Around the Districts

AGHINAGH

G.A.A. Lotto Results

There was no Jackpot winner this week; numbers drawn 4, 5, 27; €50 Gearoid and Eoghan O’Brien, Rylane; €20 O’Sullivan family, Curraghwaddra; €20 Michael Creed Clondrohid; €20 Breeda Mac, Ballyvourney; €20 Noreen Spillane, Ballinagree. Next week’s Jackpot €1,600.

Barry on fire for Aghinagh

Jacob Barry was in great form in attack for Aghinagh in the first round of the U12 League Championship, when they played Kilmeen on Tuesday evening, with Timmy Buckley cleaning up at centre back and James Twomey and Michael Ger Corkery in control at midfield. Aghinagh led by 6 points at half time.

To Kilmeen’s credit they tried hard in the second half but with Sarah Kelleher and Ellie Barry rock solid in the full back line, the Aghinagh defence held out well. A final scoreline of 5-8 to 1-9 reflected an all round performance by Aghinagh.

A very sensible idea

During the week there was a very good sensible article in the Examiner about sheep or goats grazing in old graveyards, and lost headstones were uncovered, what a brilliant idea. They nibble all the rough strong grass and lost graves can be discovered and headstones that have been flattened can with care then be read. Everybody knows an old graveyard where animals like sheep especially would make a great job of it. I’m hoping the County Council who have responsibility for such graveyards will take it on board and discuss it.

Recent bereavement

Sympathy is extended to the Kelleher family, Moulnahorna on the passing of Dan. Ar dheis De go raibh a ainm dilis.

CILL NA MARTRA

Happy 90th birthday

Belated happy ninetieth birthday to Kathleen Dineen, Doire an Chuillinn and formerly of Drom a Garraí. Kathleen is a resident of Macroom Community Hospital, where the milestone was celebrated. Míle, míle comhghairdeas agus go maire tú céad.

Tokyo Olympics

The sprinter, Phil Healy, also known as the Ballineen Bullet, competed in three events at the recent Olympics and her many relatives in Cúl Cam and Lios Buí were up at all hours following her progress.

Although Phil didn’t win a medal in Tokyo, she holds 14 national senior titles, making her one of Ireland’s leading sprinters. There is no doubt that the experience will be a stepping stone to the 2024 games in Paris.

Ted’s Opel Car Run

The Fourteenth annual Ted’s Opel car run takes place on Saturday, August 14, His loyal supporters are thrilled to take to the roads again after last year’s cancellation.

All Opel owners, whatever age will be welcome at the Mills Inn, Ballyvourney at 9 a.m. and it is planned to set off at 10.15 a.m. travelling through the most scenic parts of West Cork or South Kerry. As always, the profits go to Dogs for the Disabled. Go dtéigh gach éinne slán.

Baptism

Little Nora-Kate Eibhlín Calnan, Prothas was baptised recently in Séipéal lachtaín Naofa. Míle comhghairdeas to her parents, Gobnait and Kieran, grandparents and extended family. Saol fada agus sonas duit, Nora-Kate.

Sympathy

The premature death of Billy Walsh, after a short illness, caused huge grief not alone in Ráthúnach, but throughout Múscraí. Born in Glasheen, Cork and predeceased by his sister, Rosarie, the late Billy was an ardent Cork City Soccer fan, an avid reader and a real music lover.

Sympathy is extended to his wife Mari, daughter Aisling, sisters Anne-Marie and Margaret, sisters-in-law Bernie and Nuala, brothers-in-law Gary, John and Currie and the extended Walsh and O’Riordan families.

Go soilsí Dia Solas na bhFlaitheas air.

Rita ar pinsean

Chuaigh rúnaí Coláiste Ghobnatan, Rita Uí Cheallacháin ar pinsean le déanaí, tréis blianta fada san oifigh. Guíonn foireann agus daltaí na scoile gach áth uirthi as seo amach.

Míle buíochas do Rita, mar bhí sí cneasta agus deas i gcónaí pé acu cuairteóirí nó muintear na scoile. Míle buíochas freisean, dos na billeoga Aifrinn.

