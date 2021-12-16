Around the Districts: Aghinagh, Boherbue, Cill na Martra, Kilbrin, Lismire and Western Duhallow

Emma Rose and TJ Finucane called to see Santa in Ballydesmond with their parents Tommy and Christina.

AGHINAGH

GAA Lotto Results

There was no jackpot winner numbers drawn 3, 4, 21. €50 Martina O’Shea, Coolacareen; €20 Cathy O’Callaghan, Ballinagree; €20 James and Mary Ambrose, Cahirbaroule; £20 Rose O’Connor, Dooneens; €20 John O’Connell, Knockrour. Luxury Hamper - Kieran Barry, Rusheen; Michael Twomey Butcher Voucher - Ted Driscoll, Bawnmore; Bottle Jameson - Tom and Niamh Cuddihy, Drombeg. Next week’s jackpot €4,450

GAA Club Calendar

Aghinagh GAA first Club Calendar goes on sale this weekend to mark their historic year. A great gift to send to family at home and abroad. It will be available in all the schools, shops and pubs in the parish and farther afield. Please support.

Christmas is only around the corner

The same excitement and expectancy does"nt seem to be in the shops or TV as it was before Covid. It hasn’t gone away it’s still there threatening and it will be for a long time yet. It’s curtailing people’s social life. For a lot of us its non-existent. It doesn’t effect young people to the same extent as those of us past the first flush of youth and then some. Weekend dancing isn’t there any more, the pubs haven’t the same craic, and we do miss it. Friends haven’t the same opportunity to meet at weekends and have the gossip and the laugh as we used to. In saying that we have to be thankful for escapingthat dreaded virus, no matter how many vaccines we get, the fear is still there. Hopefully Christmas 2022 might see the back of it. We are wishing our lives away.

BOHERBUE

Semi-final

On this Saturday, Boherbue Junior ‘A’ footballers travel to Mallow where they face Gneeveguilla in a Munster semi-final, totally new territory for our boys.

Even outside of the local injury problems the Kerry winners will justifiably start as favourites but as the old saying goes ‘’it all depends on the day’’.

Boherbue GAA and its players have brought huge enjoyment and memories to the area in these difficult and previously unexperienced days of restrictions and the dangers of Covid 19, that whatever happens in Mallow they will always be our heroes.

It’s a difficult game to call in some ways, little is known of Gneeveguilla strengths, forget weaknesses, but if wed go back a number of decades to the Carnival Tournament era, Boher were never fearful of any opposition from over the Kerry border and hopefully that mindset has been handed down to the present day players.

They all know that a huge task lies ahead and that they will have to be in full flight throughout to secure a victory.

Gneeveguilla have produced many household names in football over the years none other than the 1984 Kerry captain Ambrose O’Donovan, an indication of the talent in the area.

But Boher won’t be travelling to Mallow just to make up the numbers and we wish them well in the mammoth challenge that lies ahead. Throw in time is 1.30 p.m. Best of luck boys, make us proud once again.

Christmas Mass schedule

The Parish Christmas Mass schedule is as follows: Christmas Eve: Boherbue 7 p.m., Kiskeam 8.15 p.m. Christmas Day: Kiskeam 10 a.m., Boherbue 11 a.m. Sunday, St Stephen’s Day: Boherbue 11 a.m. This gives parishioners a choice of five Masses to fulfil your Christmas obligation. You are encouraged to choose one only and make that your Christmas Mass.

Lotto

The numbers drawn were 11, 12, 21 and 24. Lucky dip €50 Marion Curtin, Knocknageeha, Boherbue. €25 each Gerald O’Connell, Lamanaugh; TJ and Ryan O’Leary, Knocknagree; Breda Doona, Killarney. Christmas vouchers: Billy O’Gorman, Maule; Petere Hannon, Gneeves. Online €20 Alan Guerin, Stakehill. Seller’s prize: John O’Connell.

Surgery hours

Dr Leader’s Christmas surgery hours are as follows: Friday, December 24, Christmas Eve, 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. South Doc from 1 p.m. Saturday, December 25, to Tuesday, December 28, inclusive: South Doc on duty. Wednesday, December 29, Surgery as usual. Thursday, December 30, Surgery as usual. Friday, December 31, New Year’s Eve, 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Saturday, January 1, Sunday, January 2, and Monday, January 3, South Doc. Tuesday, January 4, 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. walk in surgery. Wednesday, January 5, and onwards, surgery as usual. Happy Christmas everyone.

CILL NA MARTRA

50/50 Quiz

Well done to Geraldine Lynch, Cluain Clud, who had a clean sweep on the 50/50 Quiz on the daily Today Show with Maura and Daithi recently. Geraldine answered all five questions to claim all the valuable prizes. Míle comhghairdeas Geraldine.

Logainmneacha Mhúscraí

Tá léarscáil nua foilsithe le logainmneacha ó Baile Mhúirne, Béal Áthan Ghaortaidh, Cill na Martra, Cúil Aodha agus Réidh na nDoirí ann. Tá gach baile fearann i nGaeltacht Mhúscraí ann agus is é Séamus Ó Súilleabhain ó Chúil Aodha a rinne an obair seo. Bhronn sé cóip den léarscáil ar gach scoil sa cheanntair, le cabhair Conor Ó Céilleachair ó Siopa Leabhar, An Gadaí Dubh. Ná deas an bronntanas Nollag cóip den léarscáil seo a fháil ó Daidí na Nollag.

Christmas confessions

The Annual Christmas Penitential Service cannot go ahead again this year, but Confessions will be available after all Masses on this coming Saturday and Sunday, December 18th and 19th in both churches.

Christmas Masses

On Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24th, Mass will celebrated in Séipéal Lachtaín Naofa at 7pm and in Séipéal Réidh na nDoirí at 9pm.

On Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25th, Mass will take place in Séipéal Réidh na nDoirí at 9:30am and in Séipéal Lachtaín Naofa at 11:30am.

There will be no Vigil Mass on Saturday evening, December 25th but there will be an extra Mass on Sunday, December 26th at 7pm, as well as the usual Sunday Masses.

South Doc New Number

From January 1st, 2022, South Doc can be contacted on a new number, 081-8355999. The old 1850 number will be in operation until December 31st.

Charity donations

If you have people on your Christmas list who have everything, local charities would love you to consider making a donation to them in the name of intended recipient.

Just let your friends know that a donation in their name has been made to your favourite charity.

Macroom Ploughing 2022

It is lovely to hear that Macroom Ploughing Match 2022 is taking place locally at Tír Gé, Toonsbridge on Sunday, January 2nd at 11am on the farm of Angela Leonard. God speed the plough.

Lotto Jackpot

The Lotto Jackpot has stood at €20,000 since December 2019, despite many gallant efforts to be won. If it is not claimed on December 20th, the GAA have decided to have seven draws, one €10,000., one €5,000 and five €1,000 prizes. Tickets for this unique draw are available online at smartlotto.ie/cill-na-martra-gaa or from the usual sellers. Go n-eirí libh.

KILBRIN

Community Alert

The BeAlert €10 annual fee is due for renewal. Anyone wishing to receive the BeAlert text from Muintir na Tire can pay their fee to Michael Duggan or Margaret O Callaghan before January 10th 2022. Kilbrin Community Alert Group officers are Michael Duggan Treasurer and Margaret O Callaghan Secretary.

Margaret and Michael will be stepping down from their roles in January 2022 , anyone interested in taking up the positions please contact Michael or Margaret.

Bingo

Unfortunately due to the new restrictions Bingo will not be going ahead until mid January at least. We do not have a date and will wait until the guidance changes. We would like to thank all of our Bingo players for their ongoing support and we do hope to see ye all back in the new year. Wishing you all a very happy Christmas.

Remote working/studying

A grant has been approved from IRD for a remote working/studying office in the Community Centre with two work-spaces and a commercial printer. Work is ongoing and we hope to have it up and running as soon as possible.

This will be of great benefit to the community and will keep you informed of the progress. If you are interested in using the facility please contact Ben on 087 2801908 or Paulina on 086 4097267.

Condolences

Kilbrin Community would like to offer our sincere condolences to the following families, The family of Con Vaughan, Aneenuagh, Boherbue. To the family of Joan Browne Meelehera, Kanturk.

Contact

The community council can be contacted at kilbrincc@gmail.com for any queries. Also the PRO can be contacted directly at Bennymick1968@gmail.com or on 087 2801908 if you have anything of interest for this column. Whether you are at home or abroad we would be delighted to hear from you if you have anything that you would like to share with the wider community.

--0000000000000fe3a405d31c1544--

LISMIRE

County Minor Football Final

Our minor football amalgamation Wolfe Tones succumbed to an extra time defeat to Castlehaven in the delayed 2020 Rebel Óg Premier 2 FC Minor Final after a thrilling encounter at the Bishopstown 4G pitch recently. The Kanturk/Lismire combination battled back to draw level at 2.8 apiece at full time but despite the best efforts of locals Eamon Hayes, Oisin O’Connor and Rory Sheahan Castlehaven had too much fire power in extra time and ran out winners on a score line Castlehaven 3.11 Wolfe Tones 2.9.

Junior B Football Final Replay

Lismire will play Freemount in the replay of the Junior B Football Championship Final on Friday night at 8.00pm in Knocknagree. These sides couldn’t be separated in the final at the end of October with the scoring at Lismire 0.11 Freemount 2.05 and another exciting contest is anticipated.

Generous Donation

Lismire GAA officers and committee are very grateful for the recent generous donation received anonymously which will be used to run the club and improve facilities.

WESTERN DUHALLOW

Ladies’ Football

Araglen Desmonds Bui lady footballers minor squad were recent winners of the North Cork Cup with a 4-16 to 1-3 win over neighbours Knocknagree in the final played at Kiskeam.

Even though the scoreline might suggest otherwise, it was an enjoyable and well contested game with both sets of girls playing their hearts out.

There was of course great excitement when team captain Ashley Ferris raised the cup aloft. In her acceptance speech she paid a special tribute to the team management trio of Julie Dennehy, Anna O’Connor and Ciara Quilter.

Team: Breeda Vaughan; Leah O’Riordan, Leah O’Sullivan, Emma O’Riordan; Saoirse O’Rourke, Elisha Daly, Saoirse Clifford; Ashley Ferris (0-1), Saoirse Tompkins (0-2); Saoirse Murhpy (0-2), Edel Murphy (2-2), Aoidbhe Ducey (0-3); Kate Spillane, Rachael Breen (0-5), Saoirse Kenny (2-1).

Substitutes: Emma Herlihy, Michaela Cremin, Caroline Spillane and Molly O’Sullivan.

Kiskeam lotto

The numbers drawn were 4, 8, 14 and 16. Lucky dip €50 Julie Dennehy, Reallen. €20 each Johnny Lane, Knocknanough; Cathy Linehan, Doon; Seán Murphy, Knockavoreen. Seller’s prize Richard Dennehy.

Kiskeam lotto winners on Monday, December 6. The numbers drawn were 7, 11, 19 and 27. Lucky dip €50 Johnny Lane, Clamper. €20 each Mary Murphy, Kiskeam; Denis P Breen, Kiskeam; Thesa Breen and Martin O’Sullivan, Lisnaboy, Cullen. Seller’s prize Joihnny Lane.