Around the Districts: Aghinagh, Boherbue, Cill na Martra, Rockchapel and Western Duhallow

Baby Donal Óg Cronin pictured on his Christening Day with his parents Dan and Mary and his sister . Donal Óg was baptised by Fr. Jim Kennelly in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Kiskeam. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.

AGHINAGH

GAA Lotto Results

The Jackpot was €3,700. Numbers drawn 31, 39, 42. No jackpot winner. €50 Ted Driscoll, Bawnmore; €20 Pat Kelleher, Rylane; €20 Mairead Cremin, Aghabullogue; €20 Dermot O’Callaghan, Rusheen; €20 Linda O Connor, Artane, Dublin.

Back to School

Wishing all those returning to school over the next few days and weeks an enjoyable return and hope that the year ahead will be a happy and safe year for all.

Ballinagree Community Development

Ballinagree Community Development held their family fun day in the fieldlast Sunday afternoon, starting off with a 5k run with all ages taking part mighty craic was had by everyone, the children had their sports there was ahuge crowd there, a real Ballinagree turn out.

Rusheen Principal retires

Mr.Ger Coakley, Derryroe, recently retired as principal of Rusheen National School. Ger began his teaching career in Scoil Barra, Beaumont in Cork City. He then moved to Scoil Barra in Ballincollig for a number of years. He was appointed principal in Rusheen in September 1992 where he worked for the following thirty years until his recent retirement.

Ger was a dedicated principal. He was highly regarded by the pupils, the parents, his work colleagues and by the local community. His energy and enthusiasm were an inspiration to all. He encouraged the children in all aspects of their lives.

We wish him a long, happy and well deserved retirement. Best wishes also to Ger’s successor Mr Michael O’Sullivan, Carrigdrohid.

Cloyne Diocesan Changes

A very warm welcome is extended to V Rev Joseph O Mahony to be Adm Aghinagh.

Recent Berevements

Deepest sympathy is extended to the Family and Maura of the late Joan Chapman; to the Twomey family and Connie, Railway View on the passing of Maura, May they rest in peace.

Dancing in Berrings over for this year

Last Saturday night was the final Sat night dance in Berrings for the foreseeable future. Music was by Tim, Joe and Ann, and a mighty night it was too. What a lovely friendly crowd go dancing there.

Car and tractor run

Rylane Community Park Association will hold its annual car and tractor run next Sunday Sept 4th - registration at 12 o clock in the Community Hall.

BOHERBUE

Croke Park

Wednesday, August 17 is a date that will be forever etched in the minds of the BK Plunkets under age players when twenty six travelled to Croke Park where they were entertained like royalty, got a tour of the stadium and later played in three games where Scartaglin (Kerry), Ballylooby (Tipperary) and Killimer (Clare) provided the opposition.

In those games each player got an equal amount of tinme to grace the sod at the GAA national headquarters and did they enjoy their moment of glory.

It was also a memorable occasion for Ciaran Aherne, a young man who accompanied the squad and acted as the ‘young whistler’ and refereed some of the games.

Hopefully, some of those players will in later years get the opportunity to represent their club or county on the same big stage and what an honour that would be.

They were accompanied by officials Con Breen, Ian O’Connor, Mike Casey, John Keohane and Patrick Moynihan.

The following is a full list of the players: Owen Murphy, Patrick O’Sullivan, Aaron Breen, Oscar O’Shea, Aidan Keohane, Alan O’Leary, Tadgh O’Connor, Cathal Hegarty, Tadgh O’Connor Jer Moynihan, Paddy Hickey, Killian Moynihan, Thomas Aherne, David Fleming, Will Casey, Alex Hickey, Jack Cremin, Kaylin Twomey, Barry Buckley, Cian O’Connor, Daniel Donnelly, Daire O’Keeffe, Kasper Jozwiah, Jamie Murphy, Gearoid Drew, Olan Keohane.

To play in Croke Park has to be a dream come through for any young lad and something they will forever cherish. Full credit to the club for giving them the opportunity to do so.

