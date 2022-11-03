Around the Districts: Aghinagh, Boherbue, Clondrohid and Western Duhallow

Kathleen O' Mahony, Margaret Murphy and Tara Carmody putting on the style at the Knocknagree Community Development Group Fashion Show

Helen O' Rahilly, Tureencahill with Geraldine and Brenda Murphy, Gneeveguilla at the Knocknagree Community Development Group Fashion Show in Rathmore Community Centre.

AGHINAGH

Ballinagree Scarecrow Weekend

A very successful enjoyable weekend was had by everyone last weekend, the kids had a ball, with all the Scarecrows positioned around the village, the Kids Disco on Friday night and D.J Mike was fantastic there was even a sandpit in the corner for the little ones to play with their tractors very well planned out. Saturday had face painting, nails painting childrens art fun and games Saturday night was like before Covid times in the Laine full house Peter Lane and Danny Golden were very very good they kept the floor full all night Sunday night was packed to the rafterswill have results of the the draws and raffles at a later date.

Blessing of the Graves

The Annual Blessing of the Graveyards and Prayers for the Dead will take place as follows On Sunday November 6th Castle Street Macroom at 2pm St. Colemans Cemetery Macroom 3pm Aghinagh Cemetery 4pm.

Macroom History Group

A talk will be held on Massytown (a story of people and places)in the Castle Hotel Macroom at 8pm on Monday 14th November All Welcome.

BOHERBUE

Tidy Towns

Boherbue Tidy Towns Committee were in celebration mood over the weekend when firstly they were the recipients of the Best Maintained Award at the Pride in Our Community Awards ceremony organised jointly by Cork County Council and Muintir na Tire at a special function held at the Kingsley Hotel in Cork.

Here, they were represented by secretary Majella Murphy and chairman Michael Cronin where in addition to the certificate they received a cheque for €400.

Later in the week when the National Tidy Towns results were announced, Boherbue had increased their marks by ‘twelve’ giving them a total of 312, a huge increase and massive achievement which was a direct result of the continued upkeep of the area and a number of projects carried out.

These included the Big Hotel, the Defibrillator project on the Main Street, the surround at David Breen’s corner, the revamping of both the centre Island in the Square and the shrubbery area opposite Tig Noni at the East End.

Plus of course, the painting, weeding and all kinds of general maintenance carried out by this dedicated group of volunteers every Wednesday evening and Saturday mornings throughout the spring and summer periods, plus the input of Tús employee Donal Curran.

Further plans are in the pipeline with many more enhancing projects on the cards for the year ahead.

As part of their yearly fundraiser they have now set up a Go Fund Me on its Facebook page and are asking for your continued support.

Donations can also be given directly to the secretary, chairman, treasurer Margaret Murphy or to any member of the committee.

All contributions will be greatly accepted and will be used to help make the village and its surrounds a welcoming place to live in or to visit.

They again thank you for your support, it means a lot.

Blessing of the Graves

The blessing of the graves takes place in the local cemetery on Sunday, November 13, at 11.45 a.m.

School Football

Boherbue Comprehensive School first year girls scored a 3-10 to 0-3 win over Fermoy on Friday morning at the local GAA grounds.

Although the ground itself was in good condition considering the weather at present these girls really played their hearts out amid a strong wind coupled with a few wicked showers of rain.

They could, in my opinion, be best described as ‘hardy souls’ who faced up to the task on hand as if the sun was shining. It was a delightful treat to watch, they all looked so happy.

The squad were managed by Theresa Breen assisted by James Twohig. The full panel of players is as follows: Kayleigh Pirrie, Kate Breen, Killie Walsh, Mahilet O’Leary, Aby Cronin, Ailish Breen, Róisín Walsh, Kateyln Buckley, Katelyn O’Carroll, Emily Shine, Lauren Buckley, Michelle Cronin, Laura Murphy, Avene Vaughan, Clodagh Healy, Amy Brosnan, Anna Moynihan, Emma Enright, Jessica Biggane, Edel Angland, Rosa Malizia, Muireann O’Hanlon, Catherine Vaughan, Kathleen Duane, Aoibheann Lane, Marysha Hornik, Clodagh Buckley, Ciara McAuliffe, Rachel Casey, Sophie O’Keeffe, Eadoin O’Sullivan, Shona McGovern, Therese Allen, Kate Buckley, Arwisse Badibanga, Jena Healy, Katelyn Fleming.

Yoga classes

yoga classes with Simon will commence in the GAA clubrooms on this Thursday, November 3, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Friday mornings 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. Chair yoga classes for seniors commenced on Tuesday (ground floor building) from 10.11 a.m.

These classes are suitable for both beginners and all levels of fitness. Fee €10 per session – pay-as-you-go. Contact Simon at 087 3379121.

Race night

Boherbue GAA Club are holding a race night at Billy Murphy’s Bar on Saturday, November 26, Horses cost €10 each – a great social night out.

Christmas

At a recent meeting of the Boherbue Festival Committee details regarding the turning on of the lights on the crib and big tree at the Square were finalised.

The large wooden crib which is roofed with shingles was designed and built by Con Breen and Michael O’Sullivan a few years ago and adds enormously to the spirit of Christmas which is welcomed by all age groups.

The tree is delivered and put in position on the permanent base by Seán Kelly and staff.

The date for the switching on ceremony is Saturday, December 10, and the ceremony will be performed by the Macra National Queen, local lady Amanda O’Sullivan, Gneeves complete with her official sash and tiara. Amanda is an officer of the Banteer Macra Club.

