns, Sally Gardens.

Results for May 25: jackpot €10,000. €70 Sheane O’Driscoll c/o Laine €20 Peggy Lynch c/o Laine; Eddie Walsh, Dromduve; Áine Ring, Coolalta; Lily Mai and C Hickey, Ballinagree.