Intermediate game: On this Saturday, September 2nd, Boherbue Intermediate footballers will play Mitchelstown in the Championship in Buttevant with a 2pm throw in.

Lotto

The numbers draw in the Lotto on Sunday were 3, 23, 29, 32. €50 Luck dip: €50 Jenny Murphy, East End. €20 each Ollie Noonan (online); Nick Lynch, Gneeves; Kieran O’Connell, Lamanaugh. Online €20 Sheila Vaughan. Sellers prize Steven Lynch.

CILL NA MARTRA

Nuacht Lotto

Lotto 22-8-2022; Níor aimsigh uimhreacha 17, 19, 25 ná 28 aon buaiteoir don phota óir oll-mhór le €23,000 ann ar an Luan 22ú Lunasa in Aire na nÓg. €100: Tim Ó Tuama, Lios Buí Mór. Díoltóir: Diarmuid Ó Duinnín. €50: Anita Ní Chuana, Cill Mhic Iaróg. €20; Síle Uí Róirdáin,c/o Firebird. €20: Dan Ó Ríordáin agus Damien Burns, c/o An Chrois. €20: Peadar Ó Cróinín, Seanbhaile Sheáin.

Lotto 29-8-2022: Roghnaiodh uimhreacha 13, 18, 20 agus 25 ar an Luan seo chaite in Aire na nÓg ach ní níor bhuaigh éinne an €23,200. €100: Elaine agus Sinéad Ní Longaigh, Ar-líne. €50: Margie Uí Dhuinnín, Carraig a Phúca. €20: Shane Ó hUidhir, An Ráth Mhór. €20: Mícheál Ó Cróinín, Lios Buí Beag. €20; Dónal Óg Ó Cróinín, Corcaigh.

Walk for Nóirín

A fundraising walk in memory of the late Nóirín O’Riordan O’Driscoll is planned for Sunday, September 18th, just after Mass. Walkers are invited to assemble in Páirc Ui Chuana at 12:30pm and the walk will go down the late Nóirín’s beloved Cnoc Rua on its ten kilometre way back to Páirc Uí Chuana. All proceeds to the Irish Cancer Society.

Beirt Príomh Oidí nua

Tá beirt Príomh Oidí nua inár scoileanna. Ceapadh an Máistir Ó Duinnín ina príomh oide ar Scoil Réidh na Ndoirí tréis na Cásca agus tá príomh iode nua, Bean Uí Ríordain, i Scoil Lachtain Naofa cómh maith don scoilbhliain nua. Gach ádh orthu beirt. Gach ádh freisean ar na múinteoirí a chuaigh ar pinsean, Bean Uí Leighinn agus an Máistir Ó hÉalaithe.

Busy Ionad Áise

The Ionad Áise, Réidh na nDoirí will be a hive of activity from September onwards. The usual Arts and Crafts on Monday mornings will resume on Monday, September 5th at 10;30am. Art classes with Donna Rochforxd will commence on Monday, Septembert 26th, Ring 083-0918931 to book.

On Tuesdays it is the turn of Pilates with Tony Digby. Ring 087 9858379 to book. The Parent and Toddler returns on Wednesday mornings at 10:00am. On Thursday evenings, Yana will do Yoga from 6pm. Ranganna Bannaí Cheoil will return on Fridays from September 9th. For more details ring 086-3721645 or 086-3091163 or 086-3601934.

A great loss

Cill na Martra lost its soul in 2018 when the Parish lost its resident priest. Now, it has also lost its heart with the recent closure of the local shop and post office. It was a very tough decision for post mistress, Bernie after about 136 years of service by the Murphy family to the local community. Gach ádh ort, Bernie as seo amach.

ROCKCHAPEL

Card game

Rockchapel Community Centre are pleased to announce the return of the cards which recommenced on Wednesday night August 31st at 9pm and will run each Wednesday night thereafter.

The cards are an important social outlet for a lot of people in the parish and haven’t been held in over two years. All existing players as well as any new players that would be interested in a great night of entertainment in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere are more than welcome to attend. Your support would be greatly appreciated so spread the word.