The crib and tree will first be blessed by parish priest Fr Jim Kennelly at the ceremony which will commence at 8.15 p.m. Also present will be the local church choir and singers and musicians from the National School. More details later.

The committee consist of Donal Aherne, chairman; Liam O’Gorman, treasurer; Jim O’Hanlon, Eoin O’Keeffe, Charles Ankettell, Danny Moynihan, Tony Ankettell, Phil O’Sullivan, secretary.

CLONDROHID

Church news

Emergency sick call, please ring Fr Jim at 085 8471249 Please note that the parish office at the Parochial House is open on Thursday mornings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Community Hall AGM

This AGM was held last week. Major progress has been made in the upkeep of this great community facility. A new roof and a new heating system is required and this project, hopefully may be grant aided, if not it’s back to the drawing board.

Tributes were paid to all outgoing officers, especially to Peter, who has initiated Trojan work since becoming chairman. Peter’s favourite sentence has always been ‘it’s a joint committee effort ‘, so well done everyone Anyone wishing to contact the hall for bookings etc. please do so on clondrohidcommunityhall@gmail.com. Rates range from €5 to €50 depending on what’s required.

Our new Administrator Fr Jim officiated at the election of officers. The following officers were elected chairperson: Proinsias Creedon V chairperson Alan O’Riordan secretary: Mary Creedon Asst. Sec: Peter Lane treasurer: Gary O’Brien Asst treasurer: Margaret McSweeney.

Ceili In Memory Of Teddy Kelleher.

The Ceili fundraiser in memory of Teddy Kelleher in aid of Daffodil (Night Nurses) will take place in the Abbey Hotel on Saturday night, November 19, from 9 p.m. Music by the Abbey Ceili Band, plus music and singing session in the bar. Donations accepted at any stage.

Smart Village Training

The third session of this discussion group takes place in the Macroom e Park on Tuesday, November 8, from seven to 9.30 p.m. Anyone interested in the progression of Clondrohid village, is most welcome to attend. There is a questionnaire locally available to this end, please fill in and return. Or use the following link forms.gle/gux31eiyNFYY4LA6.

Set dancing for adults

On Tuesdays 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Clondrohid Community hall. Every Tuesday night till December 13. €8 per night. Great nights assured. No better way to pass away a night, as long winter nights approach. Enjoy.

Line dancing

Line dancing in the Community Hall every Thursday night 7 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. €5 everyone welcome Plenty exercise for the week.

Silver for Christine

Great celebrations in Kilnamartyra last week as they welcomed their star boxer back home. Christine had been a late call up to this Ireland Team, and enjoyed an incredible week making it to the final. She faced tough opposition, but put in an impressive performance and just missed out on gold on a split decision. Well done, Christine.

Halloween in Carriganima

Congratulations to all who put in trojan hard work to get the village looking so well decorated for this Feist. Super job, great entertainment in pub, the hub of the village. Well done.

Macroom senior citizens

Bonanza Day on Saturday, November 12, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Fr Ryan Hall. Raffle, Christmas decorations, clothes and goods, all new.

Proceeds in aid of Macroom Meals on Wheels, a very worthy cause, serving a wide area. Please support.

Laochra Og hurling & camogie club fundraiser

‘CHASER ‘will be held in Abbey Hotel on Saturday, November 12, at 7.30 p.m. Tickets €20, Family €50. Tickets pre-purchase only.

GAA Snippets

Congratulations to club chairman Brian Kearns, a recent winner in the October Rebel Bounty Draw, and to local hairdresser Deborah Burns. Enjoy yer winnings. Congratulations to the boys of Clondrohid Nat School, who took part in the final of Sciath Na Scoil in Pairc Ui Caoimh last week.

Unfortunately their opponents Ballyvourney were just a bit too strong for them on the day. Well done everyone, great achievement to reach the final.

Lotto

Results for October 19. €70 Gary O’Brien Coolnadane. €20 Mike Mongovan c/o Evelyn, Macroom; Martin and C Lehane, Cabra; Matthew O’Leary, Gortnalicka; Gerard Kelleher, Moulnahorna.

Results for October 26. Jackpot of €4,000. €70 Peter Lane, Clondrohid. €20 Ann McSweeney, Clondrohid, Mike and Sheila Lucey, Gortnalicka, Ml O’Leary, Clondrohid; Caroline Kelleher c/o Anne O’Mahony.

WESTERN DUHALLOW

Tidy Towns

Most Duhallow towns and villages were recipients of Government grants through the National Tidy Towns announced recently. They are as follows: €2,000 each Kanturk, Newmarkety. €1,000 each: Cullen, Lismire, Knocknagree, Boherbue, Kiskeam, Banteer, Castlemagner.

Floral arrangements

On Monday, December 12, Kiskeam Community Centre is the venue for the Christmas Floral Demonstration featuring the Sliabh Luachra Florists. This is organised by the Boherbue ICA Guild. More details later.

Kiskeam lotto

The numbers were 5, 9, 25. Lucky dip €50 Diarmuid Fitzgerald, The Glen. €20 each: Christy O’Keeffe, Glounreagh; Jack Mac, Ballydesmond; John P Lehane, Kiskeam. Seller’s prize Patsy Breen.

Graves

The Liturgy of the Word for those who died during the year takes place in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Kiskeam on Thursday, November 10, at 7.30 p.m.

The blessing of the graves in the cemetery will be on Sunday, November 13, at 12.15 p.m.