First Friday Mass

Please note that there will be no First Friday Mass in Séipéal Réidh na nDoirí on this Friday, August 6, Sadly, this is a first.

CLONDROHID

Muinfliuch NS

Kevin Kelleher (a parent of the school) will cycle the Tour De Munster in August in aid of a great cause - Down Syndrome. He would really appreciate any donation that you can make, clink on the link below to his go fund me page, www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11407261_kevin-kelleher-s-page.html.

Clondrohid Dev Group

The group like to thank Con, their CE worker, and all those who help out to keep the village looking clean and tidy. Please keep up the good work. Well done to all who have been working at the Grotto on the Curragh road. Looking good.

Lotto

Results for July 21: €70 Anne Casey Rusheen; €20 Nelius Murphy Clondrohid ,M. Scanlon Sullane Weirs, Donie Kelleher Moulnahorna, Grace Balfe Cork St. There was no Lotto draw on July 28 due to sad passing of Club President Dan Kelleher.

GAA news

It was with great sadness Clondrohid GAA Club members learnt of the passing of club president Dan Kelleher late of Moulnahorna, Carriganima. Dan had a lifelong interest in the GAA with a direct family link through his grand uncles to the famous Clondrohid football teams of the 1890s.

With no football team in Clondrohid in the late 50s & early 60s Dan along with some of his neighbours played with Aghinagh In 1984 Dan got involved in organising the Clondrohid under 12 football team when his 3 sons Gerard, Donie & Declan RIP began playing. He continued his involvement with underage teams throughout the years and greatly appreciated titles won - especially with Donie as u/16 winning captain in 1989.

Dan was a most enthusiastic supporter of Clondrohid junior football teams and with Gerard & Declan involved enjoyed Muskerry Cup & League title wins, Duhallow/Muskerry Cup wins and finally culminating in a Mid Cork title victory in 1995. Dan took great pride in all his family’s sporting achievements with latterly a special interest in the sporting exploits of his grandchildren.

In 1996 Clondrohid GAA club weekly lotto was started to raise badly needed club development funds. Dan immediately got heavily involved in organising/running the club lotto along with his late wife Mary RIP and the rest of the Kelleher Family. This involvement continued up to date with sufficient club finances being generated to develop the present day club facilities. Clondrohid GAA Club greatly appreciate Dan Kelleher=92s involvement in the provision of such marvellous facilities.

Sincere Sympathy is extended to all the Kelleher Family. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam.

Under-13 win cracking game - Clondrohid 5-09 Cill Na Martra 0-15. Clondrohid Under 13’s played Cill Na Martra away last week, they say goals win games and that’s how it played out that evening. Both teams served up a cracking game of football which had everything you would want in a game. Great saves, great defending and great scoring. But more importantly than all was the way this young team showed a fantastic team spirit and a willingness to play for one another which was brilliant to see. Thanks to Cill Na Martra for a cracking game of football.

Under-15 - Clondrohid U15s Footballers were out last week also in Rusheen against Aghinagh in the Championship. Weather conditions were poor, which didn’t allow for free-flowing football.

Clondrohid started well putting points on the board from the start. Aghinagh found it hard to get in the scoring zone and struggled on the scoreboard. As the first half went on the lads kept the scoreboard ticking over while Aginagh were limited to a couple of scores. Half time Clondrohid lead by double scores

Second half resumed with the lads keeping the pressure on and again putting scores on the board. Aghinagh got very few chances of scores because of some great defensive displays by the Clondrohid lads. In the end Clondrohid were comfortable winners on the night. Well done to all the players.

U12 Football - The boys were out last week against Bantry Blues in their opening game of the Cup and Shield Competition. Bantry Blues started the game with some good football putting the first 2 scores on the board. Our lads took some time to adjust to playing a stronger more physical side but when settled started putting on some scores of their own. The game was evenly matched from there on to half time. Bantry lead by a pint at half time break.

Second half resumed with Clondrohid putting in some great hard working performances which resulted in taking the lead up to the last minute of the game in which Bantry after a few pressurising attacks got the levelling point. Clondrohid 4-8 Bantry Blues 5-5. Great credit due to all the players in such an exciting game.