WESTERN DUHALLOW

O’Mahony – The Star

Cork GAA followers will be pleased to hear the up and coming football star Daniel O’Mahony from the Knocknagree club is now back to full fitness having recently starred with the Padraig Pearse club in Chicago.

Pearses backboned by players yet to become household names sprung to life on the 30th anniversary of the club to capture both the Chicago and North American US Championships. In the Chicago final they were pitted against the star studded Parnells who had recently chosen All-Star Rian O’Neill plus Conor Meyler and many other well known county players in their line-up.

However, with O’Mahony leading the charge in both finals, the underdogs Padraig Pearses were crowned worthy champions and the celebrations like their performance had to be seen to be believed.

The National reporter mooted that the Knocknagree giant will be wearing the Cork senior footballers No 3 shirt for the next decade or so while others suggested maybe number eight or nine!

One way or another if this young man can stay injury free and hopefully he will (he has already experienced the pain barrier this year) Cork footballers will benefit greatly by his presence on the panel.

Son of Michael John and Nora from Tureen, he hails from a family well known in sporting circles.

His father was a well known athlete for many years while his mother whose surname was also O’Mahony before she said ‘’yes’’ comes from a well known Rathmore clan that had Aidan as its best known member. A player that filled many roles for club and county and one that could adapt to any situation as it arose, he even went from football to dancing.

Other members of that family who too wore the red and white of Rathmore were Kieran and Anthony, a soccer enthusiast and one of the founders of the very successful Old Chapel Rovers Club.

O’Mahony will shortly return to his club and College studies and the opportunity to line out players from other counties including Kerry panellist Patrick Warren from the nearby Gneeveguilla club.

A player with a bright future ahead, Daniel O’Mahony will shortly become known nationwide. Best of luck!

GAA structure

Today we look at the way the GAA is structuring itself at local and County level, the grassroots association that seems to be moving away from its ideals in the way it conducts its business.

It seems to me that they never heard of the phrase ‘’it’s the small things that matter’’.

Of course they will have many reasons for the decisions they have and are making, decisions that do not suit its greatest supporter and financial safeguard ‘the rank and file member’ who pay an annual fee to their club and many whom also join the Cork County Board draw.

Let’s dwell on a few of the latest brainwaves for all championship matches patrons have to purchase a ticket online, no more handling of cash at the gates or turnstiles, which is making life awkward for a large number of supporters.

The older steward who manned the gates in all kinds of weather seems to be no longer required as it’s a scanning system more suitable to the younger generation.

Matches are also being fixed at all hours – Duhallow senior footballers versus Carbery, two divisions with players between 40 and 60 miles from Pairc Ui Rinn was fixed on last Sunday week for 7.45pm.

What an hour, some patrons would be unable to attend unless they could get an extention to their midnight pass.

Its well known that the County Board would like to be able to dispose of Duhallow and make it part of Avondhu – its on the cards I am told for next year’s leagues with Duhallow still playing its own championship.

That might seem plausible to some but how long will that last, how long before Duhallow is no more, when these decision makers get their leg in the door, you can no longer slam it in their face – what happens when they wear you out until you finally surrender.

Sadly, Duhallow could have driven a nail in its own coffin by fixing the football semi-finals for Glantane in the Avondhu division on this Friday evening 6.50pm and 8pm (examine the times).

This only gives the County Board ammunition to blow Duhallow apart – it’s certainly not tailored for the working man or woman.

In Duhallow there are lights in Ballydesmond, Kiskeam, Knocknagree and Millstreet, why go outside the Division!

Duhallow has a proud tradition and its residents are proud of that fact – don’t let anyone interfere with it, ‘’put up the stop sign’’.

Pipe band

Cullen Pipe Band recruitment programme for anybody ten years and upwards wishing to become a piper or drummer can register in the Bandroom on this Saturday, September 3rd, 9am to 1pm.

Enquiries to 087 2347651.

Ladies Football

Araglen Desmonds Bui play Donoughmore in Kiskeam on this Sunday, September 4th at 1pm in round 2 of the Intermediate Championships.

Recently the under-13 side captured the League title with a good win over Dromtariffe.