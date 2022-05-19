Around the Districts: Aghinagh, Cill na Martra and Clondrohid

Evan Brosnan who received his First Holy Communion in Christ the King Church, Knocknagree, is pictured with his parents Yvonne and John and his sisters Fia and Elaina.

Minister Darragh O’Brien chatting to Mary Crowley and Catherine Lehane at the opening of the new Fire Station in Kanturk last Friday.

AGHINAGH

G.A.A. Lotto Results

There was no jackpot winner; numbers drawn 17, 22, 34. Jackpot was €1,450. Consolation prizes €50 Michael Horgan, Horsemount; €20 Donagh McCarthy, Castleview; €20 Edel Kelleher, Kilgobnet; €20 Marie Therese O’Callaghan, Rusheen; €20 Adam Kelly, Ballyverane.

Ballinagree Vintage

At a recent meeting of Vintage it was unanimously decided that all the proceeds from the recent Tractor Run be given to the Irish Community Air Ambulance. Presentation of cheque will take place in The Laine Bar on Saturday June 11th at 9.30pm. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Aghinagh G.A.A.

Junior A League Result: Aghinagh 3-12 Dripsey 2-10. Very competitive game. Well done boys

Ballinagree Card Play

The following is the result of last Friday nights Game1th Connie Kelleher and Jerry Cooney2th Michael Horgan and Lisa Horgan Under the line Tim O Mahony and Connie Sheehan.

The first sing song in The Laine

On Sunday evening last May 15th The Laine Bar was buzzing with anticipation for the start of the Sing Song and Music from 6 to 9 since before Covid.

A packed house enjoyed the Music and song from Nigel Mark and Patrick from Rylane and the Kelleher Family of Patrick and his two sisters from Coolnadane they played a variety of Instruments and also sang beautifully. Aine O Driscoll also sang some lovely numbers.

It was lovely meeting up again with like minded friends who love a good session hope its the first of many.

Music in The Laine Bar

Music is back in The Laine Bar on next Saturday night 21st May with The Kelts. Come along you wont be sorry craic will be good.

CILL NA MARTRA

Céad Commaoine i Réidh na nDoirí

Bhí an ghrian ag spalpadh Dé Domhnaigh, nuair a bhailigh slua mórdon Chéad Commaoine i Séipéal Réidh na nDoirí. Ghlac triúr páistí as Rang a Dó, Bríd Ní Loingsigh, Cillian Ó Cinnéide agus Darragh Ó Loingsigh an Sacraimint don chéad uair. Léigh an tAthair Joe an tAifreann agus chan Cór na Scoile maraon lr Ger Wolfe, na h-ionaim. Cúis mór áthais don pobal glórtha na bpáistí a chlos arís. Mar is gnáth, bhí an séipéal maisthe go h-álainn ag Bean an tSéipéil, Bríd. Lean an ceiliúradh san Ionad Áise le bia agus deoch, curtha ar fáil ag Tuismitheoirí na Scoile. Míle comhgfhairdeas gach éinne.

Céad Commaoine i gCill na Martra

Bhí Séipéal Lachtaín Naofa lán go doras ar an Satharn seo chaite don Chéad Commaoine. Ghlac seachtar cailíní agus beirt buachaillí Céad Commaoine ón tAthair Joe. Siad na cailíní ná Andrea Ní Thuama, Bláthnaid Ní Mhocháin, Caoimhe Ní Ríordáin, Eithne Ní Chorcoráin, Katie Ní Dhrisceoil, Mairéad Ní Cheallacháin agus Michaela Ní Ríordáin. Bhí beirt buachaillí ann, Mícheál Ó Luanaigh agus Tadhg Ó Mocháin Sheinn Aodhagán agus Ellen ceol uirlise i rith an searmanais. Chuir Maria bláthanna gleoite ar fuaid na h-áltóra. Mile comhghairdeas dos na páistí, a tuismitheoirí agus a múinteoirí.

Nuacht lotto

Nior aimsigh uimhreacha 3, 4, 22 ná 27 aon buaiteoir don phota óir oll-mhór le €20,200 ann ar an Luan seo chaite in Aire na nÓg. €100: Rita Uí Éalaithe, Baile Mhúirne. Díoltóir; Máire Uí Laoire. €50; Tim Ó Tuama, Lios Buí Mór. €20: Breanndán Mac Coitir, Cill Mhichíl. €20: Áine Ui Shúilleabháin, Béal Áthan Ghaorthaidh. €20: Liam, Sarah agus Aindrias Ó Tuama, Réidh na nDoirí.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended to Ann and Finbarr O’Connell, Cathair Céirín following the recent death of Bernadette Carroll, Macroom. The late Bernadette was the friendly dental receptionist, who eased the concerns of many anxious patients, especially when dentists were feared. Accordingly, enormous numbers attended the obsequies. Interment took place in St Colman’s Cemetery following Requiem Mass in Macroom Church. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam uasal.

Corn Thomáis Uí Chríodain

Beidh foireann Chill na Martra ag taisteal go Eadargóil ar an Satharn seo, 21ú Bealtaine ag 5in chun an foireann áitúil a imirt sa chéad babhta eile den chomórtas. Gach ádh lads.

CLONDROHID

Blood Donation Clinic

Please mark it in your diary, they will be visiting the Community Hall on Wednesday and Thursday, May 25/26 2022. Please ring 1800731137 to book an appointment.

First Holy Communions

Clondrohid NS had their First holy Communion last Saturday, May 7. A beautiful day dawned with the sun shining down on all the 25 smiling faces. Thanks to all involved, who helped to make this a lovely occasion in our parish. The lovely ceremony, refreshments in school hall etc, The children of Carriganima and Muinfliuch had their Communion ceremony last Saturday may 14, and yet again another glorious day for all those happy boys and girls. Well done all and all in the parish wish ye well.

Darkness Into Light

Great turnout in Clondrohid for this wonderful occasion on Saturday, May 7, at 4.15 a.m. Beautiful morning for the walk and back to GAA grounds to see the sun rise. Refreshments were served in Clann Aire after the event. All funds raised are for Pieta House.

Clondrohid Dev Group

With good weather last week, thoughts turned to flowers etc., and Tidy Towns. It’s that time of year again, and the entry form for Tidy Towns has been submitted. So over the next week’s/months, everyone is asked to keep their own area in village clean and tidy. Hopefully we will have a new CE worker starting shortly. Use the bins for street rubbish only and please continue to use the dog poo bags. Everybody doing a little goes a long way. Anyone willing to give a helping hand is most welcome.

Active Retired

This group are having their Scoraiocht for the Bealtine Festival in Community Hall on this Friday night, May 20, at 8 p.m. for all members. Music, song, storytelling, and refreshments will all be part of the of the night’s entertainment. Voluntary donations on the night will be passed on to IRD to help with locally settled Ukrainian refugees.

The eagerly awaited Jack’s Mystery Tour takes place on Wednesday, May 25, and 15 adults will be on route for a great day out, hopefully weather will be kind to all. The social card games continues in Community Hall for members on Monday, May 23, from 7.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

GAA NEWS

Well done to under-nine footballers who played Macroom in the Go Games last week. Great footballing spirit showed. Thanks to parents for all the support. Good win for Junior A’s who defeated Ballincollig in the league on a score line of three 10 to 0 09.

Lotto results

Result May 4: €70 Caroline Kelleher c/o A O’Mahony, the Village. €20 Patsy O’Leary c/o Murrays Bar; Neil Corkery, Lissacreasig; Kay Healy, Carrigphooka; Mary Cooney, Greyhound Bar.

Result May 11: jackpot €9.600. €70 Teresa Lucey, Rusheen. €20 Thos. Corkery Jnr Dagansillagh; Helen O’Brien, the Village; Cath. O’Connor c/o Murrays Bar; Jerry Dineen, Ballincollig.